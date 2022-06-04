He'll go back to Newcastle. It's about right for him and his wages and the PR about his career going full circle
Gini been dropped from the National team due to a lack of playing time. It's been a disaster for him at PSG, hopefully he leaves and plays somewhere they will appreciate him.
Oh dear Get French Football News@GFFN🏆 | Ligue 1 Flop Signing of the Year - Georginio Wijnaldum (PSG)We've combined votes from you the fans with our experts' views to pick winners in 16 categories for the 2021/22 campaign.
I hope the vote wasn't done somewhere on social media or he'll probably start again whining about mean people on there...
And he'd be correct to. They're absolute dickhead gobshites in large part
Maybe he should be looking for a club in North Korea then...
Seems like Everton might want him.
