What a load of shite. You're saying Labour voters are all right wing?
No thats not what hes saying is it?
Hes saying hes alienating anyone further left than centre left.
Now for me (but not everyone) thats people who are quite hard left. I guess this depends on your position as to how you view others politics. Starmer is certainly not centre left either. Hes not corbyn, but hes form the more left wing of the Labour Party. What Starmer has released, is that elections are not won form that song of the party.
On Loach? He was expelled. He should be no where near it. He started a party to campaign against it which in my view should pretty much disagree you from any party. But hes also defended people with some pretty awful opinions and actions. As such, hes no loss.