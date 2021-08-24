« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 3 4 5 6 7 [8]   Go Down

Author Topic: Gini Wijnaldum  (Read 13416 times)

Online Yorkykopite

  • Misses Danny Boy with a passion. Phil's Official Biographer, dontcherknow...it's all true. Honestly.
  • RAWK Writer
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 28,181
  • The first five yards........
Re: Gini Wijnaldum
« Reply #280 on: August 24, 2021, 07:24:27 pm »
Presumably PSG, like Barcelona until a few months ago, have their own wage structure with Neymar at the top of the pyramid and everything else related to his extravagant salary. I imagine so. How else could they get decent footballers to sign for such a boring club in such a boring league? Gini, being one of their better players, will therefore expect to be one of the better paid. Isn't it as simple as that?

I wish his club nothing but failure although I wouldn't personally mind it if Wijnaldum emerges from the wreckage as a bit of a success.
Logged
"If you want the world to love you don't discuss Middle Eastern politics" Saul Bellow.

Online Red Berry

  • Wants to sit in the Lobster Pot. Fat-fingered. Key. Boa. Rd. Kille. R. tonunlick! Soggy Knickers King.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 38,857
Re: Gini Wijnaldum
« Reply #281 on: August 24, 2021, 07:41:09 pm »
Quote from: Fromola on August 22, 2021, 05:23:44 pm
Why would PSG need to double his money then to get him to sign?

They didn't.  But, hey, it's PSG and they can afford it.

A player might not necessarily be motivated by money, but that doesn't mean he'll turn it down if it's offered either.
Logged
I don't always visit Lobster Pot.  But when I do. I sit.

Popcorn's Art

Offline rob1966

  • YORKIE bar-munching, hedgehog-squashing (well-)articulated road-hog-litter-bug. Sleeping With The Enemy. Has felt the wind and shed his anger..... did you know I drive a Jag?
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 27,674
Re: Gini Wijnaldum
« Reply #282 on: August 25, 2021, 12:06:39 pm »
Quote from: fucking appalled on August 24, 2021, 09:24:50 am
Staggeringly, even Fromola is able to ask the most relevant question.....if money wasn't an issue, why did PSG have to double his money? If he was 'aware of the financial shitshow and crisis that was about to hit Barca', why did he make them double the wage he was going to get at Barca?

Look, nothing he does once leaving diminishes how important he was for us.....but everything he has done since leaving paints himself into the same category as other players who run their contract down, leave for much more money and then give silly reasons for leaving in the first place.

No idea if he did or not. I'd normally guess not, but Barca may have been quite happy to release him from any obligations he had. No issues with footballers trying to earn as much as possible, especially at the ends of their careers. But....just own it. Don't come out slating fans on social media as the reason you wanted to leave the club that made you when you decide to leave to go to a toy club owned by human rights abusers.

This this and this again
Logged

Online fucking appalled

  • Chief Suck Up. Feel his breath on your face.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 44,081
  • Pretty, pretty, pretty pretty good
Re: Gini Wijnaldum
« Reply #283 on: August 26, 2021, 09:36:11 am »
Quote from: rossipersempre on August 24, 2021, 06:25:41 pm
Ive read it all now. He made them double his wage? Seriously. Maybe that was their opening offer, maybe his agent (for once) played a blinder. Maybe they laughed themselves silly. Maybe PSG - hardly the most financially prudent of clubs - just thought thats the going rate for a Bosman signing of Ginis pedigree.

I'm not sure there's much more to say really. The hill you're dying on seems to be one aimed at slating the club for Gini leaving, and slating the club for 'choosing' to extend Hendersons contract instead of Wijnaldums. And thats despite Gini running his contract down, giving it the usual 'I really want to stay, love it here', leaving, slagging Liverpool fans off and using social media as the reason he left, agreeing to join Barca for £150k a week and then deciding not to join Barca and instead join an oil club owned by human rights abusers for £300k a week.

As for 'the going rate for a Bosman signing of Ginis pedigree' :D I mean.....I'm guessing the going rate was £150k a week since thats literally what he was joining Barca on a Bosman for.
Logged
"Our goalkeeper scored more goals in the Premier League than our back up centre forward" September 2021

Offline Gray Hamster

  • Not bong eyed but quite fond of little furry things.....
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,165
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Gini Wijnaldum
« Reply #284 on: August 27, 2021, 08:52:16 am »
Although Carra spouts an awful lot of shite, i agree about the below statement....Gini was either...1) way to naive to be listening to social media, or 2) using that to take some moral high ground when the truth is that he got greedy and needed another excuse to justify his move to PSG.   Im inclined to believe the latter...

Wijnaldums claims have been met with very mixed opinions from Liverpool supporters, with Jamie Carragher tweeting:

I love Gini but this is not right, social media is a circus & every club has clowns. Turn off your notifications & if its bothering you that much delete the app! He wanted more money the club said no, thats football!
Logged

Online fucking appalled

  • Chief Suck Up. Feel his breath on your face.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 44,081
  • Pretty, pretty, pretty pretty good
Re: Gini Wijnaldum
« Reply #285 on: August 27, 2021, 03:24:59 pm »
Oh christ is that what that prat thinks!?

Best retract my earlier statements.
Logged
"Our goalkeeper scored more goals in the Premier League than our back up centre forward" September 2021

Offline Jon2lfc

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,866
  • It's a blessing to be a Red :)
Re: Gini Wijnaldum
« Reply #286 on: September 2, 2021, 08:53:41 pm »
IF - and it's a big IF - Gini left because LFC weren't going to pay him what he wanted; who cares?

No one knows what outgoings he has or potentially will have. Only he does.
A football career is very short. And he has to think of his and his dependents' futures.
Maybe he is paying for the cancer treatment of one of his relatives in America?
Maybe he wants to open a private cancer hospital in Surinam?
Who knows?

Best to give the benefit of the doubt to one of our favourite former players than to assume he's got evil intentions and is greedy to the core.

Rinse and repeat for every other former LFC player (that we loved)  :thumbup
Logged

Online fucking appalled

  • Chief Suck Up. Feel his breath on your face.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 44,081
  • Pretty, pretty, pretty pretty good
Re: Gini Wijnaldum
« Reply #287 on: September 3, 2021, 10:21:20 am »
Quote from: Jon2lfc on September  2, 2021, 08:53:41 pm
IF - and it's a big IF - Gini left because LFC weren't going to pay him what he wanted; who cares?

No one knows what outgoings he has or potentially will have. Only he does.
A football career is very short. And he has to think of his and his dependents' futures.
Maybe he is paying for the cancer treatment of one of his relatives in America?
Maybe he wants to open a private cancer hospital in Surinam?
Who knows?

Best to give the benefit of the doubt to one of our favourite former players than to assume he's got evil intentions and is greedy to the core.

Rinse and repeat for every other former LFC player (that we loved)  :thumbup

This is genuinely one of the oddest things I've read on RAWK in quite some time.

Someone said 'it wasn't money orientated' when it obviously was. That's all.
Logged
"Our goalkeeper scored more goals in the Premier League than our back up centre forward" September 2021

Offline Sudden Death Draft Loser

  • old and annoying
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,156
Re: Gini Wijnaldum
« Reply #288 on: September 3, 2021, 10:40:33 am »
Quote from: Jon2lfc on September  2, 2021, 08:53:41 pm
.
A football career is very short. And he has to think of his and his dependents' futures.


How often do I hear this or similar about top professional footballers.

Let's say he was on £200,000 a week for example.

That's around £10 million a year.

He could play for free for the rest of his career no matter how short and live in luxury for the rest of his life, along with his dependents.
Logged
"The greatest argument against democracy is to have a five minute conversation  with the average voter. "

Offline Ghost Town

  • Bands won't play no more. Too much fighting on the dance floor! Probably one of only three people who knows the meaning of "depuratory"......
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,366
  • mundus vult decipi
Re: Gini Wijnaldum
« Reply #289 on: September 3, 2021, 12:47:42 pm »
Quote from: Sudden Death Draft Loser on September  3, 2021, 10:40:33 am
How often do I hear this or similar about top professional footballers.

Let's say he was on £200,000 a week for example.

That's around £10 million a year.

He could play for free for the rest of his career no matter how short and live in luxury for the rest of his life, along with his dependents.
Agreed. It's really quite an idiotic thing to say when one could just say the truth which is that like almost everyone (Ghandi aside) footballers like to earn as much as they can.
Logged
"Football is a nice game without you, but with you its the best game in the world"
Jurgen Klopp

"Giving absolutely everything doesn't mean you get anything... but its the only chance to get something
Jurgen Klopp

Online amir87

  • gay-billeygoat-no-mates with a fetish for water sports and interrogative fingering, possibly with his left phalange.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 14,907
Re: Gini Wijnaldum
« Reply #290 on: September 3, 2021, 04:03:26 pm »
Gini meany money mo
Logged

Offline Jon2lfc

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,866
  • It's a blessing to be a Red :)
Re: Gini Wijnaldum
« Reply #291 on: September 3, 2021, 05:22:21 pm »
Quote from: Ghost Town on September  3, 2021, 12:47:42 pm
Agreed. It's really quite an idiotic thing to say when one could just say the truth which is that like almost everyone (Ghandi aside) footballers like to earn as much as they can.
:sad
mea culpa.


I suppose it's true.
In any walk of life, if you could go somewhere where they doubled your pay, you would go. Even if you were on big money already.
I know I would! Human nature I spose.

So why are so many disliking Gini for his money-centered decision, if it's something that most people (incl. footballers) would do?
Logged

Offline Ghost Town

  • Bands won't play no more. Too much fighting on the dance floor! Probably one of only three people who knows the meaning of "depuratory"......
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,366
  • mundus vult decipi
Re: Gini Wijnaldum
« Reply #292 on: September 3, 2021, 05:43:04 pm »
Quote from: Jon2lfc on September  3, 2021, 05:22:21 pm
:sad
mea culpa.


I suppose it's true.
In any walk of life, if you could go somewhere where they doubled your pay, you would go. Even if you were on big money already.
I know I would! Human nature I spose.

So why are so many disliking Gini for his money-centered decision, if it's something that most people (incl. footballers) would do?
I don't know; I guess while we'd all do it, human nature being as contrary as it is, many people will also slam someone for doing something that, if the circumstances were different, they themsleves would do. People are both a mass, and a mess, of contradictions.

Personally, I have no problem with him going to PSG for the money; I have no problem with him wanting to leave Liverpool because of contract issues either (though I was sad to see him go).
« Last Edit: September 3, 2021, 05:47:03 pm by Ghost Town »
Logged
"Football is a nice game without you, but with you its the best game in the world"
Jurgen Klopp

"Giving absolutely everything doesn't mean you get anything... but its the only chance to get something
Jurgen Klopp

Offline Sudden Death Draft Loser

  • old and annoying
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,156
Re: Gini Wijnaldum
« Reply #293 on: September 3, 2021, 06:24:09 pm »
Quote from: Jon2lfc on September  3, 2021, 05:22:21 pm
In any walk of life, if you could go somewhere where they doubled your pay, you would go. Even if you were on big money already.


Really depends for me. If I was on big money, even comfortable money, then lifestyle, location, free time etc would take precedent.

But then I've always valued experience over material possessions.

Logged
"The greatest argument against democracy is to have a five minute conversation  with the average voter. "

Offline Ma Vie en Rouge

  • J'aime voir...!
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,301
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Gini Wijnaldum
« Reply #294 on: September 3, 2021, 06:49:43 pm »
Quote from: Sudden Death Draft Loser on September  3, 2021, 06:24:09 pm
Really depends for me. If I was on big money, even comfortable money, then lifestyle, location, free time etc would take precedent.

But then I've always valued experience over material possessions.


Yes, and plenty of people would agree with you. Not everyone is driven by a need for "more", all the time. People move to lower paid jobs for a better life experience, people take low paid jobs because they believe in whatever the project is, and so on. The argument that everyone would always move for better pay no matter how much they already had is so specious.
Logged

Offline Ghost Town

  • Bands won't play no more. Too much fighting on the dance floor! Probably one of only three people who knows the meaning of "depuratory"......
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,366
  • mundus vult decipi
Re: Gini Wijnaldum
« Reply #295 on: September 3, 2021, 07:35:30 pm »
Quote from: Ma Vie en Rouge on September  3, 2021, 06:49:43 pm

Yes, and plenty of people would agree with you. Not everyone is driven by a need for "more", all the time. People move to lower paid jobs for a better life experience, people take low paid jobs because they believe in whatever the project is, and so on. The argument that everyone would always move for better pay no matter how much they already had is so specious.
That's not the argument, though
Logged
"Football is a nice game without you, but with you its the best game in the world"
Jurgen Klopp

"Giving absolutely everything doesn't mean you get anything... but its the only chance to get something
Jurgen Klopp

Offline edeyj

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,810
  • 1-2,1-2-3,1-2-3-4...5-0
Re: Gini Wijnaldum
« Reply #296 on: September 14, 2021, 04:36:38 pm »
Today he's saying he didn't feel wanted enough.

I wonder what he needed to feel "wanted"?
Logged

Offline deFacto please, you bastards

  • farKnow.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 35,526
Re: Gini Wijnaldum
« Reply #297 on: September 14, 2021, 04:36:57 pm »
He'd be better off keeping his mouth shut

We didn't want him but offered him a new contract.
Logged

Online fucking appalled

  • Chief Suck Up. Feel his breath on your face.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 44,081
  • Pretty, pretty, pretty pretty good
Re: Gini Wijnaldum
« Reply #298 on: September 14, 2021, 04:54:57 pm »
Essentially 'I wanted to stay at Liverpool as long as they paid me xxxx, Barca then said they pay me even more and then PSG said they'd pay me double that'. Lets be honest, if Harchester United have offered him £500k a week he'd have gone there.
Logged
"Our goalkeeper scored more goals in the Premier League than our back up centre forward" September 2021

Offline Fromola

  • Lomola... The sky is falling and Im off to tell the King!... Places stock in the wrong opinions. Miserable F*cker! Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to tide us over this season
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 16,888
  • Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to
Re: Gini Wijnaldum
« Reply #299 on: September 14, 2021, 05:02:38 pm »
Quote from: edeyj on September 14, 2021, 04:36:38 pm
Today he's saying he didn't feel wanted enough.

I wonder what he needed to feel "wanted"?

Where i'd have some sympathy for that is when Henderson's contract talks broke down earlier in the summer, we've seemingly gone all out to rectify it, Klopp included. Maybe Gini feels that didn't happen for him. However, Henderson is the club captain and you can't just give everyone over 30 whatever they want. Ultimately I think his agents dropped the ball in 2019 in not getting him a new deal when a lot of the other players were sorted. I don't know why he can't just let it go.

Either way, he was never getting the money PSG gave him, so it's worked out better than it ever would have financially had he stayed (or gone to Barca). He should have a better chance at another CL as well (Mbappe, Neymar, Messi et al has them as favourites).

I hope we don't draw PSG while he's there because he's just going to keep coming out with shit again (and it'll be framed badly with the headlines) and he'll end up getting a bad reception, which would be a great shame.

Another one for the bitter ex-player crowd anyway. He can get a midfield spot next to Danny Murphy in that team.
Logged
Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to tide us over this season

Offline Ghost Town

  • Bands won't play no more. Too much fighting on the dance floor! Probably one of only three people who knows the meaning of "depuratory"......
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,366
  • mundus vult decipi
Re: Gini Wijnaldum
« Reply #300 on: September 14, 2021, 05:10:30 pm »
It really is pointless delving into this. None of us know what happened, or didn't happen. None of us know what was said or not said, or whether the player is just feeling a bit low and is trying to rationalise things. Maybe he just misses being here and is trying to tell himself that he wasn't wanted and he's better off out of it, or something like that?

Or maybe has a genuine grievance that we don't know about. Maybe if you sat down and talked to him you'd be vocally on his side. Or not.

There's no point in speculating or making accusations or taking sides. You don't have to have an opinion on everything, especially when we don't have the full information. Just let it be
Logged
"Football is a nice game without you, but with you its the best game in the world"
Jurgen Klopp

"Giving absolutely everything doesn't mean you get anything... but its the only chance to get something
Jurgen Klopp

Offline Clayton Bigsby

  • Has officially given up.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 16,643
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Gini Wijnaldum
« Reply #301 on: September 14, 2021, 05:12:42 pm »
Is he feeling guilty about the oil money hitting his account? Why is he continuing to talk about this?
Logged

Online Red Berry

  • Wants to sit in the Lobster Pot. Fat-fingered. Key. Boa. Rd. Kille. R. tonunlick! Soggy Knickers King.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 38,857
Re: Gini Wijnaldum
« Reply #302 on: September 14, 2021, 05:15:17 pm »
Quote from: edeyj on September 14, 2021, 04:36:38 pm
Today he's saying he didn't feel wanted enough.

I wonder what he needed to feel "wanted"?

Maybe a birthday cake?

He's going Full Torres over this, some kind of PR drive to try and explain away why he left.  Most LFC fans have probably already moved on.
« Last Edit: September 14, 2021, 05:17:11 pm by Red Berry »
Logged
I don't always visit Lobster Pot.  But when I do. I sit.

Popcorn's Art

Offline Caligula?

  • Mr Negativity here, Im worried about... Everything. In no danger of saying anything positive about anyone or anything any time soon.....
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 25,075
  • SPQR
Re: Gini Wijnaldum
« Reply #303 on: Yesterday at 04:21:31 pm »
Quote from: edeyj on September 14, 2021, 04:36:38 pm
Today he's saying he didn't feel wanted enough.

I wonder what he needed to feel "wanted"?



I love everything he's done for us and will always be grateful, but he really needs to shut his mouth. It's almost as if he's bitter about something.
Logged

Offline Fromola

  • Lomola... The sky is falling and Im off to tell the King!... Places stock in the wrong opinions. Miserable F*cker! Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to tide us over this season
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 16,888
  • Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to
Re: Gini Wijnaldum
« Reply #304 on: Yesterday at 05:10:52 pm »
Quote from: Caligula? on Yesterday at 04:21:31 pm


I love everything he's done for us and will always be grateful, but he really needs to shut his mouth. It's almost as if he's bitter about something.

You'd think we didn't have enough bitter ex-players already.
Logged
Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to tide us over this season

Offline WhereAngelsPlay

  • Rockwool Marketing Board Spokesman. Cracker Wanker. Fucking calmest man on RAWK, alright? ALRIGHT?!
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 16,114
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Gini Wijnaldum
« Reply #305 on: Yesterday at 07:32:29 pm »
Quote from: deFacto please, you bastards on September 14, 2021, 04:36:57 pm
He'd be better off keeping his mouth shut

We didn't want him but offered him a new contract.

Yeah,he needs to shut the fuck up now & concentrate on his bundles of blood money.

Starting to lose a bit of respect for him.
Logged
My cup, it runneth over, I'll never get my fill

Offline DelTrotter

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,542
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Gini Wijnaldum
« Reply #306 on: Yesterday at 10:08:48 pm »
He probably shouldn't look at his social media tonight. Their fans don't seem to rate him much so far going by their forums and was hauled off at half time today. Should probably concentrate on improving his performances rather than talking about us all the time.
Logged

Online Elzar

  • train station gate frustration
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 19,016
  • Bam!
Re: Gini Wijnaldum
« Reply #307 on: Yesterday at 10:12:15 pm »
I was about to say, he is best keeping off social media tonight judging by the comments on the PSG game.
Logged
Quote from: Alizan1892 on August 25, 2017, 01:34:50 pm
We already have shit in the country, and the game of Liverpool fills life with joy. Thanks

Offline Jake

  • Fuck VAR
  • Matchday Commentator
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 12,535
  • Fuck VAR
Re: Gini Wijnaldum
« Reply #308 on: Yesterday at 11:15:19 pm »
Took the blood money, mercenary bitter so-and-so. Glad he didn't win.

He played some good games for us and a lot of mediorce ones, and got handsomely rewarded for it. Absolutely shitting all over any reputation he could have had.
Logged
Fuck VAR - Fuck VAR - Fuck VAR - Fuck VAR - Fuck VAR - Fuck VAR - Fuck VAR - Fuck VAR - Fuck VAR - Fuck VAR - Fuck VAR - Fuck VAR - Fuck VAR - Fuck VAR - Fuck VAR - Fuck VAR - Fuck VAR - Fuck VAR - Fuck VAR - Fuck VAR - Fuck VAR - Fuck VAR - Fuck VAR - Fuck VAR - Fuck VAR - Fuck VAR - Fuck VAR - Fuck VAR - Fuck VAR - Fuck VAR - Fuck VAR - Fuck VAR!

Online LovelyCushionedHeader

  • Not so pleasant non-upholstered footer
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 8,996
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Gini Wijnaldum
« Reply #309 on: Today at 09:18:27 am »
Saying that he didn't feel like the "officials" wanted him to stay is just a cop out really isn't it? You don't play for the officials, you play for the manager, the coaches, your teammates and the fans, all of which made it clear that they wanted him to stay. So what he's really saying is that the officials didn't offer him enough money.
Logged
And if the rain stops, and everything's dry.. she would cry, just so I could drink tears from her eyes.

Online dutchkop

  • has an issue with his phlemish phalange (bunch of jackals, leave him alone).
  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 721
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Gini Wijnaldum
« Reply #310 on: Today at 11:10:23 am »
I wish Gini would JSTFU  - stop trying to  justify why you left and did not sign a contract extension. Let us move on and remember the good things when you played for us and what we achieved  as ateam for those years at the club

"Wijnaldum fires second shot at Liverpool after reaffirming prior desire to stay at Anfield   -    Several months ago, I had expressed the desire to stay in Liverpool but, without going into details, Liverpool did not give me the feeling of wanting to keep me, the Dutchman told LEquipe (via Goal). In these cases, we have to move forward.
https://www.empireofthekop.com/2021/09/15/wijnaldum-fires-shot-at-liverpool/
Logged

Online Dim Glas

  • Die Nullfünfer. State of this profile. Its like something youd see on an Everton or Man Utd forum.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 29,965
Re: Gini Wijnaldum
« Reply #311 on: Today at 11:14:59 am »
Quote from: Jake on Yesterday at 11:15:19 pm
Took the blood money, mercenary bitter so-and-so. Glad he didn't win.

He played some good games for us and a lot of mediorce ones, and got handsomely rewarded for it. Absolutely shitting all over any reputation he could have had.

:lmao

Have a go at him for his comments whatever, but some good, lot of mediocre, yeah, you seem very suited to Liverpool Twitter with that sort of nonsense.

Revisionism is a wonderful thing. Wijnaldum was a key part of a CL and title winning Liverpool team, he didnt do that with just some good games and a lot of mediocre, he did that by being hugely consistant as an important part of the spine of those teams.

He could well do with turning his full attention to PSG now for sure though.
Logged
"Im pretty much used to nothing more in my life than to get up after a knock. Nothing has happened more often to me than this, so thats no problem - Jürgen Klopp
Pages: 1 ... 3 4 5 6 7 [8]   Go Up
« previous next »
 