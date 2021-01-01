So the team playing the 2nd leg at home, which is the luck of the draw (except for rounds immediately following the group stages), potentially get an extra 30 minutes at home?



The away goals rule meant that although the away team had an extra 30 minutes to get an away goal, the other side got an extra 30 minutes in front of their own fans spurring them on/keeping the adrenaline up. It wasn't ideal but at least there was a balance. This favours the home side with no balancing "advantage" for the away team.



I'm not sure how I feel about it. It's great to have an extra 30 minutes at Anfield with no jeopardy of away goals being worth more, but it's a bit crap if you've got another 30 minutes on a big pitch and in a hostile atmosphere.