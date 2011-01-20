Today he's saying he didn't feel wanted enough.



I wonder what he needed to feel "wanted"?



Where i'd have some sympathy for that is when Henderson's contract talks broke down earlier in the summer, we've seemingly gone all out to rectify it, Klopp included. Maybe Gini feels that didn't happen for him. However, Henderson is the club captain and you can't just give everyone over 30 whatever they want. Ultimately I think his agents dropped the ball in 2019 in not getting him a new deal when a lot of the other players were sorted. I don't know why he can't just let it go.Either way, he was never getting the money PSG gave him, so it's worked out better than it ever would have financially had he stayed (or gone to Barca). He should have a better chance at another CL as well (Mbappe, Neymar, Messi et al has them as favourites).I hope we don't draw PSG while he's there because he's just going to keep coming out with shit again (and it'll be framed badly with the headlines) and he'll end up getting a bad reception, which would be a great shame.Another one for the bitter ex-player crowd anyway. He can get a midfield spot next to Danny Murphy in that team.