Maybe he didn't perform to expectations?



He probably didn't, but I doubt PSG really cared about that whether it's now or when they signed him. They're just signing players for the sake of signing them and therefore are fucking up the whole business more and more. It's like what Bayern used to do in Germany by signing all the promising players and not giving a fuck, whether they get into their team. The only thing they care about is that no one else can have them. It's just that PSG are doing it on a different level, because they have found an bottomless money pit.