Author Topic: Gini Wijnaldum  (Read 22769 times)

Re: Gini Wijnaldum
« Reply #440 on: Yesterday at 03:27:49 pm »
Would he even want to come back after the online abuse he referred to back in July?
Re: Gini Wijnaldum
« Reply #441 on: Yesterday at 03:28:27 pm »
Quote from: FlashGordon on Yesterday at 03:25:56 pm
We've evolved and left him behind. He was a great servant for us and is a great footballer, just not for us anymore.

Which is what we tried to do last season but could just never get that midfield three on the pitch. And it was well into November before we did this season.

I agree about the evolution, but he's missed as an option.
Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to tide us over this season

Re: Gini Wijnaldum
« Reply #442 on: Yesterday at 03:59:17 pm »
This is all purely hypothetical, but Hendo is playing a really advanced role this year getting into the box, taking more shots, and generally hovering on the edge of the area every time we attack. Gini would probably be excellent option there given his role and performances for his national team.
Re: Gini Wijnaldum
« Reply #443 on: Yesterday at 04:11:08 pm »
No thanks, he can go on loan to Newcastle and take corrupt money from them instead of PSG.

Good riddance.
Re: Gini Wijnaldum
« Reply #444 on: Yesterday at 04:17:16 pm »
he could be an option against Shrewsbury


« Reply #445 on: Yesterday at 05:19:14 pm »
Quote from: Ravishing Rick Rude on Yesterday at 12:46:56 pm
Tbf we did the exact same thing with Taki

Hardly. First off, compared to Gini at PSG, Taki will not be on a "shitload" of money. Second, we were struggling badly last year due to injuries and it wasn't an environment conductive to Taki's development. Klopp was trying to keep an experienced core of players on the pitch and loaned Taki out for first team experience and to help his confidence.

Gini is a victim of his own wallet and the internal politics rife amongst the egotistical prima-donnas who sign for oil clubs. Some players can have all the talent and ability in the universe, but ultimately are only ever as good as the belief shown in them by their coach and the supporters. You go to these big clubs and you risk being discarded as easily as a used condom.

As for Millie, I'd say Sterling is a far more relevant example than him.
Re: Gini Wijnaldum
« Reply #446 on: Yesterday at 11:44:37 pm »
Quote from: Zee_26 on Yesterday at 03:59:17 pm
This is all purely hypothetical, but Hendo is playing a really advanced role this year getting into the box, taking more shots, and generally hovering on the edge of the area every time we attack. Gini would probably be excellent option there given his role and performances for his national team.
Indeed.

I have no dog in this 'Gini coming back' race. I couldn't care less if he does or doesn't, as long as whatever happens is Klopp's idea. But where I think there's some unjoined-up thinking is this idea that we have moved on and evolved because Gini left. I.e that he was holding us back and bringing him back in (hypothetically) would take us backwards.

I don't think this follows at all. We have changed our midfield strategy, certainly. But it is a conscious change, not an accidental by-product of Gini leaving. If he were still here we could still have changed our midfield strategy and he would have fitted into it, as he does for his national side.

The only counter notion might be that if he were still here Klopp might have been tempted to stick with the way we played and not attempted a change. But that implies that Kloppo will lazily stick with what he has and not always be looking to improve and develop and change thngs and I don't think that idea is true at all.
Re: Gini Wijnaldum
« Reply #447 on: Today at 01:36:45 am »
Quote from: Red Berry on Yesterday at 05:19:14 pm
Hardly. First off, compared to Gini at PSG, Taki will not be on a "shitload" of money. Second, we were struggling badly last year due to injuries and it wasn't an environment conductive to Taki's development. Klopp was trying to keep an experienced core of players on the pitch and loaned Taki out for first team experience and to help his confidence.

Yeah, that's basically my take on Takumi. I was thinking about him, while I was writing the other post and that we loaned him out after half a season, but it's clearly a different situation. We didn't buy him just for the sake of it. We bought him, because he could be had for what in today's market is basically peanuts. We needed players and we don't have loads of money to spend on them. So we kind of need to be clever. I think Klopp tried to do with him, what he did with other guys which is giving them loads of time to adjust, get used to how we play and find their place in the team (like he did with Tsimikas). I just think Takumi found it much harder to adjust both to the league and to the team as could also be seen by the celebrations after we had won the league. At the same time, it was clear, that he would not get the time to adjust to the league while we were struggling as a team the way we were last season. So, we sent him on loan where he might have gotten more playing time and now we're giving him another shot. If it turns out, that it still doesn't work, we won't have lost that much money (because we didn't pay that much for him and he'll probably not earn top wages). However, we'd still feel the impact more than PSG will do with Gini. They'll lose the money they agreed to pay him, but they'll just get more from their sponsors, who are in no way connected to their owners, to spend it on two more players who might suit them better than Gini.
Re: Gini Wijnaldum
« Reply #448 on: Today at 02:25:27 am »
Quote from: Alan_X on Yesterday at 06:40:44 am
Would he slot back in? Who would you take out? Thiago? Fabinho? or Henderson?  He'd be fighting for a place with Curtis, Harvey when he's back from injury, Oxlade-Chaberlain, Tyler Morton... The team has moved on without him.
Injuries are bound to happen at some point. Id be very surprised if both Thiago and Henderson see out the season without a spell on the sidelines. Same with Ox. Gini meanwhile is a freak in terms of keeping fit. Hed be invaluable in terms of stepping in when someone goes down.

Weve moved on in the sense that we could still achieve our goals without him. I just think well be even stronger with him on board too. Citys absurd squad is something they have over us, they have players like Wijnaldum ready to step in. It would of course have to make financial sense though.
