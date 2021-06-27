I had no idea this was the deadliest British sinking of the war. The propaganda attempts to hide it have done their job even all these years later.My Grandads Uncle was part of the Laconia incident (which they even made a BBC dramatisation of a few years back) with a lot of other Liverpudlian sailors. He spent most of the rest of the war in a Vichy French POW camp.That in itself had a higher death toll then the Titanic, so for Lancastria to more then double that is horrendous.