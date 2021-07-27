« previous next »
Author Topic: Gini Wijnaldum  (Read 10124 times)

Why does Gini think that social media would be any different towards him compared to other people. It is a cess pit, a form of interaction that allows idiots to prove just how idiotic they are.

In short social media is shit.
One thing does need to be said: in the post-Benitez era, there was media-led clamour (but also some politicking going on at the club) to make the club more English; the idea being that the club had lost the very essence of what it means to be Liverpool. Guillem Ballague 18/11/10

Quote from: fucking appalled on July 26, 2021, 02:07:47 pm
He just refused to put the seat down!

Just dont lift it in the first place. Problem solved (or doubled depending on your aim).
Just think hes justified in thinking what hes thinking, but Im also not a fan of players complaining about supporters just because they can.

Whats wrong with saying he just wanted a new challenge? Its the problem of a privileged lifestyle at the top. You want everything to go your way, but the issue is that by and large, the people hes complaining about probably have lots of much more pressing issues that they deal with on a day to day basis. Its becoming an issue of being out of touch with reality, and you see that with a lot of young stars these days. But the fact of the matter is that there are a great many fans who also post supportive and congratulatory messages too, so he just ended up throwing the whole lot under the proverbial bus.

I like how Henderson deals with the criticism hes received over the years. You know he gets affected by it, but he gets on with it and stays positive to the end. He earned his trust and love from the fans despite it all, I give players like that all the time in the world.

In the end, I wish him luck at PSG. But he wont get any sympathy from me.
Quote from: markmywords on July 25, 2021, 04:43:58 pm
He couldn't really admit to saying he left for the money, so he is trying to spin it, so that he doesn't look like a mercenary to the PSG fans

I'd rather he had. Keegan admitted he left us in 1977 for the money and that was in the days of players not earning huge sums.

Maybe when you are already that rich that you don't actually need any more money, you feel embarrassed to admit that you actually do want millions more, for it to just sit in the bank, while people starve? Easier to come up with a bollocks excuse about social media instead eh?
For as much as Gini was always revered by the match crowd, i'm not sure they'd have put up with some of his non-performances last season if they were in the ground.

In fairness to Gini he could have been carrying an injury, he could have just been shattered and ran into the ground, but you play at the top level and you'll always be judged on your performances. He didn't really turn up from January last season, so it's all well and good saying he carried on playing for us, when his performances were so lacking in the basics.
I don't really put too much thought into what former players say about us once they depart to another team.
Particularly in their intro videos at their respective new clubs.

These are competitive athletes, part of that package requires a certain level of stubborness and self delusion.
They never transfer to another club because they weren't good enough at their prior clubs, or because as they've grown older their displays have stagnated or declined. Or even that they've moved because of selfish reasons like the weekly salary.

It's usually because they wanted new challenges, they wanted new experiences, or in cases where the departure was slightly more emotional, because they didn't feel respected enough by their prior clubs, or their prior managers weren't using them the best way they could.

That sort of mindset makes it easier to adjust to changes, to accepting the reality that with time their quality drops, and this also serves to motivate them in their new clubs. Plus, it satisfies the ego.

Didn't Torres and Macherano state something along the lines of "one day I'll tell the real truth about why I left, the supporters need to hear the truth" etc etc ?.
It's never their fault, and that's how it probably is for some of the players that we sign that are leaving other clubs.

Allow them to function. ;D
Hope he enjoys his time at PSG. I probably wouldn't be fussed either way if he wins trophies there or not (I don't like the club). He was a solid and valuable servant of the club whilst here, respected by all his peers at the club. Won plenty of trophies for us during his time. Will definitely be remembered fondly a decade+ from now when he comes back on our screens in his subsequent career, be it in coaching or as a pundit.
Trying his best to make it sound like he didn't leave for more money. Such a poor attempt. Wish he would just shut up and move on.
Quote from: SMASHerano on July 27, 2021, 11:01:48 am
Trying his best to make it sound like he didn't leave for more money. Such a poor attempt. Wish he would just shut up and move on.

Is he still talking about it? Where now?
I don't like these other outlets like Reddy, etc. trying to justify his comments.

There is a segment of social media that simply cannot be controlled - it's full of uneducated, low-IQ, sometimes inbred, Neanderthals, trolls, and bots - who are there because they have a platform to spout shit with absolutely no consequence.

As if they are going to stop because we are brining attention to it.
Quote from: newterp on July 27, 2021, 01:09:21 pm
I don't like these other outlets like Reddy, etc. trying to justify his comments.

There is a segment of social media that simply cannot be controlled - it's full of uneducated, low-IQ, sometimes inbred, Neanderthals, trolls, and bots - who are there because they have a platform to spout shit with absolutely no consequence.

As if they are going to stop because we are brining attention to it.

Especially when the likes of the Manchester Guardian will go right for the throat, whenever there's a chance to give us a kicking, as it is.
Quote from: Fromola on July 27, 2021, 04:43:45 pm
Especially when the likes of the Manchester Guardian will go right for the throat, whenever there's a chance to give us a kicking, as it is.

Kicking in the throat eh? That seems a bit below the belt.
Quote from: Bend It Like Aurelio on July 27, 2021, 09:15:36 am
Just think hes justified in thinking what hes thinking, but Im also not a fan of players complaining about supporters just because they can.

Whats wrong with saying he just wanted a new challenge? Its the problem of a privileged lifestyle at the top. You want everything to go your way, but the issue is that by and large, the people hes complaining about probably have lots of much more pressing issues that they deal with on a day to day basis. Its becoming an issue of being out of touch with reality, and you see that with a lot of young stars these days. But the fact of the matter is that there are a great many fans who also post supportive and congratulatory messages too, so he just ended up throwing the whole lot under the proverbial bus.

I like how Henderson deals with the criticism hes received over the years. You know he gets affected by it, but he gets on with it and stays positive to the end. He earned his trust and love from the fans despite it all, I give players like that all the time in the world.

In the end, I wish him luck at PSG. But he wont get any sympathy from me.

I doubt he's arsed about your sympathy. Not all players are reacting like Henderson. They aren't flippin robots.
Quote from: Bend It Like Aurelio on July 27, 2021, 09:15:36 am


In the end, I wish him luck at PSG. But he wont get any sympathy from me.


I hope that his time there is a total failure but that's because of PSG not Gini.
Quote from: newterp on July 27, 2021, 01:09:21 pm
I don't like these other outlets like Reddy, etc. trying to justify his comments.

There is a segment of social media that simply cannot be controlled - it's full of uneducated, low-IQ, sometimes inbred, Neanderthals, trolls, and bots - who are there because they have a platform to spout shit with absolutely no consequence.

As if they are going to stop because we are brining attention to it.

That "article" Reddy just released should be front and centre when people talk about her stealing a living.
Quote from: whtwht on July 27, 2021, 07:55:53 pm
I doubt he's arsed about your sympathy. Not all players are reacting like Henderson. They aren't flippin robots.

He literally just said I didnt feel loved. If he isnt arsed about what we think, then he wouldnt complain about what we think. If he didnt want sympathy for his plight, he wouldnt have had to explain his decision as a player of another club in Paris.

And Henderson is hardly a robot, his emotional image with his dad is basically on the cover of our CL win. Hes just a very well spoken man, from which many can learn.
Way I see it is that Ginis gone and got himself a very lucrative new job, after being deemed surplus to future requirements by the LFC abacus-counters. He loved it at Anfield, and Anfield loved him back. Given his emotional ties and Klopps feelings, its only to be expected hes still a bit hurt and disappointed. Even with 400,000 euro a week to wipe away his tears. He might want to use some of that to employ someone to manage his social media accounts from now on, and buffer him from the nasty mean trolls.
Quote from: glewis93 on July 25, 2021, 11:08:49 pm
Do you really need to avoid looking like a mercenary to PSG fans? They all know players only go there for money.

They don't, most fans choose to think most of their players in their squad are there for ambition, "get the club", love the intensity of the fan support, love the philosophy, "want to play for the manager" etc

In the same way we think players that go to PSG, go for the money, I'm sure most fans of clubs outside of the premier league think players come here just for the money.

I'm sure whatever we are saying about players joining PSG from us, Bayern Munich fans would say about Thiago joining us

Money is almost always the reason people leave LFC, never the reason they join, is what fans choose to think
Quote from: markmywords on July 28, 2021, 11:53:27 am
They don't, most fans choose to think most of their players in their squad are there for ambition, "get the club", love the intensity of the fan support, love the philosophy, "want to play for the manager" etc

In the same way we think players that go to PSG, go for the money, I'm sure most fans of clubs outside of the premier league think players come here just for the money.

I'm sure whatever we are saying about players joining PSG from us, Bayern Munich fans would say about Thiago joining us

Money is almost always the reason people leave LFC, never the reason they join, is what fans choose to think

speak for yourself like  :D

Im sure plenty of us know exactly what motitaves a whole host of players, including plenty that come to LFC. It is possible to have many motivating factors though.
Gini debut for PSG against Lille in the Trophée des Champions yesterday. Lille won 1-0

Quote from: BarryCrocker on August  2, 2021, 08:24:17 am
Gini debut for PSG against Lille in the Trophée des Champions yesterday. Lille won 1-0



He does look fresh in that kit to be fair  8)

I wonder how his socials got on after the defeat?  ;)
Quote from: BarryCrocker on August  2, 2021, 08:24:17 am
Gini debut for PSG against Lille in the Trophée des Champions yesterday. Lille won 1-0



I saw some highlights - PSG struggled to score, Lille did well -PSG were missing all their Arg/Brazilians
I've always been a big fan of Gini, he worked hard for us and was very disciplined, I'm sure Klopp would describe him as a soldier in midfield. Ignoring the finance/age side of things I would've loved to keep him just because of how consistent he was and how he seemed to always have more energy than anyone on the pitch even after 90 minutes.

With that said, playing in a Klopp system tends to elevate players, the system creates goals, helps us defend, slow teams down and regain possession. I've found myself looking at his stats and wondering just how irreplaceable he really is, and injuries permitting, whether we could actually go up a level without him now that Jones has really broken through, Thiago has settled and Ox/Keita are looking fit (I know I know, for now).
Quote from: dutchkop on August  3, 2021, 02:47:46 pm
I saw some highlights - PSG struggled to score, Lille did well -PSG were missing all their Arg/Brazilians

I see they won again tonight 1-2 at Ttroyes. gini played the whole game. PSG - I could not be bothered to watch the game as I had a few things to do & I saw the Lille match the other week - PSG are not that good yet. But still early stage of season. Their Arg/Braz will come  back and make a difference -  and Poch is a  good manager.
https://en.psg.fr/teams/first-team/fixtures-and-results/202122/troyes-v-paris-saint-germain?tab=commentary -


He can say whatever he wants, he's an out and out club legend.

And it has to be said that he was on the receiving end of a lot of shit online, not just on Twitter but every social media outlet. Under practically every liverpool post and certainly under his own the top comments after a bad result would always be blaming him. It's not reflective of what the fans in the ground think but these players no doubt spend a lot of time on social media and he definitely got it worse than most. These things don't go unnoticed- particularly after 18 months of no fans in the ground.

Good luck to him I say. Should never have let him go but now he's got a chance to play with the greatest ever as well as the likes of Neymar, Mbappe and Veratti. Massive chance for him to get another champions league to his name.
When Messi elects to come to a club cos Gini is there...
No matter what Melissa Reddy or the other sympathetic journos and some of the more empathetic posters on here might feel the urge to say about Gini's justification to say what he thinks and feels, the brutal reality from the average long standing Red's perspective is that in very stark simplistic terms it's all very likely and very sadly destined to leave a bitter taste. Just as the overwhelming majority of the posts in this thread already testify.

Because let's face it, 99% of proper Reds aren't really arsed about the details of the justifications. Going right back to Souey and McManaman they've seen it all before with any player who leaves of their own accord. Invariably it really all comes down to a mixture of dosh and/or personal ambition. As for social media aspect specifically, most will just raise their eyes at the inevitability of the shite that goes on with the morons who pervade that particular easy fix cesspit and think what the fuck d'you expect if you go on there?

And another point. Most LFC fans scarcely ever go near Anfield on match days or at any other time  - and lets not forget that also includes the vast majority of Reds in this city - and I'd guess 99% of them shared the thought that Gini was one of those really great guys whose arsehole the sun shone out of. So the ridiculously clumsy and ill informed distinction Gini attempted to draw between matchgoing fans and the rest is going to go down like the proverbial lead balloon with those 99%. They - shall we term them fans entirely innocent of any public Gini slagging - are inevitably going to regard this as a bit of a kick in the teeth from one of their heroes. And who could blame them?

No, the sad fact is Gini, you really were one of our recent genuine 'greats' and a seemingly decent guy but you may well have just pissed on your Anfield chips mate. A great pity if so. You may well have scratched a bit of a grievance itch but I fear the rash will come back to haunt you further on down the road when you find the 'love' you were once showered with in this amazing place called Liverpool ain't quite there no more. 
« Last Edit: August 11, 2021, 11:09:17 am by Timbo's Goals »
Quote from: alonsoisared on August  8, 2021, 08:22:57 pm
He can say whatever he wants, he's an out and out club legend.

And it has to be said that he was on the receiving end of a lot of shit online, not just on Twitter but every social media outlet. Under practically every liverpool post and certainly under his own the top comments after a bad result would always be blaming him. It's not reflective of what the fans in the ground think but these players no doubt spend a lot of time on social media and he definitely got it worse than most. These things don't go unnoticed- particularly after 18 months of no fans in the ground.

Good luck to him I say. Should never have let him go but now he's got a chance to play with the greatest ever as well as the likes of Neymar, Mbappe and Veratti. Massive chance for him to get another champions league to his name.

Good post mate. I've no ill words towards him as i saw the abuse on social media he used to get. Made a great decision to go to PSG but hope we knock them out the CL.
Quote from: alonsoisared on August  8, 2021, 08:22:57 pm
He can say whatever he wants, he's an out and out club legend.

nah...
In here Rossi  :wave

Quote from: rossipersempre on August 17, 2021, 09:58:40 am
You literally posted a quote from Fabrizio Romano!

Its an odd hill to die on, this :D A player quite clearly chose to follow the money, evidenced by the amount of his wage at PSG and what he turned down from Barca (your words, not mine), and you're attempting to spin that as the club having some imaginary, biased policy about who they will and won't extend the contracts of. If Pogba does the same next summer, which seems likely at the moment, I can't imagine you'll be jumping to his defence and talking about how United obviously haven't treated him fairly. I'm guessing Donarumma was also mistreated by AC Milan.

The Romano 'quote' was literally an attempt to show that you can spin it whatever way you like. You've even acknowledged yourself that he ended up rejecting £150k a week from Barca to take up PSGs £300k a week offer instead. That suggests a player that isn't that interested in money to you? Because as nice a guy as Gini has always come across as, his behaviour in running his contract down and leaving and then slagging the fans off after leaving is textbook mercenary and if it was an opposition player you'd be saying the same.
Quote from: fucking appalled on August 17, 2021, 10:14:14 am
In here Rossi  :wave

Its an odd hill to die on, this :D A player quite clearly chose to follow the money, evidenced by the amount of his wage at PSG and what he turned down from Barca (your words, not mine), and you're attempting to spin that as the club having some imaginary, biased policy about who they will and won't extend the contracts of. If Pogba does the same next summer, which seems likely at the moment, I can't imagine you'll be jumping to his defence and talking about how United obviously haven't treated him fairly. I'm guessing Donarumma was also mistreated by AC Milan.

The Romano 'quote' was literally an attempt to show that you can spin it whatever way you like. You've even acknowledged yourself that he ended up rejecting £150k a week from Barca to take up PSGs £300k a week offer instead. That suggests a player that isn't that interested in money to you? Because as nice a guy as Gini has always come across as, his behaviour in running his contract down and leaving and then slagging the fans off after leaving is textbook mercenary and if it was an opposition player you'd be saying the same.

I don't think you can call him a mercenary to be fair, he was the lowest paid member of the first choice group of senior players and from everything I read/heard it wasn't a money issue it was a contract length issue, he probably wanted a 5 year deal the club only wanted to give him 2/3 and I can see both sides of that argument and don't blame either for wanting to stand firm on their position.
As for not joining Barca and joining PSG I don't blame him, at the time of him agreeing a deal Barca couldn't even register him as a player due to their financial problems and did he really want to be caught in limbo like Depay & Aguero and Garcia were at that point
