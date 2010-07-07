Since the Labour Party's fledgling days, there's been a battle between the left and not-so-left over who should run the party and what policies it should follow.



The not-so-left seem convinced the Labour Party should be the sole preserve of them and them alone, and there's been periods of expulsions of people from the left for not fitting the desired narrow political profile that the not-so-left want.





My own view is that this country needs fundamental change to its socio-economic core. But all the not-so-left ever advocate (or follow if in power) is the fitting of a slightly padded glove to the cruel, iron fist of corporate-capitalism; a few policies to mitigate the chronic economic inequality that corporate-capitalism inevitably leads to.



A lot of things need changing but it will only happen with the blessing of the country. it will also take many years to bring about this change which is one of the main reason I think Labour have always approached the problem in the wrong way, I think Labour could bring about profound change for the better for 10s of millions but the public judge them every 5 years or so and vote them out when they fall for right wing propaganda.Sadly it will never happen, people have deep rooted flawed opinions on politics and the Labour party.Labour can bang on about policies as much as they want and they might win a few elections doing it but they will never be in power long enough to do the good they are capable of given time.Ive said it a few times on here as I think it's probably the biggest problem, it's about educating the public on politics. the average person doesn't understand why we use the words Left and right wing. they are incapable of listening to a politician and judging whether that politician is left or right wing. they believe having left wing views is a static position. if you are a left winger in the UK then you must have the same views as a left winger in the US. not to mention the difference between left wing politics in the 60s//70s and today, you have to be a extreme left winger who bangs on about Nationalizing everything before they can judge on whether you are left or right wing.The cost of this to the UK +US is enormous. people were so terrified of the left in both countries they were clueless on the extreme right threat destroying their futures. the extreme right won in both the UK+US. Biden +time may over come the damage in the US but the damage is done in the UK.It reminds me of how people view Thatcher, am sure there are many sitting in crap accommodation earning min wage with no union backing or pension to look forward too who think Thatcher never affected their lives as she was in power decades ago, maybe some of those people think she was a fantastic PM. the same thing will probably apply to Johnson+Corbyn in the future, praising politicians who have done tremendous damage to their families future.