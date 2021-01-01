« previous next »
Author Topic: Bo Burnham: Inside  (Read 330 times)

Offline Ｓｎａｉｌ

  
  
  
  
  
Bo Burnham: Inside
« on: Today at 02:33:53 pm »
I watched it a little earlier today.

I recently turned 30 and I've struggled with depression and anxiety my entire adult life, I've thought about not being here anymore often without having the energy or bravery to do anything about it. I love my family, but I'm sad all the time and the pandemic made it worse. Climate change is a constant, screeching siren in the background that permeates my every waking moment. I'm so scared.

This film helped me, more than I think any piece of media ever has. The guy is either the best actor I've ever seen, or he gets it - I hope he's okay. All Eyes On Me made me feel like I could take on anything, whilst reminding me that I'm helpless. It moved me profoundly, and I feel a little better now I've watched it. I'm massively grateful to him for making it.

And god, he writes some bangers. He's a genuinely good songwriter.
Offline Ｓｎａｉｌ

  
  
  
  
  
Re: Bo Burnham: Inside
« Reply #1 on: Today at 02:42:53 pm »
Offline Capon Debaser

  
  
  
  
  
Re: Bo Burnham: Inside
« Reply #2 on: Today at 04:46:33 pm »
I saw people talking aboot this on twitter whove been or are in the same boat. Wasnt exactly sure what it was an kept meaning to look at it. Either way, if its helping people good on him. Will have a look at it. Ta and glad it helped you
Offline Ｓｎａｉｌ

  
  
  
  
  
Re: Bo Burnham: Inside
« Reply #3 on: Today at 04:48:35 pm »
Quote from: Capon Debaser on Today at 04:46:33 pm
I saw people talking aboot this on twitter whove been or are in the same boat. Wasnt exactly sure what it was an kept meaning to look at it. Either way, if its helping people good on him. Will have a look at it. Ta and glad it helped you

It's so good, I think I'll watch it again this evening. Just really struck a chord with me.
Offline Capon Debaser

  
  
  
  
  
Re: Bo Burnham: Inside
« Reply #4 on: Today at 04:52:13 pm »
Quote from: Ｓｎａｉｌ on Today at 04:48:35 pm
It's so good, I think I'll watch it again this evening. Just really struck a chord with me.
Its good that something like this can do that. Ive had bouts myself when i was younger cos of stuff happening to me. Keep it bottled up etc an as ya know yaself its not a good thing to do or place to be in/ at. Ill defo have a look at this now cos from what ive heard from you all it seems rather unique what hes done
Offline Ｓｎａｉｌ

  
  
  
  
  
Re: Bo Burnham: Inside
« Reply #5 on: Today at 05:00:59 pm »
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=1Rx_p3NW7gQ

The proper video of All Eyes On Me. Unreal.
Offline JerseyKloppite

  
  
  
  
  
  
Re: Bo Burnham: Inside
« Reply #6 on: Today at 06:01:38 pm »
Its absolutely brilliant. His other specials were good fun but this is next level.
Offline Chip Evans

  
  
  
  
  
Re: Bo Burnham: Inside
« Reply #7 on: Today at 07:28:25 pm »
White Woman's Instagram is a scathing bit of satire. Was in stitches. Never heard of him before watching it. 10/10 for broaching the stuff he did. Loved it.
Offline Ｓｎａｉｌ

  
  
  
  
  
Re: Bo Burnham: Inside
« Reply #8 on: Today at 07:32:21 pm »
Quote from: Chip Evans on Today at 07:28:25 pm
White Woman's Instagram is a scathing bit of satire. Was in stitches. Never heard of him before watching it. 10/10 for broaching the stuff he did. Loved it.

It's so funny and then you get to the verse about her mum and you just start crying.
Offline Capon Debaser

  
  
  
  
  
Re: Bo Burnham: Inside
« Reply #9 on: Today at 08:29:41 pm »
Haha fookin hell.....Thats proper art that. Was like something Cronenberg would do in bits or maybe Lynch/ Carpenter Or Morris as well especially some of the macabre musical bis and how its filmed.

  I like him. hes got his head screwed on with regards to his talent. Was giggling like a kid at the shut the fuck up bits an the review of his own song haha. Roared when he was doing ''White Womans Instagram'' and it cut back and hes naked up to his waist cept for a pair of sport socks with the lumberjack shirt hanging off his shoulder. Dont know what is but hes got a Jim Carrey vibe when he was on 'In Living Color' when he did the likes of Snow 'Informer'' music vid skits...or Samberg and Timberlake on SNL....

Got a proper lump in my throat when he said he wasnt well and started sobbing. The poor bastard!

We were overdue and All Eyes On Me are brilliant songs

Really really Powerful that in parts. Really impressed with it and that song at the end was a superb piece to end it with
Offline Ｓｎａｉｌ

  
  
  
  
  
Re: Bo Burnham: Inside
« Reply #10 on: Today at 08:31:57 pm »
Quote from: Capon Debaser on Today at 08:29:41 pm
Haha fookin hell.....Thats proper art that. Was like something Cronenberg would do in bits or maybe Lynch/ Carpenter Or Morris as well especially some of the macabre musical bis and how its filmed.

  I like him. hes got his head screwed on with regards to his talent. Was giggling like a kid at the shut the fuck up bits an the review of his own song haha. Roared when he was doing ''White Womans Instagram'' and it cut back and hes naked up to his waist cept for a pair of sport socks with the lumberjack shirt hanging off his shoulder. Dont know what is but hes got a Jim Carrey vibe when he was on 'In Living Color' when he did the likes of Snow 'Informer'' music vid skits...or Samberg and Timberlake on SNL....

Got a proper lump in my throat when he said he wasnt well and started sobbing. The poor bastard!

We were overdue and All Eyes On Me are brilliant songs

Really really Powerful that in parts. Really impressed with it and that song at the end was a superb piece to end it with

Glad you liked it mate, I broke down when he said he wasn't doing okay.
Offline Capon Debaser

  
  
  
  
  
Re: Bo Burnham: Inside
« Reply #11 on: Today at 08:36:28 pm »
Quote from: Ｓｎａｉｌ on Today at 08:31:57 pm
Glad you liked it mate, I broke down when he said he wasn't doing okay.
Yeah, dont blame ya. Not nice is it and yeah its was a nice show that . Theres a beautiful sadness to him....just wanted to give him a hug in parts and can see why its helped people watching it, including yourself. Never heard of him before this came out but will be looking at his other stuff now ;)
Offline Ｓｎａｉｌ

  
  
  
  
  
Re: Bo Burnham: Inside
« Reply #12 on: Today at 08:42:50 pm »
Quote from: Capon Debaser on Today at 08:36:28 pm
Yeah, dont blame ya. Not nice is it and yeah its was a nice show that . Theres a beautiful sadness to him....just wanted to give him a hug in parts and can see why its helped people watching it, including yourself. Never heard of him before this came out but will be looking at his other stuff now ;)

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=rYy0o-J0x20

He's absurdly talented.
Offline Capon Debaser

  
  
  
  
  
Re: Bo Burnham: Inside
« Reply #13 on: Today at 09:00:29 pm »
Quote from: Ｓｎａｉｌ on Today at 08:42:50 pm
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=rYy0o-J0x20

He's absurdly talented.
Hes on his own with regards to his uniqueness. Its proper performance art. The gear he uses are limited. By that i mean, the lighting etc/ music equipment and efx but he gets the max out of em all. But his ideas and talents are off the charts. Hes fucking crackers
Offline Lusty

  
  
  
  
Re: Bo Burnham: Inside
« Reply #14 on: Today at 10:16:59 pm »
Well that was really good, don't think I would have sat and watched it if it weren't for this thread so thank you.

Kind of Tim Minchin crossed with early Chris Morris and Bojack Horseman.
Quote from: Ｓｎａｉｌ on Today at 02:33:53 pm
I hope he's okay.
Me too.
Offline Capon Debaser

  
  
  
  
  
Re: Bo Burnham: Inside
« Reply #15 on: Today at 11:00:41 pm »
https://thenetline.com/bo-burnham-inside/

Is Bo Burnham Okay? The Comedian Looks unkempt on his new comedy special but he is doing alright

Bo Burnham is an American comedian and actor who rose to fame as a YouTuber. Aged 18, Bo became the youngest person to record a half-hour comedy special with Comedy Central. He released his second comedy album with Comedy Central Records, Words Words Words, along with his first live comedy special of the same name in 2010.

Burnhams association with Netflix started in 2013, when his second special, what., appeared on the streaming service. His third special, Make Happy, was released exclusively on Netflix in June 2016. Bo Burnham: Inside, his fourth special, premiered in late May 2021 on Netflix.

Bo Burnhams latest Netflix special has met almost universal praise, with critics hailing Bo as a comedy genius. Burnham shot the special in 2020 in a room in his L.A. home. He also produced and edited the special himself.

That alone is impressive, but its the content that makes the 90-minute show a masterpiece. Bo chronicles a miserable 2020, and sings about white womens Instagram pages, the mega-rich Jeff Bezos, and the alienation of internet culture.

In many ways, Bo Burnham criticizes himself, and in doing so, he maligns the world at large as well. Bo Burnham: Inside is a lament from start to finish, but one filled with enough humor to keep you chuckling along. In an acknowledgment of the non-existent audience in his room, Bo says:

Man, you guys were a great crowd. Give it up for yourselves for coming out, by the way, tonight. Give it up! Supporting live comedy in these weird times, its crazy. These are some pretty crazy times. But its nice during these crazy times that we can get together and laugh.

Despite appearances, Bo Burnham is okay. His disheveled look in the special mirrors what most of us looked like during quarantine: Unkempt hair, sweatpants, and despair. Like Bo, we werent doing okay in 2020.

However, Bo found humor in the despair and created Bo Burnham: Inside. The special is a humorous yet candid reminder of the trials of 2020, presented by the ever-impressive Bo Burnham. Rest easy; Bo Burnham is very much okay.
