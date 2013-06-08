Poll

What are your views on Kier Starmer's leadership of the Labour party to date?

Excellent
5 (2.6%)
Good
30 (15.7%)
Average
70 (36.6%)
Poor
34 (17.8%)
Awful
39 (20.4%)
Too early to say
13 (6.8%)

Total Members Voted: 191

« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 11 12 13 14 15 [16]   Go Down

Author Topic: Keir Starmer: your views?  (Read 20516 times)

Offline Andy @ Allerton

  • Yarp. Missing an asterisk - no, wait sorry, that's his rusty starfish..... RAWK Mr Miyage.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 64,909
  • Asterisks baby!
Re: Keir Starmer: your views?
« Reply #600 on: Today at 10:09:52 am »
Quote from: nayia2002 on Yesterday at 10:45:10 am
No fucking comments about the proposed increase in NI???!!!

What the fuck is wrong with this guy  :no :wanker :butt

So just checking here, but you haven't been watching PMQT? You haven't been reading any media source? You haven't been watching any media release? You haven't seen the Labour website and viewed what he's said?

This country is too stupid to exist. It's fucked.

Just in case you were somehow right, I typed "NI rise Starmer" and saw 874 results.
Logged
Hardline Ultra Remainer.

Online Dr. Beaker

  • Veo, to his mates. Shares 50% of his DNA with a banana. Would dearly love to strangle Frankengoose. Lo! Be he not ye Messiah, verily be he a child of questionable conduct in the eyes of Ye Holy Border Guards.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 13,479
  • I... think I am, therefore...I....maybe.
Re: Keir Starmer: your views?
« Reply #601 on: Today at 10:16:08 am »
Quote from: Andy @ Allerton on Today at 10:09:52 am
So just checking here, but you haven't been watching PMQT? You haven't been reading any media source? You haven't been watching any media release? You haven't seen the Labour website and viewed what he's said?

This country is too stupid to exist. It's fucked.

Just in case you were somehow right, I typed "NI rise Starmer" and saw 874 results.
And that was written just after the PM's statement, which obviously Starmer replied to comprehensively and devastatingly, but when you are so heavily outnumbered......
Logged
Scepticism is the chastity of the intellect.

Online Yorkykopite

  • Misses Danny Boy with a passion. Phil's Official Biographer, dontcherknow...it's all true. Honestly.
  • RAWK Writer
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 28,181
  • The first five yards........
Re: Keir Starmer: your views?
« Reply #602 on: Today at 10:25:44 am »
Quote from: Dr. Beaker on Today at 10:16:08 am
And that was written just after the PM's statement, which obviously Starmer replied to comprehensively and devastatingly, but when you are so heavily outnumbered......

If I don't see the tree fall in the forest - and I never go to forests - then the tree never fell.

However I remain furious that the tree didn't fall.
Logged
"If you want the world to love you don't discuss Middle Eastern politics" Saul Bellow.

Offline nayia2002

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,488
    • http://www.victoriacreperie.co.uk/
Re: Keir Starmer: your views?
« Reply #603 on: Today at 11:17:44 am »
 ;D I should watch the news and listen to the radio more often then!  ;D
Logged
who are you to judge the life i live?
i know im not perfect-and i dont live to be,
but before you start pointing fingers make
sure your hands are clean!.

Online Nobby Reserve

  • Onanistic Charades Champion Of Roundabouts. Euphemistic Gerbil Starver.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,938
  • Do you want to build a snowman?
Re: Keir Starmer: your views?
« Reply #604 on: Today at 11:47:47 am »
Quote from: nayia2002 on Today at 11:17:44 am
;D I should watch the news and listen to the radio more often then!  ;D


To be fair to you, Bozo put him on the spot to ask what his alternative ideas were and Starmer appeared flummoxed, and didn't give any concreate ideas. I get that the Labour startegy seems to be keeping the policy powder dry, but it's coming across as indecisive, weak leadership. That's the message the electorate is increasingly taking (regardless of how the loudest posters on here - who have their own agendas like the rest of us - stick their heads in the sand)

Burnham talked in more detail about the areas he would prefer were targeted for tax:

The fairest way of providing social care is on NHS terms through a national care service, and the fairest way of raising the funding to pay for it is by taxing wealth, not work. The government should be looking at reforming taxes and reliefs on assets, land, pensions, property and excessive earnings and profits before hitting younger, low-paid workers with the bill.

We live in an era when the vast majority of working people face lower pay, increasing job insecurity and now higher taxes, yet billionaires have been their collective wealth increase by over £100bn.

https://www.independent.co.uk/money/billionaires-pandemic-uk-fortunes-b1851327.html

Whether Burnham would be able to find a way to force these billionaires to pay their fair whack of tax or not is irrelevant. The 'left' needs to create a narrative that making them pay more out of their fortunes (that they could never hope to spend in 10 luxurious lifetimes) chimes with the public.
Logged
"Poverty exists not because we cannot feed the poor, but because we cannot satisfy the rich."

Online ianburns252

  • RAWK Economist.
  • Anny Roader
  • ****
  • Posts: 256
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Keir Starmer: your views?
« Reply #605 on: Today at 11:54:13 am »
Quote from: Nobby Reserve on Today at 11:47:47 am

To be fair to you, Bozo put him on the spot to ask what his alternative ideas were and Starmer appeared flummoxed, and didn't give any concreate ideas. I get that the Labour startegy seems to be keeping the policy powder dry, but it's coming across as indecisive, weak leadership. That's the message the electorate is increasingly taking (regardless of how the loudest posters on here - who have their own agendas like the rest of us - stick their heads in the sand)

Burnham talked in more detail about the areas he would prefer were targeted for tax:

The fairest way of providing social care is on NHS terms through a national care service, and the fairest way of raising the funding to pay for it is by taxing wealth, not work. The government should be looking at reforming taxes and reliefs on assets, land, pensions, property and excessive earnings and profits before hitting younger, low-paid workers with the bill.

We live in an era when the vast majority of working people face lower pay, increasing job insecurity and now higher taxes, yet billionaires have been their collective wealth increase by over £100bn.

https://www.independent.co.uk/money/billionaires-pandemic-uk-fortunes-b1851327.html

Whether Burnham would be able to find a way to force these billionaires to pay their fair whack of tax or not is irrelevant. The 'left' needs to create a narrative that making them pay more out of their fortunes (that they could never hope to spend in 10 luxurious lifetimes) chimes with the public.

I agree with most of what you say there - can't comment on the point re: Starmer being flummoxed as I haven't seen it but if he was that is disappointing - and I think Burnham's comments have some merit, especially focusing on reliefs.

The issue with the narrative of "these people with their money need hitting harder" is that there are many who aspire to have savings and property etc that would be hit by this and so they don't want to vote for higher taxes and so on and dislike the messaging of it.

Instead, more under the radar adjustments like changing how the reliefs work (most people won't be aware or fully comprehend this side (not slighting anyone, just that it isn't that important to them etc)) so that maybe the headline tax rate only changes by a couple of % but the proportion taxable increases.
Logged

Online stewil007

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,470
Re: Keir Starmer: your views?
« Reply #606 on: Today at 11:56:31 am »
Quote from: Nobby Reserve on Today at 11:47:47 am



Whether Burnham would be able to find a way to force these billionaires to pay their fair whack of tax or not is irrelevant. The 'left' needs to create a narrative that making them pay more out of their fortunes (that they could never hope to spend in 10 luxurious lifetimes) chimes with the public.

I think in this current climate, you have to frame an increase that effects everybody and is not seen as just bashing the wealthy/super wealthy, as perverse as that is.  For whatever reason the common man seems to want to protect the millionaire/billionaire overlords.....its all very odd.

Its never going to be perfect, but there has to be a more palatable way.

Of course getting into power is the most important thing, then they bash the billionaires for every penny/close the loopholes etc etc
Logged

Offline Andy @ Allerton

  • Yarp. Missing an asterisk - no, wait sorry, that's his rusty starfish..... RAWK Mr Miyage.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 64,909
  • Asterisks baby!
Re: Keir Starmer: your views?
« Reply #607 on: Today at 12:01:23 pm »
Quote from: stewil007 on Today at 11:56:31 am
I think in this current climate, you have to frame an increase that effects everybody and is not seen as just bashing the wealthy/super wealthy, as perverse as that is.  For whatever reason the common man seems to want to protect the millionaire/billionaire overlords.....its all very odd.

Its never going to be perfect, but there has to be a more palatable way.

Of course getting into power is the most important thing, then they bash the billionaires for every penny/close the loopholes etc etc


It is surreal isn't it? When you look at forums (Maybe bots?) there seems to be outrage at the richest paying their fair share

'hurts business', 'hurts the country', 'hurts growth' are common statements from when I've had a mooch about.
Logged
Hardline Ultra Remainer.

Offline Andy @ Allerton

  • Yarp. Missing an asterisk - no, wait sorry, that's his rusty starfish..... RAWK Mr Miyage.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 64,909
  • Asterisks baby!
Re: Keir Starmer: your views?
« Reply #608 on: Today at 12:07:03 pm »
Starmer giving Johnson a total shoeing now if anyone wants to watch
Logged
Hardline Ultra Remainer.

Online stewil007

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,470
Re: Keir Starmer: your views?
« Reply #609 on: Today at 12:07:26 pm »
Quote from: Andy @ Allerton on Today at 12:01:23 pm

It is surreal isn't it? When you look at forums (Maybe bots?) there seems to be outrage at the richest paying their fair share

'hurts business', 'hurts the country', 'hurts growth' are common statements from when I've had a mooch about.


On twitter, every response to anything, you can almost guarantee the first ten replies that vehemently disagree or are massively in favour of what was said - the profile will have zero followers and the account was created in the last couple of months.  You want to reply, but you know you're just shouting at the sea.

Maybe Labour just need to pay more for these Bot factories!  Fight fire with fire.
Logged

Offline Andy @ Allerton

  • Yarp. Missing an asterisk - no, wait sorry, that's his rusty starfish..... RAWK Mr Miyage.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 64,909
  • Asterisks baby!
Re: Keir Starmer: your views?
« Reply #610 on: Today at 12:07:41 pm »
Basically called him a Tory c*nt and said how can people get care without selling their home

Johnson lying in reply for a change.
Logged
Hardline Ultra Remainer.

Offline Andy @ Allerton

  • Yarp. Missing an asterisk - no, wait sorry, that's his rusty starfish..... RAWK Mr Miyage.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 64,909
  • Asterisks baby!
Re: Keir Starmer: your views?
« Reply #611 on: Today at 12:09:18 pm »
Starmer: Tories UNFAIR Tax on Working people

Starmer: "MY PLAN is to tax the people that are avoiding tax - ensuring that those with the broadest shoulders pay their fair share"
Logged
Hardline Ultra Remainer.

Offline Andy @ Allerton

  • Yarp. Missing an asterisk - no, wait sorry, that's his rusty starfish..... RAWK Mr Miyage.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 64,909
  • Asterisks baby!
Re: Keir Starmer: your views?
« Reply #612 on: Today at 12:10:14 pm »
Mentioning that Landlords won't pay a penny, but their tenants will be screwed.

Also saying that NHS workers aren't getting a payrise but are getting a tax rise.

Making some really good points.
Logged
Hardline Ultra Remainer.

Offline Andy @ Allerton

  • Yarp. Missing an asterisk - no, wait sorry, that's his rusty starfish..... RAWK Mr Miyage.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 64,909
  • Asterisks baby!
Re: Keir Starmer: your views?
« Reply #613 on: Today at 12:12:24 pm »
Starmer: Will this plan clear the NHS backlog by the end of this Parliment? Yes or no?

Johnson: Wiffle, waffle, blubber, blobber
Logged
Hardline Ultra Remainer.

Offline Andy @ Allerton

  • Yarp. Missing an asterisk - no, wait sorry, that's his rusty starfish..... RAWK Mr Miyage.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 64,909
  • Asterisks baby!
Re: Keir Starmer: your views?
« Reply #614 on: Today at 12:16:19 pm »
Powerful stuff from Starmer.

Having a go at Tory dodgy contracts to their mates. Super tax deductions and talking about a single parent nurse that is getting shafted and saying the Tories are doing everything for their rich mates.
Logged
Hardline Ultra Remainer.
Pages: 1 ... 11 12 13 14 15 [16]   Go Up
« previous next »
 