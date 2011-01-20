Poll

What are your views on Kier Starmer's leadership of the Labour party to date?

Excellent
3 (2.2%)
Good
26 (18.7%)
Average
55 (39.6%)
Poor
20 (14.4%)
Awful
23 (16.5%)
Too early to say
12 (8.6%)

Total Members Voted: 139

« previous next »
Pages: 1 2 3 4 5 [6]   Go Down

Author Topic: Keir Starmer: your views?  (Read 6156 times)

Offline Just Elmo?

  • Spolier alret!
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 8,683
Re: Keir Starmer: your views?
« Reply #200 on: July 22, 2021, 10:34:24 pm »
Quote from: Andy @ Allerton on July 22, 2021, 10:30:41 pm
I found it strange rather than hilarious, but each to their own.

Can't find any now.

To be honest I don't venture on Twitter much as it's full of absolute c*nts.

Its full of polls,  new threads and people talking shite though Andy,  you'd fit right in.  ;D
Logged

Offline filopastry

  • seldom posts but often delivers
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 13,634
  • Let me tell you a story.........
Re: Keir Starmer: your views?
« Reply #201 on: July 22, 2021, 10:34:42 pm »
Quote from: bornandbRED on July 22, 2021, 10:21:55 pm
Hes completely at odds with the rest of his party, it seems.

Who, Starmer?
Logged

Offline Andy @ Allerton

  • Yarp. Missing an asterisk - no, wait sorry, that's his rusty starfish.....
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 64,457
  • Asterisks baby!
Re: Keir Starmer: your views?
« Reply #202 on: July 22, 2021, 10:58:35 pm »
Quote from: Just Elmo? on July 22, 2021, 10:34:24 pm
Its full of polls,  new threads and people talking shite though Andy,  you'd fit right in.  ;D

Aww.. thanks :)
Logged
Hardline Ultra Remainer.

Offline Ｓｎａｉｌ

  • Disgusted by you. Snail murdering S h e e p. Ms Soppy Twat Potty Mouth. The Annabel Chong of RAWK's X-Factor. Likes giving Sir Cliff of Richard one.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 23,594
  • Monty, you terrible c*nt!
Re: Keir Starmer: your views?
« Reply #203 on: July 22, 2021, 11:10:46 pm »
Quote from: Andy @ Allerton on July 22, 2021, 12:30:12 pm
Twitter videos seem to have gone, otherwise I'd post links

Im sorry people think youre making it up, I know youd never, ever do such a thing.
Logged

Offline Andy @ Allerton

  • Yarp. Missing an asterisk - no, wait sorry, that's his rusty starfish.....
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 64,457
  • Asterisks baby!
Re: Keir Starmer: your views?
« Reply #204 on: July 22, 2021, 11:27:43 pm »
Quote from: Ｓｎａｉｌ on July 22, 2021, 11:10:46 pm
Im sorry people think youre making it up, I know youd never, ever do such a thing.

I see. So seeing people with cards ripping them up, me thinking 'fucking hell, what a shower of gobshites' is something I imagined..

.. I must admit I was a bit busy in work and don't concentrate on non-work stuff too much, but good to think I think some people are random c*nts is nice to think :)

When I went back to streams I couldn't find them, admittedly, but I'm not really a twitter bod. I only had it on because of people talking about the Starmer PMQT.

I mean, I do IT, I know how it works and how to search and even stuff I've found before and seen, when I do absolutely reasonable searches that anyone normal would do - can I find stuff I've seen before? Can I bollocks.

Twitter is shite. As my missus says 'I don't get it' - it's absolute crap. Facebook is also absolute crap, but at least you can find shit on it you once saw :D
Logged
Hardline Ultra Remainer.

Offline Andy @ Allerton

  • Yarp. Missing an asterisk - no, wait sorry, that's his rusty starfish.....
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 64,457
  • Asterisks baby!
Re: Keir Starmer: your views?
« Reply #205 on: July 22, 2021, 11:31:15 pm »
I mean Twitter. What the actual fucking fuck.

I actually watched a Starmer video earlier with Starmer and Three little words.. And PMQT


I just searched on fucking twitter "starmer pmqt three words"



Result?

No results for "starmer pmqt three words"
The term you entered did not bring up any results. You may have mistyped your term or your Search settings could be protecting you from some potentially sensitive content.

Twat of a platform
Logged
Hardline Ultra Remainer.

Online oldfordie

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 10,929
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Keir Starmer: your views?
« Reply #206 on: July 22, 2021, 11:43:46 pm »
Quote from: Andy @ Allerton on July 22, 2021, 11:27:43 pm
I see. So seeing people with cards ripping them up, me thinking 'fucking hell, what a shower of gobshites' is something I imagined..

.. I must admit I was a bit busy in work and don't concentrate on non-work stuff too much, but good to think I think some people are random c*nts is nice to think :)

When I went back to streams I couldn't find them, admittedly, but I'm not really a twitter bod. I only had it on because of people talking about the Starmer PMQT.

I mean, I do IT, I know how it works and how to search and even stuff I've found before and seen, when I do absolutely reasonable searches that anyone normal would do - can I find stuff I've seen before? Can I bollocks.

Twitter is shite. As my missus says 'I don't get it' - it's absolute crap. Facebook is also absolute crap, but at least you can find shit on it you once saw :D
:)
I know what you mean, I always click the like button if I think I may want to come back to it easily in the future. anyone searching my history must think am a massive fan of Brexit campaigners ,Qanon +Trump etc. :-[
Logged
Ray Bradshaw.

Stanley Johnson not wearing a mask is nowhere near as bad as Stanley Johnson not wearing a condom in 1963.

Online oldfordie

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 10,929
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Keir Starmer: your views?
« Reply #207 on: Yesterday at 06:16:28 pm »
Quote from: Nobby Reserve on July 22, 2021, 04:23:19 pm
It has nothing to do with 'ideological sufficiency' but everything to do with outcomes.

Many poster on here will complain about the devastating impacts of Tory policies on ordinary people, yet oppose (demonise) those wanting to see real change, whilst supporting policies that only - to reuse the phrase - fit a slightly padded glove over the iron fist of corporate-capitalism.


But I'm a pragmatist, too. It's hard to keep track of the individual positions of a big range of posters having their say, but I've said several times in the past that Labour need to be cute in how they present their manifesto.

You don't see the Tories include plans to ramp up piecemeal privatisation of the NHS, or slash local authority budgets, or underfund schools. They focus on what doesn't scare voters away and leave those sorts of detail out. Then enact them anyway when elected.

Labour need to do the same. Focus on policies that are both popular and don't scare away floating voters. But then, if elected, implement the policies they want.

I don't give a flying fuck about ideological purity. I've spent time with far-left groups during my union activism days and they drove me fucking nuts. I'll agree with you and anyone else who says that large parts of 'the hard left' see winning the ideological/moral argument as crucial, and it's an immature position (like being in a 6th Form debating contest).

Elections are solely about getting elected. And then implementing the policies you want to implement. It's a lesson the Tories instinctively know. But 'the left' can't seem to grasp.
Brilliant post
Logged
Ray Bradshaw.

Stanley Johnson not wearing a mask is nowhere near as bad as Stanley Johnson not wearing a condom in 1963.

Online petecolonia

  • Anny Roader
  • ****
  • Posts: 444
Re: Keir Starmer: your views?
« Reply #208 on: Yesterday at 10:57:18 pm »
I agree that nothing can be done by labour unless labour is actually elected, but if you care about outcomes we a) can't let the blairites take over, because they will enact nicer sounding lgbtq friendly austerity, war, etc.
I have no problem with a more machiavellian left, but we need to be clear what the non negotiable principles are, then I'm perfectly open to a more modest and open manifesto.

Also, Keir Starmer is absolutely without any notable principles or policies, has the charisma of a cinderblock and I would wager, bolstered by pretty much all the polls, that he is absolutely unelectable and tanking fast.
Logged

Online petecolonia

  • Anny Roader
  • ****
  • Posts: 444
Re: Keir Starmer: your views?
« Reply #209 on: Yesterday at 10:58:53 pm »
We cannot emphasize enough how cynical and all encompassing the media smear campaign against Jeremy Corbyn and Momentum was. I will not forget that. The documentary is there for all to see.

The labour internal plotting to get Johnson elected over Corbyn is there for all to see. If it's a real leftist project it will be fought. And there is no doubt that Corbyn was just to nice about it all, constantly apologizing for standing somewhere in the vague vicinity of a Palestinian flag and maybe having spoken to someone who may or may not have antisemitic beliefs. It was a joke, and he seemed weak. And his/labours end position on Brexit was catastrophic. Those concessions I can make. But still, him being so principled and nice made it all to obvious what was happening.

Don't make me quote Thatcher on Tony Blair...
« Last Edit: Yesterday at 11:07:19 pm by petecolonia »
Logged

Offline TepidT2O

  • Deffo NOT 9"! MUFC bedwetter. Grass. Folically-challenged, God-piece-wearing, monkey-rubber. Jizz aroma expert. Operating at the lower end of the distribution curve...has the hots for Alan. Bastard. Fearless in transfer windows with lack of convicti
  • Lead Matchday Commentator
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 76,101
  • Dejan Lovren fan club member #1
Re: Keir Starmer: your views?
« Reply #210 on: Yesterday at 11:02:37 pm »
Quote from: petecolonia on Yesterday at 10:58:53 pm
We cannot emphasize enough how cynical and all encompassing the media smear campaign against Jeremy Corbyn and Momentum was. I will not forget that. The documentary is there for all to see.
We?

Are you thatcher?
Logged
Happiness can be found in the darkest of times, if one only remembers to turn on the light.
Generosity always pays off. Generosity in your effort, in your work, in your kindness, in the way you look after people and take care of people. In the long run, if you are generous with a heart, and with humanity, it always pays off.
W

Online petecolonia

  • Anny Roader
  • ****
  • Posts: 444
Re: Keir Starmer: your views?
« Reply #211 on: Yesterday at 11:07:55 pm »
Quote from: TepidT2O on Yesterday at 11:02:37 pm
We?

Are you thatcher?
Yes. There is no we. Only I. And my buddies.

Glorious irony, and fitting username! LOL, just saw the avatar. Also fitting.
« Last Edit: Yesterday at 11:10:54 pm by petecolonia »
Logged

Offline TepidT2O

  • Deffo NOT 9"! MUFC bedwetter. Grass. Folically-challenged, God-piece-wearing, monkey-rubber. Jizz aroma expert. Operating at the lower end of the distribution curve...has the hots for Alan. Bastard. Fearless in transfer windows with lack of convicti
  • Lead Matchday Commentator
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 76,101
  • Dejan Lovren fan club member #1
Re: Keir Starmer: your views?
« Reply #212 on: Yesterday at 11:09:26 pm »
Quote from: petecolonia on Yesterday at 11:07:55 pm
Yes. There is no we. Only I. And my buddies.
Bloody hell.. the ghost of thatcher it is ;D
Logged
Happiness can be found in the darkest of times, if one only remembers to turn on the light.
Generosity always pays off. Generosity in your effort, in your work, in your kindness, in the way you look after people and take care of people. In the long run, if you are generous with a heart, and with humanity, it always pays off.
W

Online petecolonia

  • Anny Roader
  • ****
  • Posts: 444
Re: Keir Starmer: your views?
« Reply #213 on: Yesterday at 11:13:09 pm »
Quote from: TepidT2O on Yesterday at 11:09:26 pm
Bloody hell.. the ghost of thatcher it is ;D
Ok then sorry for the username/avatar comment. You may not be tepid nor Blackadder ;D

By the way: let me ask everyone who is defending Starmer et al. When was the last time Labour got elected whilst not hijacked by a load of hustling tory war criminals aka Blair and his crew? How many years has labour spent in power since the war? Is it really any form of serious alternative to the shitshow that Lord Buckethead so conservatively predicted?

Is the way to fight antisemitism to ban any concrete criticism of Israel, which they did, and ban any expression of support for the Palestinian cause, which they effectively did? Were you under a rock when this came out or did you just dismiss it as disingenuous journalism because Al Jazeera financed the operation?
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=ceCOhdgRBoc
 
Honestly, I'm shocked that a Liverpool forum could be host to such an appeasing, centrist, shower of (I'm sure lovely people) but political shite.

The completely psychotic woke crew is also not what I would consider left, or even particularly interested in Politics, just so we're clear on that.
« Last Edit: Yesterday at 11:39:54 pm by petecolonia »
Logged

Online oldfordie

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 10,929
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Keir Starmer: your views?
« Reply #214 on: Yesterday at 11:57:16 pm »
It is a bit of a mystery isn't, why haven't the Blairite led austerity supporting Israel defending warmongering criminals never been elected again.
Been a while since ive heard the good old the left have principles , everyone else just has opinions. obviously a principle trumps an opinion and should always be respected without question.
Logged
Ray Bradshaw.

Stanley Johnson not wearing a mask is nowhere near as bad as Stanley Johnson not wearing a condom in 1963.

Online petecolonia

  • Anny Roader
  • ****
  • Posts: 444
Re: Keir Starmer: your views?
« Reply #215 on: Today at 12:02:06 am »
Quote from: oldfordie on Yesterday at 11:57:16 pm
It is a bit of a mystery isn't, why haven't the Blairite led austerity supporting Israel defending warmongering criminals never been elected again.
Been a while since ive heard the good old the left have principles , everyone else just has opinions. obviously a principle trumps an opinion and should always be respected without question.

what does this semi incoherent, totally abstract non statement even mean?
There really is no mystery. Blair & Bush's war crimes were a total PR disaster. And Blair was a very talented, charismatic Politician, something that cannot be said about any of his successors including Corbyn, unfortunately. But especially Starmer. He's bland even compared to Milliband and Brown FFS.
« Last Edit: Today at 12:23:19 am by petecolonia »
Logged

Offline Sangria

  • Ally Machoist
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 14,650
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Keir Starmer: your views?
« Reply #216 on: Today at 12:22:37 am »
Quote from: petecolonia on Today at 12:02:06 am
what does this semi incoherent, totally abstract non statement even mean?
There really is no mystery. Blair & Bush's war crimes were a total PR disaster.

Did you vote for your local Labour candidate in 2017 and 2019?
Logged
"i just dont think (Lucas is) that type of player that Kenny wants"
Vidocq, 20 January 2011

http://www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=267148.msg8032258#msg8032258

Online petecolonia

  • Anny Roader
  • ****
  • Posts: 444
Re: Keir Starmer: your views?
« Reply #217 on: Today at 12:29:57 am »
Quote from: Sangria on Today at 12:22:37 am
Did you vote for your local Labour candidate in 2017 and 2019?
No, because I do not live on the island. Local elections are a slightly different issue. It's complex because of the way the first past the post system works etc.
In Liverpool or Manchester I almost certainly would have voted Labour, yes. Ideally, McDonnell would have been the candidate and Jeremy doing the nice guy stuff in the background. But nay, he was pre-cancelled because they may be duplicitous but not stupid.
« Last Edit: Today at 12:32:20 am by petecolonia »
Logged

Online oldfordie

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 10,929
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Keir Starmer: your views?
« Reply #218 on: Today at 12:35:41 am »
Quote from: petecolonia on Today at 12:02:06 am
what does this semi incoherent, totally abstract non statement even mean?
There really is no mystery. Blair & Bush's war crimes were a total PR disaster. And Blair was a very talented, charismatic Politician, something that cannot be said about any of his successors including Corbyn, unfortunately. But especially Starmer. He's bland even compared to Milliband and Brown FFS.
Blair left years ago. you have a agenda, actually wanting to improve lives comes secondary to political ideology.
« Last Edit: Today at 12:37:53 am by oldfordie »
Logged
Ray Bradshaw.

Stanley Johnson not wearing a mask is nowhere near as bad as Stanley Johnson not wearing a condom in 1963.

Offline Sangria

  • Ally Machoist
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 14,650
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Keir Starmer: your views?
« Reply #219 on: Today at 12:48:57 am »
Quote from: petecolonia on Today at 12:29:57 am
No, because I do not live on the island. Local elections are a slightly different issue. It's complex because of the way the first past the post system works etc.
In Liverpool or Manchester I almost certainly would have voted Labour, yes. Ideally, McDonnell would have been the candidate and Jeremy doing the nice guy stuff in the background. But nay, he was pre-cancelled because they may be duplicitous but not stupid.

So you don't live in the UK, but you're lecturing those of us who do on how the only Labour government many of us have experienced should be known for nothing good at all.
Logged
"i just dont think (Lucas is) that type of player that Kenny wants"
Vidocq, 20 January 2011

http://www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=267148.msg8032258#msg8032258

Online petecolonia

  • Anny Roader
  • ****
  • Posts: 444
Re: Keir Starmer: your views?
« Reply #220 on: Today at 12:52:54 am »
How boringly predictable, but it makes sense that what you would call a lecture fits in 2 paragraphs. If you don't have an agenda, what the fuck are you doing in Politics? The agenda is actually helping people at home, and abroad. I am English, Scouse even. I have an opinion. Given a fair playing field, centrists lose, or they are really just putting a nice face on awful right wing politics. If there were any evidence that Starmer a) can win and b) can be influenced to actually implement significant policy changes. To me, the evidence speaks to the contrary. I think also alot of times it's quite illuminating to have an international perspective.

Maybe we could have a more evidence or concrete example based, productive discussion in general. Having rules like being able to cite evidence and maybe asking a few questions instead of making weird accusations.. I'm assuming we're not children here. If anyone is an actual child, then in all seriousness: much respect I have alot of hope for you! :D
« Last Edit: Today at 01:10:54 am by petecolonia »
Logged

Offline Sangria

  • Ally Machoist
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 14,650
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Keir Starmer: your views?
« Reply #221 on: Today at 01:01:57 am »
Quote from: petecolonia on Today at 12:52:54 am
How boringly predictable, but it makes sense that what you would call a lecture fits in 2 paragraphs.

Your last 8 posts (so far) actually.

You actually share the salient points with the 1990s neoliberals whom I despised so much. They had so much to say about the governance of a country that they didn't live in, in the knowledge that they didn't have to face the music. Back then they had a lot to say about how Russia should be governed. In your case, you have much to say about how Britain should be governed.
Logged
"i just dont think (Lucas is) that type of player that Kenny wants"
Vidocq, 20 January 2011

http://www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=267148.msg8032258#msg8032258
Pages: 1 2 3 4 5 [6]   Go Up
« previous next »
 