Author Topic: Bo Burnham: Inside  (Read 526 times)

Offline Ｓｎａｉｌ

Bo Burnham: Inside
« on: Yesterday at 02:33:53 pm »
I watched it a little earlier today.

I recently turned 30 and I've struggled with depression and anxiety my entire adult life, I've thought about not being here anymore often without having the energy or bravery to do anything about it. I love my family, but I'm sad all the time and the pandemic made it worse. Climate change is a constant, screeching siren in the background that permeates my every waking moment. I'm so scared.

This film helped me, more than I think any piece of media ever has. The guy is either the best actor I've ever seen, or he gets it - I hope he's okay. All Eyes On Me made me feel like I could take on anything, whilst reminding me that I'm helpless. It moved me profoundly, and I feel a little better now I've watched it. I'm massively grateful to him for making it.

And god, he writes some bangers. He's a genuinely good songwriter.
Offline Ｓｎａｉｌ

Re: Bo Burnham: Inside
« Reply #1 on: Yesterday at 02:42:53 pm »
Offline Capon Debaser

Re: Bo Burnham: Inside
« Reply #2 on: Yesterday at 04:46:33 pm »
I saw people talking aboot this on twitter whove been or are in the same boat. Wasnt exactly sure what it was an kept meaning to look at it. Either way, if its helping people good on him. Will have a look at it. Ta and glad it helped you
Offline Ｓｎａｉｌ

Re: Bo Burnham: Inside
« Reply #3 on: Yesterday at 04:48:35 pm »
Quote from: Capon Debaser on Yesterday at 04:46:33 pm
I saw people talking aboot this on twitter whove been or are in the same boat. Wasnt exactly sure what it was an kept meaning to look at it. Either way, if its helping people good on him. Will have a look at it. Ta and glad it helped you

It's so good, I think I'll watch it again this evening. Just really struck a chord with me.
Offline Capon Debaser

Re: Bo Burnham: Inside
« Reply #4 on: Yesterday at 04:52:13 pm »
Quote from: Ｓｎａｉｌ on Yesterday at 04:48:35 pm
It's so good, I think I'll watch it again this evening. Just really struck a chord with me.
Its good that something like this can do that. Ive had bouts myself when i was younger cos of stuff happening to me. Keep it bottled up etc an as ya know yaself its not a good thing to do or place to be in/ at. Ill defo have a look at this now cos from what ive heard from you all it seems rather unique what hes done
Offline Ｓｎａｉｌ

Re: Bo Burnham: Inside
« Reply #5 on: Yesterday at 05:00:59 pm »
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=1Rx_p3NW7gQ

The proper video of All Eyes On Me. Unreal.
Offline JerseyKloppite

Re: Bo Burnham: Inside
« Reply #6 on: Yesterday at 06:01:38 pm »
Its absolutely brilliant. His other specials were good fun but this is next level.
Offline Chip Evans

Re: Bo Burnham: Inside
« Reply #7 on: Yesterday at 07:28:25 pm »
White Woman's Instagram is a scathing bit of satire. Was in stitches. Never heard of him before watching it. 10/10 for broaching the stuff he did. Loved it.
Offline Ｓｎａｉｌ

Re: Bo Burnham: Inside
« Reply #8 on: Yesterday at 07:32:21 pm »
Quote from: Chip Evans on Yesterday at 07:28:25 pm
White Woman's Instagram is a scathing bit of satire. Was in stitches. Never heard of him before watching it. 10/10 for broaching the stuff he did. Loved it.

It's so funny and then you get to the verse about her mum and you just start crying.
Offline Capon Debaser

Re: Bo Burnham: Inside
« Reply #9 on: Yesterday at 08:29:41 pm »
Haha fookin hell.....Thats proper art that. Was like something Cronenberg would do in bits or maybe Lynch/ Carpenter Or Morris as well especially some of the macabre musical bis and how its filmed.

  I like him. hes got his head screwed on with regards to his talent. Was giggling like a kid at the shut the fuck up bits an the review of his own song haha. Roared when he was doing ''White Womans Instagram'' and it cut back and hes naked up to his waist cept for a pair of sport socks with the lumberjack shirt hanging off his shoulder. Dont know what is but hes got a Jim Carrey vibe when he was on 'In Living Color' when he did the likes of Snow 'Informer'' music vid skits...or Samberg and Timberlake on SNL....

Got a proper lump in my throat when he said he wasnt well and started sobbing. The poor bastard!

We were overdue and All Eyes On Me are brilliant songs

Really really Powerful that in parts. Really impressed with it and that song at the end was a superb piece to end it with
Offline Ｓｎａｉｌ

Re: Bo Burnham: Inside
« Reply #10 on: Yesterday at 08:31:57 pm »
Quote from: Capon Debaser on Yesterday at 08:29:41 pm
Haha fookin hell.....Thats proper art that. Was like something Cronenberg would do in bits or maybe Lynch/ Carpenter Or Morris as well especially some of the macabre musical bis and how its filmed.

  I like him. hes got his head screwed on with regards to his talent. Was giggling like a kid at the shut the fuck up bits an the review of his own song haha. Roared when he was doing ''White Womans Instagram'' and it cut back and hes naked up to his waist cept for a pair of sport socks with the lumberjack shirt hanging off his shoulder. Dont know what is but hes got a Jim Carrey vibe when he was on 'In Living Color' when he did the likes of Snow 'Informer'' music vid skits...or Samberg and Timberlake on SNL....

Got a proper lump in my throat when he said he wasnt well and started sobbing. The poor bastard!

We were overdue and All Eyes On Me are brilliant songs

Really really Powerful that in parts. Really impressed with it and that song at the end was a superb piece to end it with

Glad you liked it mate, I broke down when he said he wasn't doing okay.
Offline Capon Debaser

Re: Bo Burnham: Inside
« Reply #11 on: Yesterday at 08:36:28 pm »
Quote from: Ｓｎａｉｌ on Yesterday at 08:31:57 pm
Glad you liked it mate, I broke down when he said he wasn't doing okay.
Yeah, dont blame ya. Not nice is it and yeah its was a nice show that . Theres a beautiful sadness to him....just wanted to give him a hug in parts and can see why its helped people watching it, including yourself. Never heard of him before this came out but will be looking at his other stuff now ;)
Offline Ｓｎａｉｌ

Re: Bo Burnham: Inside
« Reply #12 on: Yesterday at 08:42:50 pm »
Quote from: Capon Debaser on Yesterday at 08:36:28 pm
Yeah, dont blame ya. Not nice is it and yeah its was a nice show that . Theres a beautiful sadness to him....just wanted to give him a hug in parts and can see why its helped people watching it, including yourself. Never heard of him before this came out but will be looking at his other stuff now ;)

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=rYy0o-J0x20

He's absurdly talented.
Offline Capon Debaser

Re: Bo Burnham: Inside
« Reply #13 on: Yesterday at 09:00:29 pm »
Quote from: Ｓｎａｉｌ on Yesterday at 08:42:50 pm
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=rYy0o-J0x20

He's absurdly talented.
Hes on his own with regards to his uniqueness. Its proper performance art. The gear he uses are limited. By that i mean, the lighting etc/ music equipment and efx but he gets the max out of em all. But his ideas and talents are off the charts. Hes fucking crackers
Offline Lusty

Re: Bo Burnham: Inside
« Reply #14 on: Yesterday at 10:16:59 pm »
Well that was really good, don't think I would have sat and watched it if it weren't for this thread so thank you.

Kind of Tim Minchin crossed with early Chris Morris and Bojack Horseman.
Quote from: Ｓｎａｉｌ on Yesterday at 02:33:53 pm
I hope he's okay.
Me too.
Offline Capon Debaser

Re: Bo Burnham: Inside
« Reply #15 on: Yesterday at 11:00:41 pm »
https://thenetline.com/bo-burnham-inside/

Is Bo Burnham Okay? The Comedian Looks unkempt on his new comedy special but he is doing alright

Bo Burnham is an American comedian and actor who rose to fame as a YouTuber. Aged 18, Bo became the youngest person to record a half-hour comedy special with Comedy Central. He released his second comedy album with Comedy Central Records, Words Words Words, along with his first live comedy special of the same name in 2010.

Burnhams association with Netflix started in 2013, when his second special, what., appeared on the streaming service. His third special, Make Happy, was released exclusively on Netflix in June 2016. Bo Burnham: Inside, his fourth special, premiered in late May 2021 on Netflix.

Bo Burnhams latest Netflix special has met almost universal praise, with critics hailing Bo as a comedy genius. Burnham shot the special in 2020 in a room in his L.A. home. He also produced and edited the special himself.

That alone is impressive, but its the content that makes the 90-minute show a masterpiece. Bo chronicles a miserable 2020, and sings about white womens Instagram pages, the mega-rich Jeff Bezos, and the alienation of internet culture.

In many ways, Bo Burnham criticizes himself, and in doing so, he maligns the world at large as well. Bo Burnham: Inside is a lament from start to finish, but one filled with enough humor to keep you chuckling along. In an acknowledgment of the non-existent audience in his room, Bo says:

Man, you guys were a great crowd. Give it up for yourselves for coming out, by the way, tonight. Give it up! Supporting live comedy in these weird times, its crazy. These are some pretty crazy times. But its nice during these crazy times that we can get together and laugh.

Despite appearances, Bo Burnham is okay. His disheveled look in the special mirrors what most of us looked like during quarantine: Unkempt hair, sweatpants, and despair. Like Bo, we werent doing okay in 2020.

However, Bo found humor in the despair and created Bo Burnham: Inside. The special is a humorous yet candid reminder of the trials of 2020, presented by the ever-impressive Bo Burnham. Rest easy; Bo Burnham is very much okay.
Offline Capon Debaser

Re: Bo Burnham: Inside
« Reply #16 on: Yesterday at 11:07:22 pm »
https://www.vanityfair.com/hollywood/2021/06/what-is-bo-burnhams-inside-really-trying-to-say

What Is Bo Burnhams Inside Really Trying to Say?

 Burnhams latest Netflix special, Inside, is a solo venture about the comedian and filmmakers difficult experience in quarantine thats earned enthusiastic critical acclaim. Rachel Symes review for the New Yorker describes Inside as a virtuosic one-man musical extravaganza, while Kathryn VanArendonk of Vulture called Inside an incredible accomplishment, a testament to Burnhams genius at directing, writing, songwriting, performance. Since its release on May 30th, the extremely online community for which Burnham is the unofficial godfather has also been aflame, doling out praise for the special and impatiently waiting for the release of its songs on Spotify. V.F.s Cassie da Costa and Chris Murphy, though, have more complicated reactions to Inside and its ultimate message.

Cassie da Costa: Im struck by the extreme recursiveness of Inside. It does feel like theres something fruitful here: the father of chronically online video comedy burns out. Yet what can he turn to but more of his chronically online video comedy?

Chris Murphy: Of course, that recursiveness is by design: Burnham is actively interrogating the endless loop of our relationship to the internet and social media, which was exacerbated by lockdown. About halfway through the first act, though, I felt like I got the picture he was painting: youre a funny, talented white guy who has been seriously struggling with depression in lockdown, who feels both the urge to create and a sense of guilt for centering yourself in a world thats grown increasingly skeptical of people like you. (The world needs direction from a white guy like me, Burnham sings, cheekily, not 5 minutes into his special.)

da Costa: I think using repetition, mirroring, and self-reference as formal devicesin comedy, writing, filmmaking, et ceterais common, and shrewd in a project about online addiction. But to me, something more generative happens when a comedian makes the potentially excruciating effort to reach outside of their own thought patterns.

Murphy: Burnham makes a pretty incisive critique of the internet, social media, and the general relationship between corporations and art. Maybe allowing giant digital media companies to exploit the neurochemical drama of our children for profit, you knowmaybe that was a bad call by us, he muses while lying on his floor, wrapped in a blanket. He continues: Maybe the flattening of the entire subjective human experience into a lifeless exchange of value that benefits nobody except for, um, you know a handful of bug-eyed salamanders in Silicon Valley, maybe that as a.. way of life forever, maybe thats not good. Watching that, gave me a feeling of cognitive dissonance, though: This is all well and good. But am I not watching this comedy special on Netflix?

I dont want to sound like too much of a hypocrite, as my checks are currently cut by a mom and pop shop called Conde Nast. At moments like this, though, Burnhams special felt like it was trying to have its cake and eat it too. Long before releasing Inside, Burnham was on the forefront of modern digital mediaas an early YouTube star, he pioneered the very type of viral Internet culture that feels anathema to him now.

da Costa: Watching and trying to access what so many people enjoyed about Inside, I thought a lot about the comedian Maria Bamford and the second season of her Netflix series, Lady Dynamite, which was mostly written by South Park alum Pam Brady and based on Bamfords stand-up. Bamford also released a special late last year called Weakness is the Brand, which was filmed live in Los Angeles pre-pandemic and is available on demandthough not on Netflix.

I was thinking so much about Bamfords work because shes achieved what it seems like Burnham is attempting here. Shes also criticizing herself for craving attention and praise as a (white) performer with a mental health condition(s), both within traditional and more experimental comedic structures. The crucial difference is that in the end, Bamfordfor personal and perhaps moral reasonslogs off. That decision wasnt entirely voluntary: Netflix canceled Lady Dynamite after season two, which (coincidentally?) spent its flashforwards lampooning an evil streaming giant called Elonvision. But in the show and her stand-up, shes spoken constantly about saying no to lucrative opportunities in order to protect her mental health, and finding contentment in a (relatively) modest level of achievement.

I think what Im missing in this Burnham special is some sense of what is actually so hilarious and absurd about his condition. What sends it beyond the terribly mundane and self-referential? Why should I be laughing?

Murphy: I think the answer is pretty clear: It all comes back to lockdown. This special only exists because of the external forces that forced many of us to spend more than a year of our lives trapped indoors. Burnhams status as a successful comedian did not protect him from that reality. Inside is his way of processing that experience and sharing it with us in a deeply personal, yet universal way. I think thats why a lot of people really connected to this specialits specificity and its inclusivity.

da Costa: In Weakness Is the Brand, though, Bamford also reckons with how her comedy has allowed her to cast herself as a victim even as shes constantly mined the lives and personalities of people she loves for material. Like Inside, it has a self-critical corebut what makes Weakness and Lady Dynamite so funny is that theyre not pure self-flagellation. Bamford and Brady recognize that there is something genuinely, hilariously absurd about which topics get you attention as a comedian. Its perhaps heart-wrenching for a comic and her family to live through and relive the events she mines for her act, but getting laughs is the ultimate ego boost. The process could destroy youbut, to some degree, its also made you.

Bamford then takes this idea a step further by saying that ambition is her enemythat mere survival, not success is her real priority. Weakness is the brand means that shes making money off her own fragility, but also accepting it as a personal limitation. And unlike Burnham, she doesnt do this alone. Bamford interviews her parents and sister at the end of the special, and brings her husband on stage to sing a song they made up. She thanks her loved ones for allowing her to make them a part of her comedy, for being good sports.


Murphy: I agree that both Bamford and Burnham are preternaturally talented comedians whove found a way, for better or worse, to capitalize (both monetarily and artistically) on things they feel icky about. For Bamford, its mining her family and mental illness for her own gain; for Burnham, its his relationship to the internet and his privilege. And while Bamford succeeds at breaking the cycle of her plight, at least on her own terms, I dont think Burnham ever really gets past the step of being aware that the cycle exists. He gets raw and exceedingly personal, especially in the second half of the specialwhich has invited comparisons to Hannah Gadsbys genre-bending comedy special Nanetteyet he never quite finds his way out of that loop, and self-awareness itself can only go so far.

da Costa: Right. And plenty of other comedians have dealt with this tricky position before. I also thought that pandemic wasnt necessarily the primary condition for Burnhams special. He could have gone outside to film it; he could have gathered an audience and socially distanced them and performed his special to them, or otherwise used lockdowns limitations to his advantage. Other comedians have shown ways this can be done, albeit pre-pandemic: Bamfords 2012 special, The Special Special Special, was performed to handfuls of strangers in their own homes. The comedian Carmen Christopher has filmed a special where he performs to unsuspecting strangers on the streets of New York.

But being depressed in a studio apartment where he clearly doesnt live suits Burnhams form. I get the sense that he actually wanted to be inside and alone, even though hes also obviously tormented.

Murphy: Burnhams special is also at odds with Bamfords piece because its so overtly ambitious in its endeavor. It took over a year for Burnham to finish Inside; he wrote, directed, shot, edited, and starred in it by himself. The result is singular, very personal, and so deeply felt that he breaks down towards the end at the mere thought of finishing it. Yes, its raw and emotional, but its also a testament to the sheer power and force of ambitionthe idea of torturing yourself to make great art instead of maybe protecting yourself and your mental health by, you know, logging off.

da Costa: Burnham makes a huge assumption in this special as well: that what he sees online necessarily constitutes the inner worlds or reflections of other people. Hes fearful and resentful of some of these people because what theyre putting out there is so loud, so craven, so simplistic, so hopeless (to him, and to many others). I know Im saying this provocatively, but: what would it mean for Burnham to walk away from online life? What might happen to Burnhams comedy if he started to disentangle (though not necessarily divorce) his very online-ness from his content? To be fair, this would be a reasonable question to pose to plenty of comedians, pandemic or not.

Murphy: There are very few people who have done the internet better than Bo Burnham, though. He was so successful that he parlayed that wunderkind Youtube talent of his into success in more traditional mediums (see: Eighth Grade). A lot of Insides best, most incisive moments come from his observations of online culture, like his (intentionally recursive) bit about YouTube reaction videos.

In many ways, the internet and Bo Burnham are inextricably linked. That seems to be Burnhams cross to bear: the great joy and sorrow of his life. And at least judging by this special, it doesnt seem like hes trying to escape it. He doesnt fully interrogate his relationship with the internet culture that wrought him, the culture that he now abhors, which ultimately made it difficult for me to completely buy Inside.

Then again: thats a lot to ask from one piece of comedy! I try not to be the person who sees a piece of art and asks okay, but what if this was a completely different piece of art? Clearly Burnham had a mission: to create a solo comedy piece amid the pandemic, a project that would help himself survive it. And on those terms, I think he accomplished that mission.

da Costa: To be very meta, the online discourse about this online discourse special has made it nearly impossible to question the premise of Inside because so many people have deemed the project worthy in and of itself. Its also worth pointing out that many young artists have been dealing with online life and discourse in their work recently, like the novelists Patricia Lockwood and Lauren Oylerwho take starkly differing approaches with No One Is Talking About This and Fake Accounts, respectively. Lindy West and Aidy Bryant do something similar with their Hulu series Shrill; Bryants husband, comedian Conner OMalley, looks at these issues through a wildly absurdist anti-capitalist lens. Even Michaela Coels I May Destroy You can be interpreted as an opus about the chronically online.

So what Burnham is doing here isnt coming purely out of the conditions of the pandemic, and it doesnt even rest in its own lane. Id encourage people to watch the special, and then continue to pay attention to the multi-pronged conversation about the internet thats developing from many perspectivesonline and off.
Offline Damo58

Re: Bo Burnham: Inside
« Reply #17 on: Today at 09:38:11 am »
Mentioned this in the stand up comedy thread but as I did so I realised it was probably the wrong place and needed its own thread. Genuinely think it is a masterpiece. It's an incredible feat for one person to write, perform, film, edit everything and make it look so beautiful and it has really struck a chord with the people I know have watched it.
Offline ljycb

Re: Bo Burnham: Inside
« Reply #18 on: Today at 03:05:24 pm »
Yes! I am so pleased that this now has its own thread and thank you, Siân, for offering your own perspective on it.

Inside has had quite a profound impact on me also, both in the way it approaches anxiety, depression and loneliness and also in the way it challenges certain behaviours that I have been guilty of displaying in the past (see when Socko asks why people like Burnham insist on seeing every socio-political conflict through the myopic lens of their own self-actualisation as one of many examples).

But even if I were to shed this entire film/special/whatever you want to call it of all the aspects that I felt spoke to me personally, I would still regard it to be a masterpiece of its time, not only because Burnham creates all of this in a context and a space which requires strict limitations and does so superbly, but also because it is a full circle moment for the YouTuber, which is an oft-derided term in these times (understandably so in a lot of cases) but so easily forgotten is the video-sharing platform that Burnham signed up to 15 years ago, in which kids who were stuck in their room were able to distribute their talents to the world without industry approval. Capitalism eventually caught up with this new form of content creation (and Inside expertly touches upon this). However, the landscape had already changed by then, and the likes of SoundCloud and Vine had solidified this idea of being able to do everything entirely by yourself and with as much or as little in terms of equipment as you require, and I would argue that the foundations were put in place for something like this to be created all these years later.
Online AndyMuller

Re: Bo Burnham: Inside
« Reply #19 on: Today at 06:43:13 pm »
Might give this a watch tonight after the glowing reviews on here. I enjoyed the All Eyes on Me song.
