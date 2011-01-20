I'd say that the country are generally conservative (With a small c) and many don't really care about politics unless it affects them directly.





So when Corbyn (Not picking on him, just using an example) talks about Palestine (Which to him and the left is a very important topic) then many voters can't see what it's got to do with them and generally don't care.





This is why popularism is gaining traction I think - because they make everything seem relevant and make everything seem easy. When you're a lying grifter like Johnson or Cameron or Trump or Farage then there is no expectation that you're telling the truth or that the truth even matters - the expectation is that what they are saying is somehow relatable to your situation and that you're somehow affected.





Corbyn has a long history of opposing the Labour Party and has a long history of projects that the 'bubble' he's in see as very important and I'm not knocking that, but things that are being promised have to be relatable to enough people to get you across the line.





Tories are (Somehow!!!?!) seen as 'a safe pair of hands' that 'don't rock the boat' and 'keep things like they are' - when in reality, they are far worse with the economy than Labour - they leave a mess whenever they leave. They are worse with public services, they are worse with all the things that matter to people, but the spin is that they 'spend more' and 'do more' and 'can be trusted'



People don't really seem to trust Labour any more - they think they're a bunch of fucking loons from interviews I've seen of 'the average people' on the TV.



This is why I think Starmer might be more important than you think. He's serious, he's sensible, he's professional and he's clearly not a loony (loony left) - he's a bit like a bank manager and some peopel may not 'love' him, but he's fairly bland and I think that's what Labour needs at the moment.



You'll have the define 'conservative' because it's become a bit of an adaptable phrase, depending on who'd using it.I don't think the current population is, overall, conservative. It increases with age obviously - but id this a symptom of becoming more bitter and cantankerous with age? Or the fact that those in their 70's and above were born in the 30's/40's when social oppression with a puritanical stain were the norm?Most of the older ones who express support for the Palestinian cause were also active in the anti-Apartheid movement, which was a popular movement generally in the country (even when The Thatcher was praising it and branding those who fought against it as terrorists, before jumping on the Mandela bandwagon)I appreciate it's not exactly the same, but in terms of an indigenous population being subjected to atrocities and treated as second class citizens by an invading and occupying group, there are parallels.This particular brand of right-wing, nationalist populism has become entrenched because many people have an instinctive mistrust of 'strangers', and the British psyche has an arrogance with its foundations in Empire and two world wars, which has been exploited by the right-wing media to gaslight them into demonising the EU & immigrants for all the ills afflicting their lives (the cause of which are more the corporate-capitalist economic model that has resulted in an ever-increasing share of the national income being hoarded by a relatively tiny number of super-rich owners of capital)Corbyn was a disastrous choice for leader.The groundswell of support that propelled him to the leadership was for his politics and principles, and for a marked change in the political direction. But he was just fucking wank at the leadership thing and the flip side of him being seen as outside 'the establishment' and sticking to his principles was the entire baggage train he brought with him.As a result, leftist econo-politics have been dumped in the naughty corner for another generation.I do wonder if Corbyn had had the sort of charisma, eloquence, 'star appeal' and political agility of, say, Blair, and had a good team behind him, how different things would have turned out.Agreed. It's an eternal puzzle. But again, the predominantly right-wing media helps massively to set the untrue narrative.Labour don't help themselves by very publicly micro-focusing on issues that just aren't important to the vast majority of the population. 'Minority rights' are massively important, and should never be abandoned (strengthened if anything) but they also shouldn't be given absolute prominence within policy manifestos.He's coming across as an irrelevant sideshow.He's not helped by Hoyle being a pathetic Speaker who lets Bozo evade answering anything and lie through his back teeth.But the forensic approach isn't working. Maybe a 'good cop, bad cop' approach would be better - having a trusted lieutenant throwing the headline-grabbing punches at Bozo and his corrupt government. But they all seem far too nice and timid. Labour in that pre-97 period had people like Prescott, Cook, Straw, Blunkett and more all landing heavy blows, in a variety of styles, on Major's government.