What are your views on Kier Starmer's leadership of the Labour party to date?

Excellent
5 (2.6%)
Good
30 (15.7%)
Average
70 (36.6%)
Poor
34 (17.8%)
Awful
39 (20.4%)
Too early to say
13 (6.8%)

Total Members Voted: 191

Author Topic: Keir Starmer: your views?

Andy @ Allerton

Re: Keir Starmer: your views?
Yesterday at 10:09:52 am
Quote from: nayia2002 on September  7, 2021, 10:45:10 am
No fucking comments about the proposed increase in NI???!!!

What the fuck is wrong with this guy  :no :wanker :butt

So just checking here, but you haven't been watching PMQT? You haven't been reading any media source? You haven't been watching any media release? You haven't seen the Labour website and viewed what he's said?

This country is too stupid to exist. It's fucked.

Just in case you were somehow right, I typed "NI rise Starmer" and saw 874 results.
Dr. Beaker

Re: Keir Starmer: your views?
Yesterday at 10:16:08 am
Quote from: Andy @ Allerton on Yesterday at 10:09:52 am
So just checking here, but you haven't been watching PMQT? You haven't been reading any media source? You haven't been watching any media release? You haven't seen the Labour website and viewed what he's said?

This country is too stupid to exist. It's fucked.

Just in case you were somehow right, I typed "NI rise Starmer" and saw 874 results.
And that was written just after the PM's statement, which obviously Starmer replied to comprehensively and devastatingly, but when you are so heavily outnumbered......
Yorkykopite

Re: Keir Starmer: your views?
Yesterday at 10:25:44 am
Quote from: Dr. Beaker on Yesterday at 10:16:08 am
And that was written just after the PM's statement, which obviously Starmer replied to comprehensively and devastatingly, but when you are so heavily outnumbered......

If I don't see the tree fall in the forest - and I never go to forests - then the tree never fell.

However I remain furious that the tree didn't fall.
nayia2002

Re: Keir Starmer: your views?
Yesterday at 11:17:44 am
 ;D I should watch the news and listen to the radio more often then!  ;D
Nobby Reserve

Re: Keir Starmer: your views?
Yesterday at 11:47:47 am
Quote from: nayia2002 on Yesterday at 11:17:44 am
;D I should watch the news and listen to the radio more often then!  ;D


To be fair to you, Bozo put him on the spot to ask what his alternative ideas were and Starmer appeared flummoxed, and didn't give any concreate ideas. I get that the Labour startegy seems to be keeping the policy powder dry, but it's coming across as indecisive, weak leadership. That's the message the electorate is increasingly taking (regardless of how the loudest posters on here - who have their own agendas like the rest of us - stick their heads in the sand)

Burnham talked in more detail about the areas he would prefer were targeted for tax:

The fairest way of providing social care is on NHS terms through a national care service, and the fairest way of raising the funding to pay for it is by taxing wealth, not work. The government should be looking at reforming taxes and reliefs on assets, land, pensions, property and excessive earnings and profits before hitting younger, low-paid workers with the bill.

We live in an era when the vast majority of working people face lower pay, increasing job insecurity and now higher taxes, yet billionaires have been their collective wealth increase by over £100bn.

https://www.independent.co.uk/money/billionaires-pandemic-uk-fortunes-b1851327.html

Whether Burnham would be able to find a way to force these billionaires to pay their fair whack of tax or not is irrelevant. The 'left' needs to create a narrative that making them pay more out of their fortunes (that they could never hope to spend in 10 luxurious lifetimes) chimes with the public.
ianburns252

Re: Keir Starmer: your views?
Yesterday at 11:54:13 am
Quote from: Nobby Reserve on Yesterday at 11:47:47 am

To be fair to you, Bozo put him on the spot to ask what his alternative ideas were and Starmer appeared flummoxed, and didn't give any concreate ideas. I get that the Labour startegy seems to be keeping the policy powder dry, but it's coming across as indecisive, weak leadership. That's the message the electorate is increasingly taking (regardless of how the loudest posters on here - who have their own agendas like the rest of us - stick their heads in the sand)

Burnham talked in more detail about the areas he would prefer were targeted for tax:

The fairest way of providing social care is on NHS terms through a national care service, and the fairest way of raising the funding to pay for it is by taxing wealth, not work. The government should be looking at reforming taxes and reliefs on assets, land, pensions, property and excessive earnings and profits before hitting younger, low-paid workers with the bill.

We live in an era when the vast majority of working people face lower pay, increasing job insecurity and now higher taxes, yet billionaires have been their collective wealth increase by over £100bn.

https://www.independent.co.uk/money/billionaires-pandemic-uk-fortunes-b1851327.html

Whether Burnham would be able to find a way to force these billionaires to pay their fair whack of tax or not is irrelevant. The 'left' needs to create a narrative that making them pay more out of their fortunes (that they could never hope to spend in 10 luxurious lifetimes) chimes with the public.

I agree with most of what you say there - can't comment on the point re: Starmer being flummoxed as I haven't seen it but if he was that is disappointing - and I think Burnham's comments have some merit, especially focusing on reliefs.

The issue with the narrative of "these people with their money need hitting harder" is that there are many who aspire to have savings and property etc that would be hit by this and so they don't want to vote for higher taxes and so on and dislike the messaging of it.

Instead, more under the radar adjustments like changing how the reliefs work (most people won't be aware or fully comprehend this side (not slighting anyone, just that it isn't that important to them etc)) so that maybe the headline tax rate only changes by a couple of % but the proportion taxable increases.
stewil007

Re: Keir Starmer: your views?
Yesterday at 11:56:31 am
Quote from: Nobby Reserve on Yesterday at 11:47:47 am



Whether Burnham would be able to find a way to force these billionaires to pay their fair whack of tax or not is irrelevant. The 'left' needs to create a narrative that making them pay more out of their fortunes (that they could never hope to spend in 10 luxurious lifetimes) chimes with the public.

I think in this current climate, you have to frame an increase that effects everybody and is not seen as just bashing the wealthy/super wealthy, as perverse as that is.  For whatever reason the common man seems to want to protect the millionaire/billionaire overlords.....its all very odd.

Its never going to be perfect, but there has to be a more palatable way.

Of course getting into power is the most important thing, then they bash the billionaires for every penny/close the loopholes etc etc
Andy @ Allerton

Re: Keir Starmer: your views?
Yesterday at 12:01:23 pm
Quote from: stewil007 on Yesterday at 11:56:31 am
I think in this current climate, you have to frame an increase that effects everybody and is not seen as just bashing the wealthy/super wealthy, as perverse as that is.  For whatever reason the common man seems to want to protect the millionaire/billionaire overlords.....its all very odd.

Its never going to be perfect, but there has to be a more palatable way.

Of course getting into power is the most important thing, then they bash the billionaires for every penny/close the loopholes etc etc


It is surreal isn't it? When you look at forums (Maybe bots?) there seems to be outrage at the richest paying their fair share

'hurts business', 'hurts the country', 'hurts growth' are common statements from when I've had a mooch about.
Andy @ Allerton

Re: Keir Starmer: your views?
Yesterday at 12:07:03 pm
Starmer giving Johnson a total shoeing now if anyone wants to watch
stewil007

Re: Keir Starmer: your views?
Yesterday at 12:07:26 pm
Quote from: Andy @ Allerton on Yesterday at 12:01:23 pm

It is surreal isn't it? When you look at forums (Maybe bots?) there seems to be outrage at the richest paying their fair share

'hurts business', 'hurts the country', 'hurts growth' are common statements from when I've had a mooch about.


On twitter, every response to anything, you can almost guarantee the first ten replies that vehemently disagree or are massively in favour of what was said - the profile will have zero followers and the account was created in the last couple of months.  You want to reply, but you know you're just shouting at the sea.

Maybe Labour just need to pay more for these Bot factories!  Fight fire with fire.
Andy @ Allerton

Re: Keir Starmer: your views?
Yesterday at 12:07:41 pm
Basically called him a Tory c*nt and said how can people get care without selling their home

Johnson lying in reply for a change.
Andy @ Allerton

Re: Keir Starmer: your views?
Yesterday at 12:09:18 pm
Starmer: Tories UNFAIR Tax on Working people

Starmer: "MY PLAN is to tax the people that are avoiding tax - ensuring that those with the broadest shoulders pay their fair share"
Andy @ Allerton

Re: Keir Starmer: your views?
Yesterday at 12:10:14 pm
Mentioning that Landlords won't pay a penny, but their tenants will be screwed.

Also saying that NHS workers aren't getting a payrise but are getting a tax rise.

Making some really good points.
Andy @ Allerton

Re: Keir Starmer: your views?
Yesterday at 12:12:24 pm
Starmer: Will this plan clear the NHS backlog by the end of this Parliment? Yes or no?

Johnson: Wiffle, waffle, blubber, blobber
Andy @ Allerton

Re: Keir Starmer: your views?
Yesterday at 12:16:19 pm
Powerful stuff from Starmer.

Having a go at Tory dodgy contracts to their mates. Super tax deductions and talking about a single parent nurse that is getting shafted and saying the Tories are doing everything for their rich mates.
jonnypb

Re: Keir Starmer: your views?
Yesterday at 02:34:35 pm
Quote from: Andy @ Allerton on Yesterday at 12:10:14 pm
Mentioning that Landlords won't pay a penny, but their tenants will be screwed.

Making some really good points.

Well thats not really true about landlords and hes picking on something that isnt true for the majority of landlords.

Yeah hes made some other good points and as usual the responses are more of a waffle. I dont mind paying more taxes if it benefits social care, but I really dont think social care will be any better in 10 years time, plus were always going to be in the situation where people have worked all their lives and then have to end up using their houses to fund the care. This problem has been ignored by many different PMs, both Tory and Labour, I dont see this changing anytime in the near future.
lobsterboy

Re: Keir Starmer: your views?
Today at 10:49:49 am
Shame the majority of the voters will not see or hear any of it.
Instead they'll get spoon fed garbage from right wing social media and carefully edited highlights from the Tory controlled BBC and all their mates TV channels.
Nobby Reserve

Re: Keir Starmer: your views?
Today at 11:02:14 am
Quote from: lobsterboy on Today at 10:49:49 am
Shame the majority of the voters will not see or hear any of it.
Instead they'll get spoon fed garbage from right wing social media and carefully edited highlights from the Tory controlled BBC and all their mates TV channels.


 :thumbup

That's the biggest problem Labour face - the media has become much more partisan over the last decade and now doesn't even pay lip service to the full story, just provides a stylised, Tory/Brexiteer right-wing fake narrative.
Sangria

Re: Keir Starmer: your views?
Today at 11:12:25 am
Quote from: Nobby Reserve on Today at 11:02:14 am

 :thumbup

That's the biggest problem Labour face - the media has become much more partisan over the last decade and now doesn't even pay lip service to the full story, just provides a stylised, Tory/Brexiteer right-wing fake narrative.

It doesn't help when he gets it from the other direction as well, cf. that poster above who chastised Starmer for not commenting on the latest outrage from the Tories, except that he did and the poster did not follow the news. There's a lot of people getting their news from Facebook links.
ianburns252

Re: Keir Starmer: your views?
Today at 11:14:22 am
Quote from: Nobby Reserve on Today at 11:02:14 am

 :thumbup

That's the biggest problem Labour face - the media has become much more partisan over the last decade and now doesn't even pay lip service to the full story, just provides a stylised, Tory/Brexiteer right-wing fake narrative.

It has amazed me how far some publications have gone actually.

Back 10 - 15 years ago I thought the Telegraph was a pretty reasonable paper, similar in style to the Guardian just a bit right of centre and with a cracking sports section. As a result I would read both The Guardian and The Telegraph (student union had them massively subsidised to something like 40p each) and try and get both sides.

The point is, it was always measured and factual with some pieces further into the paper carrying an editiorial bent but never anything too strong.

Compare it to now and it is unreal - genuinely doesn't read that much different than the Mail at times. Now possibly their print version is still reasoned but with how far the online has moved I would be surprised if the print wasn't similar
Sangria

Re: Keir Starmer: your views?
Today at 11:31:43 am
Quote from: ianburns252 on Today at 11:14:22 am
It has amazed me how far some publications have gone actually.

Back 10 - 15 years ago I thought the Telegraph was a pretty reasonable paper, similar in style to the Guardian just a bit right of centre and with a cracking sports section. As a result I would read both The Guardian and The Telegraph (student union had them massively subsidised to something like 40p each) and try and get both sides.

The point is, it was always measured and factual with some pieces further into the paper carrying an editiorial bent but never anything too strong.

Compare it to now and it is unreal - genuinely doesn't read that much different than the Mail at times. Now possibly their print version is still reasoned but with how far the online has moved I would be surprised if the print wasn't similar

If you want to read sane right of centre mainstream papers, The Times and the FT are good.
ianburns252

Re: Keir Starmer: your views?
Today at 11:41:32 am
Quote from: Sangria on Today at 11:31:43 am
If you want to read sane right of centre mainstream papers, The Times and the FT are good.

The FT I read anyway as it is pretty useful for keeping up with things work related.

This is the madness I mean though as it used to be a straight line through Guardian (L) Times (C) Telegraph (R) but it seems as if the Times and Telegraph has shifted out of alignment and the Guardian has similarly moved a bit further left than is used to be
Dr. Beaker

Re: Keir Starmer: your views?
Today at 11:42:10 am
Quote from: Sangria on Today at 11:31:43 am
If you want to read sane right of centre mainstream papers, The Times and the FT are good.
Yep. And the Telegraph was always a bit mad.
Nobby Reserve

Re: Keir Starmer: your views?
Today at 11:47:27 am
Quote from: Sangria on Today at 11:31:43 am
If you want to read sane right of centre mainstream papers, The Times and the FT are good.


Even the Times has been rabidly populist-right wing at times, and its journalistic integrity has tanked.

Quote from: ianburns252 on Today at 11:14:22 am
It has amazed me how far some publications have gone actually.

Back 10 - 15 years ago I thought the Telegraph was a pretty reasonable paper, similar in style to the Guardian just a bit right of centre and with a cracking sports section. As a result I would read both The Guardian and The Telegraph (student union had them massively subsidised to something like 40p each) and try and get both sides.

The point is, it was always measured and factual with some pieces further into the paper carrying an editiorial bent but never anything too strong.

Compare it to now and it is unreal - genuinely doesn't read that much different than the Mail at times. Now possibly their print version is still reasoned but with how far the online has moved I would be surprised if the print wasn't similar

I know someone who was a journalist for the Telegraph. He's a traditional Tory in the John Major/Ken Clarke mould, and loved the paper. He despised what the Barclay Brothers did to the Telegraph, driving a right-wing populist agenda to whip-up hate like the Daily Heil does. He quit several years ago to do consulting, and watched in horror at the poison and lies it peddled around the Referendum and in the Brexit battles later.

You can assume the motivations  of the billionaire tax-dodging Barclay brothers for desperately wanting out of an EU intent on smashing the UK's 'spider's web' of financial corruption.
