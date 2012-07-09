Poll

What are your views on Kier Starmer's leadership of the Labour party to date?

Excellent
3 (2%)
Good
27 (17.8%)
Average
62 (40.8%)
Poor
21 (13.8%)
Awful
27 (17.8%)
Too early to say
12 (7.9%)

Total Members Voted: 152

Author Topic: Keir Starmer: your views?  (Read 8372 times)

Offline ljycb

Re: Keir Starmer: your views?
« Reply #320 on: Today at 01:26:57 pm »
Think its also fair to say that all of the media headlines on Starmers comments regarding Butler are leading with him backing her, so even though I do believe fence-sitting is something that the Tories are going to try and use against him, there hasnt been an issue with that in this particular instance.
Online TepidT2O

  Lead Matchday Commentator
Re: Keir Starmer: your views?
« Reply #321 on: Today at 01:38:06 pm »
I think hes right though.

Her comments were correct, but so was the speaker.
The speaker has to follow the rules laid down, it would be terribly unfair if they didnt.  And the speaker also cannot be the one to tell the tories that they are lying.  The truth is very often subjective, and the speaker would then become the arbiter of what is truth.  This is not and never has been the  speakers job and would end up making an apolitical role essentially quite political.  I also think its correct that you cant just call someone a liar in Parliament.  Whilst I agree with every word of what Butler said, if we allowed people to use the term, MPs would just end up with reductive arguments where everyone just ends up calling everyone else a liar. As a rule I think we all agree that we want a higher level of debate in Parliament, so I think for that reason, it is right for the rule to stand.
W

Offline ljycb

Re: Keir Starmer: your views?
« Reply #322 on: Today at 01:50:55 pm »
Yes, I agree. My post was about how Starmer is perceived for such comments. There is definitely a push from those opposed to him (and that would include both the far-left and the Tory Party) to characterise him as a fence-sitter, but its important to recognise that the key part of his quote and what the media is leading with is that Butler has his support for making those comments. Hes careful not to start questioning the process that removed Butler from the session but is basically saying Yes, the Prime Minister does lie a lot and it did need to be said. For all of my reservations on him, I think hes played this one well.
Online TepidT2O

  Lead Matchday Commentator
Re: Keir Starmer: your views?
« Reply #323 on: Today at 01:53:02 pm »
I have reservations but I also think hes a really decent human being.  For that, I wish him well.
