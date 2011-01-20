Poll

What are your views on Kier Starmer's leadership of the Labour party to date?

Excellent
5 (2.5%)
Good
30 (15.1%)
Average
71 (35.7%)
Poor
36 (18.1%)
Awful
42 (21.1%)
Too early to say
15 (7.5%)

Total Members Voted: 199

Author Topic: Keir Starmer: your views?  (Read 24044 times)

Online Welshred

Re: Keir Starmer: your views?
« Reply #680 on: September 14, 2021, 09:12:59 pm »
Quote from: thaddeus on September 14, 2021, 09:00:43 pm
I don't follow European politics closely, is the tide turning in favour of social democrats or against them?

Norway's centre left Labour party gained power in their general election yesterday, hopefully that'll be a trend
Offline Zeb

Re: Keir Starmer: your views?
« Reply #681 on: September 15, 2021, 04:20:24 am »
Quote from: thaddeus on September 14, 2021, 09:00:43 pm
I don't follow European politics closely, is the tide turning in favour of social democrats or against them?

Sorry if it wasn't clear. There was a theory doing the rounds for a while that the centre left can't win elections any more so they may as well stop trying and instead just go further left and find a niche. As Welshred said, Norway will have a centre left prime minister now - reporting I've seen is that it's 1959 since all five Nordic countries have had a centre left Prime Minister as they do currently. Can also look to Germany where the SPD seems to be reviving if the polling there holds up.
"And the voices of the standing Kop still whispering in the wind will salute the wee Scots redman and he will still walk on.
And your money will have bought you nothing."

Offline Nobby Reserve

Re: Keir Starmer: your views?
« Reply #682 on: September 15, 2021, 01:01:34 pm »
Quote from: Zeb on September 15, 2021, 04:20:24 am
Sorry if it wasn't clear. There was a theory doing the rounds for a while that the centre left can't win elections any more so they may as well stop trying and instead just go further left and find a niche. As Welshred said, Norway will have a centre left prime minister now - reporting I've seen is that it's 1959 since all five Nordic countries have had a centre left Prime Minister as they do currently. Can also look to Germany where the SPD seems to be reviving if the polling there holds up.


But centre-left parties generally just maintain the existing broken socio-economic system (mixed economies leaning increasingly heavily toward free-marketism/corporate capitalism) and don't make the fundamental changes required to bring more economic equality within societies through redistributionist policies, then their support will fade again and we're back to square one.

"Poverty exists not because we cannot feed the poor, but because we cannot satisfy the rich."

Online oldfordie

Re: Keir Starmer: your views?
« Reply #683 on: September 15, 2021, 01:57:37 pm »
Quote from: Nobby Reserve on September 15, 2021, 01:01:34 pm

But centre-left parties generally just maintain the existing broken socio-economic system (mixed economies leaning increasingly heavily toward free-marketism/corporate capitalism) and don't make the fundamental changes required to bring more economic equality within societies through redistributionist policies, then their support will fade again and we're back to square one.
The biggest problem is the public want it both ways, there are short term consequences for many good policy's. we've seen what happens in the past when laws are brought in to improve workers right and wages etc.
Unemployment rises, bosses say they can't hire as many people as they would like too as they are unable to get rid of workers when sales dip. wage rises bring inflation. the media is pointing the finger of blame at Labour for rising unemployment and inflation. I think thats the big problem when people judge past Labour governments, they judge every policy in isolation without considering the position Labour were placed in. we evolved to the position we are in today, years of low wages subsidised by the government to hide unemployment figures.
How do you fight a system set up like this, up wages and workers rights and inflation and unemployment shoot up.
I imagine the same rubbish will happen again if Labour win the next GE, people will take a short term view, it took years to get into this mess, it will take years to get out of it.
I was never a fan of Henry Ford but he did understand how we should look at this. how do bosses expect the public to buy a car etc if they haven't got enough money to pay the rent and buy food. he doubled the average wage. many other companies followed, the US boomed.
« Last Edit: September 15, 2021, 02:00:07 pm by oldfordie »
Lizzy Price
If Johnson cannot stand by the deal he negotiated, signed & won an election on, he should resign. Its not the EUs responsibility to find solutions for his dishonesty.

Offline Nobby Reserve

Re: Keir Starmer: your views?
« Reply #684 on: September 15, 2021, 02:55:37 pm »
Quote from: oldfordie on September 15, 2021, 01:57:37 pm
The biggest problem is the public want it both ways, there are short term consequences for many good policy's. we've seen what happens in the past when laws are brought in to improve workers right and wages etc.
Unemployment rises, bosses say they can't hire as many people as they would like too as they are unable to get rid of workers when sales dip. wage rises bring inflation. the media is pointing the finger of blame at Labour for rising unemployment and inflation. I think thats the big problem when people judge past Labour governments, they judge every policy in isolation without considering the position Labour were placed in. we evolved to the position we are in today, years of low wages subsidised by the government to hide unemployment figures.
How do you fight a system set up like this, up wages and workers rights and inflation and unemployment shoot up.
I imagine the same rubbish will happen again if Labour win the next GE, people will take a short term view, it took years to get into this mess, it will take years to get out of it.
I was never a fan of Henry Ford but he did understand how we should look at this. how do bosses expect the public to buy a car etc if they haven't got enough money to pay the rent and buy food. he doubled the average wage. many other companies followed, the US boomed.


Don't you dare buy-in to this Tory bullshit myth  ;D

We heard this lie peddled when Labour sought to introduce the minimum wage - and ultimately it was proven to be scaremongering crap.


I personally think left-of-centre parties should primarily focus on creating international laws to tackle the eye-watering level of tax-dodging and asset-hiding that occurs. It would bring in billions annually - and the core message should be one of just getting the super-rich to pay their fair whack (a message that is consistently very popular with electorates)
"Poverty exists not because we cannot feed the poor, but because we cannot satisfy the rich."

Offline Sangria

Re: Keir Starmer: your views?
« Reply #685 on: September 15, 2021, 03:19:44 pm »
Quote from: Nobby Reserve on September 15, 2021, 02:55:37 pm

Don't you dare buy-in to this Tory bullshit myth  ;D

We heard this lie peddled when Labour sought to introduce the minimum wage - and ultimately it was proven to be scaremongering crap.


I personally think left-of-centre parties should primarily focus on creating international laws to tackle the eye-watering level of tax-dodging and asset-hiding that occurs. It would bring in billions annually - and the core message should be one of just getting the super-rich to pay their fair whack (a message that is consistently very popular with electorates)

Localise the economy for a more sustainable society. Encourage local businesses because they're more liable to pay their taxes and benefit local communities, unlike multinationals who have more scope for avoiding tax. Subsidise economies of scale and infrastructure that are available to multinationals but which small businesses do not have access to. At all levels, couple encouraging small and medium businesses with identifying tax dodging multinationals with the corrupt Tories. Never only do the latter; the latter is what people vote against, but the former is what people vote for.
"i just dont think (Lucas is) that type of player that Kenny wants"
Vidocq, 20 January 2011

http://www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=267148.msg8032258#msg8032258

Offline Charlie Adams fried egg

Re: Keir Starmer: your views?
« Reply #686 on: September 15, 2021, 03:27:25 pm »
Quote from: Sangria on September 15, 2021, 03:19:44 pm
Localise the economy for a more sustainable society. Encourage local businesses because they're more liable to pay their taxes and benefit local communities, unlike multinationals who have more scope for avoiding tax. Subsidise economies of scale and infrastructure that are available to multinationals but which small businesses do not have access to. At all levels, couple encouraging small and medium businesses with identifying tax dodging multinationals with the corrupt Tories. Never only do the latter; the latter is what people vote against, but the former is what people vote for.

The public need to play their part too. How many go to a Costa when there's independents around? How many buy from amazon or elsewhere online when the local electronics place can be flexible on price and provide some after sales service? How many people use shitty restaurant chains when there are so many independents offering something a bit different.
Totally agree that local businesses need breaks on things such as business rates, but the public need to play their part too.
Lowest price is not always best value.
Offline Sangria

Re: Keir Starmer: your views?
« Reply #687 on: September 15, 2021, 03:33:05 pm »
Quote from: Charlie Adams fried egg on September 15, 2021, 03:27:25 pm
The public need to play their part too. How many go to a Costa when there's independents around? How many buy from amazon or elsewhere online when the local electronics place can be flexible on price and provide some after sales service? How many people use shitty restaurant chains when there are so many independents offering something a bit different.
Totally agree that local businesses need breaks on things such as business rates, but the public need to play their part too.
Lowest price is not always best value.

Free delivery beyond a certain amount. Amazon has a load of different things that you can buy. Local businesses each cater for a particular niche. It's easier to spend £20 at Amazon than at a single local business.
"i just dont think (Lucas is) that type of player that Kenny wants"
Vidocq, 20 January 2011

http://www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=267148.msg8032258#msg8032258

Offline Nobby Reserve

Re: Keir Starmer: your views?
« Reply #688 on: September 15, 2021, 03:38:37 pm »
I also want to see a Financial Transactions Tax (dubbed 'the Robin Hood Tax')

If I had total control, I'd annex all the Crown Dependencies and British Overseas Territories, freeze all bank and corporate assets, and levy a 'wealth tax' of 50% of all assets over, say, £10m held an individual or corporation.

There's an estimated $20trillion of money 'missing' from the financial system. A huge proportion is hidden in these and other secretive tax haven jurisdictions (using labyrinthine shell company structures)

I have a barely-controllable hatred for these super-rich scum who stash their often ill-gotten fortunes out of the reach of tax authorities (despite having so much money they could never hope to spend even a small proportion of it in their lifetimes)
"Poverty exists not because we cannot feed the poor, but because we cannot satisfy the rich."

Offline lobsterboy

Re: Keir Starmer: your views?
« Reply #689 on: September 15, 2021, 04:23:50 pm »
Quote from: Nobby Reserve on September 15, 2021, 03:38:37 pm
I also want to see a Financial Transactions Tax (dubbed 'the Robin Hood Tax')

If I had total control, I'd annex all the Crown Dependencies and British Overseas Territories, freeze all bank and corporate assets, and levy a 'wealth tax' of 50% of all assets over, say, £10m held an individual or corporation.

There's an estimated $20trillion of money 'missing' from the financial system. A huge proportion is hidden in these and other secretive tax haven jurisdictions (using labyrinthine shell company structures)

I have a barely-controllable hatred for these super-rich scum who stash their often ill-gotten fortunes out of the reach of tax authorities (despite having so much money they could never hope to spend even a small proportion of it in their lifetimes)

They don't live "lifetimes" like us. They plot dynasties and legacies. Its a different game.
Honestly if you ever even threatened to get near being able to do any of the above then you'd have an unfortunate accident or similar. They don't get that rich and powerful through being meek and law abiding. You think dear old Lizzy Windsor would let you get anywhere near her hidden wealth for starters?
Online oldfordie

Re: Keir Starmer: your views?
« Reply #690 on: September 15, 2021, 04:33:48 pm »
Quote from: Nobby Reserve on September 15, 2021, 02:55:37 pm

Don't you dare buy-in to this Tory bullshit myth  ;D

We heard this lie peddled when Labour sought to introduce the minimum wage - and ultimately it was proven to be scaremongering crap.


I personally think left-of-centre parties should primarily focus on creating international laws to tackle the eye-watering level of tax-dodging and asset-hiding that occurs. It would bring in billions annually - and the core message should be one of just getting the super-rich to pay their fair whack (a message that is consistently very popular with electorates)
This is what has happened for decades though and it is down to each government bringing in policy's to solve one problem for them politically while taking us down the road to low wages and a loss of workers clout. it's how we evolved into a low wage country with a hidden high unemployment rate. it's mostly down to Tory governments bringing in policy's that Labour governments have found hard to overturn. low wages weren't a massive problem for many people in the past. same with jobs offering a 28hrs a week salary, all these policy's started to become a problem when the government stopped subsidizing those peoples income. refused to allow them to be long term sick. Labour found it impossible to fight these policy's, what were they to do, slash all the subsidies. take people off long term sick and watch the unemployed figures rocket then get hammered at the next election. unemployment was a massive political issue in the past.
Couldn't agree more about the Tax dodgers, can't see any backlash from voters either. why oh why did others think it was a good idea to leave the EU. still can be done though. 
« Last Edit: September 15, 2021, 04:36:50 pm by oldfordie »
Lizzy Price
If Johnson cannot stand by the deal he negotiated, signed & won an election on, he should resign. Its not the EUs responsibility to find solutions for his dishonesty.

Offline Zeb

Re: Keir Starmer: your views?
« Reply #691 on: September 15, 2021, 07:49:45 pm »
Quote from: Nobby Reserve on September 15, 2021, 01:01:34 pm

But centre-left parties generally just maintain the existing broken socio-economic system (mixed economies leaning increasingly heavily toward free-marketism/corporate capitalism) and don't make the fundamental changes required to bring more economic equality within societies through redistributionist policies, then their support will fade again and we're back to square one.



You'd have to demonstrate that an alternative is possible. You don't have a place to stand to pull a lever when your world is defined by that society and economy. Fantasies and failed experiments are where you end up otherwise.

Minimum wage worked as a policy because it was cleverly set at the point where it would have no impact on jobs initially. Lot of clever people spent a lot of time figuring out how to do it so the Tories (and some of the trades unions - TGWU was very against it in the 80s) couldn't use that as an excuse to scrap it.
"And the voices of the standing Kop still whispering in the wind will salute the wee Scots redman and he will still walk on.
And your money will have bought you nothing."

Online Asam

Re: Keir Starmer: your views?
« Reply #692 on: Today at 05:22:50 am »

Labour will not win a GE by promising to tax the rich more or to increase spending on public services, people dont trust government to be competent

The best angle to attack the tories on is cost of living, Tory sleaze and incompetency and by matching their spending or being under

You will not beat the tories by spending more or taxing more

if you over promise (like Corbyn) no one will believe you will deliver your promises

Offline Dr. Beaker

Re: Keir Starmer: your views?
« Reply #693 on: Today at 07:37:07 am »
Quote from: Asam on Today at 05:22:50 am
Labour will not win a GE by promising to tax the rich more or to increase spending on public services, people dont trust government to be competent

The best angle to attack the tories on is cost of living, Tory sleaze and incompetency and by matching their spending or being under

You will not beat the tories by spending more or taxing more

if you over promise (like Corbyn) no one will believe you will deliver your promises


And therein lies the scale of the problem - the public expects lies from the Tories, but demands the truth from Labour.
Scepticism is the chastity of the intellect.

Offline TepidT2O

Re: Keir Starmer: your views?
« Reply #694 on: Today at 09:54:38 am »
I cant help but think that a party promising  to grow the economy might do well..

And to be honest, it would be a bloody change, weve had a stagnant economy for over a decade.
Happiness can be found in the darkest of times, if one only remembers to turn on the light.
Generosity always pays off. Generosity in your effort, in your work, in your kindness, in the way you look after people and take care of people. In the long run, if you are generous with a heart, and with humanity, it always pays off.
W

Offline Zeb

Re: Keir Starmer: your views?
« Reply #695 on: Today at 02:03:08 pm »
Study commissioned from a group on the right of the Labour party (formerly Progress when it was Blairite), although that will not have influenced the results.

Quote
Soft Conservative supporters make up the overwhelming majority of voters Keir Starmer will need to win over to have a chance of victory at the next election, according to new analysis revealing he has so far failed to gain much backing from the group.

With the Labour leader preparing for a conference that has been built up as the moment he will spell out a clearer vision and direction for the party, an extensive study into the electoral hurdles he faces has underlined the task of winning Tory voters.

Two in five voters who did not vote Labour at the last election are currently open to doing so in the future. Of those, 27% voted Conservative, 17% voted Lib Dem, 3% voted Green and 5% voted for other parties. (The rest did not vote.) However, when analysts took into account the likelihood of people to vote and where the votes were actually needed to win seats, the importance of Tory voters increased hugely.

When the group is adjusted for its likelihood to vote, soft Tory supporters account for 43% of the group. Among voters in the 150 most winnable seats for Labour, they make up 53%. Researchers then added the double-counting bonus  where winning a vote from a main opponent counts twice, as it is one fewer for them and one more for Labour. When that was taken into account, soft Tories made up 63% of the persuadable group.

The analysis was drawn up by Opiniums Chris Curtis for the Progressive Britain group, which sits on the right of the Labour party. Curtis is also part of the team that produces opinion polls for the Observer. It might seem appealing to concentrate on consolidating supposedly progressive voters under the Labour banner, targeting Lib Dems, Greens and non-voters, the report concludes. This would avoid having to reach out to Conservative voters in the centre ground of public opinion. However, such an approach has severe limitations.

We end up at the unavoidable conclusion that Labour needs to focus its efforts on trying to directly win over these soft Tory voters (with the added, and very real, challenge of doing so without losing progressive voters in the process).

Figures on the partys left are already angry at Starmers leadership, over his refusal to restore the whip to former leader Jeremy Corbyn and in the belief that he has already abandoned some of the leftwing pledges that helped secure him the leadership.

But there are also complaints on the partys right that he has failed to show decisively that he is placing winning the next election over retaining some kind of party unity. Some senior figures were also deeply frustrated by an interview by shadow business secretary Ed Miliband last week, in which he recommitted the party to the renationalisation of key utilities.

Starmer has made some progress in improving the partys image, according to the survey. Among soft Conservative voters 58% think Labour has changed for the better, compared with just 4% who think it has changed for the worse. However, just 19% think that Labour is best placed to stick up for them, compared with 43% who think the Tories are.

The analysis, which included focus groups on the partys performance under Starmer, said that the party had to do more to change its image with voters over the key issues of welfare, crime and the economy. It also warned against Labour being drawn into so-called culture war issues that were not picked out by voters as important in deciding their vote.

Starmers personal ratings have fallen since a very strong start as leader, though the study found that the view voters have of him is not yet set in stone. A poll of 250 people who had cooled towards Starmer since last summer found 19% saw him as being indecisive and changing his mind too often. The Conservative voters Labour needs to win over are particularly upset about the way he has opposed the government in recent months, and a perception he has been playing party politics during the pandemic. In total, 17% said that was the main reason they had gone off the Labour leader.

Nathan Yeowell, executive director of Progressive Britain, said: Keir Starmer has an opportunity to shape a national programme that speaks to the whole country if he engages with enduring bread-and-butter concerns around the workplace, welfare and crime. Labour must be ruthless in going after soft Tory voters if it wants a swift return to national government. Our research shows that it needs to focus its efforts on trying to win over soft Tory voters in the seats that it needs to win in 2023 or 2024.

https://www.theguardian.com/politics/2021/sep/18/starmer-win-soft-tory-conservative-voters-labour-election-success

In some ways it's just further confirmation of what was already known. Opinions on Starmer are still in flux, and likely won't solidify until the general election campaign. And while there's always going to be an element of wanting/needing to squeeze down other parties pursuing some of the hobby horses of the past few years leads straight into an electoral cul de sac. About the only thing missing from the Guardian summary is the word 'towns' - the places where you'll find the bulk of those voters whose votes are going to have outsized influence.
"And the voices of the standing Kop still whispering in the wind will salute the wee Scots redman and he will still walk on.
And your money will have bought you nothing."

Online oldfordie

Re: Keir Starmer: your views?
« Reply #696 on: Today at 02:47:32 pm »
Quote from: Zeb on Today at 02:03:08 pm
Study commissioned from a group on the right of the Labour party (formerly Progress when it was Blairite), although that will not have influenced the results.

https://www.theguardian.com/politics/2021/sep/18/starmer-win-soft-tory-conservative-voters-labour-election-success

In some ways it's just further confirmation of what was already known. Opinions on Starmer are still in flux, and likely won't solidify until the general election campaign. And while there's always going to be an element of wanting/needing to squeeze down other parties pursuing some of the hobby horses of the past few years leads straight into an electoral cul de sac. About the only thing missing from the Guardian summary is the word 'towns' - the places where you'll find the bulk of those voters whose votes are going to have outsized influence.
Image is extremely important but what is Image.?
Image seems to be a personal view, this view is mostly manipulated by opposition ,media+ social media, people looking for opinions accepting opinions of others. ignorance in most cases.
Pandemic is a good example.
How many times have we heard Labour Starmer critics ripping him apart for agreeing with the Torys policy's on Covid, made no difference when you pointed out how it would be wrong to oppose sensible policy's for the sake of it, you can't just oppose everything the Torys implement.
Yet you have soft Torys arguing Starmers played politics with Covid, opposing for the sake of it, both can't be right, neither one are right, Starmer and Labour opposed the Torys when they believed the Torys were wrong.

The Conservative voters Labour needs to win over are particularly upset about the way he has opposed the government in recent months, and a perception he has been playing party politics during the pandemic. In total, 17% said that was the main reason they had gone off the Labour leader.
 
Lizzy Price
If Johnson cannot stand by the deal he negotiated, signed & won an election on, he should resign. Its not the EUs responsibility to find solutions for his dishonesty.

Offline Zeb

Re: Keir Starmer: your views?
« Reply #697 on: Today at 05:18:46 pm »
Quote from: oldfordie on Today at 02:47:32 pm
Image is extremely important but what is Image.?
Image seems to be a personal view, this view is mostly manipulated by opposition ,media+ social media, people looking for opinions accepting opinions of others. ignorance in most cases.
Pandemic is a good example.
How many times have we heard Labour Starmer critics ripping him apart for agreeing with the Torys policy's on Covid, made no difference when you pointed out how it would be wrong to oppose sensible policy's for the sake of it, you can't just oppose everything the Torys implement.
Yet you have soft Torys arguing Starmers played politics with Covid, opposing for the sake of it, both can't be right, neither one are right, Starmer and Labour opposed the Torys when they believed the Torys were wrong.

The Conservative voters Labour needs to win over are particularly upset about the way he has opposed the government in recent months, and a perception he has been playing party politics during the pandemic. In total, 17% said that was the main reason they had gone off the Labour leader.
 

Yeah, there's a combination of things to it. Chris Curtis is sharing bits of his report ahead of its release next week on his twitter account. This gives some idea of the strength to perceptions of Labour which can be built on, as well as the drawbacks to being seen as representing 'someone else' for people who don't necessarily see themselves as who Labour looks out for:



One of the core issues is always competency on the economy and Labour really struggle with that and even more so coming out of elections where they've behaved to the worst fears/lowest expectations of many voters. Of course the flipside to that was something like the Working Tax Credit ended up being somewhat underplayed politically when Labour was in power.
"And the voices of the standing Kop still whispering in the wind will salute the wee Scots redman and he will still walk on.
And your money will have bought you nothing."

Online oldfordie

Re: Keir Starmer: your views?
« Reply #698 on: Today at 08:04:14 pm »
Quote from: Zeb on Today at 05:18:46 pm
Yeah, there's a combination of things to it. Chris Curtis is sharing bits of his report ahead of its release next week on his twitter account. This gives some idea of the strength to perceptions of Labour which can be built on, as well as the drawbacks to being seen as representing 'someone else' for people who don't necessarily see themselves as who Labour looks out for:



One of the core issues is always competency on the economy and Labour really struggle with that and even more so coming out of elections where they've behaved to the worst fears/lowest expectations of many voters. Of course the flipside to that was something like the Working Tax Credit ended up being somewhat underplayed politically when Labour was in power.
Impossible to please everyone but this does need to be discussed and acknowledged as there is a lot of truth in it. it did my head in in the past, the indefensible being defended.

But some people in our focus groups also thought that ,while Labour stood up for people generally, they weren't on the side of them specifically. One participant said the Conservatives make the rich richer and Labour help the least fortunate but Labour needs to come into the middle and reach everybody.
Lizzy Price
If Johnson cannot stand by the deal he negotiated, signed & won an election on, he should resign. Its not the EUs responsibility to find solutions for his dishonesty.

Offline Sangria

Re: Keir Starmer: your views?
« Reply #699 on: Today at 08:29:12 pm »
Quote from: oldfordie on Today at 08:04:14 pm
Impossible to please everyone but this does need to be discussed and acknowledged as there is a lot of truth in it. it did my head in in the past, the indefensible being defended.

But some people in our focus groups also thought that ,while Labour stood up for people generally, they weren't on the side of them specifically. One participant said the Conservatives make the rich richer and Labour help the least fortunate but Labour needs to come into the middle and reach everybody.

"Labour wants to promote communities."

Not tax the rich and help the poor. One doesn't like being taxed, the other doesn't like to think of themselves as poor.
"i just dont think (Lucas is) that type of player that Kenny wants"
Vidocq, 20 January 2011

http://www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=267148.msg8032258#msg8032258

Online oldfordie

Re: Keir Starmer: your views?
« Reply #700 on: Today at 08:31:58 pm »
Quote from: Sangria on Today at 08:29:12 pm
"Labour wants to promote communities."

Not tax the rich and help the poor. One doesn't like being taxed, the other doesn't like to think of themselves as poor.
I don't think that's what people are thinking when they say Labour do help the poor but not me specifically.
Lizzy Price
If Johnson cannot stand by the deal he negotiated, signed & won an election on, he should resign. Its not the EUs responsibility to find solutions for his dishonesty.

Offline Sangria

Re: Keir Starmer: your views?
« Reply #701 on: Today at 09:37:59 pm »
Quote from: oldfordie on Today at 08:31:58 pm
I don't think that's what people are thinking when they say Labour do help the poor but not me specifically.

Many who might qualify for the description disdain it anyway. Helping the poor is mostly seen as helping others who aren't helping themselves. Even when those who merit the description need the help, but don't look for it until in dire straits. It was noted in a study that the amount of benefits being unjustly claimed was smaller than the amount of benefits that was eligible but unclaimed.
"i just dont think (Lucas is) that type of player that Kenny wants"
Vidocq, 20 January 2011

http://www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=267148.msg8032258#msg8032258
