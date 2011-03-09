I would bring Gini back, to be honest. Loan to buy. I dont care if his legs are gone. Klopp and the boys in the back room can rebuild him. They have the technology. The fitness guys from Bayern Munich.
I would also welcome Cou back with open arms. No pun intended. Back pain treatments have improved immeasurably in the last four years, so I have absolutely no worries on that score. On a free at end of season.
Suarez still has something left in his tank. Hes a fighter, a pit bull. You dont win La Liga at 34 for nothing. He will give us something different against the deep block teams. Hes on a free too,
Lets face it: Sturridge was let go too soon. With a proper pre-season under his belt, he could come back better than ever. They cancelled his registration, I think. Can be signed for nothing.
And finally Maxi is out of contract, literally a few days ago. But we would need to act quickly.
What a way to shut up the moaners, always whining about Citys depth, and how we dont have oil money.
Michael Edwards, over to you. What a way this would be for him to bow out!