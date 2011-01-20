Poll

What are your views on Kier Starmer's leadership of the Labour party to date?

Excellent
4 (2.3%)
Good
28 (16%)
Average
67 (38.3%)
Poor
30 (17.1%)
Awful
34 (19.4%)
Too early to say
12 (6.9%)

Total Members Voted: 175

« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 8 9 10 11 12 [13]   Go Down

Author Topic: Keir Starmer: your views?  (Read 16640 times)

Online TepidT2O

  • Deffo NOT 9"! MUFC bedwetter. Grass. Folically-challenged, God-piece-wearing, monkey-rubber. Jizz aroma expert. Operating at the lower end of the distribution curve...has the hots for Alan. Bastard. Fearless in transfer windows with lack of convicti
  • Lead Matchday Commentator
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 76,679
  • Dejan Lovren fan club member #1
Re: Keir Starmer: your views?
« Reply #480 on: Yesterday at 05:28:07 pm »
Quote from: Just Elmo? on Yesterday at 05:26:08 pm
Out of curiosity would you vote SNP if you lived in my constituency (where Labour have held the seat as recently as 2016 but realistically don't stand a chance anymore - it is SNP or Tory)?
Oh god.  Thats too hypothetical. I wouldnt know until I was in the booth.
Logged
Happiness can be found in the darkest of times, if one only remembers to turn on the light.
Generosity always pays off. Generosity in your effort, in your work, in your kindness, in the way you look after people and take care of people. In the long run, if you are generous with a heart, and with humanity, it always pays off.
W

Online Just Elmo?

  • Spolier alret!
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 8,822
Re: Keir Starmer: your views?
« Reply #481 on: Yesterday at 05:30:35 pm »
Quote from: TepidT2O on Yesterday at 05:28:07 pm
Oh god.  Thats too hypothetical. I wouldnt know until I was in the booth.

I suspect you would change your tune pretty quickly if you lived here.  ;)
Logged

Online TepidT2O

  • Deffo NOT 9"! MUFC bedwetter. Grass. Folically-challenged, God-piece-wearing, monkey-rubber. Jizz aroma expert. Operating at the lower end of the distribution curve...has the hots for Alan. Bastard. Fearless in transfer windows with lack of convicti
  • Lead Matchday Commentator
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 76,679
  • Dejan Lovren fan club member #1
Re: Keir Starmer: your views?
« Reply #482 on: Yesterday at 06:18:36 pm »
Quote from: Just Elmo? on Yesterday at 05:30:35 pm
I suspect you would change your tune pretty quickly if you lived here.  ;)
Its impossible to say really. 

Logged
Happiness can be found in the darkest of times, if one only remembers to turn on the light.
Generosity always pays off. Generosity in your effort, in your work, in your kindness, in the way you look after people and take care of people. In the long run, if you are generous with a heart, and with humanity, it always pays off.
W

Offline Andy @ Allerton

  • Yarp. Missing an asterisk - no, wait sorry, that's his rusty starfish..... RAWK Mr Miyage.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 64,637
  • Asterisks baby!
Re: Keir Starmer: your views?
« Reply #483 on: Today at 09:27:04 am »
Quote from: Kenny's Jacket on Yesterday at 02:11:29 pm
That will include being hated by those who would never vote labour anyway

Starmer is Alienating anyonre left of centre left - not helpful. Hes just expelled Ken Loach for some reason.

What a load of shite. You're saying Labour voters are all right wing?
Logged
Hardline Ultra Remainer.

Offline Andy @ Allerton

  • Yarp. Missing an asterisk - no, wait sorry, that's his rusty starfish..... RAWK Mr Miyage.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 64,637
  • Asterisks baby!
Re: Keir Starmer: your views?
« Reply #484 on: Today at 10:49:34 am »
Facebook feeds this morning are full of people saying that Starmer is the same as johnson.

Grabbed this one as last time I mentioned something Facebook/Twitter wasn't showing them;

"To Johnsonism-Starmerism, shove your neoliberal agenda where the sun dont shine."


All seems to be about the 'Staliesque purge' that Starmer is engaging on

Apparantly Ken Loach said he was expelled from the Labour Party?

Was he actually expelled?
Logged
Hardline Ultra Remainer.

Online TepidT2O

  • Deffo NOT 9"! MUFC bedwetter. Grass. Folically-challenged, God-piece-wearing, monkey-rubber. Jizz aroma expert. Operating at the lower end of the distribution curve...has the hots for Alan. Bastard. Fearless in transfer windows with lack of convicti
  • Lead Matchday Commentator
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 76,679
  • Dejan Lovren fan club member #1
Re: Keir Starmer: your views?
« Reply #485 on: Today at 10:55:53 am »
Quote from: Andy @ Allerton on Today at 09:27:04 am
What a load of shite. You're saying Labour voters are all right wing?
No thats not what hes saying is it?

Hes saying hes alienating anyone further left than centre left. 

Now for me (but not everyone) thats people who are quite hard left.  I guess this depends on your position as to how you view others politics.  Starmer is certainly not centre left either.  Hes not corbyn, but hes form the more left wing of the Labour Party.  What Starmer has released, is that elections are not won form that song of the party. 

On Loach? He was expelled. He should be no where near it.  He started a party to campaign against it which in my view should pretty much disagree you from any party.  But hes also defended people with some pretty awful opinions and actions.  As such, hes no loss.
Logged
Happiness can be found in the darkest of times, if one only remembers to turn on the light.
Generosity always pays off. Generosity in your effort, in your work, in your kindness, in the way you look after people and take care of people. In the long run, if you are generous with a heart, and with humanity, it always pays off.
W

Offline Jiminy Cricket

  • Batshit fucker
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,653
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Keir Starmer: your views?
« Reply #486 on: Today at 10:58:09 am »
Quote from: Andy @ Allerton on Today at 10:49:34 am
Facebook feeds this morning are full of people saying that Starmer is the same as johnson.
Probably because you had viewed (clicked on) such content recently and FB algorithms are just giving you more of what it thinks you like. It is impossible to gauge the strength of any particular opinion from your FB feeds.
Logged
Just Elmo? - What have the EU deregulated?

diggerling! - The Market.

Online Just Elmo?

  • Spolier alret!
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 8,822
Re: Keir Starmer: your views?
« Reply #487 on: Today at 11:02:29 am »
Quote from: Jiminy Cricket on Today at 10:58:09 am
Probably because you had viewed (clicked on) such content recently and FB algorithms are just giving you more of what it thinks you like. It is impossible to gauge the strength of any particular opinion from your FB feeds.

Yep... the whole point of the feed algoritm is to drive engagement.

You're being shown that stuff because the algorithm knows it gets you wound up Andy.  ;D
Logged

Offline Sangria

  • Ally Machoist
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 14,926
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Keir Starmer: your views?
« Reply #488 on: Today at 11:04:26 am »
Quote from: Just Elmo? on Today at 11:02:29 am
Yep... the whole point of the feed algoritm is to drive engagement.

You're being shown that stuff because the algorithm knows it gets you wound up Andy.  ;D

Facebook thinks Andy is a Man Utd fan.
Logged
"i just dont think (Lucas is) that type of player that Kenny wants"
Vidocq, 20 January 2011

http://www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=267148.msg8032258#msg8032258

Online Kenny's Jacket

  • Kenny's Vegan Jacket Potato. Talks more sense than me.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,477
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Keir Starmer: your views?
« Reply #489 on: Today at 11:04:49 am »
Quote from: Andy @ Allerton on Today at 09:27:04 am
What a load of shite. You're saying Labour voters are all right wing?


yes Andy, yes, thats exactly what Im saying, full of right wingers

Logged

Online Kenny's Jacket

  • Kenny's Vegan Jacket Potato. Talks more sense than me.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,477
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Keir Starmer: your views?
« Reply #490 on: Today at 11:07:43 am »
Quote from: TepidT2O on Today at 10:55:53 am
No thats not what hes saying is it?

Hes saying hes alienating anyone further left than centre left. 

Now for me (but not everyone) thats people who are quite hard left.  I guess this depends on your position as to how you view others politics.  Starmer is certainly not centre left either.  Hes not corbyn, but hes form the more left wing of the Labour Party.  What Starmer has released, is that elections are not won form that song of the party. 



you are more patient than I. You should be a teacher
Logged

Online Welshred

  • CBE. To be fair to him, he is a massive twat. Professional Ladies' Arse Fondler. Possibly......we're not sure any more......
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 33,506
  • JFT96
Re: Keir Starmer: your views?
« Reply #491 on: Today at 02:21:18 pm »
Quote from: Kenny's Jacket on Yesterday at 02:11:29 pm
That will include being hated by those who would never vote labour anyway

Starmer is Alienating anyonre left of centre left - not helpful. Hes just expelled Ken Loach for some reason.

Starmer didn't do anything to Ken Loach, it wasn't and isn't his decision to make. What happened was the NEC proscribed several groups and removed the memberships of those in those groups. Ken Loach is a member of Labour Against the Witchhunt, a group who say the antisemitism allegations against Labour were a politically motivated witchhunt despite the EHRC's findings and continue to fight against it whilst being deeply anti-semitic themselves. Loach has no one to blame but himself.
Logged

Online Kenny's Jacket

  • Kenny's Vegan Jacket Potato. Talks more sense than me.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,477
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Keir Starmer: your views?
« Reply #492 on: Today at 02:25:16 pm »
Quote from: Welshred on Today at 02:21:18 pm
Starmer didn't do anything to Ken Loach, it wasn't and isn't his decision to make. What happened was the NEC proscribed several groups and removed the memberships of those in those groups. Ken Loach is a member of Labour Against the Witchhunt, a group who say the antisemitism allegations against Labour were a politically motivated witchhunt despite the EHRC's findings and continue to fight against it whilst being deeply anti-semitic themselves. Loach has no one to blame but himself.

I didnt realise it wasnt K'S Decision

I think its a move that will cost more votes than it creates
Logged

Online Welshred

  • CBE. To be fair to him, he is a massive twat. Professional Ladies' Arse Fondler. Possibly......we're not sure any more......
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 33,506
  • JFT96
Re: Keir Starmer: your views?
« Reply #493 on: Today at 02:28:23 pm »
I disagree. I don't think there'll be too much difference. Any votes we lose from anti-semitic cranks is likely to be offset by regaining ones in the Jewish community if faith in the party can be restored with them.
Logged
Pages: 1 ... 8 9 10 11 12 [13]   Go Up
« previous next »
 