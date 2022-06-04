« previous next »
Gini Wijnaldum

Re: Gini Wijnaldum
June 4, 2022, 01:01:12 am
Quote from: gazzalfc on May 14, 2022, 08:57:49 am
He'll go back to Newcastle. It's about right for him and his wages and the PR about his career going full circle

You could be right, would probably get him back in the Dutch squad as well.
Re: Gini Wijnaldum
June 4, 2022, 07:34:08 am
Quote from: leinad on May 13, 2022, 11:09:33 pm
Gini been dropped from the National team due to a lack of playing time. It's been a disaster for him at PSG, hopefully he leaves and plays somewhere they will appreciate him.

He's on 300k a week. Newcastle aren't throwing silly money around. Not yet anyway. And for a player who'll turn 32 in November and has just had two awful seasons.

It'll be a big kick up the arse for Gini though, he'll want to play at the World Cup.
Re: Gini Wijnaldum
June 12, 2022, 09:38:46 am
He's turned into an instagram influencer. Embarrassing content at times 😂
Re: Gini Wijnaldum
June 12, 2022, 12:52:39 pm
Much like Coutinho just shows the grass isn't always greener but the money is.
Re: Gini Wijnaldum
June 19, 2022, 12:27:53 pm
Oh dear  :duh

Get French Football News
@GFFN
🏆 | Ligue 1 Flop Signing of the Year - Georginio Wijnaldum (PSG)

We've combined votes from you the fans with our experts' views to pick winners in 16 categories for the 2021/22 campaign.
Re: Gini Wijnaldum
June 19, 2022, 01:26:19 pm
As I've mentioned before I have no problem with Gini leaving, nor with anything he 'said'. But it is always fun to see that leaving Liverpool can be a career bruiser.

Current players take note. You might not get elsewhere what you get here
Re: Gini Wijnaldum
June 21, 2022, 11:55:04 am
....and ironically still probably better than if he'd moved to Barca.
Re: Gini Wijnaldum
Yesterday at 09:39:20 pm
Quote from: Henry Gale on June 19, 2022, 12:27:53 pm
Oh dear  :duh

Get French Football News
@GFFN
🏆 | Ligue 1 Flop Signing of the Year - Georginio Wijnaldum (PSG)

We've combined votes from you the fans with our experts' views to pick winners in 16 categories for the 2021/22 campaign.

I hope the vote wasn't done somewhere on social media or he'll probably start again whining about mean people on there...
Re: Gini Wijnaldum
Today at 12:04:52 am
Quote from: stoa on Yesterday at 09:39:20 pm
I hope the vote wasn't done somewhere on social media or he'll probably start again whining about mean people on there...
And he'd be correct to. They're absolute dickhead gobshites in large part
Re: Gini Wijnaldum
Today at 12:05:59 am
Seems like Everton might want him.
Re: Gini Wijnaldum
Today at 01:32:25 am
Quote from: Ghost Town on Today at 12:04:52 am
And he'd be correct to. They're absolute dickhead gobshites in large part

Maybe he should be looking for a club in North Korea then...
Re: Gini Wijnaldum
Today at 01:33:35 am
Quote from: stoa on Today at 01:32:25 am
Maybe he should be looking for a club in North Korea then...
:lmao

Yeah that's right, mate. Lol
Re: Gini Wijnaldum
Today at 10:58:27 am
Quote from: Chakan on Today at 12:05:59 am
Seems like Everton might want him.

He'll be happy there, Evertonians are the most fair-minded and non-judgemental of all online footy fans...
