I'd take him back on loan in January.
PSG willing to listen to offers for Georginio Wijnaldum to go out on loan next month. Player would be open to a move back to Premier League. Arsenal thought to be an option.
Back to Newcastle? They can afford his demands now!
That worked out well didn't' it Gini?
Qatar won't do business with the Saudis, I'm pretty sure.
Would love him back here. Its not like he refused to train or anything. Hed slot back in and do a great job for us again. As with most players, our coaches know how to get the best out of him.
QuotePSG willing to listen to offers for Georginio Wijnaldum to go out on loan next month. Player would be open to a move back to Premier League. Arsenal thought to be an option.
That's just disgusting. Why sign the guy and pay him a shitload of money just to loan him out half a year later?
Page created in 0.022 seconds with 24 queries.
[Server Load: 0.61]