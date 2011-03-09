Poll

What are your views on Kier Starmer's leadership of the Labour party to date?

Excellent
3 (1.9%)
Good
27 (17.3%)
Average
62 (39.7%)
Poor
23 (14.7%)
Awful
29 (18.6%)
Too early to say
12 (7.7%)

Total Members Voted: 156

Author Topic: Keir Starmer: your views?  (Read 9281 times)

Online TepidT2O

Re: Keir Starmer: your views?
« Reply #240 on: July 26, 2021, 01:38:06 pm »
Quote from: ljycb on July 26, 2021, 01:26:57 pm
Think its also fair to say that all of the media headlines on Starmers comments regarding Butler are leading with him backing her, so even though I do believe fence-sitting is something that the Tories are going to try and use against him, there hasnt been an issue with that in this particular instance.
I think hes right though.

Her comments were correct, but so was the speaker.
The speaker has to follow the rules laid down, it would be terribly unfair if they didnt.  And the speaker also cannot be the one to tell the tories that they are lying.  The truth is very often subjective, and the speaker would then become the arbiter of what is truth.  This is not and never has been the  speakers job and would end up making an apolitical role essentially quite political.  I also think its correct that you cant just call someone a liar in Parliament.  Whilst I agree with every word of what Butler said, if we allowed people to use the term, MPs would just end up with reductive arguments where everyone just ends up calling everyone else a liar. As a rule I think we all agree that we want a higher level of debate in Parliament, so I think for that reason, it is right for the rule to stand.
Re: Keir Starmer: your views?
« Reply #241 on: July 26, 2021, 01:50:55 pm »
Quote from: TepidT2O on July 26, 2021, 01:38:06 pm
I think hes right though.

Her comments were correct, but so was the speaker.
The speaker has to follow the rules laid down, it would be terribly unfair if they didnt.  And the speaker also cannot be the one to tell the tories that they are lying.  The truth is very often subjective, and the speaker would then become the arbiter of what is truth.  This is not and never has been the  speakers job and would end up making an apolitical role essentially quite political.  I also think its correct that you cant just call someone a liar in Parliament.  Whilst I agree with every word of what Butler said, if we allowed people to use the term, MPs would just end up with reductive arguments where everyone just ends up calling everyone else a liar. As a rule I think we all agree that we want a higher level of debate in Parliament, so I think for that reason, it is right for the rule to stand.

Yes, I agree. My post was about how Starmer is perceived for such comments. There is definitely a push from those opposed to him (and that would include both the far-left and the Tory Party) to characterise him as a fence-sitter, but its important to recognise that the key part of his quote and what the media is leading with is that Butler has his support for making those comments. Hes careful not to start questioning the process that removed Butler from the session but is basically saying Yes, the Prime Minister does lie a lot and it did need to be said. For all of my reservations on him, I think hes played this one well.
Re: Keir Starmer: your views?
« Reply #242 on: July 26, 2021, 01:53:02 pm »
Quote from: ljycb on July 26, 2021, 01:50:55 pm
Yes, I agree. My post was about how Starmer is perceived for such comments. There is definitely a push from those opposed to him (and that would include both the far-left and the Tory Party) to characterise him as a fence-sitter, but its important to recognise that the key part of his quote and what the media is leading with is that Butler has his support for making those comments. Hes careful not to start questioning the process that removed Butler from the session but is basically saying Yes, the Prime Minister does lie a lot and it did need to be said. For all of my reservations on him, I think hes played this one well.
I have reservations but I also think hes a really decent human being.  For that, I wish him well.
Re: Keir Starmer: your views?
« Reply #243 on: July 26, 2021, 03:06:54 pm »
Quote from: Yorkykopite on July 26, 2021, 12:16:54 pm
Here's the key quote:

Sir Keir added: "In fairness to the temporary speaker, Judith Cummings, who was there, she did the right thing, she followed the rules because parliament doesn't allow you to call other parliamentarians liars in the chamber, so I don't criticise the speaker ... the deputy speaker for what she did, she was following the rules. But do I support Dawn in what she said? I absolutely do."

https://news.sky.com/story/labour-mp-dawn-butler-right-to-call-boris-johnson-a-liar-in-commons-sir-keir-starmer-says-12364485

Some minds will not be able to cope with the contradiction in what he said. But most sensible people will I think. In fact it ought to be very easy.
It's the smart move as well. he's taken away the right wing medias chance of turning the incident into Starmer being a irresponsible leader, the Labour party is more interested in gesture politics than bringing the country together, how Starmer should respect our democratic process, what next Starmer, another referendum blah blah blah.
Re: Keir Starmer: your views?
« Reply #244 on: July 26, 2021, 04:18:35 pm »
he's a barrister, even I agree with that statement if it really is against parliamentary rules, but also much power to Dawn!
Re: Keir Starmer: your views?
« Reply #245 on: July 26, 2021, 04:24:58 pm »
Quote from: oldfordie on July 26, 2021, 03:06:54 pm
It's the smart move as well. he's taken away the right wing medias chance of turning the incident into Starmer being a irresponsible leader, the Labour party is more interested in gesture politics than bringing the country together, how Starmer should respect our democratic process, what next Starmer, another referendum blah blah blah.
Dawn Butler has done what I wish a lot more of the opposition would do in calling out the behaviour of this government and Johnson both individually and as the figureheads of the government.  Starmer can then retain his position as measured and reasoned while still supporting his MPs and their views.  Ed Milliband taking Johnson to task over Brexit and leaving Johnson looking like a lost child is another good recent example.

It's undoubtedly frustrating at times watching Starmer trying to take the high road while Johnson apes around in front of him and delivers all his well rehearsed soundbites.  I really don't think it would do Starmer or Labour any favours though if he lowered himself to Johnson's level.  Those people that like Johnson for his obnoxious and perceived anti-establishment behaviour aren't going to suddenly fall in behind Starmer because he's mimicking him.
Re: Keir Starmer: your views?
« Reply #246 on: July 26, 2021, 04:34:11 pm »
Quote from: thaddeus on July 26, 2021, 04:24:58 pm
Dawn Butler has done what I wish a lot more of the opposition would do in calling out the behaviour of this government and Johnson both individually and as the figureheads of the government.  Starmer can then retain his position as measured and reasoned while still supporting his MPs and their views.  Ed Milliband taking Johnson to task over Brexit and leaving Johnson looking like a lost child is another good recent example.

It's undoubtedly frustrating at times watching Starmer trying to take the high road while Johnson apes around in front of him and delivers all his well rehearsed soundbites.  I really don't think it would do Starmer or Labour any favours though if he lowered himself to Johnson's level.  Those people that like Johnson for his obnoxious and perceived anti-establishment behaviour aren't going to suddenly fall in behind Starmer because he's mimicking him.
He couldn't do it, needs his backbenchers, that's all perfectly fine. But he should reinstate Jeremy and Rebecca.
Re: Keir Starmer: your views?
« Reply #247 on: July 26, 2021, 04:38:40 pm »
Quote from: thaddeus on July 26, 2021, 04:24:58 pm
Dawn Butler has done what I wish a lot more of the opposition would do in calling out the behaviour of this government and Johnson both individually and as the figureheads of the government.  Starmer can then retain his position as measured and reasoned while still supporting his MPs and their views.  Ed Milliband taking Johnson to task over Brexit and leaving Johnson looking like a lost child is another good recent example.

It's undoubtedly frustrating at times watching Starmer trying to take the high road while Johnson apes around in front of him and delivers all his well rehearsed soundbites.  I really don't think it would do Starmer or Labour any favours though if he lowered himself to Johnson's level.  Those people that like Johnson for his obnoxious and perceived anti-establishment behaviour aren't going to suddenly fall in behind Starmer because he's mimicking him.
Ive been arguing for it to happen for the last few years and I would have no problem with it happening again when Johnson leaves himself wide open, I would of applauded any MP who stood up and called Johnson a liar when he kept on telling the country there would be no border checks at the Irish sea under his Oven ready Brexit, it was deliberate lie to deceive the public, Johnson left himself wide open with no defence or hope of wining the argument.
I can only repeat what ive said many times over the last few years. the difference with Johnson lies is he deliberately creates these lies out of thin air to con the public into supporting his political aims. he actually sets out to deceive the public when thinking up his lies. of course other MPs bend the truth, they might even lie when cornered to defend themselves, I make no excuses for them but they are nowhere near as dangerous as Johnson.
Re: Keir Starmer: your views?
« Reply #248 on: July 26, 2021, 05:11:08 pm »
This is getting way off topic. Locked for a review and clear up.

Re: Keir Starmer: your views?
« Reply #249 on: July 26, 2021, 05:24:36 pm »
Too complicated to tease out the on-topic posts from the shite so apologies of your good post has gone with the bad.

Just to re-state a few ground rules:

This is a review of Kier Starmer's performance as Labour Leader.

It is not about Jeremy Corbyn, Ken Loach, the definition of Neo-Liberalism or Finkelstein's book on the Holocaust Industry.

If the best you can offer is a re-hash of old arguments that have been done to death in the hundreds of pages of tedious bickering in previous Labour threads then you will be banned for boredom.

Unlocked.

Re: Keir Starmer: your views?
« Reply #250 on: Today at 09:21:45 am »
Unlocked - play nicely kids.
Re: Keir Starmer: your views?
« Reply #251 on: Today at 10:46:45 am »
Looks like it's going to become increasingly difficult to find a shared fact based reality for different parts of left wing politics to critique Starmer, and the Labour party more generally going forwards. Was reading something put forward as a 'rigorously researched' expose of how useless Starmer is from one of the alternative media sites. Could spot three factual errors in the first paragraph, before it then descended into a bizarre blending of hearsay and untruths. To such an extent even some of those the article would seem to have hoped to boost have been publicly complaining about its errors about them. This comes on top of months of stuff like 'Starmer takes bribes to ignore racism' and its origins in 'Mossad/random Israeli/random Jewish group control Starmer/the Labour party'. Or we could take the ongoing performative stupidity around Forde's investigation as he tries to avoid influencing potential criminal cases with his findings which has somehow become Starmer conducting a coverup. It makes criticisms like 'Jenny Chapman didn't spot the importance of a corruption investigation' rather mundane and irrelevant by comparison.

Could possibly be entering a post-vaccine/post-rally round the flag effect for politics, according to Survation's Chris Curtis. Seems to be movement in most of the polls to a narrowing between Labour and Tories which looks linked to trust in the government falling. Whether it lasts... But is interesting watching firm policy proposals now being pushed out from behind the scenes while there's some room there for Labour to get on the airwaves on something other than a response to a government announcement. See whether it's successful as a start to putting forward an idea of where the country should be heading which is where both criticism and a fair amount of mitigation can be found for the past 18 months.
Re: Keir Starmer: your views?
« Reply #252 on: Today at 10:56:29 am »
https://twitter.com/HackneyAbbott/status/1420290283732930560?s=20

It doesn't particularly help his job when people in his own party are openly criticising any of the policies that he has put out, especially when the reason for those redundancies was the leadership she was involved in!
Re: Keir Starmer: your views?
« Reply #253 on: Today at 11:03:27 am »
Quote from: Welshred on Today at 10:56:29 am
https://twitter.com/HackneyAbbott/status/1420290283732930560?s=20

It doesn't particularly help his job when people in his own party are openly criticising any of the policies that he has put out, especially when the reason for those redundancies was the leadership she was involved in!

When Diane Abbott says 90 staff have been made redundant you're bound to ask yourself does she really mean 9, or even 900?
Re: Keir Starmer: your views?
« Reply #254 on: Today at 11:16:09 am »
Quote from: Welshred on Today at 10:56:29 am
https://twitter.com/HackneyAbbott/status/1420290283732930560?s=20

It doesn't particularly help his job when people in his own party are openly criticising any of the policies that he has put out, especially when the reason for those redundancies was the leadership she was involved in!
Infuriating.  It just feeds the narrative that "they're all as bad as each other" when the incumbent government are evidentially worse in almost every way than the opposition (and any UK government in living memory).

Surely that's something that could and should be discussed in house.

It's mad that it needs saying but the Tories are the enemy that all of Labour should be fighting.
Re: Keir Starmer: your views?
« Reply #255 on: Today at 11:43:36 am »
Its disappointing to see Diane Abbott ignoring the wise words of Diane Abbott 3 days ago "We should be fighting the Tories, not each other"

https://twitter.com/HackneyAbbott/status/1419253550769659905
Re: Keir Starmer: your views?
« Reply #256 on: Today at 11:46:08 am »
Quote from: filopastry on Today at 11:43:36 am
Its disappointing to see Diane Abbott ignoring the wise words of Diane Abbott 3 days ago "We should be fighting the Tories, not each other"

https://twitter.com/HackneyAbbott/status/1419253550769659905

To be fair to her, I suppose in her own mind that's what she's doing.
Re: Keir Starmer: your views?
« Reply #257 on: Today at 11:47:55 am »
Quote from: Yorkykopite on Today at 11:46:08 am
To be fair to her, I suppose in her own mind that's what she's doing.

;D ;D
