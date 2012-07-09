Think its also fair to say that all of the media headlines on Starmers comments regarding Butler are leading with him backing her, so even though I do believe fence-sitting is something that the Tories are going to try and use against him, there hasnt been an issue with that in this particular instance.



I think hes right though.Her comments were correct, but so was the speaker.The speaker has to follow the rules laid down, it would be terribly unfair if they didnt. And the speaker also cannot be the one to tell the tories that they are lying. The truth is very often subjective, and the speaker would then become the arbiter of what is truth. This is not and never has been the speakers job and would end up making an apolitical role essentially quite political. I also think its correct that you cant just call someone a liar in Parliament. Whilst I agree with every word of what Butler said, if we allowed people to use the term, MPs would just end up with reductive arguments where everyone just ends up calling everyone else a liar. As a rule I think we all agree that we want a higher level of debate in Parliament, so I think for that reason, it is right for the rule to stand.