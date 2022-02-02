Anybody left us under Klopp whos gone on to be successful? All our first team players under Klopp have flopped big time once they left, coutinho and Gini spring to mind and Can didnt pull up any trees at Juventus either. Only one I can think of is Luis Alberto



Benteke - 32M recouped for a lad that went to palace and has played 170 odd games and scored 40 goals.Ibe - 15M recouped for a lad that held promise but really hasn't delivered at all. Now plying his trade in Turkey.Joe Allen - 13M recouped and he has been at Stoke since, albeit struggling with injuries increasingly. Still features for Wales frequently.Skrtel - sold for 5M to Fenerbahce and he has largely carved a pretty good career in Turkey, even winning the Super Lig with Istanbul Basaksehir. Now back in his homeland winding down his career.Luis Alberto- 4M recouped for a player that never really broke through. Has gone on to become a club favourite at Lazio and still there playing well.Brad Smith - Despite playing for us as a teenager, it never really worked out for Brad Smith. Now plays in the MLS.Sakho - 26M recouped for a bit of a bad-boy defender. Spent 4 seasons at Crystal Palace and now back in France after his contract wasn't renewed. Once the PSG Captain, now the 31 yr old barely starts for Montpellier and last played for France in 2018.Balotelli - Went to Nice on free transfer and has had a journeyman career for such a gifted footballer. His is a cautionary tale of how skill without attitude and application get you nowhere. However, at 31, he's been recalled to the Italian team and maybe some sense will finally enter his head.Kolo Toure - Kolo followed Brendan to Celtic for a season, then retired and then followed Brendan again to Leicester where he is a coach.Markovic - A series of unsuccessful loans and then a solitary appearance at Fulham, Markovic is now back in his home country where he plays consistently for Partizan. His career definitely hasn't panned out the way people had perhaps thought it would.Wisdom - Plays as a regular for Derby Co in the championship but didn't re-sign with them after their financial woes and now seems to not be playing.Jon Flanagan - The Scouse Cafu joined Stevie G at Rangers before becoming a bench warmer in the Belgian and Danish leagues.Lucas - Joined Lazio for 5M and has become a fan-favourite there making 180 odd appearances and winning various plaudits.Sturridge - Joined the Turkish Super Lig before being suspended for betting issues, and now plies his trade in AustraliaGrujic - Sold to Porto for 11M where he is a bit of a squad player. Still only 25 though, and his best football could still be before him.Danny Ward - After his heroics at Huddersfield, Ward was sold to Leicester for 12M and has largely been their backup GK, making a few cup appearancesKlavan - Cult hero Klavan was sold to Cagliari for 2M and spent 3 seasons there before heading back to Estonia where he is in the twilight of his careerHarry WIlson - A former academy player of the year, had multiple successful loans before finding his level in the Championship with Fulham and Wales.Can - Joined Juve but never really made the grade there and then back in Germany where he struggles for game time too.Ryan Kent - Sold to Rangers for 7M and had 2 very good seasons under Stevie G, and is still thereIngs - Sold to Southampton for 20M and has unsurprisingly had success there and then at Villa. Will be interesting to see how he fares under Stevie GAwoniyi - After being persistently on loan, he was sold for 7M and is tearing up the Bundesliga with Union Berlin, and recently scored at AFCON as well.Solanke - Big Dom Solanke was sold to Bournemouth for 20M and struggled in the EPL but has been a goalscoring machine for them in the ChampionshipMoreno - Released by us, he has gone on to have a bit-part career at VilllarealMignolet - Sold to Club Brugge for 6.5M, he is their No.1 and has won 2 league titles in BelgiumEjaria - Signed for Reading and seems to have found his level in the ChampionshipLovren - SIgned for Zenit and has spearheaded their March to consecutive domestic cups and league titlesShaqiri - Signed for 6M to Lyon and has struggled to be a regular there. Seems like he might move again, ever the JourneymanWijnaldum - Signed for PSG for big money but now won't even take part in their CL campaign. Struggled with injuries in France when he was an ever-present hereLallana - After a number of injury packed seasons here, he moved to Brighton and has been consistently selected and even captained the outfit.Clyne - Struggled with injuries and then moved to Palace where he seems to be signing only 1 yearly contracts and very much a squad player. Suspect he's been marred significantly by his injuriesIt's hard to do better than LFC. We are one of the biggest clubs in the world, and in recent history at the forefront of winning things. In general, players who move on only do well if they play at a lower level.