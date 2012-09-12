« previous next »
Author Topic: Bo Burnham: Inside  (Read 2109 times)

Re: Bo Burnham: Inside
« Reply #40 on: July 19, 2021, 10:19:36 am »
Is he ok now?
Re: Bo Burnham: Inside
« Reply #41 on: July 23, 2021, 11:33:48 am »
Finally watched it last night after reading a couple of glowing reviews and it's a brilliantly crafted and extremely powerful piece of art. It's an unbelievable achievement for one person to write, produce, direct, perform and edit all of that. His ability to mix levity, sharp satire and candidness was almost disarming at times.
I've had a couple of conversations recently with friends about how art and culture will be shaped and influenced by everything that's happened in the past year and a half, and I'm sure we'll get plenty, but it won't be easy to top this.
Re: Bo Burnham: Inside
« Reply #42 on: July 24, 2021, 11:49:25 am »
They made the internet for nights like these. I love you baby send a picture of your tits please.
Re: Bo Burnham: Inside
« Reply #43 on: July 31, 2021, 03:00:03 am »
If you start to smell burning toast, you're having a stroke, or overcooking your toast.
Re: Bo Burnham: Inside
« Reply #44 on: August 2, 2021, 02:19:51 pm »
Quote from: Ｓｎａｉｌ on July 31, 2021, 03:00:03 am
If you start to smell burning toast, you're having a stroke, or overcooking your toast.

Love this lol.

Re: Bo Burnham: Inside
« Reply #45 on: August 2, 2021, 10:13:38 pm »
This is now my running playlist. Though I sometimes catch myself singing along and you have to be careful with some of the stuff out of context to passers-by :lmao
Re: Bo Burnham: Inside
« Reply #46 on: August 3, 2021, 10:40:55 am »
I echo much of what you've said in this thread Sian, I'm a touch younger than you but I'm approaching 30 and I've struggled with many similar things to what you've referred to. I remember about 5 years ago I was broadly suicidal, self-harming and I just had no structure, I'd been through some personal relationship struggles, I was dealing with the loss of a loved one and I just didn't want to be here any more.

Then down a YouTube rabbit hole I clicked on a video called 'Kill Yourself' by Bo, and I didn't know what to expect. I recognised his name from the internet but I wasn't familiar with him. I watched it and for the first time in about 6 months I actually cracked a smile and laughed. I cried at the same time because the message it sends, but I actually laughed for the first time in so long. The next one I watched was a song called 'Sad', and for the absurdity of it I cried fucking happy tears only, I needed that release so bad and I felt some happy emotions for the first time in what seemed a lifetime.

Bo is insanely talented, both as a writer, in a comedic sense, and he's got that vulnerability about him that makes you warm to him even more. I've put off watching his new special for a little while because I've had a tonne going on, but now that I've watched it I am again blown away by this man's charm, his insight, his timing, his production and his openness. Good on you Bo, this is the best work you've ever done and the bar is pretty fucking high. I hope he's in a good place now and down the line I'm looking forward what he does next.
Re: Bo Burnham: Inside
« Reply #47 on: August 3, 2021, 11:38:28 am »
Been obsessed with this for weeks now but I rarely visit this part of the forum so hadn’t seen the thread.
Genuinely hooked when I watched it for the first time and since the music went onto Spotify various songs are stuck in my head nonstop.

Someone pointed out that in White woman’s Instagram after the reveal of the first chorus, everything is shot in the Instagram square but then as ‘she’ begins to open up about her mum the shot widens. Genuinely superb stuff.

Don’t think I’ve gone a day without singing at least part of one of the songs in the last 5 weeks.
Re: Bo Burnham: Inside
« Reply #48 on: August 3, 2021, 11:43:33 am »
Quote from: 5-times-Phill on August  3, 2021, 11:38:28 am
Someone pointed out that in White womans Instagram after the reveal of the first chorus, everything is shot in the Instagram square but then as she begins to open up about her mum the shot widens. Genuinely superb stuff.
Then it starts to narrow again when she starts bragging about her job.

I really like the way he sucks you into laughing at her and then that bit about her Mum is like a slap round the face for feeling superior.
Re: Bo Burnham: Inside
« Reply #49 on: August 3, 2021, 12:35:14 pm »
Since watching it I tend to have a lyric or phrase stuck in my head for a couple of days. At the moment it's "I'm problematic!!"
Re: Bo Burnham: Inside
« Reply #50 on: August 3, 2021, 01:56:11 pm »
Watching this again now. Brilliant.
Re: Bo Burnham: Inside
« Reply #51 on: August 4, 2021, 07:42:38 pm »
Quote from: Damo58 on August  3, 2021, 12:35:14 pm
"I'm problematic!!"

When I was 17 on Halloween I dressed up as Aladdiiiiin
I did not darken my skin
But still it feels weird in hindsiiiiiiight
Re: Bo Burnham: Inside
« Reply #52 on: August 4, 2021, 07:46:16 pm »
Quote from: 5-times-Phill on August  3, 2021, 11:38:28 am
Someone pointed out that in White womans Instagram after the reveal of the first chorus, everything is shot in the Instagram square but then as she begins to open up about her mum the shot widens. Genuinely superb stuff.

I can just about watch that bit without crying now, just about.
Re: Bo Burnham: Inside
« Reply #53 on: Today at 09:07:20 am »
This is worth a listen: https://podcasts.apple.com/gb/podcast/kermode-on-film/id1436700945?i=1000527979388

A really good debate on Inside and Burnhams intent, authenticity and creativity. Kermode is less convinced by the whole thing in that he cant get beyond the self-indulgence of the enterprise despite thinking its very good in many ways. Give it a listen.
Re: Bo Burnham: Inside
« Reply #54 on: Today at 10:15:06 am »
Quote from: Fitzy. on Today at 09:07:20 am
This is worth a listen: https://podcasts.apple.com/gb/podcast/kermode-on-film/id1436700945?i=1000527979388

A really good debate on Inside and Burnhams intent, authenticity and creativity. Kermode is less convinced by the whole thing in that he cant get beyond the self-indulgence of the enterprise despite thinking its very good in many ways. Give it a listen.

Definitely interesting so thank you for sharing. Its a game of opinions and hes one of the very best at interpreting this sort of thing but I dont half feel like Ive understood the special in a completely different way to Kermode. It could be a generational thing like he says.
Re: Bo Burnham: Inside
« Reply #55 on: Today at 04:55:47 pm »
Quote from: ljycb on Today at 10:15:06 am
Definitely interesting so thank you for sharing. Its a game of opinions and hes one of the very best at interpreting this sort of thing but I dont half feel like Ive understood the special in a completely different way to Kermode. It could be a generational thing like he says.

I love Kermode, I havent listened to this because I will accept no criticism of Inside and I think he needs to leave my boyfriend alone. The prick.
