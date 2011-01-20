I agree that nothing can be done by labour unless labour is actually elected, but if you care about outcomes we a) can't let the blairites take over, because they will enact nicer sounding lgbtq friendly austerity, war, etc.
I have no problem with a more machiavellian left, but we need to be clear what the non negotiable principles are, then I'm perfectly open to a more modest and open manifesto.
Also, Keir Starmer is absolutely without any notable principles or policies, has the charisma of a cinderblock and I would wager, bolstered by pretty much all the polls, that he is absolutely unelectable and tanking fast.