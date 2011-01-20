Poll

What are your views on Kier Starmer's leadership of the Labour party to date?

Excellent
0 (0%)
Good
10 (20%)
Average
22 (44%)
Poor
9 (18%)
Awful
4 (8%)
Too early to say
5 (10%)

Total Members Voted: 50

Author Topic: Keir Starmer: your views?  (Read 641 times)

Keir Starmer: your views?
« on: Today at 09:46:08 am »
I think RAWK has a broad spectrum of left-wingers so just curious what peoples' thoughts are at this stage.
YNWA.

Re: Keir Starmer: your views?
« Reply #1 on: Today at 09:57:04 am »
Awful, but I've not the foggiest who could replace him.
Re: Keir Starmer: your views?
« Reply #2 on: Today at 09:59:08 am »
Quote from: Ｓｎａｉｌ on Today at 09:57:04 am
Awful, but I've not the foggiest who could replace him.

Burnham?  think he would connect better with the working class
Re: Keir Starmer: your views?
« Reply #3 on: Today at 10:02:00 am »
Probably a 21st century Neil Kinnock. Wont become PM, but his job is largely untangling the mess left behind by previous leaders (I include Brown and Miliband in that).
Re: Keir Starmer: your views?
« Reply #4 on: Today at 10:12:33 am »
Quote from: Kenny's Jacket on Today at 09:59:08 am
Burnham?  think he would connect better with the working class

He needs to be an MP first, and he's proven himself to be something of a weathervane in the past - not really sure I trust him, but that's politicians for you.
Re: Keir Starmer: your views?
« Reply #5 on: Today at 10:13:59 am »
Average, but whilst the election is miles away and the govt has such a majority im not sure what I expected from him really?

I think PMQ's he's decent but most people aren't interested in that.

We will see I guess, can't be as bad at the polls as the last fella gifting the tories unprecedented control
Re: Keir Starmer: your views?
« Reply #6 on: Today at 10:15:16 am »
Quote from: L4Red on Today at 10:13:59 am
Average, but whilst the election is miles away and the govt has such a majority im not sure what I expected from him really?

I think PMQ's he's decent but most people aren't interested in that.

We will see I guess, can't be as bad at the polls as the last fella gifting the tories unprecedented control

Not sure about that at all, and that's a pretty risky assumption.
Re: Keir Starmer: your views?
« Reply #7 on: Today at 10:17:08 am »
Average. I knew he was rather lacking in personality when I voted for him, but I was hoping he would drive forward with a socialist agenda with more backing from the party than the previous leader. Maybe he still will.
Re: Keir Starmer: your views?
« Reply #8 on: Today at 10:18:05 am »
Average. I dont mind him if Im honest (which is why I didnt select poor). But hes missed too many open goals. The Tories shouldve been flayed alive for their disastrous mismanagement of Covid and obvious corruption/ cronyism. A double whammy that any opposition leader with more charisma wouldve laid bare for all to see. Yes he had to tread carefully at times when the crisis was peaking and the mood was everyone pulling together. But once that faded he shouldve been ruthlessly critical. He might have tried to bebut he hasnt landed any significant blows. And thats not good enough really.
Re: Keir Starmer: your views?
« Reply #9 on: Today at 10:18:43 am »
One thing I don't understand is the constant drive from certain party members to go even more left when the country has become more and more right over the past decade or so. You're not gonna turn voters back by going even further left, especially without the press on side.

Re: Keir Starmer: your views?
« Reply #10 on: Today at 10:24:13 am »
About what I expected. Improvements to how he found the party already evident but finding his feet politically while on the job not ideal. So torn between 'good' because the alternative to the direction he's trying to pull the party in was so much worse or 'average' because I don't like to grade on a curve. Think Red Berry has it right. He's got the shit job of tidying up the dirty protest which itself was a result of years of drift.
Re: Keir Starmer: your views?
« Reply #11 on: Today at 10:26:57 am »
Quote from: L4Red on Today at 10:18:43 am
One thing I don't understand is the constant drive from certain party members to go even more left when the country has become more and more right over the past decade or so. You're not gonna turn voters back by going even further left, especially without the press on side.

I wonder how many of those demonising any hint of Thatcher's influence on modern politics would go without the freedom and choice that are now the default language of social discussion. I suspect that, whilst being condemned as a neoliberal, I'm more inclined to substantially act against these Thatcherite ideas than these good socialists.

Most of the left have just chosen a side that they feel is morally right, and define everything else outside that group as morally wrong. Without looking at all the things, which they too indulge in, that perpetuate the other side.
Re: Keir Starmer: your views?
« Reply #12 on: Today at 10:29:08 am »
Quote from: Zeb on Today at 10:24:13 am
About what I expected. Improvements to how he found the party already evident but finding his feet politically while on the job not ideal. So torn between 'good' because the alternative to the direction he's trying to pull the party in was so much worse or 'average' because I don't like to grade on a curve. Think Red Berry has it right. He's got the shit job of tidying up the dirty protest which itself was a result of years of drift.
Pretty much where I am as well
Re: Keir Starmer: your views?
« Reply #13 on: Today at 10:39:44 am »
I'd like a "too early to say" option as a better reflection of my views as there's far too much unravelling of past societal divisions to just go wading in and making noticeable improvements straight away. 
Re: Keir Starmer: your views?
« Reply #14 on: Today at 10:59:05 am »
Basically about par.  Don't find him paticularly inspiring and I don't see a major policy direction that's cutting through, but it's early days and the next election is a couple of years off at least so I'm willing to give him the benefit of the doubt.  He does seem like the kind of boring but competent administrator that I would personally quite like to be running the country but will never get elected because he's hard to make a meme out of.

Bigger problem is the lack of talent more broadly in the party.
Re: Keir Starmer: your views?
« Reply #15 on: Today at 10:59:05 am »
Have been disappointed with him but I realise that he essentially is doing what he was always going to do. I voted based on the electable tag and friends told me how unwise that thinking was. I left the party about 7 months in, but I am hopeful that the polling will turn around, because the alternative is always going to be worse.

Starmer isn't the biggest problem in the party but he is a problem. He might not be such a big problem going against Sunak, I'm hopeful that the appeal of Alexander Boris de Pfeffel Johnson is holding a lot back at the moment.

In my near two decades as a member, we certainly had leaders I agreed with less, but I recognise that the party will not ever really be a good fit for me anymore.
Re: Keir Starmer: your views?
« Reply #16 on: Today at 11:20:14 am »
The Tories under Johnson have taken UK governance to unprecedented gutter levels.  I'm pleased Starmer hasn't followed them but I wish he would be more forceful in highlighting just how low they've gone.

"Average"
Re: Keir Starmer: your views?
« Reply #17 on: Today at 11:29:36 am »
My gut feeling as well is that being in opposition during COVID is generally a tough job, I think it has generally been good for the incumbent parties who are in charge during the crisis, even those who haven't dealt with it particularly well.

Trump was catastrophically bad at dealing with Covid and still only narrowly lost the presidential election.

Still Labour need to put together a narrative of what they stand for sooner rather than later, a tough balancing act between chasing voters who recently deserted them while not pissing off their base too much
Re: Keir Starmer: your views?
« Reply #18 on: Today at 11:31:46 am »
Poor.

He just agrees with everything the government does in regards to the pandemic which has been a shitshow.

He also lacks charisma and is a cure for insomnia when he is on TV.
Re: Keir Starmer: your views?
« Reply #19 on: Today at 11:39:10 am »
Very underwhelming and uninspiring. Not even sure you can argue his competence either, which is one thing I thought he would bring.

Not sure Labour have a better alternative just now though.
Re: Keir Starmer: your views?
« Reply #20 on: Today at 11:43:55 am »
He's no Alexander Boris de Pfeffel Johnson and that is what the English seem to like.
I'd vote for Keir over Borris personally but each to their own

Sorry misread - thought we were talking about a national election  ;D

Maybe if Labour had someone more like the other fella he'd get more votes? Give him a makeover perhaps?
Re: Keir Starmer: your views?
« Reply #21 on: Today at 11:46:03 am »
Quote from: kavah on Today at 11:43:55 am
He's no Alexander Boris de Pfeffel Johnson and that is what the English seem to like.
I'd vote for Keir over Borris personally but each to their own

The way out is to change the narrative in a way that the British people also like, but which involves voting Labour.
Re: Keir Starmer: your views?
« Reply #22 on: Today at 11:49:14 am »
I've put down average, I think because he just hasn't been able to get a foothold on the media narrative due to the pandemic.
Re: Keir Starmer: your views?
« Reply #23 on: Today at 11:50:13 am »
He's not been great but has a very difficult job on this hands at the moment, with regard to both the pandemic situation and the fracturing of the traditional Labour electoral alliance.

He comes across as someone who would make an excellent senior (shadow) cabinet member (AG, foreign or home secretary), but leadership especially at a time like this requires so much more. Every year that goes by just emphasises how effective and transformative Blair was as Labour leader. But there ain't no Blair waiting in the wings anymore.
Re: Keir Starmer: your views?
« Reply #24 on: Today at 11:50:28 am »
Average at best, but he's an upgrade on that fuckwit corbyn, although that's not saying much.....
Re: Keir Starmer: your views?
« Reply #25 on: Today at 11:52:11 am »
Average.

But thats ok.

The Labour Party needs a person in charge to change the perception of them being run by incompetent loonies.  Starmer is that.


I think hes one of the nicest guys in politics.  Which is a negative.
Re: Keir Starmer: your views?
« Reply #26 on: Today at 11:55:58 am »
Quote from: reddebs on Today at 10:39:44 am
I'd like a "too early to say" option as a better reflection of my views as there's far too much unravelling of past societal divisions to just go wading in and making noticeable improvements straight away. 
I've added that as an option Debs.
Re: Keir Starmer: your views?
« Reply #27 on: Today at 11:56:24 am »
Quote from: AndyMuller on Today at 11:31:46 am
Poor.

He just agrees with everything the government does in regards to the pandemic which has been a shitshow.

He also lacks charisma and is a cure for insomnia when he is on TV.

He rightly agrees on the policy, he disagrees with how the policy is implemented.
Furlough, how can he not back a furlough scheme. Starmer has been pointing out the flaws in Johnsons Furlough scheme.
Covid restrictions, any sensible politician should have been fighting for Covid restrictions. Starmer has pointed out many of Johnsons Covid cock ups.
Vaccine roll out has been excellent, arguing otherwise will loose credibility. other arguments can be made in the future when the financial cost of Covid has to be paid.
Re: Keir Starmer: your views?
« Reply #28 on: Today at 12:02:53 pm »
Quote from: John C on Today at 11:55:58 am
I've added that as an option Debs.

Thanks John.  I could have voted average but didn't feel that truly reflected how I feel.

I'm very much a slow and steady, incremental improvements person.  Far more tortoise than hare and definitely not a bull in a china shop type person 😁
Re: Keir Starmer: your views?
« Reply #29 on: Today at 12:03:01 pm »
Quote from: Lusty on Today at 10:59:05 am


Bigger problem is the lack of talent more broadly in the party.

interestingly enough, that doesn't harm the other side does it?
Re: Keir Starmer: your views?
« Reply #30 on: Today at 12:53:53 pm »
Good.

I think there is a dearth of talent across the whole house. Never a consideration for tory voters though.

Almost impossible to be opposition leader at the moment, with a government who are totally reliant on lying and a media indifferent to the lying. Try to pull up the PM or any other minister on said lying and you are immediately steamrollered with a torrent of impressively  irrelevant statistics regarding vaccinations. Difficult times, but I still think that charisma has a limited shelf-life and we will all be craving a bit of boring competence before too long. Starmer needs to build a stronger team, some who didn't really have the stomach for the leadership contest while we were so far from forming a government, will need to start reviving their career soon.

Desperate I know, but it keeps me going.
Re: Keir Starmer: your views?
« Reply #31 on: Today at 12:57:10 pm »
Quote from: stewil007 on Today at 12:03:01 pm
interestingly enough, that doesn't harm the other side does it?
Depends what you mean by 'talent' I suppose?

I imagine that in the upside down version of RAWK where everyone wants the Tories to stay in power for as long as possible, they would point to Sunak as a superstar, and even the likes of Gove, Patel, Raab, Javid as 'talent'.  I doubt anyone on their side is complaining that the bench isn't deep enough.
Re: Keir Starmer: your views?
« Reply #32 on: Today at 01:00:32 pm »
He seems alright to me. He's between a rock and a hard place at the moment I think. That fucking buffoon in the top position is of course riding the wave of the vaccine roll-out, which is almost making him untouchable despite the absolute shit show that his handling of COVID has actually been (and of course Brexit too). But I dont really pay enough attention to know if he's actually doing well or not. Do my utmost to avoid watching the news or reading the papers.
