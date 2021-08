perhaps the labour party needs to stop being hijacked by boring quasi-centrists pretending to be anti-tory in the name of sensibility.



The word "hijacked" obviously suggests that there was a time when the Labour party was being piloted by the 'right' people. I'm guessing that Corbyn was one of those people and that his time as leader was one of those times. But, apart from that, I'm curious to know when were the other times when the Labour party was doing the right thing? Or, if you prefer, which other leaders were doing the job properly?