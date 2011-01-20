« previous next »
They need Verratti to be successful, he controls the midfield and the game, without him they struggle. The problem is, he is one of the most injury prone players in the world.
Quote from: Sangria on Yesterday at 01:30:56 am
To clarify the direction of the quote,

https://www.football365.com/news/psg-mistake-liverpool-signing-wijnaldum-worn-out
Im glad my friends are a little more supportive of me
Quote from: rscanderlech on Yesterday at 03:03:44 pm
Im glad my friends are a little more supportive of me

The friend was a certain Jordan Henderson  ;D
Quote from: WhereAngelsPlay on Yesterday at 10:16:46 pm
The friend was a certain Jordan Henderson  ;D

Had he just scored a goal?

The language tends to be a bit colo(u)rful and vociferous in those circumstances...
Quote from: Red Berry on September 14, 2021, 05:15:17 pm
He's going Full Torres over this
You never go full Torres.
Sounds like he misses us
Sounds like a journo was bored at work and just made some shit up :lmao

Not saying Gini is going to hit 2019-levels again but it sounds too spicy to be true.
Quote from: I've been a good boy. on Yesterday at 11:09:01 pm
Sounds like he misses us

As loads have found down the years, the grass isn't always greener.
What you see is what you get, you've made your bed, you better lie in it...
Quote from: Pistolero on Today at 01:46:15 pm
What you see is what you get, you've made your bed, you better lie in it...

Coincidentally, I'd just been reading an article on the underground (mask up or not?).

https://uk.news.yahoo.com/mask-not-mask-opinion-split-074530254.html
He isn't exactly endearing himself to the PSG fans with his comments is he. I said last season it wasn't a given that he would go there and be successful. Klopp creates roles for players and we have an unbelievable team spirit. Players should realise that and stay loyal.
Quote from: Al 666 on Today at 01:52:22 pm
He isn't exactly endearing himself to the PSG fans with his comments is he. I said last season it wasn't a given that he would go there and be successful. Klopp creates roles for players and we have an unbelievable team spirit. Players should realise that and stay loyal.

Wijnaldum's success hasn't all been down to Klopp. He was Holland's top scorer during his last year or so with us. What it looks like is an object example of Paisley's adage, "letting a player lose their legs on someone else's pitch".
I'm sure Gini's wiping his tears with his massive pay packet.
He always was a bit of a confidence player. Wonder how well he'll do with the supporters on his back?
