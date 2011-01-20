Have to laugh at how Corbyn was responsible for everything to do with The Labour Party when he was leader but now Starmer's leader things are different.

Anyhow those "deeply anti semitic" lefties who have been banned from The Labour Party might disagree with your assertions...

https://www.doubledown.news/watch/2020/25/november/meet-the-wrong-type-of-jew-the-media-doesnt-want-you-to-know-labour-corbyn-antisemitism

What are your thoughts on the Islamaphobic cranks within The Labour Party. Will it cost them votes or will it win votes from the right wing ?



Quite an easy one this isn't it? Anything that the NEC decided during Corbyn's time as leader was of course the decision of the NEC only and not due to him, except of course those disciplinary procedures that Corbyn's office directly got involved with as described by the EHRC report...Labour Against the Witchhunt is an anti-semitic organisation and has no place within the Labour party. It has been rightly proscribed and anyone who was a member of that organisation only has themselves to blame.I don't know why you've brought Islamophobia into this but I'll answer anyway. In voting it'll go the way as everything does, it'll lose Labour some votes but it will probably gain them from elsewhere but either way any group or individual member that is Islamophobic has no place within the Labour party. I'm sure that answer won't satisfy you.