RAWK Running Slowly?

RAWK Running Slowly?
June 25, 2021, 03:18:54 pm
Anyone else having issues?  It's taking ages to load pages on my mobile and laptop, other websites are fine.
Re: RAWK Running Slowly?
Reply #1 on: June 25, 2021, 03:23:29 pm
Same mate.  Not just slow loading but also not recognising you've clicked on a topic without repeating a few times.
Re: RAWK Running Slowly?
Reply #2 on: June 25, 2021, 03:24:37 pm
Yeah it's been running slowly today for some reason. No issues with other sites.
Re: RAWK Running Slowly?
Reply #3 on: June 25, 2021, 03:49:30 pm
Seems okay for me, I'll check again later.

Just off to the match. Can't wait to see how Balotelli and Lambert link up together.
Re: RAWK Running Slowly?
Reply #4 on: June 25, 2021, 05:33:57 pm
Quote from: Jwils21 on June 25, 2021, 03:49:30 pm
Seems okay for me, I'll check again later.

Just off to the match. Can't wait to see how Balotelli and Lambert link up together.

;D

Yep, things running very slowly. All other websites are fine.
I've just wiped the sticky residue from my bellend onto the television screen. Taste it Leo. You deserve it.
I would honestly let Wijnaldum jizz in my face right now

Re: RAWK Running Slowly?
Reply #5 on: June 25, 2021, 06:17:08 pm
Come on RAWK. Load up for goodness sake...


Re: RAWK Running Slowly?
Reply #6 on: June 25, 2021, 06:19:01 pm
It's like being back on dial up.
Re: RAWK Running Slowly?
Reply #7 on: June 25, 2021, 06:53:45 pm
Slow as molasses
Re: RAWK Running Slowly?
Reply #8 on: June 25, 2021, 07:22:13 pm
Seemed fine this morning but been very slow loading since early this afternoon for me
Re: RAWK Running Slowly?
Reply #9 on: June 25, 2021, 08:28:17 pm
Yes, same for me.
Re: RAWK Running Slowly?
Reply #10 on: June 25, 2021, 08:28:27 pm
Yeah seemed to start sometime mid afternoon.
Re: RAWK Running Slowly?
Reply #11 on: June 25, 2021, 08:50:44 pm
Re: RAWK Running Slowly?
Reply #12 on: June 25, 2021, 09:29:02 pm
It's like Maguire in defence
Re: RAWK Running Slowly?
Reply #13 on: June 25, 2021, 10:03:32 pm
RAWK just found an extra gear.....

Did someone feed the hamsters?
Re: RAWK Running Slowly?
Reply #14 on: June 25, 2021, 10:04:24 pm
Did GOT complain that pace websites don't count so we had to slow RAWK down?
Re: RAWK Running Slowly?
Reply #15 on: June 25, 2021, 10:04:27 pm
Quote from: Just Elmo? on June 25, 2021, 10:03:32 pm
RAWK just found an extra gear.....

Did someone feed the hamsters?

Yep somebody's taken their foot off the brakes!
Re: RAWK Running Slowly?
Reply #16 on: June 25, 2021, 10:08:05 pm
Quote from: Craig 🤔 on June 25, 2021, 10:04:24 pm
Did GOT complain that pace websites don't count so we had to slow RAWK down?

Rawk was like Emre Can turning for fucks sakes.
Re: RAWK Running Slowly?
Reply #17 on: June 26, 2021, 12:42:54 am
I've been struggling to access the site via Tapatalk for several days and then today it slowed right down on the laptop as well.

Laptop's OK now, but still can't get on via Tapatalk
Re: RAWK Running Slowly?
Reply #18 on: June 26, 2021, 11:27:17 am
When the page loaded slow I thought either we've bought someone like Mbappe or sold someone Salah..  ;D

Sometimes see the visitation numbers peak in such "special" periods (also if we lose an important match...)
I have no idea what Im taking about

Re: RAWK Running Slowly?
Reply #19 on: Today at 03:31:11 pm
It tells you in the footer how quickly the page was created and if the server is under stress.
