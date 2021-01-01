« previous next »
Pages: [1]   Go Down

Author Topic: Away Goals Rule Removed From UEFA Club Competitions  (Read 651 times)

Offline rafathegaffa83

  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 35,330
  • Dutch Class
Away Goals Rule Removed From UEFA Club Competitions
« on: Today at 02:35:50 pm »
UEFA@UEFA
The away goals rule will be removed from all UEFA club competitions from the 2021/22 season. Ties in which the two teams score the same number of goals over the two legs will now have two 15-minute periods of extra time, and, if required, penalty kicks.

UEFA@UEFA
Statistics since the mid-1970s show a clear trend of continuous reduction in the gap between the number of home-away wins (from 61%-19% to 47%-30%) and the average number of goals per match scored at home-away (from 2.02-0.95 to 1.58-1.15) in mens competitions.

UEFA@UEFA
Since 2009/10, the average goals per game have remained very steady in the #UWCL with the overall average of 1.92 for home teams and 1.6 for away teams.

More here: https://www.uefa.com/insideuefa/mediaservices/mediareleases/news/026a-1298aeb73a7a-5b64cb68d920-1000--abolition-of-the-away-goals-rule-in-all-uefa-club-competitions/
Logged

Offline a treeless whopper

  • Hates everyone and everything. Including YOU! Negativity not just for Christmas. Thinks 'irony' means 'metallic'......
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 60,132
Re: Away Goals Rule Removed From UEFA Club Competitions
« Reply #1 on: Today at 02:37:42 pm »
Good stuff.
Logged

Offline macca007

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,077
Re: Away Goals Rule Removed From UEFA Club Competitions
« Reply #2 on: Today at 02:40:24 pm »
Was always ridiculous when teams where drawing after extra time and this knocked a team out.
Logged

Online Circa1892

  • Real Madrid 0 - 1 Liverpool - Parc des Princes, 27th May 1981 Remember?... About as intimidating as Bambi.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 12,796
Re: Away Goals Rule Removed From UEFA Club Competitions
« Reply #3 on: Today at 02:43:59 pm »
Quote from: macca007 on Today at 02:40:24 pm
Was always ridiculous when teams where drawing after extra time and this knocked a team out.

Thats what fucked us against Atletico
Logged

Offline rafathegaffa83

  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 35,330
  • Dutch Class
Re: Away Goals Rule Removed From UEFA Club Competitions
« Reply #4 on: Today at 02:48:20 pm »
I'd have rather they kept the rule, but scrapped it in extra-time. I think the outcome will be more conservative tactics away from home and a greater emphasis on having the 2nd leg at home
Logged

Offline Barneylfc∗

  • Cross-dressing man-bag wielding golfer. Wannabe Mod. Coprophiliac. Would like to buy an airline seat if he could. Known 'grass'. Wants to go home to He-Man
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 46,223
  • Now Shevchenko cant sleep cos Carra's in town.
Re: Away Goals Rule Removed From UEFA Club Competitions
« Reply #5 on: Today at 02:49:54 pm »
Quote from: rafathegaffa83 on Today at 02:48:20 pm
I'd have rather they kept the rule, but scrapped it in extra-time. I think the outcome will be more conservative tactics away from home and a greater emphasis on having the 2nd leg at home

Was literally going to say the same thing.

No need for it in extra time. Play for a 0-0 away, win the tie at home. Sound.
Logged

Online Drinks Sangria

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 10,093
  • 'I'm caught on your coat again.'
Re: Away Goals Rule Removed From UEFA Club Competitions
« Reply #6 on: Today at 02:51:51 pm »
Quote from: rafathegaffa83 on Today at 02:48:20 pm
I'd have rather they kept the rule, but scrapped it in extra-time. I think the outcome will be more conservative tactics away from home and a greater emphasis on having the 2nd leg at home
Agreed - The Atletico example still holds true, we had 90 minutes available to score an away goal and they had 120, patently unfair and played to their advantage. However, I do think the whole reason they brought this in is going to resurface - too much conservatism away from home. Yes the stats support a reduction in the gap between goals scored by home and away, but the data they're looking at is post-away goals rule, which makes the statement very obvious and just shows it was working as intended.

The away goals rule will be revisited within the next 5 years.
Logged
Seeing these smiling faces is the greatest pleasure. They have been magnificent all season. They have been our 12th man. I have always said our fans are the best in England. Now I know they are the best in Europe too. Rafa Benitez

Offline Samie

  • The Ev of drafting! Rumoured to be the 7th, we may need that old magic back! The Timekeeper, ask him what time the action starts
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 45,405
Re: Away Goals Rule Removed From UEFA Club Competitions
« Reply #7 on: Today at 02:52:16 pm »
No more Barcelona level comebacks. We will have the last great Champions League tie.
Logged

Online BIG DICK NICK

  • is a cushy number for the Plod who work in this largely crime free suburb. Ate two, Brucey. Thread locker extraordinaire. Might answer to Nick CRoxy. Imaginary cock prognosticator. Has experience of being a bit of a floating twat. Well drilled at the back
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 87,449
  • Poultry in Motion
Re: Away Goals Rule Removed From UEFA Club Competitions
« Reply #8 on: Today at 02:53:00 pm »
Quote from: Samie on Today at 02:52:16 pm
No more Barcelona level comebacks. We will have the last great Champions League tie.

Why?
Logged

Online rob1966

  • YORKIE bar-munching, hedgehog-squashing (well-)articulated road-hog-litter-bug. Sleeping With The Enemy. Has felt the wind and shed his anger..... did you know I drive a Jag?
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 26,098
Re: Away Goals Rule Removed From UEFA Club Competitions
« Reply #9 on: Today at 02:55:06 pm »
Quote from: rafathegaffa83 on Today at 02:48:20 pm
I'd have rather they kept the rule, but scrapped it in extra-time. I think the outcome will be more conservative tactics away from home and a greater emphasis on having the 2nd leg at home

Agree with this. I had no issue with the away goals rule UNTIL it went to extra time and then gave an unfair advantage to the away team.

Quote from: Circa1892 on Today at 02:43:59 pm
Thats what fucked us against Atletico

Twice - they also won the 2010 Europa semi on the away goals rule in Extra Time.
Logged

Online rob1966

  • YORKIE bar-munching, hedgehog-squashing (well-)articulated road-hog-litter-bug. Sleeping With The Enemy. Has felt the wind and shed his anger..... did you know I drive a Jag?
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 26,098
Re: Away Goals Rule Removed From UEFA Club Competitions
« Reply #10 on: Today at 02:55:38 pm »
Quote from: Samie on Today at 02:52:16 pm
No more Barcelona level comebacks. We will have the last great Champions League tie.

We won that 4-3 on aggregate?
Logged

Offline Samie

  • The Ev of drafting! Rumoured to be the 7th, we may need that old magic back! The Timekeeper, ask him what time the action starts
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 45,405
Re: Away Goals Rule Removed From UEFA Club Competitions
« Reply #11 on: Today at 02:57:03 pm »
 ;D

I meant on that level.  Taking away the away goals rule take away those kind of games.
Logged

Online DelTrotter

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,344
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Away Goals Rule Removed From UEFA Club Competitions
« Reply #12 on: Today at 02:57:52 pm »
Quote from: rafathegaffa83 on Today at 02:48:20 pm
I'd have rather they kept the rule, but scrapped it in extra-time. I think the outcome will be more conservative tactics away from home and a greater emphasis on having the 2nd leg at home

Yeah same, hate it in extra time, the atmosphere has gone, the players are knackered, one mistake and you are totally fucked, I know someone will say it's 120mins of home advantage v 90 for the other team but given the state of the game after 90mins it never really feels like it, I'd always prefer to be the away side in that situation, one good attack, bit of luck or whatever and you are through.
Logged

Online redgriffin73

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 26,800
  • Thanks for everything Rafa. Nunca Caminarás Solo.
Re: Away Goals Rule Removed From UEFA Club Competitions
« Reply #13 on: Today at 03:03:37 pm »
Quote from: rafathegaffa83 on Today at 02:48:20 pm
I'd have rather they kept the rule, but scrapped it in extra-time. I think the outcome will be more conservative tactics away from home and a greater emphasis on having the 2nd leg at home

I would prefer this too.
Logged
Rafa Benitez: "I'll always keep in my heart the good times I've had here, the strong and loyal support of the fans in the tough times and the love from Liverpool. I have no words to thank you enough for all these years and I am very proud to say that I was your manager. Thank you so much once more and always remember: You'll never walk alone."

Online jackh

  • Has a blog but doesn't like to talk about it. Slightly obsessed with the colour orange for some weird reason......
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 9,174
    • @hartejack
Re: Away Goals Rule Removed From UEFA Club Competitions
« Reply #14 on: Today at 03:04:08 pm »
Quote from: Samie on Today at 02:57:03 pm
;D

I meant on that level.  Taking away the away goals rule take away those kind of games.

The sense of relief when Salah got our second half away-goal against City in 2018, after they'd played well in the first half and reduced the aggregate deficit to 3-1...!

Remember the slim lifeline that Roma's two late away-goals seemed to give them at Anfield in 2018?

And the Dortmund 'comeback(s)' in 2016 - their two early away-goals at Anfield took the tie to 3-1 and it looked over; Origi pulled on back after half time but they score ten minutes later to make it 4-2 and seemingly finish us off again.

Always loved the drama it added to be honest!
Logged

Offline Kekule

  • Not fussy.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 9,347
Re: Away Goals Rule Removed From UEFA Club Competitions
« Reply #15 on: Today at 03:05:48 pm »
So the team playing the 2nd leg at home, which is the luck of the draw (except for rounds immediately following the group stages), potentially get an extra 30 minutes at home?

The away goals rule meant that although the away team had an extra 30 minutes to get an away goal, the other side got an extra 30 minutes in front of their own fans spurring them on/keeping the adrenaline up.  It wasn't ideal but at least there was a balance.  This favours the home side with no balancing "advantage" for the away team.

I'm not sure how I feel about it. It's great to have an extra 30 minutes at Anfield with no jeopardy of away goals being worth more, but it's a bit crap if you've got another 30 minutes on a big pitch and in a hostile atmosphere.
Logged

Online Pyro

  • no party no
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,931
    • Hattrick. Browser-based, football themed strategy game
Re: Away Goals Rule Removed From UEFA Club Competitions
« Reply #16 on: Today at 03:07:16 pm »
I'm actually surprised at the amount of support for this change. I've never heard anyone - not even once - complain about how away goals affect a two-legged tie if scores are level, and that it should change.
« Last Edit: Today at 03:27:37 pm by Pyro »
Logged
Quote from: lfcshaunod on May 13, 2012, 04:53:18 pm
I will eat my own shit if city win this...

Offline disgraced cake

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,930
  • Seis Veces
Re: Away Goals Rule Removed From UEFA Club Competitions
« Reply #17 on: Today at 03:08:53 pm »
Disappointed they've gone through with that. I'm as happy as anybody that it means they don't count for more in extra time but in general I think it'll be worse for the tournaments. Stop fucking around with everything FFS.
Logged
Proud Legacy Supporter of Liverpool Soccer Franchise

Rome 1977
London 1978
Paris 1981
Rome 1984
Istanbul 2005
Madrid 2019

19 League Titles, 6 European Cups, 3 UEFA Cups, 7 FA Cups, 8 League Cups, 4 European Super Cups, World Champions 2019. We live the dream.

Offline rafathegaffa83

  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 35,330
  • Dutch Class
Re: Away Goals Rule Removed From UEFA Club Competitions
« Reply #18 on: Today at 03:09:53 pm »
Quote from: Samie on Today at 02:57:03 pm
;D

I meant on that level.  Taking away the away goals rule take away those kind of games.

I can see that. There's a difference in approach/mentality if you need to level it up with the possibility of extra-time and without fear of needing to score two more if you concede an away goal. It will take away some of the drama, removes some of the rewards for a spirited away performance and will benefit clubs with deeper squad depth
Logged

Offline Kekule

  • Not fussy.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 9,347
Re: Away Goals Rule Removed From UEFA Club Competitions
« Reply #19 on: Today at 03:10:41 pm »
Quote from: Pyro on Today at 03:07:16 pm
I'm actually suprised at the amount of support for this change. I've never heard anyone - not even once - complain about how away goals affect a two-legged tie if scores are level, and that it should change.

The only time I ever hear anyone whine about it is when United get knocked out on away goals.  Liverpool, Chelsea, Arsenal etc get knocked out and that's what they signed up, to they know the rules and they should have defended better at home.

United get knocked out on it and it's a ridiculous rule that belongs in the past.
Logged

Online redgriffin73

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 26,800
  • Thanks for everything Rafa. Nunca Caminarás Solo.
Re: Away Goals Rule Removed From UEFA Club Competitions
« Reply #20 on: Today at 03:14:35 pm »
Quote from: Kekule on Today at 03:05:48 pm
So the team playing the 2nd leg at home, which is the luck of the draw (except for rounds immediately following the group stages), potentially get an extra 30 minutes at home?

The away goals rule meant that although the away team had an extra 30 minutes to get an away goal, the other side got an extra 30 minutes in front of their own fans spurring them on/keeping the adrenaline up.  It wasn't ideal but at least there was a balance.  This favours the home side with no balancing "advantage" for the away team.

I'm not sure how I feel about it. It's great to have an extra 30 minutes at Anfield with no jeopardy of away goals being worth more, but it's a bit crap if you've got another 30 minutes on a big pitch and in a hostile atmosphere.

Plus potentially a penalty shootout advantage for the home team too.
Logged
Rafa Benitez: "I'll always keep in my heart the good times I've had here, the strong and loyal support of the fans in the tough times and the love from Liverpool. I have no words to thank you enough for all these years and I am very proud to say that I was your manager. Thank you so much once more and always remember: You'll never walk alone."

Online B0151?

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 17,623
Re: Away Goals Rule Removed From UEFA Club Competitions
« Reply #21 on: Today at 03:15:51 pm »
Terrible and the move is based on flawed logic. This season made it abundantly clear how big of an advantage having home support is
Logged

Online Agent99

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,047
Re: Away Goals Rule Removed From UEFA Club Competitions
« Reply #22 on: Today at 03:18:04 pm »
Good old UEFA, fucking up football one rule at a time.
Logged

Online RedSince86

  • I blame Chris de Burgh
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 13,160
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Away Goals Rule Removed From UEFA Club Competitions
« Reply #23 on: Today at 03:23:01 pm »
Next by Ceferin will be to abolish 2 leg semi final ties for one off games in the CL final host city.
Logged
"Since its purchase by the sheikh of Abu Dhabi, Manchester City has managed to cheat its way into the top echelon of European football and create a global, immensely profitable football empire, ignoring rules along the way. The club's newfound glory is rooted in lies."

Online rob1966

  • YORKIE bar-munching, hedgehog-squashing (well-)articulated road-hog-litter-bug. Sleeping With The Enemy. Has felt the wind and shed his anger..... did you know I drive a Jag?
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 26,098
Re: Away Goals Rule Removed From UEFA Club Competitions
« Reply #24 on: Today at 03:26:48 pm »
Quote from: Pyro on Today at 03:07:16 pm
I'm actually suprised at the amount of support for this change. I've never heard anyone - not even once - complain about how away goals affect a two-legged tie if scores are level, and that it should change.

Usually its supporters of clubs getting knocked out on aways who moan. I wanted the rule to stay, but without the extra time shite. Simeone agreed it was unfair when they did us in the CL.
Logged

Offline Samie

  • The Ev of drafting! Rumoured to be the 7th, we may need that old magic back! The Timekeeper, ask him what time the action starts
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 45,405
Re: Away Goals Rule Removed From UEFA Club Competitions
« Reply #25 on: Today at 03:29:49 pm »
Quote from: RedSince86 on Today at 03:23:01 pm
Next by Ceferin will be to abolish 2 leg semi final ties for one off games in the CL final host city.

That's already in the cars beyond 2024. Semi Final and Final in one host city. Much like the Euro's this year.
Logged

Online Pyro

  • no party no
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,931
    • Hattrick. Browser-based, football themed strategy game
Re: Away Goals Rule Removed From UEFA Club Competitions
« Reply #26 on: Today at 03:32:04 pm »
Quote from: rob1966 on Today at 03:26:48 pm
Usually its supporters of clubs getting knocked out on aways who moan. I wanted the rule to stay, but without the extra time shite. Simeone agreed it was unfair when they did us in the CL.

Yup, I can't be arsed sitting through extra-time at the best of times of which will be a more regular occurance with these changes. 2 hours is decent enough to spend watching a football match for me. But I'm sure this is mostly down to economic factors. More game-time = more sponsorship, more ads etc...
Logged
Quote from: lfcshaunod on May 13, 2012, 04:53:18 pm
I will eat my own shit if city win this...

Online Craig S

  • KOP CONDUCTOR
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,199
Re: Away Goals Rule Removed From UEFA Club Competitions
« Reply #27 on: Today at 03:37:19 pm »
Gutted, one of the best rules in footy IMO.
You don't get that knife edge adrenalin anywhere else in football, as when one goal could mean go through or go out. The Gudjonsson miss in injury time had absolutely everything hanging on it - that is now gone.

Actually think it may take a bit of the edge off in second leg atmospheres too. Just the nervous energy it creates in the kop
« Last Edit: Today at 03:39:29 pm by Craig S »
Logged

Offline LFC when it suits

  • Not got a fucking clue. Life is well, a bit of a long time. And that unconditional support thing can be a bit of a drag. Something better may come along. circumscribed
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 15,411
Re: Away Goals Rule Removed From UEFA Club Competitions
« Reply #28 on: Today at 03:42:54 pm »
Terrible decision. Back to the days of the away team in the first leg setting up for a draw.
Logged
Pages: [1]   Go Up
« previous next »
 