Poll

What are your views on Kier Starmer's leadership of the Labour party to date?

Excellent
3 (2.8%)
Good
17 (15.7%)
Average
47 (43.5%)
Poor
15 (13.9%)
Awful
17 (15.7%)
Too early to say
9 (8.3%)

Total Members Voted: 108

« previous next »
Pages: 1 2 [3]   Go Down

Author Topic: Keir Starmer: your views?  (Read 3002 times)

Offline Andy @ Allerton

  • Yarp. Missing an asterisk - no, wait sorry, that's his rusty starfish.....
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 64,549
  • Asterisks baby!
Re: Keir Starmer: your views?
« Reply #80 on: July 7, 2021, 01:11:55 pm »
Quote from: Nobby Reserve on July  7, 2021, 12:57:02 pm

It isn't. The Tory Party haven't passed 50% of the vote since 1931. Even at their 1979 peak, they only got 43.9%

It's just that for almost all that time, the Tory Party has been the only party positioning itself right-of-centre. When it was threatened on the right by UKIP campaigning on an anti-EU ticket (which took almost as many Labour-leaning voters), it threw the entire country under the Brexit bus to lance that boil of a threat to its electoral position.

Labour have had the Lid Dems nibbling at them from the centre (and from a position to Labour's left in that 01-10 era), whilst the SNP have battered them in Scotland from the left, and increasingly there's the Greens increasing support from the environmental-left.

I'd say that the country are generally conservative (With a small c) and many don't really care about politics unless it affects them directly.

So when Corbyn (Not picking on him, just using an example) talks about Palestine (Which to him and the left is a very important topic) then many voters can't see what it's got to do with them and generally don't care.

This is why popularism is gaining traction I think - because they make everything seem relevant and make everything seem easy. When you're a lying grifter like Johnson or Cameron or Trump or Farage then there is no expectation that you're telling the truth or that the truth even matters - the expectation is that what they are saying is somehow relatable to your situation and that you're somehow affected.

Corbyn has a long history of opposing the Labour Party and has a long history of projects that the 'bubble' he's in see as very important and I'm not knocking that, but things that are being promised have to be relatable to enough people to get you across the line.

Tories are (Somehow!!!?!) seen as 'a safe pair of hands' that 'don't rock the boat' and 'keep things like they are' - when in reality, they are far worse with the economy than Labour - they leave a mess whenever they leave. They are worse with public services, they are worse with all the things that matter to people, but the spin is that they 'spend more' and 'do more' and 'can be trusted'

People don't really seem to trust Labour any more - they think they're a bunch of fucking loons from interviews I've seen of 'the average people' on the TV.

This is why I think Starmer might be more important than you think. He's serious, he's sensible, he's professional and he's clearly not a loony (loony left) - he's a bit like a bank manager and some peopel may not 'love' him, but he's fairly bland and I think that's what Labour needs at the moment.

The Tories are coming across as absolutely nutjobs. Someone calm, composed, factual and 'normal' might go a long way to getting the Party back to being trusted..
Logged
Hardline Ultra Remainer.

Offline Sangria

  • Ally Machoist
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 14,630
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Keir Starmer: your views?
« Reply #81 on: July 7, 2021, 02:15:22 pm »
Quote from: oldfordie on July  7, 2021, 01:08:23 pm
True. Labour will have to spend far more to clean up the mess the Torys leave as well.
The Torys will wind up the gullible over Labour spending too much, many will be angry without considering if the money spent actually improved their lives, in come the Torys again, slash every improvement Labour made while spending even more than Labour did. yet the same people who were angered at Labour overspending don't even give it a second thought.
Any tosser can make cuts, actually making cuts and saving money are two different things, the Torys cuts have cost this country more than the services they cut.

That's why I think "sustainable" is the most workable theme for Labour to use, to contrast with the Tories. It sidesteps most of the existing political discussions and focuses on how the Tories are mismanaging the country. It's also agreeable enough to the non-batshit centre-right that there's a realistic chance of getting some of them to vote for it.
Logged
"i just dont think (Lucas is) that type of player that Kenny wants"
Vidocq, 20 January 2011

http://www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=267148.msg8032258#msg8032258

Online hide5seek

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 9,789
  • We all live in THE 5 EUROPEAN CUPS
Re: Keir Starmer: your views?
« Reply #82 on: July 7, 2021, 02:51:56 pm »
Not sure what people expect from him?
Covid he's sat between a rock and hard place. If he tells the gov to pull their finger out etc he's not patriotic/using unavoidable deaths as a means to attack the gov. What do they call it? Weaponising the pandemic (were in a don't believe experts and I don't believe the truth age), not Starmer's fault.

Thousands upon thousands dead and people think as a country we couldn't do better? Those in charge during the pandemic have convinced people they've done a good job and couldn't have done any more to save lives, how is that Starmer's fault? Pretty sure if that many had died and Labour had been in charge they'd be slaughtered in the polls.
It seems to be a case of the vaccination is good (funny how the press aren't telling us how the EU is catching us up on that point?), furlough gave millions a giant paid holiday (not for all though) and a "don't piss on my chips as I get ready for freedom" attitude seems to prevalent among the population (sod that the virus has not gone away and the gov allows it to run through the people new variants could pop up and hey presto back to the start we go).

Many people (looking at you red-wallers) believe the Tory lie that austerity was needed and that it was a different Tory party (haha fucking ha).

It's not Starmer's fault so many people are gullible (trying not to say thick)and actually believe Johnson gives a shit about them. They'll have to learn and suffer the hard way as they see public services ruined (somewhere eventually the idiots will realise they need the public services to have a decent life, well you'd think?)

It's pretty pointless Starmer talking policy too early as most aren't listening (we're going to have our freedom) and anything good the Tories steal as their own and anything else is Marxist bullshit.

I think it really could be a case of seeing how the next 2 years pans out and how much suffering (or more suffering I should say) and see if that moves the polling dial? I mean, any Tory/Boris lie/corruption/smear seems to be good enough for the public...who'd have thought we had so many racist/homophobe knob heads in the country?
Logged

Online Nobby Reserve

  • Onanistic Charades Champion Of Roundabouts. Euphemistic Gerbil Starver.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,786
  • Do you want to build a snowman?
Re: Keir Starmer: your views?
« Reply #83 on: July 7, 2021, 02:52:17 pm »
Quote from: Camping in a pub in Allerton on July  7, 2021, 01:11:55 pm
I'd say that the country are generally conservative (With a small c) and many don't really care about politics unless it affects them directly.

You'll have the define 'conservative' because it's become a bit of an adaptable phrase, depending on who'd using it.

I don't think the current population is, overall, conservative. It increases with age obviously - but id this a symptom of becoming more bitter and cantankerous with age? Or the fact that those in their 70's and above were born in the 30's/40's when social oppression with a puritanical stain were the norm?

Quote from: Camping in a pub in Allerton on July  7, 2021, 01:11:55 pm

So when Corbyn (Not picking on him, just using an example) talks about Palestine (Which to him and the left is a very important topic) then many voters can't see what it's got to do with them and generally don't care.

Most of the older ones who express support for the Palestinian cause were also active in the anti-Apartheid movement, which was a popular movement generally in the country (even when The Thatcher was praising it and branding those who fought against it as terrorists, before jumping on the Mandela bandwagon)

I appreciate it's not exactly the same, but in terms of an indigenous population being subjected to atrocities and treated as second class citizens by an invading and occupying group, there are parallels.

Quote from: Camping in a pub in Allerton on July  7, 2021, 01:11:55 pm

This is why popularism is gaining traction I think - because they make everything seem relevant and make everything seem easy. When you're a lying grifter like Johnson or Cameron or Trump or Farage then there is no expectation that you're telling the truth or that the truth even matters - the expectation is that what they are saying is somehow relatable to your situation and that you're somehow affected.

This particular brand of right-wing, nationalist populism has become entrenched because many people have an instinctive mistrust of 'strangers', and the British psyche has an arrogance with its foundations in Empire and two world wars, which has been exploited by the right-wing media to gaslight them into demonising the EU & immigrants for all the ills afflicting their lives (the cause of which are more the corporate-capitalist economic model that has resulted in an ever-increasing share of the national income being hoarded by a relatively tiny number of super-rich owners of capital)


Quote from: Camping in a pub in Allerton on July  7, 2021, 01:11:55 pm

Corbyn has a long history of opposing the Labour Party and has a long history of projects that the 'bubble' he's in see as very important and I'm not knocking that, but things that are being promised have to be relatable to enough people to get you across the line.

Corbyn was a disastrous choice for leader.

The groundswell of support that propelled him to the leadership was for his politics and principles, and for a marked change in the political direction. But he was just fucking wank at the leadership thing and the flip side of him being seen as outside 'the establishment' and sticking to his principles was the entire baggage train he brought with him.

As a result, leftist econo-politics have been dumped in the naughty corner for another generation.

I do wonder if Corbyn had had the sort of charisma, eloquence, 'star appeal' and political agility of, say, Blair, and had a good team behind him, how different things would have turned out.


Quote from: Camping in a pub in Allerton on July  7, 2021, 01:11:55 pm

Tories are (Somehow!!!?!) seen as 'a safe pair of hands' that 'don't rock the boat' and 'keep things like they are' - when in reality, they are far worse with the economy than Labour - they leave a mess whenever they leave. They are worse with public services, they are worse with all the things that matter to people, but the spin is that they 'spend more' and 'do more' and 'can be trusted'

Agreed. It's an eternal puzzle. But again, the predominantly right-wing media helps massively to set the untrue narrative.


Quote from: Camping in a pub in Allerton on July  7, 2021, 01:11:55 pm
People don't really seem to trust Labour any more - they think they're a bunch of fucking loons from interviews I've seen of 'the average people' on the TV.

Labour don't help themselves by very publicly micro-focusing on issues that just aren't important to the vast majority of the population. 'Minority rights' are massively important, and should never be abandoned (strengthened if anything) but they also shouldn't be given absolute prominence within policy manifestos.


Quote from: Camping in a pub in Allerton on July  7, 2021, 01:11:55 pm
This is why I think Starmer might be more important than you think. He's serious, he's sensible, he's professional and he's clearly not a loony (loony left) - he's a bit like a bank manager and some peopel may not 'love' him, but he's fairly bland and I think that's what Labour needs at the moment.

He's coming across as an irrelevant sideshow.

He's not helped by Hoyle being a pathetic Speaker who lets Bozo evade answering anything and lie through his back teeth.

But the forensic approach isn't working. Maybe a 'good cop, bad cop' approach would be better - having a trusted lieutenant throwing the headline-grabbing punches at Bozo and his corrupt government. But they all seem far too nice and timid. Labour in that pre-97 period had people like Prescott, Cook, Straw, Blunkett and more all landing heavy blows, in a variety of styles, on Major's government.


Logged
"Poverty exists not because we cannot feed the poor, but because we cannot satisfy the rich."

Offline Andy @ Allerton

  • Yarp. Missing an asterisk - no, wait sorry, that's his rusty starfish.....
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 64,549
  • Asterisks baby!
Re: Keir Starmer: your views?
« Reply #84 on: July 7, 2021, 03:04:36 pm »
Quote from: Nobby Reserve on July  7, 2021, 02:52:17 pm
But the forensic approach isn't working. Maybe a 'good cop, bad cop' approach would be better - having a trusted lieutenant throwing the headline-grabbing punches at Bozo and his corrupt government. But they all seem far too nice and timid. Labour in that pre-97 period had people like Prescott, Cook, Straw, Blunkett and more all landing heavy blows, in a variety of styles, on Major's government.





Yeah I meant conservative (small c) rather than Conservative (Tory)


That lad that stood up today in PMQT and gave Johnson both barrels up the arse could be a good second in command (Tanmanjeet Singh Dhesi )

Looks like he's not afraid to call them for what they are.

Logged
Hardline Ultra Remainer.

Online hide5seek

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 9,789
  • We all live in THE 5 EUROPEAN CUPS
Re: Keir Starmer: your views?
« Reply #85 on: July 7, 2021, 03:11:35 pm »
Of course, if your on the TV a lot (Boris) a lot of people will vote for you because they know you.

Pretty sure Corbyn did better polling is in 2017 after the election started because he was a TV more.
Logged

Online Nobby Reserve

  • Onanistic Charades Champion Of Roundabouts. Euphemistic Gerbil Starver.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,786
  • Do you want to build a snowman?
Re: Keir Starmer: your views?
« Reply #86 on: July 7, 2021, 03:41:52 pm »
Quote from: Camping in a pub in Allerton on July  7, 2021, 03:04:36 pm

Yeah I meant conservative (small c) rather than Conservative (Tory)



I know that.

But the interpretations of 'conservative' and 'liberal' have come to mean different things to different people.

I've always though of conservative (small 'c') as leaning toward the puritanical, pro-nuclear family, pro-monarchy, pro-censorship, pro-church, anti-drugs, anti-LBGT, varying degrees of racism. A scale on which Mary Whitehouse would sit.

But I know others view it as more nationalism/patriotism (two sides of the same shitty coin, IMO) and protecting the 'national culture'
Logged
"Poverty exists not because we cannot feed the poor, but because we cannot satisfy the rich."

Offline Wild Romany Boy

  • Anny Roader
  • ****
  • Posts: 353
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Keir Starmer: your views?
« Reply #87 on: July 7, 2021, 03:54:14 pm »
Quote from: hide5seek on July  7, 2021, 03:11:35 pm
Of course, if your on the TV a lot (Boris) a lot of people will vote for you because they know you.

Pretty sure Corbyn did better polling is in 2017 after the election started because he was a TV more.

Another reason was rules of purdah came in. When he got the chance for fair coverage the discrepancy with what he was portrayed as and what he actually was became stark.
Logged

Online filopastry

  • seldom posts but often delivers
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 13,608
  • Let me tell you a story.........
Re: Keir Starmer: your views?
« Reply #88 on: July 7, 2021, 04:02:38 pm »
Quote from: Wild Romany Boy on July  7, 2021, 03:54:14 pm
Another reason was rules of purdah came in. When he got the chance for fair coverage the discrepancy with what he was portrayed as and what he actually was became stark.

Labour ran a good campaign in 2017, but its hard to know how much that influenced opinion vs the bloody terrible campaign the Tories ran, incl May putting policies like the "dementia tax" out there that were loathed by her core voters (and the group of voters most likely to actually vote)

The 2019 campaign on the other hand didn't seem to move the dial much apart from the early days where Labour consolidated some of the LD vote (which is kind of why they had to jump on the second ref policy)
Logged

Online Nobby Reserve

  • Onanistic Charades Champion Of Roundabouts. Euphemistic Gerbil Starver.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,786
  • Do you want to build a snowman?
Re: Keir Starmer: your views?
« Reply #89 on: July 7, 2021, 04:17:02 pm »
Quote from: filopastry on July  7, 2021, 04:02:38 pm
Labour ran a good campaign in 2017, but its hard to know how much that influenced opinion vs the bloody terrible campaign the Tories ran, incl May putting policies like the "dementia tax" out there that were loathed by her core voters (and the group of voters most likely to actually vote)

The 2019 campaign on the other hand didn't seem to move the dial much apart from the early days where Labour consolidated some of the LD vote (which is kind of why they had to jump on the second ref policy)


In 2017, whether by accident or design, a Labour policy of 'deliberate ambiguity' on the Brexit/second Ref question was in place.

A lot of Remainers that would never ordinarily vote for a Corbyn-led Labour 'lent' them their vote, as they perceived Labour to be the best chance of stopping the hard-Brexit the Tories were already trying to get through.

But most/many Labour-Leavers hadn't yet become convinced that Labour were soft on Brexit and wanting to 'overturn it'.

The manifesto was also nowhere near as hard-left as some had been forecasting.


By 2019, Labour had adopted a confirmatory referendum as policy and lost the Labour-Leave vote. Their manifesto had more hard-left policy - and in the campaign, they were throwing new policy after new policy into the fray to try to buy votes.

Also, Bozo was giving out a clear commitment to a hard Brexit and people were suckered by his 'oven ready deal' lies.


Logged
"Poverty exists not because we cannot feed the poor, but because we cannot satisfy the rich."

Online oldfordie

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 10,892
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Keir Starmer: your views?
« Reply #90 on: July 7, 2021, 04:20:55 pm »
Quote from: filopastry on July  7, 2021, 04:02:38 pm
Labour ran a good campaign in 2017, but its hard to know how much that influenced opinion vs the bloody terrible campaign the Tories ran, incl May putting policies like the "dementia tax" out there that were loathed by her core voters (and the group of voters most likely to actually vote)

The 2019 campaign on the other hand didn't seem to move the dial much apart from the early days where Labour consolidated some of the LD vote (which is kind of why they had to jump on the second ref policy)
There should never have been a 2019 General Election, it was irresponsible to give Johnson the election he desperately needed to achieve power. Corbyn went into auto pilot demanding a election without ever stopping to think whether this was in his or the countries best interest. it was unforgivable, the damage will be felt for decades to come.
Logged
Ray Bradshaw.

Stanley Johnson not wearing a mask is nowhere near as bad as Stanley Johnson not wearing a condom in 1963.

Online filopastry

  • seldom posts but often delivers
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 13,608
  • Let me tell you a story.........
Re: Keir Starmer: your views?
« Reply #91 on: July 7, 2021, 04:22:40 pm »
Quote from: Nobby Reserve on July  7, 2021, 04:17:02 pm

In 2017, whether by accident or design, a Labour policy of 'deliberate ambiguity' on the Brexit/second Ref question was in place.

A lot of Remainers that would never ordinarily vote for a Corbyn-led Labour 'lent' them their vote, as they perceived Labour to be the best chance of stopping the hard-Brexit the Tories were already trying to get through.

But most/many Labour-Leavers hadn't yet become convinced that Labour were soft on Brexit and wanting to 'overturn it'.

The manifesto was also nowhere near as hard-left as some had been forecasting.


By 2019, Labour had adopted a confirmatory referendum as policy and lost the Labour-Leave vote. Their manifesto had more hard-left policy - and in the campaign, they were throwing new policy after new policy into the fray to try to buy votes.

Also, Bozo was giving out a clear commitment to a hard Brexit and people were suckered by his 'oven ready deal' lies.




The bit that is often ignored on the policy change though is they didn't have much choice, the debate had hardened into Second ref/Remain v Hard Brexit, the constructive ambiguity wasn't working anymore for Labour, the European election disaster effectively ended that and in national polling for Westminster elections they were running pretty much neck and neck with the LDs.

By 2019 Labour had run out of good options with regards to Brexit policy
Logged

Offline Andy @ Allerton

  • Yarp. Missing an asterisk - no, wait sorry, that's his rusty starfish.....
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 64,549
  • Asterisks baby!
Re: Keir Starmer: your views?
« Reply #92 on: July 7, 2021, 05:19:07 pm »
Quote from: filopastry on July  7, 2021, 04:22:40 pm
The bit that is often ignored on the policy change though is they didn't have much choice, the debate had hardened into Second ref/Remain v Hard Brexit, the constructive ambiguity wasn't working anymore for Labour, the European election disaster effectively ended that and in national polling for Westminster elections they were running pretty much neck and neck with the LDs.

By 2019 Labour had run out of good options with regards to Brexit policy

SO decided to go for it and fuck off all the Remain voters (Which was the vast majority of the Labour voters)
Logged
Hardline Ultra Remainer.

Online Nobby Reserve

  • Onanistic Charades Champion Of Roundabouts. Euphemistic Gerbil Starver.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,786
  • Do you want to build a snowman?
Re: Keir Starmer: your views?
« Reply #93 on: July 7, 2021, 05:21:40 pm »
Quote from: Camping in a pub in Allerton on July  7, 2021, 05:19:07 pm
SO decided to go for it and fuck off all the Remain voters (Which was the vast majority of the Labour voters)

They actually adopted the confirmatory referendum (with an option to Remain) as party policy.

Logged
"Poverty exists not because we cannot feed the poor, but because we cannot satisfy the rich."

Offline Dr. Beaker

  • Veo, to his mates. Shares 50% of his DNA with a banana. Would dearly love to strangle Frankengoose. Lo! Be he not ye Messiah, verily be he a child of questionable conduct in the eyes of Ye Holy Border Guards.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 13,363
  • I... think I am, therefore...I....maybe.
Re: Keir Starmer: your views?
« Reply #94 on: July 7, 2021, 05:33:31 pm »
Quote from: Camping in a pub in Allerton on July  7, 2021, 03:04:36 pm



That lad that stood up today in PMQT and gave Johnson both barrels up the arse could be a good second in command (Tanmanjeet Singh Dhesi )


Not the first time he's done that.
Logged
Scepticism is the chastity of the intellect.

Offline Wild Romany Boy

  • Anny Roader
  • ****
  • Posts: 353
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Keir Starmer: your views?
« Reply #95 on: July 7, 2021, 05:52:56 pm »
Quote from: Nobby Reserve on July  7, 2021, 05:21:40 pm
They actually adopted the confirmatory referendum (with an option to Remain) as party policy.

Yeah. Not sure anyone can say it was a bone to the leavers by adopting that referendum.
Logged

Offline Linudden

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,508
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Keir Starmer: your views?
« Reply #96 on: July 7, 2021, 10:59:47 pm »
If the second ref would've been EEA vs the deal then I think Labour would've done a lot better. That being said, having Corbyn and McDonnell around was never going to help once the novelty factor of 2017 had been worn off.
Logged

Online Zeb

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 18,090
  • Justice.
Re: Keir Starmer: your views?
« Reply #97 on: July 8, 2021, 06:05:31 am »
It was a slow grinding process to get there on Labour's shift of policy, and only because McDonnell eventually saw what Starmer and others were pointing out from the polling that Labour were heading for a result much, much worse than the one they did get in 2019. Ian Lavery, nominally in charge of running the 2019 election campaign, was convinced that the polls were a Tory plot right through it all and right up to the end of the 2019 campaign. If you're looking for things Starmer has got right, it's that he's put people in who understand that running a defensive campaign in a seat isn't a Blairite plot and that the polling Labour pays for and the analysis of it isn't a secret Tory one. So much of it all sounds so basic but Parliament's homeopathy lobby weren't very good at understanding anything which conflicted with their prebaked ideology that there was mass movement going to sweep them into power and hostile to learning anything which conflicted with their view that 2017 was a glorious success.
Logged
"And the voices of the standing Kop still whispering in the wind will salute the wee Scots redman and he will still walk on.
And your money will have bought you nothing."

Offline petecolonia

  • Anny Roader
  • ****
  • Posts: 434
Re: Keir Starmer: your views?
« Reply #98 on: Today at 01:44:59 pm »
Just a complete shell of a thinking, feeling person, typical barrister scum to be conservative about it. Mach 2 of Maggie's greatest greatest achievement in New Labour and war criminal Tony Blair.

Bonus Israel Apartheid shilling and the traditional purge of any real left whilst they're at it. The Green Party leader was on Owen Jones and she's actually really, really good! Better than C Lucas even. Strong and principled leader.

Abandon Labour now, build the Greens, get involved with the unions, support the Progressive International agenda. Not nearly perfect, but our best shot.
Logged

Offline Sangria

  • Ally Machoist
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 14,630
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Keir Starmer: your views?
« Reply #99 on: Today at 01:49:23 pm »
Quote from: petecolonia on Today at 01:44:59 pm
Just a complete shell of a thinking, feeling person, typical barrister scum to be conservative about it. Mach 2 of Maggie's greatest greatest achievement in New Labour and war criminal Tony Blair.

Bonus Israel Apartheid shilling and the traditional purge of any real left whilst they're at it. The Green Party leader was on Owen Jones and she's actually really, really good! Better than C Lucas even. Strong and principled leader.

Abandon Labour now, build the Greens, get involved with the unions, support the Progressive International agenda. Not nearly perfect, but our best shot.

Bingo!
Logged
"i just dont think (Lucas is) that type of player that Kenny wants"
Vidocq, 20 January 2011

http://www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=267148.msg8032258#msg8032258

Offline Wild Romany Boy

  • Anny Roader
  • ****
  • Posts: 353
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Keir Starmer: your views?
« Reply #100 on: Today at 01:55:23 pm »
Quote from: petecolonia on Today at 01:44:59 pm
Just a complete shell of a thinking, feeling person, typical barrister scum to be conservative about it. Mach 2 of Maggie's greatest greatest achievement in New Labour and war criminal Tony Blair.

Bonus Israel Apartheid shilling and the traditional purge of any real left whilst they're at it. The Green Party leader was on Owen Jones and she's actually really, really good! Better than C Lucas even. Strong and principled leader.

Abandon Labour now, build the Greens, get involved with the unions, support the Progressive International agenda. Not nearly perfect, but our best shot.

She came across really, really well. Probably the most informative one he's done on his channel.
Logged

Online oldfordie

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 10,892
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Keir Starmer: your views?
« Reply #101 on: Today at 02:47:15 pm »
Quote from: petecolonia on Today at 01:44:59 pm
Just a complete shell of a thinking, feeling person, typical barrister scum to be conservative about it. Mach 2 of Maggie's greatest greatest achievement in New Labour and war criminal Tony Blair.

Bonus Israel Apartheid shilling and the traditional purge of any real left whilst they're at it. The Green Party leader was on Owen Jones and she's actually really, really good! Better than C Lucas even. Strong and principled leader.

Abandon Labour now, build the Greens, get involved with the unions, support the Progressive International agenda. Not nearly perfect, but our best shot.
Ive heard arguments like this before on here in the past. would the campaiging switch to vote Labour if a extreme left winger led the party again.?
Ive no problem with you supporting the Greens but why are you campaigning to get Labour supporters to switch votes to Green.?  you are actually making 2 arguments here, vote for the Green party, don't vote Labour.  the realty is it's a argument for a Tory majority government.


Logged
Ray Bradshaw.

Stanley Johnson not wearing a mask is nowhere near as bad as Stanley Johnson not wearing a condom in 1963.

Offline Jiminy Cricket

  • Batshit fucker
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,540
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Keir Starmer: your views?
« Reply #102 on: Today at 03:56:19 pm »
Quote from: oldfordie on Today at 02:47:15 pm
Ive heard arguments like this before on here in the past. would the campaiging switch to vote Labour if a extreme left winger led the party again.?
Ive no problem with you supporting the Greens but why are you campaigning to get Labour supporters to switch votes to Green.?  you are actually making 2 arguments here, vote for the Green party, don't vote Labour.  the realty is it's a argument for a Tory majority government.
It's small price to pay for some non-specified (but surely) barking-mad principle.
Logged
Just Elmo? - What have the EU deregulated?

diggerling! - The market.

Online oldfordie

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 10,892
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Keir Starmer: your views?
« Reply #103 on: Today at 05:09:06 pm »
Quote from: Jiminy Cricket on Today at 03:56:19 pm
It's small price to pay for some non-specified (but surely) barking-mad principle.
Is that principle about wanting to improve lives and creating a decent caring society? am sure many think it is, I doubt it.
Only 1 principle guides my views, supporting and defending people who do want to improve lives. if 10s of millions of people thought the same then we would have a permanent Labour government in power with the confidence to actually improve lives.
Logged
Ray Bradshaw.

Stanley Johnson not wearing a mask is nowhere near as bad as Stanley Johnson not wearing a condom in 1963.

Offline Jiminy Cricket

  • Batshit fucker
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,540
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Keir Starmer: your views?
« Reply #104 on: Today at 05:54:33 pm »
Quote from: oldfordie on Today at 05:09:06 pm
Is that principle about wanting to improve lives and creating a decent caring society? am sure many think it is, I doubt it.
Only 1 principle guides my views, supporting and defending people who do want to improve lives. if 10s of millions of people thought the same then we would have a permanent Labour government in power with the confidence to actually improve lives.
I think it is something more esoteric, 'pure', unachievable, and would not work in practice anyway.

When in Government, it is inevitable that the winning party will be unable to deliver on all their promises. They will compromise - always. So, may as well get your compromises in early (before voting) to help secure victory. Then you can deliver on at least some of your aims.

I am not advocating for pure pragmatism either (and stand for nothing). Rather, lead where you can, but understand that the electorate are extremely diverse and individually will seek all manner of things. Purists never understand this, see comprise as betrayal, and would rather die fighting for their 'ideals'.
Logged
Just Elmo? - What have the EU deregulated?

diggerling! - The market.

Offline Bobsackamano

  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 866
Re: Keir Starmer: your views?
« Reply #105 on: Today at 06:24:07 pm »
However its the poor who do the dying while they fight for their ideals.
Logged

Offline Sangria

  • Ally Machoist
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 14,630
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Keir Starmer: your views?
« Reply #106 on: Today at 06:59:55 pm »
Quote from: Bobsackamano on Today at 06:24:07 pm
However its the poor who do the dying while they fight for their ideals.

Does it matter to them? All they want to do is win the argument on the left. See them object to Starmer raising issues with Johnson's wide-ranging opening up of restrictions, by pointing to a picture of Starmer without a mask watching the football (more than likely a PR piece) and calling him a hypocrite. Sure, they may have won the argument on the left against Starmer. But it neutralises a line of attack against Johnson.

And yeah, most of those calling out Starmer on this supported Galloway in the recent by-election.
Logged
"i just dont think (Lucas is) that type of player that Kenny wants"
Vidocq, 20 January 2011

http://www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=267148.msg8032258#msg8032258

Offline ToneLa

  • The haiku master. Kills it in transfer windows. Keeps the art alive...
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,569
  • Life goes by in doledrum
Re: Keir Starmer: your views?
« Reply #107 on: Today at 07:26:50 pm »
He'll do. No point wanting Corbyn back. I back Starmer cause he's leader.

I'd back any leader and vote for any Labour leader because Labour are the only chance to get the Tories out.

Feel Starmer gets a bad rep by those hung up on Corbyn but then I also think Keir is a slightly-Blairite style fella and I wish he'd trade in his analyctical style for just outright torture of Boris, pull no punches mate, choose a few hard lines - the NHS - and absolutely go after them.

Still rather Starmer than anyone else right now. That's not an optimum state of affairs but that's politics for you.
Logged

Offline Mutton Geoff

  • 'The Invigilator'
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 32,585
  • Life is a journey, not a destination.
Re: Keir Starmer: your views?
« Reply #108 on: Today at 08:11:25 pm »
 clever very forensic but lacks any passion or the ability to really inspire voters in my opinion , but i still think he is a stop gap trying to steady the ship till a better choice comes along
Logged
A world were Liars and Hypocrites are accepted and rewarded and honest people are derided!
Not a world i want to live in!
Who voted in this lying corrupt bastard anyway

Online TepidT2O

  • Deffo NOT 9"! MUFC bedwetter. Grass. Folically-challenged, God-piece-wearing, monkey-rubber. Jizz aroma expert. Operating at the lower end of the distribution curve...has the hots for Alan. Bastard. Fearless in transfer windows with lack of convicti
  • Lead Matchday Commentator
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 76,343
  • Dejan Lovren fan club member #1
Re: Keir Starmer: your views?
« Reply #109 on: Today at 09:31:27 pm »
Quote from: Mutton Geoff on Today at 08:11:25 pm
clever very forensic but lacks any passion or the ability to really inspire voters in my opinion , but i still think he is a stop gap trying to steady the ship till a better choice comes along
Probably agree..

Logged
Happiness can be found in the darkest of times, if one only remembers to turn on the light.
Generosity always pays off. Generosity in your effort, in your work, in your kindness, in the way you look after people and take care of people. In the long run, if you are generous with a heart, and with humanity, it always pays off.
W

Online hide5seek

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 9,789
  • We all live in THE 5 EUROPEAN CUPS
Re: Keir Starmer: your views?
« Reply #110 on: Today at 10:47:52 pm »
Quote from: Mutton Geoff on Today at 08:11:25 pm
clever very forensic but lacks any passion or the ability to really inspire voters in my opinion , but i still think he is a stop gap trying to steady the ship till a better choice comes along
If losing public services, rights, benefit cuts doesn't inspire voters then there's not a lot Starmer can do.
Starmer will make a good PM.
Logged
Pages: 1 2 [3]   Go Up
« previous next »
 