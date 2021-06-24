Couldnt find a thread on him. Just seen a great clip on Twitter of him tormenting Wimbledon left back with shimmies then pretending to check his watch out of boredom. Great player
https://twitter.com/vintage_lfc/status/1407786442152161282?s=21
Just don't watch his punditry. The guy is as thick as pigshit.
I once spoke to a guy (Ill omit his name) who told me that he used to play for St.Mirren as a full back & that Liverpool asked to take him on trial training. His manager (not Ferguson) turned them down & the next week Liverpool signed Steve Nicol from A*r United. He wasnt particularly bitter about it, but eventually he slipped down the leagues & into junior football. Sliding doors
