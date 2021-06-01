Burnhams latest Netflix special, Inside, is a solo venture about the comedian and filmmakers difficult experience in quarantine thats earned enthusiastic critical acclaim. Rachel Symes review for the New Yorker describes Inside as a virtuosic one-man musical extravaganza, while Kathryn VanArendonk of Vulture called Inside an incredible accomplishment, a testament to Burnhams genius at directing, writing, songwriting, performance. Since its release on May 30th, the extremely online community for which Burnham is the unofficial godfather has also been aflame, doling out praise for the special and impatiently waiting for the release of its songs on Spotify. V.F.s Cassie da Costa and Chris Murphy, though, have more complicated reactions to Inside and its ultimate message.Cassie da Costa: Im struck by the extreme recursiveness of Inside. It does feel like theres something fruitful here: the father of chronically online video comedy burns out. Yet what can he turn to but more of his chronically online video comedy?Chris Murphy: Of course, that recursiveness is by design: Burnham is actively interrogating the endless loop of our relationship to the internet and social media, which was exacerbated by lockdown. About halfway through the first act, though, I felt like I got the picture he was painting: youre a funny, talented white guy who has been seriously struggling with depression in lockdown, who feels both the urge to create and a sense of guilt for centering yourself in a world thats grown increasingly skeptical of people like you. (The world needs direction from a white guy like me, Burnham sings, cheekily, not 5 minutes into his special.)da Costa: I think using repetition, mirroring, and self-reference as formal devicesin comedy, writing, filmmaking, et ceterais common, and shrewd in a project about online addiction. But to me, something more generative happens when a comedian makes the potentially excruciating effort to reach outside of their own thought patterns.Murphy: Burnham makes a pretty incisive critique of the internet, social media, and the general relationship between corporations and art. Maybe allowing giant digital media companies to exploit the neurochemical drama of our children for profit, you knowmaybe that was a bad call by us, he muses while lying on his floor, wrapped in a blanket. He continues: Maybe the flattening of the entire subjective human experience into a lifeless exchange of value that benefits nobody except for, um, you know a handful of bug-eyed salamanders in Silicon Valley, maybe that as a.. way of life forever, maybe thats not good. Watching that, gave me a feeling of cognitive dissonance, though: This is all well and good. But am I not watching this comedy special on Netflix?I dont want to sound like too much of a hypocrite, as my checks are currently cut by a mom and pop shop called Conde Nast. At moments like this, though, Burnhams special felt like it was trying to have its cake and eat it too. Long before releasing Inside, Burnham was on the forefront of modern digital mediaas an early YouTube star, he pioneered the very type of viral Internet culture that feels anathema to him now.da Costa: Watching and trying to access what so many people enjoyed about Inside, I thought a lot about the comedian Maria Bamford and the second season of her Netflix series, Lady Dynamite, which was mostly written by South Park alum Pam Brady and based on Bamfords stand-up. Bamford also released a special late last year called Weakness is the Brand, which was filmed live in Los Angeles pre-pandemic and is available on demandthough not on Netflix.I was thinking so much about Bamfords work because shes achieved what it seems like Burnham is attempting here. Shes also criticizing herself for craving attention and praise as a (white) performer with a mental health condition(s), both within traditional and more experimental comedic structures. The crucial difference is that in the end, Bamfordfor personal and perhaps moral reasonslogs off. That decision wasnt entirely voluntary: Netflix canceled Lady Dynamite after season two, which (coincidentally?) spent its flashforwards lampooning an evil streaming giant called Elonvision. But in the show and her stand-up, shes spoken constantly about saying no to lucrative opportunities in order to protect her mental health, and finding contentment in a (relatively) modest level of achievement.I think what Im missing in this Burnham special is some sense of what is actually so hilarious and absurd about his condition. What sends it beyond the terribly mundane and self-referential? Why should I be laughing?Murphy: I think the answer is pretty clear: It all comes back to lockdown. This special only exists because of the external forces that forced many of us to spend more than a year of our lives trapped indoors. Burnhams status as a successful comedian did not protect him from that reality. Inside is his way of processing that experience and sharing it with us in a deeply personal, yet universal way. I think thats why a lot of people really connected to this specialits specificity and its inclusivity.da Costa: In Weakness Is the Brand, though, Bamford also reckons with how her comedy has allowed her to cast herself as a victim even as shes constantly mined the lives and personalities of people she loves for material. Like Inside, it has a self-critical corebut what makes Weakness and Lady Dynamite so funny is that theyre not pure self-flagellation. Bamford and Brady recognize that there is something genuinely, hilariously absurd about which topics get you attention as a comedian. Its perhaps heart-wrenching for a comic and her family to live through and relive the events she mines for her act, but getting laughs is the ultimate ego boost. The process could destroy youbut, to some degree, its also made you.Bamford then takes this idea a step further by saying that ambition is her enemythat mere survival, not success is her real priority. Weakness is the brand means that shes making money off her own fragility, but also accepting it as a personal limitation. And unlike Burnham, she doesnt do this alone. Bamford interviews her parents and sister at the end of the special, and brings her husband on stage to sing a song they made up. She thanks her loved ones for allowing her to make them a part of her comedy, for being good sports.Murphy: I agree that both Bamford and Burnham are preternaturally talented comedians whove found a way, for better or worse, to capitalize (both monetarily and artistically) on things they feel icky about. For Bamford, its mining her family and mental illness for her own gain; for Burnham, its his relationship to the internet and his privilege. And while Bamford succeeds at breaking the cycle of her plight, at least on her own terms, I dont think Burnham ever really gets past the step of being aware that the cycle exists. He gets raw and exceedingly personal, especially in the second half of the specialwhich has invited comparisons to Hannah Gadsbys genre-bending comedy special Nanetteyet he never quite finds his way out of that loop, and self-awareness itself can only go so far.da Costa: Right. And plenty of other comedians have dealt with this tricky position before. I also thought that pandemic wasnt necessarily the primary condition for Burnhams special. He could have gone outside to film it; he could have gathered an audience and socially distanced them and performed his special to them, or otherwise used lockdowns limitations to his advantage. Other comedians have shown ways this can be done, albeit pre-pandemic: Bamfords 2012 special, The Special Special Special, was performed to handfuls of strangers in their own homes. The comedian Carmen Christopher has filmed a special where he performs to unsuspecting strangers on the streets of New York.But being depressed in a studio apartment where he clearly doesnt live suits Burnhams form. I get the sense that he actually wanted to be inside and alone, even though hes also obviously tormented.Murphy: Burnhams special is also at odds with Bamfords piece because its so overtly ambitious in its endeavor. It took over a year for Burnham to finish Inside; he wrote, directed, shot, edited, and starred in it by himself. The result is singular, very personal, and so deeply felt that he breaks down towards the end at the mere thought of finishing it. Yes, its raw and emotional, but its also a testament to the sheer power and force of ambitionthe idea of torturing yourself to make great art instead of maybe protecting yourself and your mental health by, you know, logging off.da Costa: Burnham makes a huge assumption in this special as well: that what he sees online necessarily constitutes the inner worlds or reflections of other people. Hes fearful and resentful of some of these people because what theyre putting out there is so loud, so craven, so simplistic, so hopeless (to him, and to many others). I know Im saying this provocatively, but: what would it mean for Burnham to walk away from online life? What might happen to Burnhams comedy if he started to disentangle (though not necessarily divorce) his very online-ness from his content? To be fair, this would be a reasonable question to pose to plenty of comedians, pandemic or not.Murphy: There are very few people who have done the internet better than Bo Burnham, though. He was so successful that he parlayed that wunderkind Youtube talent of his into success in more traditional mediums (see: Eighth Grade). A lot of Insides best, most incisive moments come from his observations of online culture, like his (intentionally recursive) bit about YouTube reaction videos.In many ways, the internet and Bo Burnham are inextricably linked. That seems to be Burnhams cross to bear: the great joy and sorrow of his life. And at least judging by this special, it doesnt seem like hes trying to escape it. He doesnt fully interrogate his relationship with the internet culture that wrought him, the culture that he now abhors, which ultimately made it difficult for me to completely buy Inside.Then again: thats a lot to ask from one piece of comedy! I try not to be the person who sees a piece of art and asks okay, but what if this was a completely different piece of art? Clearly Burnham had a mission: to create a solo comedy piece amid the pandemic, a project that would help himself survive it. And on those terms, I think he accomplished that mission.da Costa: To be very meta, the online discourse about this online discourse special has made it nearly impossible to question the premise of Inside because so many people have deemed the project worthy in and of itself. Its also worth pointing out that many young artists have been dealing with online life and discourse in their work recently, like the novelists Patricia Lockwood and Lauren Oylerwho take starkly differing approaches with No One Is Talking About This and Fake Accounts, respectively. Lindy West and Aidy Bryant do something similar with their Hulu series Shrill; Bryants husband, comedian Conner OMalley, looks at these issues through a wildly absurdist anti-capitalist lens. Even Michaela Coels I May Destroy You can be interpreted as an opus about the chronically online.So what Burnham is doing here isnt coming purely out of the conditions of the pandemic, and it doesnt even rest in its own lane. Id encourage people to watch the special, and then continue to pay attention to the multi-pronged conversation about the internet thats developing from many perspectivesonline and off.