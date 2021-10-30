« previous next »
Gini Wijnaldum

rob1966

Re: Gini Wijnaldum
October 30, 2021, 09:34:37 am
Dickhead should have signed the multi million pound contract we offered him, he'd have been happy and enjoying his football.

A move from LFC is a step down.
pathetic

Re: Gini Wijnaldum
October 30, 2021, 09:43:18 am
We miss him in the big games as he was very good at keeping the ball and containing the opposition. He was a liability when we played fodder as he was too negative with the ball and the number of goals we scored this season is a testament to that.
RedSince86

Re: Gini Wijnaldum
October 30, 2021, 01:36:12 pm
I hope we get them in the CL knockouts.

It will be a massacre in the Spring, when they are undercooked like usual playing in a Farmer's League and we are firing on all cylinders going into the crunch part of the season.
Red Berry

Re: Gini Wijnaldum
October 31, 2021, 09:04:00 pm
I'd take him back on loan in January. ;)
a little break

Re: Gini Wijnaldum
October 31, 2021, 09:48:01 pm
Quote from: Red Berry on October 31, 2021, 09:04:00 pm
I'd take him back on loan in January. ;)

as would I. Really miss him.
newterp

Re: Gini Wijnaldum
November 4, 2021, 12:36:48 am
Presuming the two goals he scored in the CL will get them off his back now? Oh wait - they drew so probably not.
Keith Lard

Re: Gini Wijnaldum
November 4, 2021, 11:42:50 am
He looked well snarky on the pitch last night - I think that serves him well. Cant help but wish Gini well - his contribution for us was immense.
Samie

Re: Gini Wijnaldum
Yesterday at 08:30:59 pm
That worked out well didn't' it Gini?  :D

Quote
PSG willing to listen to offers for Georginio Wijnaldum to go out on loan next month. Player would be open to a move back to Premier League. Arsenal thought to be an option.
redgriffin73

Re: Gini Wijnaldum
Yesterday at 08:43:26 pm
Back to Newcastle? They can afford his demands now!
Kenny's Jacket

Re: Gini Wijnaldum
Yesterday at 08:45:26 pm
Quote from: redgriffin73 on Yesterday at 08:43:26 pm
Back to Newcastle? They can afford his demands now!

hes much better than that

Howe wouldnt know how to use him
newterp

Re: Gini Wijnaldum
Yesterday at 09:18:37 pm
Quote from: Samie on Yesterday at 08:30:59 pm
That worked out well didn't' it Gini?  :D


comical. I shouldn't laugh but......
Mistletoe Gripweed

Re: Gini Wijnaldum
Yesterday at 09:25:49 pm
Quote from: redgriffin73 on Yesterday at 08:43:26 pm
Back to Newcastle? They can afford his demands now!
It would be funny if they turned down the chance to sign him to get someone like Coutinho, and Gini came back to us, and was back to to his fantastic best.
Golyo

Re: Gini Wijnaldum
Yesterday at 10:00:17 pm
Quote from: redgriffin73 on Yesterday at 08:43:26 pm
Back to Newcastle? They can afford his demands now!
Qatar won't do business with the Saudis, I'm pretty sure.
I've been a good boy.

Re: Gini Wijnaldum
Yesterday at 10:02:08 pm
Quote from: Golyo on Yesterday at 10:00:17 pm
Qatar won't do business with the Saudis, I'm pretty sure.
They worked out their differences, although I still feel there's some tension there.
S'mas day

Re: Gini Wijnaldum
Yesterday at 10:58:27 pm
Would love him back here. Its not like he refused to train or anything. Hed slot back in and do a great job for us again. As with most players, our coaches know how to get the best out of him.
WhereAngelsPlay

Re: Gini Wijnaldum
Yesterday at 11:02:00 pm
Quote from: S'mas day on Yesterday at 10:58:27 pm
Would love him back here. Its not like he refused to train or anything. Hed slot back in and do a great job for us again. As with most players, our coaches know how to get the best out of him.

Only if they paid 2/3 of his wages. 8)
stoa

Re: Gini Wijnaldum
Today at 12:43:26 am
Quote from: Samie on Yesterday at 08:30:59 pm
Quote
PSG willing to listen to offers for Georginio Wijnaldum to go out on loan next month. Player would be open to a move back to Premier League. Arsenal thought to be an option.


That's just disgusting. Why sign the guy and pay him a shitload of money just to loan him out half a year later?
Chakan

Re: Gini Wijnaldum
Today at 12:57:23 am
Quote from: stoa on Today at 12:43:26 am
That's just disgusting. Why sign the guy and pay him a shitload of money just to loan him out half a year later?

Maybe he didn't perform to expectations?
