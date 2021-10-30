I'd take him back on loan in January.
PSG willing to listen to offers for Georginio Wijnaldum to go out on loan next month. Player would be open to a move back to Premier League. Arsenal thought to be an option.
Back to Newcastle? They can afford his demands now!
That worked out well didn't' it Gini?
Qatar won't do business with the Saudis, I'm pretty sure.
Would love him back here. Its not like he refused to train or anything. Hed slot back in and do a great job for us again. As with most players, our coaches know how to get the best out of him.
That's just disgusting. Why sign the guy and pay him a shitload of money just to loan him out half a year later?
Maybe he didn't perform to expectations?
He probably didn't, but I doubt PSG really cared about that whether it's now or when they signed him. They're just signing players for the sake of signing them and therefore are fucking up the whole business more and more. It's like what Bayern used to do in Germany by signing all the promising players and not giving a fuck, whether they get into their team. The only thing they care about is that no one else can have them. It's just that PSG are doing it on a different level, because they have found an bottomless money pit.
