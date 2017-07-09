Hardly. First off, compared to Gini at PSG, Taki will not be on a "shitload" of money. Second, we were struggling badly last year due to injuries and it wasn't an environment conductive to Taki's development. Klopp was trying to keep an experienced core of players on the pitch and loaned Taki out for first team experience and to help his confidence.



Yeah, that's basically my take on Takumi. I was thinking about him, while I was writing the other post and that we loaned him out after half a season, but it's clearly a different situation. We didn't buy him just for the sake of it. We bought him, because he could be had for what in today's market is basically peanuts. We needed players and we don't have loads of money to spend on them. So we kind of need to be clever. I think Klopp tried to do with him, what he did with other guys which is giving them loads of time to adjust, get used to how we play and find their place in the team (like he did with Tsimikas). I just think Takumi found it much harder to adjust both to the league and to the team as could also be seen by the celebrations after we had won the league. At the same time, it was clear, that he would not get the time to adjust to the league while we were struggling as a team the way we were last season. So, we sent him on loan where he might have gotten more playing time and now we're giving him another shot. If it turns out, that it still doesn't work, we won't have lost that much money (because we didn't pay that much for him and he'll probably not earn top wages). However, we'd still feel the impact more than PSG will do with Gini. They'll lose the money they agreed to pay him, but they'll just get more from their sponsors, who are in no way connected to their owners, to spend it on two more players who might suit them better than Gini.