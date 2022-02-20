What are you on about? I literally mentioned the fact that there's a line that bellends cross, where it's a lot more than simply criticising a bad performance. I never suggested that he should 'man up' - that's you trying to make a thing out of something that isn't there.



What I said was simple - if a player uses something like twitter or instagram, as long as the dialogue is fair and not abusive from the fans, they should have a right to voice their opinion, whatever that may mean to the players. I don't think something like Rawk is any different in that regard, even if it's not for the players, but for fans of LFC. If you can't use these things for so much as a borderline, neutral, inoffensive opinion, then they're a bit fucking pointless, aren't they?



I loved Wijnaldum, and I still do. Ultimately, when I look back on it down the line I'll probably just laugh at that comment, especially in the context of him joining PSG. Yeah, it done my head in a bit at the time, and I still personally believe he was talking shite, but alas, he said it, and that's his right. I don't really care how it all played out, we had him, he was great, and he left after giving us the best years of his playing career.



The only thing he said which I didn't like was about the online abuse. I hate it when players go on about getting shit on twitter etc. As long as it doesn't cross the line of extreme personal abuse or racism etc, players should be able to take it as long as they use these sites.

Twitter is a fucking cesspit, so if he doesn't like what is posted on there by scum and trolls, don't go on it - simple.



You said:Sounds to me rather like you're saying that players should man up and take it.This seems to be a common view; that because celebs are rich and famous they should 'take it'. Now I agree that it's unseemly for players to get involved in spats with twats on social media, so I'd agree that they shouldn't reply or get into arguments. Not because the twats are right but because it's pointleess engaging with them and ends up an undignified mess.But to suggest that a player can't even generally voice their opinion about how disappointingly bad the behaviour of SM fans is, is something else.Sure, people have the right to voice their opinion; but the targets of their opinion have the right to voice theirs back. To regard one as sacrosanct and the other as wrong is a weird double standard, and seems to me to be born out of a strange over-sensitivity.Personally I'd have no problem with more players calling out Twitter fans for the brainless gobshites they are. My only reservation, as I mentioned before, is that letting the twats know they get to a player could encourage them to do it more, not less, because that's the kind of infantile mentality they exhibit.Generally I agree that twitter is a cesspit. It's why I'm not a member, either in a personal or professional capacity. And yes, I would agree that players should avoid it. But for some reason many of them want to be on there; it's normalised among players. So given that they are on there it still doesn't give gobsites a right to act like twats towards them (and nor towards anyone). That would be veering too much into 'they are asking for it' territory.