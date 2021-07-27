No matter what Melissa Reddy or the other sympathetic journos and some of the more empathetic posters on here might feel the urge to say about Gini's justification to say what he thinks and feels, the brutal reality from the average long standing Red's perspective is that in very stark simplistic terms it's all very likely and very sadly destined to leave a bitter taste. Just as the overwhelming majority of the posts in this thread already testify.



Because let's face it, 99% of proper Reds aren't really arsed about the details of the justifications. Going right back to Souey and McManaman they've seen it all before with any player who leaves of their own accord. Invariably it really all comes down to a mixture of dosh and/or personal ambition. As for social media aspect specifically, most will just raise their eyes at the inevitability of the shite that goes on with the morons who pervade that particular easy fix cesspit and think what the fuck d'you expect if you go on there?



And another point. Most LFC fans scarcely ever go near Anfield on match days or at any other time - and lets not forget that also includes the vast majority of Reds in this city - and I'd guess 99% of them shared the thought that Gini was one of those really great guys whose arsehole the sun shone out of. So the ridiculously clumsy and ill informed distinction Gini attempted to draw between matchgoing fans and the rest is going to go down like the proverbial lead balloon with those 99%. They - shall we term them fans entirely innocent of any public Gini slagging - are inevitably going to regard this as a bit of a kick in the teeth from one of their heroes. And who could blame them?



No, the sad fact is Gini, you really were one of our recent genuine 'greats' and a seemingly decent guy but you may well have just pissed on your Anfield chips mate. A great pity if so. You may well have scratched a bit of a grievance itch but I fear the rash will come back to haunt you further on down the road when you find the 'love' you were once showered with in this amazing place called Liverpool ain't quite there no more.