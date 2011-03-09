« previous next »
Gini Wijnaldum

Re: Gini Wijnaldum
December 9, 2021, 03:27:49 pm
Would he even want to come back after the online abuse he referred to back in July?
Re: Gini Wijnaldum
December 9, 2021, 03:28:27 pm
Quote from: FlashGordon on December  9, 2021, 03:25:56 pm
We've evolved and left him behind. He was a great servant for us and is a great footballer, just not for us anymore.

Which is what we tried to do last season but could just never get that midfield three on the pitch. And it was well into November before we did this season.

I agree about the evolution, but he's missed as an option.
Re: Gini Wijnaldum
December 9, 2021, 03:59:17 pm
This is all purely hypothetical, but Hendo is playing a really advanced role this year getting into the box, taking more shots, and generally hovering on the edge of the area every time we attack. Gini would probably be excellent option there given his role and performances for his national team.
Re: Gini Wijnaldum
December 9, 2021, 04:11:08 pm
No thanks, he can go on loan to Newcastle and take corrupt money from them instead of PSG.

Good riddance.
Re: Gini Wijnaldum
December 9, 2021, 04:17:16 pm
he could be an option against Shrewsbury


Re: Gini Wijnaldum
December 9, 2021, 05:19:14 pm
Quote from: Ravishing Rick Rude on December  9, 2021, 12:46:56 pm
Tbf we did the exact same thing with Taki

Hardly. First off, compared to Gini at PSG, Taki will not be on a "shitload" of money. Second, we were struggling badly last year due to injuries and it wasn't an environment conductive to Taki's development. Klopp was trying to keep an experienced core of players on the pitch and loaned Taki out for first team experience and to help his confidence.

Gini is a victim of his own wallet and the internal politics rife amongst the egotistical prima-donnas who sign for oil clubs. Some players can have all the talent and ability in the universe, but ultimately are only ever as good as the belief shown in them by their coach and the supporters. You go to these big clubs and you risk being discarded as easily as a used condom.

As for Millie, I'd say Sterling is a far more relevant example than him.
Re: Gini Wijnaldum
December 9, 2021, 11:44:37 pm
Quote from: Zee_26 on December  9, 2021, 03:59:17 pm
This is all purely hypothetical, but Hendo is playing a really advanced role this year getting into the box, taking more shots, and generally hovering on the edge of the area every time we attack. Gini would probably be excellent option there given his role and performances for his national team.
Indeed.

I have no dog in this 'Gini coming back' race. I couldn't care less if he does or doesn't, as long as whatever happens is Klopp's idea. But where I think there's some unjoined-up thinking is this idea that we have moved on and evolved because Gini left. I.e that he was holding us back and bringing him back in (hypothetically) would take us backwards.

I don't think this follows at all. We have changed our midfield strategy, certainly. But it is a conscious change, not an accidental by-product of Gini leaving. If he were still here we could still have changed our midfield strategy and he would have fitted into it, as he does for his national side.

The only counter notion might be that if he were still here Klopp might have been tempted to stick with the way we played and not attempted a change. But that implies that Kloppo will lazily stick with what he has and not always be looking to improve and develop and change thngs and I don't think that idea is true at all.
Re: Gini Wijnaldum
December 10, 2021, 01:36:45 am
Quote from: Red Berry on December  9, 2021, 05:19:14 pm
Hardly. First off, compared to Gini at PSG, Taki will not be on a "shitload" of money. Second, we were struggling badly last year due to injuries and it wasn't an environment conductive to Taki's development. Klopp was trying to keep an experienced core of players on the pitch and loaned Taki out for first team experience and to help his confidence.

Yeah, that's basically my take on Takumi. I was thinking about him, while I was writing the other post and that we loaned him out after half a season, but it's clearly a different situation. We didn't buy him just for the sake of it. We bought him, because he could be had for what in today's market is basically peanuts. We needed players and we don't have loads of money to spend on them. So we kind of need to be clever. I think Klopp tried to do with him, what he did with other guys which is giving them loads of time to adjust, get used to how we play and find their place in the team (like he did with Tsimikas). I just think Takumi found it much harder to adjust both to the league and to the team as could also be seen by the celebrations after we had won the league. At the same time, it was clear, that he would not get the time to adjust to the league while we were struggling as a team the way we were last season. So, we sent him on loan where he might have gotten more playing time and now we're giving him another shot. If it turns out, that it still doesn't work, we won't have lost that much money (because we didn't pay that much for him and he'll probably not earn top wages). However, we'd still feel the impact more than PSG will do with Gini. They'll lose the money they agreed to pay him, but they'll just get more from their sponsors, who are in no way connected to their owners, to spend it on two more players who might suit them better than Gini.
Re: Gini Wijnaldum
December 10, 2021, 02:25:27 am
Quote from: Alan_X on December  9, 2021, 06:40:44 am
Would he slot back in? Who would you take out? Thiago? Fabinho? or Henderson?  He'd be fighting for a place with Curtis, Harvey when he's back from injury, Oxlade-Chaberlain, Tyler Morton... The team has moved on without him.
Injuries are bound to happen at some point. Id be very surprised if both Thiago and Henderson see out the season without a spell on the sidelines. Same with Ox. Gini meanwhile is a freak in terms of keeping fit. Hed be invaluable in terms of stepping in when someone goes down.

Weve moved on in the sense that we could still achieve our goals without him. I just think well be even stronger with him on board too. Citys absurd squad is something they have over us, they have players like Wijnaldum ready to step in. It would of course have to make financial sense though.
Re: Gini Wijnaldum
December 10, 2021, 09:00:43 am
I don't think he would be able to hack the social media side of things if he came back here bless him.
Re: Gini Wijnaldum
December 10, 2021, 09:42:33 am
Quote from: S'mas day on December 10, 2021, 02:25:27 am
Injuries are bound to happen at some point. Id be very surprised if both Thiago and Henderson see out the season without a spell on the sidelines. Same with Ox. Gini meanwhile is a freak in terms of keeping fit. Hed be invaluable in terms of stepping in when someone goes down.

Weve moved on in the sense that we could still achieve our goals without him. I just think well be even stronger with him on board too. Citys absurd squad is something they have over us, they have players like Wijnaldum ready to step in. It would of course have to make financial sense though.

There's maybe a bit of an uncomfortable truth that Gini as a player is on the decline (potentially a pretty steep one). He wasn't particularly good for us last season (important that he was in terms of availability) and when he's not getting a game for PSG its not because they're preferring Galacticos...its behind people like Gueye and Paredes.
Re: Gini Wijnaldum
December 10, 2021, 10:13:49 am
Quote from: Red Berry on December  9, 2021, 09:32:42 am
I'd take him back on a moderate wage, as I like the idea of experienced players and squad depth, especially with ACON coming up. We're still in both cups too.

But he'd likely not come here for what we would offer him, salary wise; and I certainly wouldn't bring him back permanently after losing him on a free. Makes no business sense.

I'd have him back too, but he may feel it's too tail between the legs. He'd slot in easily enough and if we went in for him, then he'd know he would be made welcome.
Re: Gini Wijnaldum
December 10, 2021, 10:15:12 am
Quote from: fucking baubles on December 10, 2021, 09:42:33 am
There's maybe a bit of an uncomfortable truth that Gini as a player is on the decline (potentially a pretty steep one). He wasn't particularly good for us last season (important that he was in terms of availability) and when he's not getting a game for PSG its not because they're preferring Galacticos...its behind people like Gueye and Paredes.

There might have been mitigating circumstances why he wasnt so good last season. He might have been back to his best this season if hed stayed, like a few other players.

His failure at PSG could be partly down to the coaching and the way the side is set up.

What you say could also be correct, of course, but it would surprise me - hes only just turned 31 and his fitness is something hes long been notable for. But then I guess theres a reason we didnt make more effort to hold on to him. Who knows?

Anyway, Im not interested in us having him back. That would feel like a backwards step now. We need to get over it and move on. (Dont know how long thats going to take, given some people were still talking about bringing Coutinho back until recently - thankfully that idea seems to have died at last.)
Re: Gini Wijnaldum
December 10, 2021, 10:33:03 am
Can´t imagine we would take him back. Not that I would be opposed to it if we did. If Klopp saw the sense in it then why would I question that?

I don´t care what comments he made upon leaving to PSG. I know some people have thin skins about this sort of thing, but he was a fantastic servant to this club for the duration he was here. He didn´t engineer any moves away - he simply played out his contract. My only real issue, aside from where he would fit back in, is that he did ultimately choose PSG and not somewhere else.

He would also be another example in an increasing line of players that has helped show the grass isn´t always greener away from this club - which can only be good for our prospects of player retention.
Re: Gini Wijnaldum
December 10, 2021, 11:44:46 am
Quote from: S'mas day on December 10, 2021, 02:25:27 am
Injuries are bound to happen at some point. Id be very surprised if both Thiago and Henderson see out the season without a spell on the sidelines. Same with Ox. Gini meanwhile is a freak in terms of keeping fit.

He's not though. He had an injury free season last season but has missed a couple of games already this season for PSG with a knee injury. In 18/19 he missed 3 games with various injuries and has had a few niggles here and there througout the time he was here. At PSV Eindhoven he missed 31 games with back injury in the 13/14 season. Hardly a 'freak' who never gets injured.

Every player is injury free until they get injured. Gini has a good injury record overall but he's had his share of being 'injury-prone'.

Story from Netherland News Live:

Georginio Wijnaldum is struggling with a knee injury | Foreign football

https://netherlandsnewslive.com/georginio-wijnaldum-is-struggling-with-a-knee-injury-foreign-football/294767/

Re: Gini Wijnaldum
December 10, 2021, 11:56:06 am
Sad to see the disrespect for a club legend who gave his all for the club. Some of the comments in this thread are embarrassing.

Seems like Wijnaldum's contribution will forever be undervalued by a large section of the fanbase. The man was one of the most selfless players that I've ever seen at the club and part of some of the biggest moments in the club's history. I thought Liverpool fans were supposed to have a great knowledge of the game, but it seems like most still don't understand the role Gini played.
Re: Gini Wijnaldum
December 10, 2021, 11:57:30 am
Quote from: Midget on December 10, 2021, 11:56:06 am
Sad to see the disrespect for a club legend who gave his all for the club. Some of the comments in this thread are embarrassing.

Seems like Wijnaldum's contribution will forever be undervalued by a large section of the fanbase. The man was one of the most selfless players that I've ever seen at the club and part of some of the biggest moments in the club's history. I thought Liverpool fans were supposed to have a great knowledge of the game, but it seems like most still don't understand the role Gini played.

It's okay to acknowledge he gave good service while also believing he was inhibiting us against bad outfits and that we're better off without him.
Re: Gini Wijnaldum
December 10, 2021, 12:45:49 pm
Quote from: Gerry Attrick on December 10, 2021, 11:57:30 am
It's okay to acknowledge he gave good service while also believing he was inhibiting us against bad outfits and that we're better off without him.

Surprised Klopp picked him
Re: Gini Wijnaldum
December 10, 2021, 01:12:28 pm
Quote from: Midget on December 10, 2021, 11:56:06 am
Sad to see the disrespect for a club legend who gave his all for the club. Some of the comments in this thread are embarrassing.

Seems like Wijnaldum's contribution will forever be undervalued by a large section of the fanbase. The man was one of the most selfless players that I've ever seen at the club and part of some of the biggest moments in the club's history. I thought Liverpool fans were supposed to have a great knowledge of the game, but it seems like most still don't understand the role Gini played.

Bascially yes! Gini always got a lot of stick from part of the fanbase, because a lot of people didnt understand his role.  Then they double down rather than admit to being a bit clueless to what he was asked to do here (and did fantastically for the most part).

He played a huge part in winning the league and CL and for that surely everyone is greatful.

As for now, his time is done here so not getting shouts to bring him back on loan.

Time for this team to continue evolving with the midfielders we have.
Re: Gini Wijnaldum
December 10, 2021, 01:59:30 pm
Not sure anyone is giving him stick for his ability? People are just, rightly, saying we've moved on. What's wrong with that?
Re: Gini Wijnaldum
December 10, 2021, 02:20:48 pm
Quote from: Alan_X on December  9, 2021, 06:40:44 am
Would he slot back in? Who would you take out? Thiago? Fabinho? or Henderson?  He'd be fighting for a place with Curtis, Harvey when he's back from injury, Oxlade-Chaberlain, Tyler Morton... The team has moved on without him.

I feel a bit for Gini but he fucked up when he left. PSG was a bad move for him. They're a plastic galactico club in a second-rate league and his particular skill set isn't what they want.  And his other option was a Barcelona team in serious decline.

Nothing personal against Gini and his agent - they went for the money and new challenge. Turns out the new challenge only has 2 slots for midfielders as they play with 3 galacticos and a 4-2-3-1 formation.  Research does the team play in a way that is also suited to your game.
 
Agent  & Gini were both very happy with big sign on bonuses and last lucrative contracts - & assumed that Gini would be first choice in most of the games. Manager selects you week in week out -  - also confidence booster.

His Dutch form has also dropped off - as match fitness and rhythm is just  as important as the confidence of manager that you are one of the first names on the team sheet. Plus that the team setup is similar. - A little like what happened Coutinho at Barca and wherever he went on loan and ends up..

when you leave Liverpool you could see your game go down hill from there
Re: Gini Wijnaldum
December 10, 2021, 03:31:14 pm
Quote from: FlashGordon on December 10, 2021, 01:59:30 pm
Not sure anyone is giving him stick for his ability? People are just, rightly, saying we've moved on. What's wrong with that?

I mean generally. It was a theme here, same people doubling down as the seasons went by.

Although as always happens when a player leaves on his own terms, there is a diminishing of talent level, and the contribution they made, but if you haven't seen that in this thread, all good! It really isnt important, more funny than anything, as its always the way.
Re: Gini Wijnaldum
December 10, 2021, 03:41:43 pm
He was an outstanding servant for the club. Obviously, he recognised he would be facing a diminished role in the club as new players became available, and we weren't prepared to pay him what he thought he was worth. That's modern football unfortunately. But whether that extends to him regretting his move, we probably won't really know for many years yet.
Re: Gini Wijnaldum
December 10, 2021, 03:45:54 pm
I doubt he regrets it, he's on £250k a week or some crazy number and he's achieved the highest highs he's ever going to achieve in football already.
Re: Gini Wijnaldum
December 10, 2021, 04:49:30 pm
I thought he was awful last year from certainly January, his general stats were miles off what you'd expect as well, but you could say he was ran into the ground in a hectic season. He played every game.

He probably is on the turn as a player and now at 31 (which was why we didn't offer him the deal he wanted) but if he was in a Liverpool shirt this season he'd have still started most of the games given other injuries and would have been used as a sub in the others. In that sense he's been missed.
Re: Gini Wijnaldum
December 10, 2021, 05:13:38 pm
Quote from: Midget on December 10, 2021, 11:56:06 am
Sad to see the disrespect for a club legend who gave his all for the club. Some of the comments in this thread are embarrassing.

Seems like Wijnaldum's contribution will forever be undervalued by a large section of the fanbase. The man was one of the most selfless players that I've ever seen at the club and part of some of the biggest moments in the club's history. I thought Liverpool fans were supposed to have a great knowledge of the game, but it seems like most still don't understand the role Gini played.

Superfan arsewater....
Re: Gini Wijnaldum
December 10, 2021, 05:59:59 pm
Quote from: Midget on December 10, 2021, 11:56:06 am
Sad to see the disrespect for a club legend who gave his all for the club. Some of the comments in this thread are embarrassing.

Seems like Wijnaldum's contribution will forever be undervalued by a large section of the fanbase. The man was one of the most selfless players that I've ever seen at the club and part of some of the biggest moments in the club's history. I thought Liverpool fans were supposed to have a great knowledge of the game, but it seems like most still don't understand the role Gini played.

100%. I don't think we should move backwards (and take him on loan or whatever), but I have 0 problems with players seeing out their contracts and moving on. And Gini gave his all while he was here and was an important player in 2 massive trophy wins. He is rightly a Liverpool legend and the salt in here is crazy.
Re: Gini Wijnaldum
December 10, 2021, 06:55:31 pm
Quote from: CowboyKangaroo on December 10, 2021, 05:59:59 pm
100%. I don't think we should move backwards (and take him on loan or whatever), but I have 0 problems with players seeing out their contracts and moving on. And Gini gave his all while he was here and was an important player in 2 massive trophy wins. He is rightly a Liverpool legend and the salt in here is crazy.

Nobody did though really. His cryarseing since leaving is what's seen people get annoyed with him (and/or taking the Qatar coin).

Look at the reception he got last home game. Fans singing his name all game as well.
Re: Gini Wijnaldum
December 10, 2021, 10:25:17 pm
Quote from: CowboyKangaroo on December 10, 2021, 05:59:59 pm
100%. I don't think we should move backwards (and take him on loan or whatever), but I have 0 problems with players seeing out their contracts and moving on. And Gini gave his all while he was here and was an important player in 2 massive trophy wins. He is rightly a Liverpool legend and the salt in here is crazy.

I would avoid the Carragher thread.....
Re: Gini Wijnaldum
December 12, 2021, 04:50:24 pm
I would bring Gini back, to be honest. Loan to buy. I dont care if his legs are gone. Klopp and the boys in the back room can rebuild him. They have the technology.  The fitness guys from Bayern Munich.

I would also welcome Cou back with open arms. No pun intended. Back pain treatments have improved immeasurably in the last four years, so I have absolutely no worries on that score. On a free at end of season.

Suarez still has something left in his tank. Hes a fighter, a pit bull. You dont win La Liga at 34 for nothing. He will give us something different against the deep block teams. Hes on a free too,

Lets face it: Sturridge was let go too soon. With a proper pre-season under his belt, he could come back better than ever. They cancelled his registration, I think. Can be signed for nothing.

And finally Maxi is out of contract, literally a few days ago. But we would need to act quickly.

What a way to shut up the moaners, always whining about Citys depth, and how we dont have oil money.

Michael Edwards, over to you. What a way this would be for him to bow out!
Re: Gini Wijnaldum
Today at 06:29:33 am
He'd be a cheap reinforcement who can slot and should be effective in right away, so if he's fit, why not?

That's the big question, whether he's fit enough after playing in the soft French Ligue, and the reported knee injury.
