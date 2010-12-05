Poll

What are your views on Kier Starmer's leadership of the Labour party to date?

Excellent
1 (1.3%)
Good
16 (20%)
Average
34 (42.5%)
Poor
12 (15%)
Awful
10 (12.5%)
Too early to say
7 (8.8%)

Total Members Voted: 80

Keir Starmer: your views?

Re: Keir Starmer: your views?
Reply #80
Quote from: Nobby Reserve on Today at 12:57:02 pm

It isn't. The Tory Party haven't passed 50% of the vote since 1931. Even at their 1979 peak, they only got 43.9%

It's just that for almost all that time, the Tory Party has been the only party positioning itself right-of-centre. When it was threatened on the right by UKIP campaigning on an anti-EU ticket (which took almost as many Labour-leaning voters), it threw the entire country under the Brexit bus to lance that boil of a threat to its electoral position.

Labour have had the Lid Dems nibbling at them from the centre (and from a position to Labour's left in that 01-10 era), whilst the SNP have battered them in Scotland from the left, and increasingly there's the Greens increasing support from the environmental-left.

I'd say that the country are generally conservative (With a small c) and many don't really care about politics unless it affects them directly.

So when Corbyn (Not picking on him, just using an example) talks about Palestine (Which to him and the left is a very important topic) then many voters can't see what it's got to do with them and generally don't care.

This is why popularism is gaining traction I think - because they make everything seem relevant and make everything seem easy. When you're a lying grifter like Johnson or Cameron or Trump or Farage then there is no expectation that you're telling the truth or that the truth even matters - the expectation is that what they are saying is somehow relatable to your situation and that you're somehow affected.

Corbyn has a long history of opposing the Labour Party and has a long history of projects that the 'bubble' he's in see as very important and I'm not knocking that, but things that are being promised have to be relatable to enough people to get you across the line.

Tories are (Somehow!!!?!) seen as 'a safe pair of hands' that 'don't rock the boat' and 'keep things like they are' - when in reality, they are far worse with the economy than Labour - they leave a mess whenever they leave. They are worse with public services, they are worse with all the things that matter to people, but the spin is that they 'spend more' and 'do more' and 'can be trusted'

People don't really seem to trust Labour any more - they think they're a bunch of fucking loons from interviews I've seen of 'the average people' on the TV.

This is why I think Starmer might be more important than you think. He's serious, he's sensible, he's professional and he's clearly not a loony (loony left) - he's a bit like a bank manager and some peopel may not 'love' him, but he's fairly bland and I think that's what Labour needs at the moment.

The Tories are coming across as absolutely nutjobs. Someone calm, composed, factual and 'normal' might go a long way to getting the Party back to being trusted..
Hardline Ultra Remainer.

Re: Keir Starmer: your views?
Reply #81
Quote from: oldfordie on Today at 01:08:23 pm
True. Labour will have to spend far more to clean up the mess the Torys leave as well.
The Torys will wind up the gullible over Labour spending too much, many will be angry without considering if the money spent actually improved their lives, in come the Torys again, slash every improvement Labour made while spending even more than Labour did. yet the same people who were angered at Labour overspending don't even give it a second thought.
Any tosser can make cuts, actually making cuts and saving money are two different things, the Torys cuts have cost this country more than the services they cut.

That's why I think "sustainable" is the most workable theme for Labour to use, to contrast with the Tories. It sidesteps most of the existing political discussions and focuses on how the Tories are mismanaging the country. It's also agreeable enough to the non-batshit centre-right that there's a realistic chance of getting some of them to vote for it.
Re: Keir Starmer: your views?
Reply #82
Not sure what people expect from him?
Covid he's sat between a rock and hard place. If he tells the gov to pull their finger out etc he's not patriotic/using unavoidable deaths as a means to attack the gov. What do they call it? Weaponising the pandemic (were in a don't believe experts and I don't believe the truth age), not Starmer's fault.

Thousands upon thousands dead and people think as a country we couldn't do better? Those in charge during the pandemic have convinced people they've done a good job and couldn't have done any more to save lives, how is that Starmer's fault? Pretty sure if that many had died and Labour had been in charge they'd be slaughtered in the polls.
It seems to be a case of the vaccination is good (funny how the press aren't telling us how the EU is catching us up on that point?), furlough gave millions a giant paid holiday (not for all though) and a "don't piss on my chips as I get ready for freedom" attitude seems to prevalent among the population (sod that the virus has not gone away and the gov allows it to run through the people new variants could pop up and hey presto back to the start we go).

Many people (looking at you red-wallers) believe the Tory lie that austerity was needed and that it was a different Tory party (haha fucking ha).

It's not Starmer's fault so many people are gullible (trying not to say thick)and actually believe Johnson gives a shit about them. They'll have to learn and suffer the hard way as they see public services ruined (somewhere eventually the idiots will realise they need the public services to have a decent life, well you'd think?)

It's pretty pointless Starmer talking policy too early as most aren't listening (we're going to have our freedom) and anything good the Tories steal as their own and anything else is Marxist bullshit.

I think it really could be a case of seeing how the next 2 years pans out and how much suffering (or more suffering I should say) and see if that moves the polling dial? I mean, any Tory/Boris lie/corruption/smear seems to be good enough for the public...who'd have thought we had so many racist/homophobe knob heads in the country?
Re: Keir Starmer: your views?
Reply #83
Quote from: Camping in a pub in Allerton on Today at 01:11:55 pm
I'd say that the country are generally conservative (With a small c) and many don't really care about politics unless it affects them directly.

You'll have the define 'conservative' because it's become a bit of an adaptable phrase, depending on who'd using it.

I don't think the current population is, overall, conservative. It increases with age obviously - but id this a symptom of becoming more bitter and cantankerous with age? Or the fact that those in their 70's and above were born in the 30's/40's when social oppression with a puritanical stain were the norm?

Quote from: Camping in a pub in Allerton on Today at 01:11:55 pm

So when Corbyn (Not picking on him, just using an example) talks about Palestine (Which to him and the left is a very important topic) then many voters can't see what it's got to do with them and generally don't care.

Most of the older ones who express support for the Palestinian cause were also active in the anti-Apartheid movement, which was a popular movement generally in the country (even when The Thatcher was praising it and branding those who fought against it as terrorists, before jumping on the Mandela bandwagon)

I appreciate it's not exactly the same, but in terms of an indigenous population being subjected to atrocities and treated as second class citizens by an invading and occupying group, there are parallels.

Quote from: Camping in a pub in Allerton on Today at 01:11:55 pm

This is why popularism is gaining traction I think - because they make everything seem relevant and make everything seem easy. When you're a lying grifter like Johnson or Cameron or Trump or Farage then there is no expectation that you're telling the truth or that the truth even matters - the expectation is that what they are saying is somehow relatable to your situation and that you're somehow affected.

This particular brand of right-wing, nationalist populism has become entrenched because many people have an instinctive mistrust of 'strangers', and the British psyche has an arrogance with its foundations in Empire and two world wars, which has been exploited by the right-wing media to gaslight them into demonising the EU & immigrants for all the ills afflicting their lives (the cause of which are more the corporate-capitalist economic model that has resulted in an ever-increasing share of the national income being hoarded by a relatively tiny number of super-rich owners of capital)


Quote from: Camping in a pub in Allerton on Today at 01:11:55 pm

Corbyn has a long history of opposing the Labour Party and has a long history of projects that the 'bubble' he's in see as very important and I'm not knocking that, but things that are being promised have to be relatable to enough people to get you across the line.

Corbyn was a disastrous choice for leader.

The groundswell of support that propelled him to the leadership was for his politics and principles, and for a marked change in the political direction. But he was just fucking wank at the leadership thing and the flip side of him being seen as outside 'the establishment' and sticking to his principles was the entire baggage train he brought with him.

As a result, leftist econo-politics have been dumped in the naughty corner for another generation.

I do wonder if Corbyn had had the sort of charisma, eloquence, 'star appeal' and political agility of, say, Blair, and had a good team behind him, how different things would have turned out.


Quote from: Camping in a pub in Allerton on Today at 01:11:55 pm

Tories are (Somehow!!!?!) seen as 'a safe pair of hands' that 'don't rock the boat' and 'keep things like they are' - when in reality, they are far worse with the economy than Labour - they leave a mess whenever they leave. They are worse with public services, they are worse with all the things that matter to people, but the spin is that they 'spend more' and 'do more' and 'can be trusted'

Agreed. It's an eternal puzzle. But again, the predominantly right-wing media helps massively to set the untrue narrative.


Quote from: Camping in a pub in Allerton on Today at 01:11:55 pm
People don't really seem to trust Labour any more - they think they're a bunch of fucking loons from interviews I've seen of 'the average people' on the TV.

Labour don't help themselves by very publicly micro-focusing on issues that just aren't important to the vast majority of the population. 'Minority rights' are massively important, and should never be abandoned (strengthened if anything) but they also shouldn't be given absolute prominence within policy manifestos.


Quote from: Camping in a pub in Allerton on Today at 01:11:55 pm
This is why I think Starmer might be more important than you think. He's serious, he's sensible, he's professional and he's clearly not a loony (loony left) - he's a bit like a bank manager and some peopel may not 'love' him, but he's fairly bland and I think that's what Labour needs at the moment.

He's coming across as an irrelevant sideshow.

He's not helped by Hoyle being a pathetic Speaker who lets Bozo evade answering anything and lie through his back teeth.

But the forensic approach isn't working. Maybe a 'good cop, bad cop' approach would be better - having a trusted lieutenant throwing the headline-grabbing punches at Bozo and his corrupt government. But they all seem far too nice and timid. Labour in that pre-97 period had people like Prescott, Cook, Straw, Blunkett and more all landing heavy blows, in a variety of styles, on Major's government.


