If you want your life back and some normality then take it, its yours. Stop giving your power away to a bunch of psycopathic globalists who have never had or never will have any interest in the normal working man. These people have been destroying lives the world over for years then all of a sudden they care about your health and saving the planet and everybody on it? these same people who have been telling anybody who would listen that the world is overpopulated now have your best interest at heart? these same people with a long line of eugencists in the family for over 3-4 generations? how about Stanley Johnson and his overpaid overfed son? and daddy pigs book about a blag virus which was used as a front for a depopulation agenda., how about the bought and paid for Big Pharma relatives? Back to normal for me, infact it never went -abnormal.