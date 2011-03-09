Looks like it's going to become increasingly difficult to find a shared fact based reality for different parts of left wing politics to critique Starmer, and the Labour party more generally going forwards. Was reading something put forward as a 'rigorously researched' expose of how useless Starmer is from one of the alternative media sites. Could spot three factual errors in the first paragraph, before it then descended into a bizarre blending of hearsay and untruths. To such an extent even some of those the article would seem to have hoped to boost have been publicly complaining about its errors about them. This comes on top of months of stuff like 'Starmer takes bribes to ignore racism' and its origins in 'Mossad/random Israeli/random Jewish group control Starmer/the Labour party'. Or we could take the ongoing performative stupidity around Forde's investigation as he tries to avoid influencing potential criminal cases with his findings which has somehow become Starmer conducting a coverup. It makes criticisms like 'Jenny Chapman didn't spot the importance of a corruption investigation' rather mundane and irrelevant by comparison.



Could possibly be entering a post-vaccine/post-rally round the flag effect for politics, according to Survation's Chris Curtis. Seems to be movement in most of the polls to a narrowing between Labour and Tories which looks linked to trust in the government falling. Whether it lasts... But is interesting watching firm policy proposals now being pushed out from behind the scenes while there's some room there for Labour to get on the airwaves on something other than a response to a government announcement. See whether it's successful as a start to putting forward an idea of where the country should be heading which is where both criticism and a fair amount of mitigation can be found for the past 18 months.