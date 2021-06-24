« previous next »
Pages: [1]   Go Down

Author Topic: Steve Nicol  (Read 1083 times)

Offline phil236849

  • loves a Kwenchy Kup
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,518
  • Across the face of the goal
Steve Nicol
« on: June 24, 2021, 05:10:07 pm »
Couldnt find a thread on him. Just seen a great clip on Twitter of him tormenting Wimbledon left back with shimmies then pretending to check his watch out of boredom. Great player
Logged

Offline eddiedingle

  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 603
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Steve Nicol
« Reply #1 on: June 24, 2021, 05:22:24 pm »
Just don't watch his punditry. The guy is as thick as pigshit.
Logged

Offline Sangria

  • In trying to be right ends up wrong without fail
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 17,795
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Steve Nicol
« Reply #2 on: June 24, 2021, 06:33:37 pm »
Quote from: phil236849 on June 24, 2021, 05:10:07 pm
Couldnt find a thread on him. Just seen a great clip on Twitter of him tormenting Wimbledon left back with shimmies then pretending to check his watch out of boredom. Great player

Link?
Logged
"i just dont think (Lucas is) that type of player that Kenny wants"
Vidocq, 20 January 2011

http://www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=267148.msg8032258#msg8032258

Offline phil236849

  • loves a Kwenchy Kup
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,518
  • Across the face of the goal
Re: Steve Nicol
« Reply #3 on: June 24, 2021, 11:16:14 pm »
Logged

Offline phil236849

  • loves a Kwenchy Kup
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,518
  • Across the face of the goal
Re: Steve Nicol
« Reply #4 on: June 24, 2021, 11:16:58 pm »
Looks like Terry Phelan taking his time
Logged

Offline Sangria

  • In trying to be right ends up wrong without fail
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 17,795
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Steve Nicol
« Reply #5 on: June 25, 2021, 07:41:19 am »
Quote from: phil236849 on June 24, 2021, 11:16:14 pm
https://twitter.com/vintage_lfc/status/1407786442152161282?s=21


I liked Houghton's quick glance to check that he wouldn't be pressured by another player if Nicol used him as an outlet.
Logged
"i just dont think (Lucas is) that type of player that Kenny wants"
Vidocq, 20 January 2011

http://www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=267148.msg8032258#msg8032258

Online Keith Lard

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,128
Re: Steve Nicol
« Reply #6 on: June 28, 2021, 03:49:59 am »
Quote from: eddiedingle on June 24, 2021, 05:22:24 pm
Just don't watch his punditry. The guy is as thick as pigshit.

Lol his punditry is harmless. He loves the club and just larks about on espn
Logged
Pour yourself a drink and enjoy watching a genius in red - John Barnes || https://youtu.be/XEJfzUSH4e4

Offline oojason

  • The Official RAWK Audio Visual King
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 17,155
  • The Awkward Squad
Re: Steve Nicol
« Reply #7 on: August 18, 2022, 02:11:35 pm »
.
.
A few videos and some info on Steve Nicol...






Wikipedia page: https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Steve_Nicol

LFCHistory.net Player Profile page: www.lfchistory.net/Players/Player/Profile/389

LiverpoolFC.com Player Profile page: www.liverpoolfc.com/history/past-players/steve-nicol









'Steve Nicol  Liverpool Football Club 19811994' - a 7 minute video from Mersey Goals:-

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/KrD1ouam9RU" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/KrD1ouam9RU</a>



'Steve Nicol Liverpool FC Goals Collection' - a 22 minute video from Dave Waller:-

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/PfToCkMrWwA" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/PfToCkMrWwA</a>



'Liverpool Legend - Steve Nicol' - 4 minute video; 100 players That Shook The Kop:-

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/gIlnh0ux8Ns" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/gIlnh0ux8Ns</a>



'My Greatest Game: Liverpool vs. Everton 1983, by Steve Nicol' - a 5 minute video:-

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/eMQO1yMk1Rw" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/eMQO1yMk1Rw</a>



'Liverpool's Steve Nicol remembers the 1984 European Cup final vs. Roma' - a 5 minute video:-

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/iQEorQYQY4k" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/iQEorQYQY4k</a>



'[Newcastle United 1 Liverpool 4 20/09/1987' - a Steve Nicol hat-trick:-

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/XEygfvKQu3M" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/XEygfvKQu3M</a>



'Steve Nicol Checking his watch':-

https://twitter.com/Karim_Reformed/status/1407786442152161282



Nicol's 1st ever goal for Liverpool - vs QPR in 1983:-

https://twitter.com/1980sHeaven/status/1319162106663653377



Nicol goal vs Austria Vienna in 1985:-

https://twitter.com/clemente_carl/status/1204313901879435264



Nicol goal vs Arsenal in 1987:-

www.facebook.com/ClickLFC/videos/1791062980908246



Steve Nicol goal vs Norwich in 1990:-

www.facebook.com/goalslfc/videos/1831110056994958/



Steve Nicol goal vs Manchester City in 1991:-

www.facebook.com/ClickLFC/videos/1931086833572526/



'Steve Nicol Testimonial 1993' - full game:-

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/dD6SQKB0Ny0" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/dD6SQKB0Ny0</a>































Some 'youtube playlists' for the 14 seasons when Steve Nicol was a player for Liverpool...


1981/82 : www.youtube.com/playlist?list=PLiIQcmZy0mXvDY_y7VL265HOk-Qxp4-eA : www.youtube.com/playlist?list=PLDgk_BDLP9v4bhMtMhOpgpxhUZE9q0i9b

1982/83 : www.youtube.com/playlist?list=PLiIQcmZy0mXsTjWxK8Ve3bDrffV-FG8ul : www.youtube.com/playlist?list=PLA5tRiW-e4AqeTN_6QbSTH7QN05qMcQmx

1983/84 : www.youtube.com/playlist?list=PLC3KiSUH0tweJQTFRtNJCV_JC5mhOf3gM : www.youtube.com/playlist?list=PLiIQcmZy0mXuu0Db2RekWGr4JVOmDZvRQ

1984/85 : www.youtube.com/playlist?list=PLiIQcmZy0mXuu4YB5nb4oFUI1MhpNb56F : www.youtube.com/playlist?list=PLte5vKHiXI7HyA227KW8P56GySB11hrB4

1985/86 : www.youtube.com/playlist?list=PLiIQcmZy0mXt6NomE1dYPbSa7KiVHSUKu : www.youtube.com/playlist?list=PLte5vKHiXI7Gsgso3XL2BMGU0-UxRnfMm

1986/87 : www.youtube.com/playlist?list=PLC3KiSUH0twda_ahfsb7XHSBMTXX2bMGG : www.youtube.com/playlist?list=PLte5vKHiXI7HgN_2IFhSvdObsBdxmkqSV

1987/88 : www.youtube.com/playlist?list=PLiIQcmZy0mXsyssK3pgM_JJ6KV8-Hh_0b : www.youtube.com/playlist?list=PLte5vKHiXI7EIZBPPa4BYCH8xI4HFhoTg

1988/89 : www.youtube.com/playlist?list=PLte5vKHiXI7HpMaqclkaONU7TPJKYKMPj : www.youtube.com/playlist?list=PLC3KiSUH0twd8Sx0qlUSDLX540y0aVY1v

1989/90 : www.youtube.com/playlist?list=PLte5vKHiXI7GfhbEERKgo_gKL-Jee9wgc : www.youtube.com/playlist?list=PLDgk_BDLP9v5gHLD8Ak0H0C-gEZ1ptwhm

1990/91 : www.youtube.com/playlist?list=PLte5vKHiXI7GacXQVMHwyTV1woOGKQPsJ : www.youtube.com/playlist?list=PLiIQcmZy0mXtyE3eNT0e30-ajtuhKKxxc

1991/92 : www.youtube.com/playlist?list=PLiIQcmZy0mXsoYcHgmNlY5ospc6sJFnV8 : www.youtube.com/playlist?list=PLte5vKHiXI7ELTVoYvd8Nt-RfqDTquEds

1992/93 : www.youtube.com/playlist?list=PLiIQcmZy0mXskoENZHlncPLNk9PkQLKZE : www.youtube.com/playlist?list=PLte5vKHiXI7F6NQlh6pUMq2Tym-YBPJTI

1993/94 : www.youtube.com/playlist?list=PLte5vKHiXI7Eo8exGy7DFTd6FXR1Hg2MB : www.youtube.com/playlist?list=PLiIQcmZy0mXsW5C4g7YnMWR6cyLT46SAP

1994/95 : www.youtube.com/playlist?list=PLi9KIrViypX65VWROWgsfFFBXwm2rKrEe : www.youtube.com/playlist?list=PLiIQcmZy0mXsZNYRlbjNCKjLs5mCmlhZu



Some older Liverpool 'club history' videos - www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=112969.msg16108641#msg16108641






Steve Nicol with his 1989 Footballer Of The Year award:-
















A few articles on Steve Nicol...


Nicol recalls a glorious treble: www.lfchistory.net/Articles/Article/2759

Paisley's opinion on Steve Nicol: www.lfchistory.net/Articles/Article/1956

A chat with Steve Nicol: www.lfchistory.net/Articles/Article/2113

Steve Nicol - a true Liverpool legend: www.lfchistory.net/Articles/Article/1074

Golden goals: Steve Nicol (1987): http://that1980ssportsblog.blogspot.com/2021/03/golden-goals-steve-nicol-1987.html

Is Steve Nicol Liverpool's last great left-back?: www.joe.co.uk/sport/steve-nicol-interview-liverpool-84854

STEVE NICOL: BRITAINS BEST UTILITY PLAYER: www.theanfieldwrap.com/2015/10/steve-nicol-britains-best-utility-player

Steve Nicol bio at Planet Sport: www.planetsport.com/soccer/steve-nicol

Steve set for emotional return to Anfield: www.lfchistory.net/Articles/Article/3459

Stevie Nicol opens up about how Hillsborough affected him: www.otbsports.com/soccer/steve-nicol-interview-otb-263692

'I was not the same player or anywhere near as focused after Hillsborough': www.the42.ie/steve-nicol-hillsborough-interview-2978210-Sep2016

Liverpool legend Stevie Nicol says he'll never forget his grounding at Ayr United: www.dailyrecord.co.uk/news/local-news/liverpool-legend-stevie-nicol-says-8650871

Interview: Steve Nicol on playing and 'scoring' for Scotland: www.scotsman.com/sport/football/interview-steve-nicol-playing-and-scoring-scotland-1475130

Steve Nicol on Liverpool's 1990s decline and why he wouldn't like to be a footballer now: www.the42.ie/steve-nicol-liverpools-1990s-decline-2984810-Sep2016

Steve Nicols crisp eating habit: 'I ate 14 bags in one sitting': www.bbc.co.uk/programmes/p047dn7n

'5 league titles and a packet of crisps' - Steve Nicol autobiography: www.lfchistory.net/Articles/Article/3932

Steve Nicol player page at Transfermarkt: www.transfermarkt.co.uk/steve-nicol/profil/spieler/107096

Steve Nicol manager page at Transfermarkt: www.transfermarkt.co.uk/steve-nicol/profil/trainer/3213












-------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------






 A mini-index of RAWK's 'Liverpool Audio / Video thread' content info for years gone by, recent times, Season Reviews, Cup Final victories - Domestic, European, and World...


www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=345769.msg17787576#msg17787576 & www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=112969.0



Some 'older' League Titles : 1989/90 : 1987/88 : 1985/86 : 1983/84 : 1982/83 : 1981/82 : 1979/80 : 1978/79 : 1976/77 : 1975/76 : 1972/73 : 1965/66 : 1963/64.

Shankly : Paisley : Fagan : Houllier : Rafa : Klopp. | Clem : Neal : Thommo : Hansen : Alan Kennedy : Barnes : Callaghan : Souness : Ray Kennedy : Rush : Dalglish.

Lawrence : Yeats : Hughes : Smith : St John : Hunt : Keegan : Tosh : Heighway : Case : McDermott : Fairclough : Johnson : Whelan : Johnston : Nicol : Lawrenson.

Grobbelaar : Molby : McMahon. | Fowler : Berger : Smicer : Hyypia : Biscan : Garcia : Reina : Agger : Aurelio : Lucas : Torres : Suarez : Sissoko : Kuyt : Mascherano.

Henderson : Origi : Firmino. | | | Dave Waller youtube video channel (superb for 'older' Liverpool match and video content) : www.youtube.com/user/davewallerfsmail/videos

'Season Review' videos (from 1987/88 onwards) & some older 'Club History' videos : www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=112969.msg16108641#msg16108641

« Last Edit: Yesterday at 10:46:49 pm by oojason »
Logged
.
Some 'Useful Info' for following the football + TV, Streams, Highlights & Replays etc - www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=345769

A mini-index of RAWK's 'Liverpool Audio / Video thread' content over the years; & more - www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=345769.msg17787576#msg17787576

Offline KillieRed

  • Jaro.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,488
  • Nemo me impune lacessit.
Re: Steve Nicol
« Reply #8 on: August 18, 2022, 02:41:33 pm »
I once spoke to a guy (Ill omit his name) who told me that he used to play for St.Mirren as a full back & that Liverpool asked to take him on trial training. His manager (not Ferguson) turned them down & the next week Liverpool signed Steve Nicol from A*r United. He wasnt particularly bitter about it, but eventually he slipped down the leagues & into junior football. Sliding doors
Logged
"Nobody knows anything..." William Goldman.

Online Keith Lard

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,128
Re: Steve Nicol
« Reply #9 on: Today at 07:15:02 am »
Quote from: KillieRed on August 18, 2022, 02:41:33 pm
I once spoke to a guy (Ill omit his name) who told me that he used to play for St.Mirren as a full back & that Liverpool asked to take him on trial training. His manager (not Ferguson) turned them down & the next week Liverpool signed Steve Nicol from A*r United. He wasnt particularly bitter about it, but eventually he slipped down the leagues & into junior football. Sliding doors

Got to sting though. Thats like losing the golden ticket to enter the wonka factory
Logged
Pour yourself a drink and enjoy watching a genius in red - John Barnes || https://youtu.be/XEJfzUSH4e4
Pages: [1]   Go Up
« previous next »
 