Oh the line they are drawing, especially with their own (very expensive) devices seems a bit off.



But the general point stands - when you pay a one off fee for a product (in reality very little if you get an OEM license), do you expect life time support? If you don't want Windows 11, then stick with W10. Just don't expect it to be secure.



MS are guilty of far worse crap than this.



I hear you mate.Let's assume, I upgrade my chip in 2025. This means, I spend 500-600 euros on an upgrade that I "technically" don't want but forced to - I can't just chuck my i5 and be done with it. I need to change my motherboard, possibly the ram and the graphics card as well. Now, all of this adds to electronic wastage. If it was useful, I could donate to some charity where they could use it for another 3 or 4 years teaching kids about computers.Now assume we are in 2014. Windows 10 is just launched. Lots of people are on Windows 8.1. That upgrade wasn't focused on any hardware. So if your computer was slow (to your liking), then you had to upgrade. There was a rationale behind that upgrade because the computer was slow. The choice was mine. If I had a computer that handled the upgrade, I didn't need to change any chip unless I really had to.With the windows 11, they already decided that all pre-2017 chips would be affected. So which means, even with the roll out, Microsoft decided which chips would be excluded and which not.My computer, that I assembled in end 2016, has a i5 6th generation that I use 30% official and 70% personal. The CAD software is a 2021 version that I licence off work. And I am still able to work on it. There are tens of thousands of people who might've upgraded their computers with the 7th gen chip, thats now (from 2025 I mean) made redundant and they would be forced to do the upgrade even when the chipset is still a functioning one.I mean, thinking about it from consumer perspective. Would people spend 500 Euros on an upgrade they dont really want or would they look at alternatives to windows to maximise the utilization factor of their existing chipsets?!?