Poll

What are your views on Kier Starmer's leadership of the Labour party to date?

Excellent
4 (2.3%)
Good
29 (16.4%)
Average
67 (37.9%)
Poor
30 (16.9%)
Awful
34 (19.2%)
Too early to say
13 (7.3%)

Total Members Voted: 177

Author Topic: Keir Starmer: your views?  (Read 17007 times)

Online TepidT2O

  Re: Keir Starmer: your views?
  • Lead Matchday Commentator
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 76,688
  • Dejan Lovren fan club member #1
Re: Keir Starmer: your views?
« Reply #480 on: Yesterday at 05:28:07 pm »
Quote from: Just Elmo? on Yesterday at 05:26:08 pm
Out of curiosity would you vote SNP if you lived in my constituency (where Labour have held the seat as recently as 2016 but realistically don't stand a chance anymore - it is SNP or Tory)?
Oh god.  Thats too hypothetical. I wouldnt know until I was in the booth.
Online Just Elmo?

  • Spolier alret!
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 8,828
Re: Keir Starmer: your views?
« Reply #481 on: Yesterday at 05:30:35 pm »
Quote from: TepidT2O on Yesterday at 05:28:07 pm
Oh god.  Thats too hypothetical. I wouldnt know until I was in the booth.

I suspect you would change your tune pretty quickly if you lived here.  ;)
Online TepidT2O

  • Deffo NOT 9"! MUFC bedwetter. Grass. Folically-challenged, God-piece-wearing, monkey-rubber. Jizz aroma expert. Operating at the lower end of the distribution curve...has the hots for Alan. Bastard. Fearless in transfer windows with lack of convicti
  • Lead Matchday Commentator
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 76,688
  • Dejan Lovren fan club member #1
Re: Keir Starmer: your views?
« Reply #482 on: Yesterday at 06:18:36 pm »
Quote from: Just Elmo? on Yesterday at 05:30:35 pm
I suspect you would change your tune pretty quickly if you lived here.  ;)
Its impossible to say really. 

Offline Andy @ Allerton

  • Yarp. Missing an asterisk - no, wait sorry, that's his rusty starfish..... RAWK Mr Miyage.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 64,637
  • Asterisks baby!
Re: Keir Starmer: your views?
« Reply #483 on: Today at 09:27:04 am »
Quote from: Kenny's Jacket on Yesterday at 02:11:29 pm
That will include being hated by those who would never vote labour anyway

Starmer is Alienating anyonre left of centre left - not helpful. Hes just expelled Ken Loach for some reason.

What a load of shite. You're saying Labour voters are all right wing?
Offline Andy @ Allerton

  • Yarp. Missing an asterisk - no, wait sorry, that's his rusty starfish..... RAWK Mr Miyage.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 64,637
  • Asterisks baby!
Re: Keir Starmer: your views?
« Reply #484 on: Today at 10:49:34 am »
Facebook feeds this morning are full of people saying that Starmer is the same as johnson.

Grabbed this one as last time I mentioned something Facebook/Twitter wasn't showing them;

"To Johnsonism-Starmerism, shove your neoliberal agenda where the sun dont shine."


All seems to be about the 'Staliesque purge' that Starmer is engaging on

Apparantly Ken Loach said he was expelled from the Labour Party?

Was he actually expelled?
Online TepidT2O

  • Deffo NOT 9"! MUFC bedwetter. Grass. Folically-challenged, God-piece-wearing, monkey-rubber. Jizz aroma expert. Operating at the lower end of the distribution curve...has the hots for Alan. Bastard. Fearless in transfer windows with lack of convicti
  • Lead Matchday Commentator
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 76,688
  • Dejan Lovren fan club member #1
Re: Keir Starmer: your views?
« Reply #485 on: Today at 10:55:53 am »
Quote from: Andy @ Allerton on Today at 09:27:04 am
What a load of shite. You're saying Labour voters are all right wing?
No thats not what hes saying is it?

Hes saying hes alienating anyone further left than centre left. 

Now for me (but not everyone) thats people who are quite hard left.  I guess this depends on your position as to how you view others politics.  Starmer is certainly not centre left either.  Hes not corbyn, but hes form the more left wing of the Labour Party.  What Starmer has released, is that elections are not won form that song of the party. 

On Loach? He was expelled. He should be no where near it.  He started a party to campaign against it which in my view should pretty much disagree you from any party.  But hes also defended people with some pretty awful opinions and actions.  As such, hes no loss.
Offline Jiminy Cricket

  • Batshit fucker
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,653
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Keir Starmer: your views?
« Reply #486 on: Today at 10:58:09 am »
Quote from: Andy @ Allerton on Today at 10:49:34 am
Facebook feeds this morning are full of people saying that Starmer is the same as johnson.
Probably because you had viewed (clicked on) such content recently and FB algorithms are just giving you more of what it thinks you like. It is impossible to gauge the strength of any particular opinion from your FB feeds.
Online Just Elmo?

  • Spolier alret!
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 8,828
Re: Keir Starmer: your views?
« Reply #487 on: Today at 11:02:29 am »
Quote from: Jiminy Cricket on Today at 10:58:09 am
Probably because you had viewed (clicked on) such content recently and FB algorithms are just giving you more of what it thinks you like. It is impossible to gauge the strength of any particular opinion from your FB feeds.

Yep... the whole point of the feed algoritm is to drive engagement.

You're being shown that stuff because the algorithm knows it gets you wound up Andy.  ;D
Offline Sangria

  • Ally Machoist
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 14,932
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Keir Starmer: your views?
« Reply #488 on: Today at 11:04:26 am »
Quote from: Just Elmo? on Today at 11:02:29 am
Yep... the whole point of the feed algoritm is to drive engagement.

You're being shown that stuff because the algorithm knows it gets you wound up Andy.  ;D

Facebook thinks Andy is a Man Utd fan.
Online Kenny's Jacket

  • Kenny's Vegan Jacket Potato. Talks more sense than me.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,480
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Keir Starmer: your views?
« Reply #489 on: Today at 11:04:49 am »
Quote from: Andy @ Allerton on Today at 09:27:04 am
What a load of shite. You're saying Labour voters are all right wing?


yes Andy, yes, thats exactly what Im saying, full of right wingers

Online Kenny's Jacket

  • Kenny's Vegan Jacket Potato. Talks more sense than me.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,480
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Keir Starmer: your views?
« Reply #490 on: Today at 11:07:43 am »
Quote from: TepidT2O on Today at 10:55:53 am
No thats not what hes saying is it?

Hes saying hes alienating anyone further left than centre left. 

Now for me (but not everyone) thats people who are quite hard left.  I guess this depends on your position as to how you view others politics.  Starmer is certainly not centre left either.  Hes not corbyn, but hes form the more left wing of the Labour Party.  What Starmer has released, is that elections are not won form that song of the party. 



you are more patient than I. You should be a teacher
Online Welshred

  • CBE. To be fair to him, he is a massive twat. Professional Ladies' Arse Fondler. Possibly......we're not sure any more......
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 33,518
  • JFT96
Re: Keir Starmer: your views?
« Reply #491 on: Today at 02:21:18 pm »
Quote from: Kenny's Jacket on Yesterday at 02:11:29 pm
That will include being hated by those who would never vote labour anyway

Starmer is Alienating anyonre left of centre left - not helpful. Hes just expelled Ken Loach for some reason.

Starmer didn't do anything to Ken Loach, it wasn't and isn't his decision to make. What happened was the NEC proscribed several groups and removed the memberships of those in those groups. Ken Loach is a member of Labour Against the Witchhunt, a group who say the antisemitism allegations against Labour were a politically motivated witchhunt despite the EHRC's findings and continue to fight against it whilst being deeply anti-semitic themselves. Loach has no one to blame but himself.
Online Kenny's Jacket

  • Kenny's Vegan Jacket Potato. Talks more sense than me.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,480
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Keir Starmer: your views?
« Reply #492 on: Today at 02:25:16 pm »
Quote from: Welshred on Today at 02:21:18 pm
Starmer didn't do anything to Ken Loach, it wasn't and isn't his decision to make. What happened was the NEC proscribed several groups and removed the memberships of those in those groups. Ken Loach is a member of Labour Against the Witchhunt, a group who say the antisemitism allegations against Labour were a politically motivated witchhunt despite the EHRC's findings and continue to fight against it whilst being deeply anti-semitic themselves. Loach has no one to blame but himself.

I didnt realise it wasnt K'S Decision

I think its a move that will cost more votes than it creates
Online Welshred

  • CBE. To be fair to him, he is a massive twat. Professional Ladies' Arse Fondler. Possibly......we're not sure any more......
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 33,518
  • JFT96
Re: Keir Starmer: your views?
« Reply #493 on: Today at 02:28:23 pm »
I disagree. I don't think there'll be too much difference. Any votes we lose from anti-semitic cranks is likely to be offset by regaining ones in the Jewish community if faith in the party can be restored with them.
Offline Sangria

  • Ally Machoist
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 14,932
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Keir Starmer: your views?
« Reply #494 on: Today at 02:42:24 pm »
Quote from: Welshred on Today at 02:28:23 pm
I disagree. I don't think there'll be too much difference. Any votes we lose from anti-semitic cranks is likely to be offset by regaining ones in the Jewish community if faith in the party can be restored with them.

Also votes from people not affiliated to the issue, but who feel more comfortable with a Labour party that distances itself from these cranks. The 2017 election was notable for the energy from Momentum and similar youth-motivating groups, but also saw a rise in turnout from the older age groups that tend Tory.
Offline bigbonedrawky

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,010
Re: Keir Starmer: your views?
« Reply #495 on: Today at 07:57:09 pm »
Quote from: Andy @ Allerton on August 12, 2021, 11:20:25 pm
Well I'm sorry mate. But I do a thing called 'reading' and 'thinking' and I also don't read far-right rags.

I was a bit distrustful of Corbyn - what with his ridiculous voting against Labour at every opportunity shit and then his wacky ideas and then his outright 'cough cough; support of Brexit.


My wife (Labour voter forever hated the dickhead)

I did everything I could to support him (People said I didn't then read my post history and apologised) but in the end - he voted against Labour every chance he got then moaned when people voted against him.

He was born with a silver spoon in his mouth to a southern rich family and has never done a days work in his life.

Not my favourite.
You don't read right wing rags ? I take it you haven't been reading RAWKs Labour threads these last few years, plenty of links and some unlinked...Means to an end i suppose.

After 38 years as a Labour MP I'm surprised you can say ( with a straight face ) he's never done a days work in his life. If you trully believe that then I have to ask:  Why do you vote for these people to get nearly a couple of grand a week, plus expenses ?
Online ianburns252

  • RAWK Economist.
  • Main Stander
  • ***
  • Posts: 206
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Keir Starmer: your views?
« Reply #496 on: Today at 08:04:55 pm »
Quote from: bigbonedrawky on Today at 07:57:09 pm
You don't read right wing rags ? I take it you haven't been reading RAWKs Labour threads these last few years, plenty of links and some unlinked...Means to an end i suppose.

After 38 years as a Labour MP I'm surprised you can say ( with a straight face ) he's never done a days work in his life. If you trully believe that then I have to ask:  Why do you vote for these people to get nearly a couple of grand a week, plus expenses ?

Has it not been a bone of contention that many politicians these days are career politicians as opposed to having (on the left) come up through being involved in trade unions as shop stewards and the like and so having a greater connection to those they are meant to represent as opposed to the school > uni > MP route that many are said to take now?

I presume that was the point that Andy was getting at i.e. Corbyn being near life long politician?
Online TepidT2O

  • Deffo NOT 9"! MUFC bedwetter. Grass. Folically-challenged, God-piece-wearing, monkey-rubber. Jizz aroma expert. Operating at the lower end of the distribution curve...has the hots for Alan. Bastard. Fearless in transfer windows with lack of convicti
  • Lead Matchday Commentator
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 76,688
  • Dejan Lovren fan club member #1
Re: Keir Starmer: your views?
« Reply #497 on: Today at 08:06:16 pm »
Quote from: ianburns252 on Today at 08:04:55 pm
Has it not been a bone of contention that many politicians these days are career politicians as opposed to having (on the left) come up through being involved in trade unions as shop stewards and the like and so having a greater connection to those they are meant to represent as opposed to the school > uni > MP route that many are said to take now?


I presume that was the point that Andy was getting at i.e. Corbyn being near life long politician?

I dont think theres any near about it.  Its pretty much the only proper work hes done.

Whether you think thats a good thing or a bad thing is a different matter.  Probably good to have a mix in Parliament.
Offline bigbonedrawky

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,010
Re: Keir Starmer: your views?
« Reply #498 on: Today at 08:17:08 pm »
Quote from: Welshred on Today at 02:21:18 pm
Starmer didn't do anything to Ken Loach, it wasn't and isn't his decision to make. What happened was the NEC proscribed several groups and removed the memberships of those in those groups. Ken Loach is a member of Labour Against the Witchhunt, a group who say the antisemitism allegations against Labour were a politically motivated witchhunt despite the EHRC's findings and continue to fight against it whilst being deeply anti-semitic themselves. Loach has no one to blame but himself.
Have to laugh at how Corbyn was responsible for everything to do with The Labour Party when he was leader but now Starmer's leader things are different.  ;D
Anyhow those "deeply anti semitic" lefties who have been banned from The Labour Party might disagree with your assertions...
https://www.doubledown.news/watch/2020/25/november/meet-the-wrong-type-of-jew-the-media-doesnt-want-you-to-know-labour-corbyn-antisemitism

Quote from: Welshred on Today at 02:28:23 pm
I disagree. I don't think there'll be too much difference. Any votes we lose from anti-semitic cranks is likely to be offset by regaining ones in the Jewish community if faith in the party can be restored with them.
What are your thoughts on the Islamaphobic cranks within The Labour Party. Will it cost them votes or will it win votes from the right wing ?
Online Welshred

  • CBE. To be fair to him, he is a massive twat. Professional Ladies' Arse Fondler. Possibly......we're not sure any more......
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 33,518
  • JFT96
Re: Keir Starmer: your views?
« Reply #499 on: Today at 08:36:01 pm »
Quote from: bigbonedrawky on Today at 08:17:08 pm
Have to laugh at how Corbyn was responsible for everything to do with The Labour Party when he was leader but now Starmer's leader things are different.  ;D
Anyhow those "deeply anti semitic" lefties who have been banned from The Labour Party might disagree with your assertions...
https://www.doubledown.news/watch/2020/25/november/meet-the-wrong-type-of-jew-the-media-doesnt-want-you-to-know-labour-corbyn-antisemitism
What are your thoughts on the Islamaphobic cranks within The Labour Party. Will it cost them votes or will it win votes from the right wing ?

Quite an easy one this isn't it? Anything that the NEC decided during Corbyn's time as leader was of course the decision of the NEC only and not due to him, except of course those disciplinary procedures that Corbyn's office directly got involved with as described by the EHRC report...

Labour Against the Witchhunt is an anti-semitic organisation and has no place within the Labour party. It has been rightly proscribed and anyone who was a member of that organisation only has themselves to blame.

I don't know why you've brought Islamophobia into this but I'll answer anyway. In voting it'll go the way as everything does, it'll lose Labour some votes but it will probably gain them from elsewhere but either way any group or individual member that is Islamophobic has no place within the Labour party. I'm sure that answer won't satisfy you.
Offline Yorkykopite

  • Misses Danny Boy with a passion. Phil's Official Biographer, dontcherknow...it's all true. Honestly.
  • RAWK Writer
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 27,889
  • The first five yards........
Re: Keir Starmer: your views?
« Reply #500 on: Today at 08:44:00 pm »
Quote from: bigbonedrawky on Today at 07:57:09 pm
After 38 years as a Labour MP I'm surprised you can say ( with a straight face ) he's never done a days work in his life.

Which constituency do you represent?
Offline bigbonedrawky

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,010
Re: Keir Starmer: your views?
« Reply #501 on: Today at 09:13:50 pm »
Quote from: Welshred on Today at 08:36:01 pm
Quite an easy one this isn't it? Anything that the NEC decided during Corbyn's time as leader was of course the decision of the NEC only and not due to him, except of course those disciplinary procedures that Corbyn's office directly got involved with as described by the EHRC report...

Labour Against the Witchhunt is an anti-semitic organisation and has no place within the Labour party. It has been rightly proscribed and anyone who was a member of that organisation only has themselves to blame.

I don't know why you've brought Islamophobia into this but I'll answer anyway. In voting it'll go the way as everything does, it'll lose Labour some votes but it will probably gain them from elsewhere but either way any group or individual member that is Islamophobic has no place within the Labour party. I'm sure that answer won't satisfy you.
So she's anti semitic for thinking it's a witch hunt...  ::) It might help if you learned the difference between Zionist, Jewish and the State of Israel.

You ask why I brought Islamaphobia into this, well you mentioned anti-Semitism and like anti-Semitism Islamaphobia is racism pure and simple and I presumed you'd be interested, you been an anti-racist.
What do you make of Starmer personally inviting an Fascist Islamaphobe into The Labour Party ? (never mind courting them in the right wing rags)   
Online Welshred

  • CBE. To be fair to him, he is a massive twat. Professional Ladies' Arse Fondler. Possibly......we're not sure any more......
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 33,518
  • JFT96
Re: Keir Starmer: your views?
« Reply #502 on: Today at 09:16:07 pm »
Quote from: bigbonedrawky on Today at 09:13:50 pm
It might help if you learned the difference between Zionist, Jewish and the State of Israel.


It might help if you weren't arrogant enough to think that I didn't know the difference but maybe you should go and speak to the EHRC about anti-semitism within the Labour party...

I know how these 'debates' go with you and seeing as you've already got personal with the above statement I shan't be engaging. Enjoy your evening :wave
Offline bigbonedrawky

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,010
Re: Keir Starmer: your views?
« Reply #503 on: Today at 09:32:19 pm »
Quote from: Welshred on Today at 09:16:07 pm
It might help if you weren't arrogant enough to think that I didn't know the difference but maybe you should go and speak to the EHRC about anti-semitism within the Labour party...

I know how these 'debates' go with you and seeing as you've already got personal with the above statement I shan't be engaging. Enjoy your evening :wave
Its the IHRA that defines anti Semitism in The Labour Party if you'd of bothered clicking on that link I posted you'd know that. You'd also know what the author of the IHRA definition thinks of all this...You might actually learn something. 
Online Zeb

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 18,213
  • Justice.
Re: Keir Starmer: your views?
« Reply #504 on: Today at 09:48:45 pm »
Was it the Swedish socialists that first expelled the communists and then expelled all those who tried to prevent the communists from being expelled?

Not particularly surprised at the performances over Loach's expulsion from those who really should know better. He's an active supporter of a proscribed group and has an appalling track record of doing shit like defending holocaust deniers. Perhaps the question should be what drew Loach to the Labour party after all those years of activism against it and some values clearly at odds with a mainstream political party?
Online TepidT2O

  • Deffo NOT 9"! MUFC bedwetter. Grass. Folically-challenged, God-piece-wearing, monkey-rubber. Jizz aroma expert. Operating at the lower end of the distribution curve...has the hots for Alan. Bastard. Fearless in transfer windows with lack of convicti
  • Lead Matchday Commentator
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 76,688
  • Dejan Lovren fan club member #1
Re: Keir Starmer: your views?
« Reply #505 on: Today at 09:52:19 pm »
Quote from: Zeb on Today at 09:48:45 pm
Was it the Swedish socialists that first expelled the communists and then expelled all those who tried to prevent the communists from being expelled?

Not particularly surprised at the performances over Loach's expulsion from those who really should know better. He's an active supporter of a proscribed group and has an appalling track record of doing shit like defending holocaust deniers. Perhaps the question should be what drew Loach to the Labour party after all those years of activism against it and some values clearly at odds with a mainstream political party?
What allowed it to be a safe space for those kind of people?

Answers on a postcard
Online Circa1892

  • Real Madrid 0 - 1 Liverpool - Parc des Princes, 27th May 1981 Remember?... About as intimidating as Bambi.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 13,178
Re: Keir Starmer: your views?
« Reply #506 on: Today at 10:09:36 pm »
Bizarre that man who made a film 53 years ago gets kicked out of political party for being part of crank organisation warrants this level of hand wringing
