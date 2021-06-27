« previous next »
Sinking of the Lancastria

So... Howard Phillips

Sinking of the Lancastria
June 27, 2021, 09:27:45 pm
A report from the BBC about the worst shipping disaster in UK history;

https://www.bbc.co.uk/news/uk-england-merseyside-57611470
John C

Re: Sinking of the Lancastria
June 29, 2021, 08:44:27 pm
Thanks for that mate, really interesting.
AlphaDelta

Re: Sinking of the Lancastria
Yesterday at 09:34:02 am
Good read that, cheers for posting. I wondered what the old Hurricane flypast was for at the weekend.
Indomitable_Carp

Re: Sinking of the Lancastria
Yesterday at 01:24:12 pm
I had no idea this was the deadliest British sinking of the war. The propaganda attempts to hide it have done their job even all these years later.

My Grandads Uncle was part of the Laconia incident (which they even made a BBC dramatisation of a few years back) with a lot of other Liverpudlian sailors. He spent most of the rest of the war in a Vichy French POW camp.

https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Laconia_incident

That in itself had a higher death toll then the Titanic, so for Lancastria to more then double that is horrendous.

Son of Spion＊

Re: Sinking of the Lancastria
Today at 12:12:21 am
Quote from: Indomitable_Carp on Yesterday at 01:24:12 pm
I had no idea this was the deadliest British sinking of the war. The propaganda attempts to hide it have done their job even all these years later.

My Grandads Uncle was part of the Laconia incident (which they even made a BBC dramatisation of a few years back) with a lot of other Liverpudlian sailors. He spent most of the rest of the war in a Vichy French POW camp.

https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Laconia_incident

That in itself had a higher death toll then the Titanic, so for Lancastria to more then double that is horrendous.

I was totally unaware of this until I saw it on the news the other day, then saw this thread.  :-\
