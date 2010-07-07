Poll

What are your views on Kier Starmer's leadership of the Labour party to date?

Excellent
3 (2.3%)
Good
23 (17.7%)
Average
53 (40.8%)
Poor
18 (13.8%)
Awful
23 (17.7%)
Too early to say
10 (7.7%)

Total Members Voted: 130

Author Topic: Keir Starmer: your views?

Re: Keir Starmer: your views?
« Reply #160 on: Today at 12:46:29 pm »
Quote from: Andy @ Allerton on Today at 12:28:02 pm
Reading some social media stuff;

Binned membership because..


He wasnt my choice
Because hes a Sir which means he is the establishment
Because Labour are led by someone who is the establishment
Hes playing Labour voters because hes protecting the establishment
Hes fake and being manipulated by the establishment
Hes a Neo-Liberal
Biggest joke and worst leader. Stands for nothing, says nothing, does nothing
Hes a vindictive twerp masquerading as its leader.. hes leading a charade.. and against healthcare and education..
.. turned mine in for the same reasons
.. Ive done the same
.. Im thinking of doing the same..
.. He has put paid to me staying...

I'd bet a number of those making this complaint gave their support to George Galloway.
Re: Keir Starmer: your views?
« Reply #161 on: Today at 01:40:09 pm »
Quote from: Andy @ Allerton on Today at 12:28:02 pm
Ah well let them go to the political wastelands I'm sure they'll find someone who lives up to their image of working class hero.
Re: Keir Starmer: your views?
« Reply #162 on: Today at 02:22:00 pm »
Quote from: TepidT2O on Yesterday at 04:49:54 pm
:lmao

I like Starmer, but the greatest politician ever to have lived  would have a near impossible job of it.  This Parliament is about detoxifying Labour.  If he does that, hes done his job.

I dont agree, the tories are involved in so much sleaze, corruption and cronyism we shoulod be chipping away at their lead easily

when you say detoxify the party can I assume you mean  the cult of Corbyn and anti semitism  as I dont see that as a vote winner at all it just puts off certain sections of left wing labour voters. The number of British jews is smaller than British muslims and the bank robber, letter box PM Got an 80 seat majority
Re: Keir Starmer: your views?
« Reply #163 on: Today at 02:24:08 pm »
Since the Labour Party's fledgling days, there's been a battle between the left and not-so-left over who should run the party and what policies it should follow.

The not-so-left seem convinced the Labour Party should be the sole preserve of them and them alone, and there's been periods of expulsions of people from the left for not fitting the desired narrow political profile that the not-so-left want.


My own view is that this country needs fundamental change to its socio-economic core. But all the not-so-left ever advocate (or follow if in power) is the fitting of a slightly padded glove to the cruel, iron fist of corporate-capitalism; a few policies to mitigate the chronic economic inequality that corporate-capitalism inevitably leads to.

Re: Keir Starmer: your views?
« Reply #164 on: Today at 02:26:05 pm »
Quote from: Nobby Reserve on Today at 02:24:08 pm
Since the Labour Party's fledgling days, there's been a battle between the left and not-so-left over who should run the party and what policies it should follow.

The not-so-left seem convinced the Labour Party should be the sole preserve of them and them alone, and there's been periods of expulsions of people from the left for not fitting the desired narrow political profile that the not-so-left want.


My own view is that this country needs fundamental change to its socio-economic core. But all the not-so-left ever advocate (or follow if in power) is the fitting of a slightly padded glove to the cruel, iron fist of corporate-capitalism; a few policies to mitigate the chronic economic inequality that corporate-capitalism inevitably leads to.

What have you got against freedom and choice?
Re: Keir Starmer: your views?
« Reply #165 on: Today at 02:33:25 pm »
Quote from: Sangria on Today at 02:26:05 pm
What have you got against freedom and choice?


You'll have to be less cryptic.
Re: Keir Starmer: your views?
« Reply #166 on: Today at 02:52:01 pm »
Quote from: Nobby Reserve on Today at 02:33:25 pm

You'll have to be less cryptic.

That's a winning political discourse, post-Thatcher. If you go back to the old political dialogues about capitalism and exploitation of the masses, all the Tories need to do is repeat those two terms and they'll win. If you reckon that accepting that discourse is betraying the cause of the left, perhaps you'll have to win your fights in another country, because that base is where the British people start from. If you want to win the political fight in Britain, you'll have to accept that as the base, and not think of it as betraying the left.
Re: Keir Starmer: your views?
« Reply #167 on: Today at 03:03:59 pm »
Quote from: Nobby Reserve on Today at 02:24:08 pm
Since the Labour Party's fledgling days, there's been a battle between the left and not-so-left over who should run the party and what policies it should follow.

The not-so-left seem convinced the Labour Party should be the sole preserve of them and them alone, and there's been periods of expulsions of people from the left for not fitting the desired narrow political profile that the not-so-left want.


My own view is that this country needs fundamental change to its socio-economic core. But all the not-so-left ever advocate (or follow if in power) is the fitting of a slightly padded glove to the cruel, iron fist of corporate-capitalism; a few policies to mitigate the chronic economic inequality that corporate-capitalism inevitably leads to.
A lot of things need changing but it will only happen with the blessing of the country. it will also take many years to bring about this change which is one of the main reason I think Labour have always approached the problem in the wrong way, I think Labour could bring about profound change for the better for 10s of millions but the public judge them every 5 years or so and vote them out when they fall for right wing propaganda.
 Sadly it will never happen, people have deep rooted flawed opinions on politics and the Labour party.
Labour can bang on about policies as much as they want and they might win a few elections doing it but they will never be in power long enough to do the good they are capable of given time.
Ive said it a few times on here as I think it's probably the biggest problem, it's about educating the public on politics. the average person doesn't understand why we use the words Left and right wing. they are incapable of listening to a politician and judging whether that politician is left or right wing. they believe having left wing views is a static position. if you are a left winger in the UK then you must have the same views as a left winger in the US. not to mention the difference between left wing politics in the 60s//70s and today,  you have to be a extreme left winger who bangs on about Nationalizing everything before they can judge on whether you are left or right wing.

The cost of this to the UK +US is enormous. people were so terrified of the left in both countries they were clueless on the extreme right threat destroying their futures. the extreme right won in both the UK+US. Biden +time may over come the damage in the US but the damage is done in the UK.
It reminds me of how people view Thatcher, am sure there are many sitting in crap accommodation earning min wage with no union backing or pension to look forward too who think Thatcher never affected their lives as she was in power decades ago, maybe some of those people think she was a fantastic PM. the same thing will probably apply to Johnson+Corbyn in the future, praising politicians who have done tremendous damage to their families future.
