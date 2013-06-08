I should watch the news and listen to the radio more often then!



To be fair to you, Bozo put him on the spot to ask what his alternative ideas were and Starmer appeared flummoxed, and didn't give any concreate ideas. I get that the Labour startegy seems to be keeping the policy powder dry, but it's coming across as indecisive, weak leadership. That's the message the electorate is increasingly taking (regardless of how the loudest posters on here - who have their own agendas like the rest of us - stick their heads in the sand)Burnham talked in more detail about the areas he would prefer were targeted for tax:We live in an era when the vast majority of working people face lower pay, increasing job insecurity and now higher taxes, yet billionaires have been their collective wealth increase by over £100bn.Whether Burnham would be able to find a way to force these billionaires to pay their fair whack of tax or not is irrelevant. The 'left' needs to create a narrative that making them pay more out of their fortunes (that they could never hope to spend in 10 luxurious lifetimes) chimes with the public.