Gini Wijnaldum

Re: Gini Wijnaldum
Reply #240
Why does Gini think that social media would be any different towards him compared to other people. It is a cess pit, a form of interaction that allows idiots to prove just how idiotic they are.

In short social media is shit.
Re: Gini Wijnaldum
Reply #241
Quote from: fucking appalled
He just refused to put the seat down!

Just dont lift it in the first place. Problem solved (or doubled depending on your aim).
Re: Gini Wijnaldum
Reply #242
Just think hes justified in thinking what hes thinking, but Im also not a fan of players complaining about supporters just because they can.

Whats wrong with saying he just wanted a new challenge? Its the problem of a privileged lifestyle at the top. You want everything to go your way, but the issue is that by and large, the people hes complaining about probably have lots of much more pressing issues that they deal with on a day to day basis. Its becoming an issue of being out of touch with reality, and you see that with a lot of young stars these days. But the fact of the matter is that there are a great many fans who also post supportive and congratulatory messages too, so he just ended up throwing the whole lot under the proverbial bus.

I like how Henderson deals with the criticism hes received over the years. You know he gets affected by it, but he gets on with it and stays positive to the end. He earned his trust and love from the fans despite it all, I give players like that all the time in the world.

In the end, I wish him luck at PSG. But he wont get any sympathy from me.
Re: Gini Wijnaldum
Reply #243
Quote from: markmywords
He couldn't really admit to saying he left for the money, so he is trying to spin it, so that he doesn't look like a mercenary to the PSG fans

I'd rather he had. Keegan admitted he left us in 1977 for the money and that was in the days of players not earning huge sums.

Maybe when you are already that rich that you don't actually need any more money, you feel embarrassed to admit that you actually do want millions more, for it to just sit in the bank, while people starve? Easier to come up with a bollocks excuse about social media instead eh?
Re: Gini Wijnaldum
Reply #244
For as much as Gini was always revered by the match crowd, i'm not sure they'd have put up with some of his non-performances last season if they were in the ground.

In fairness to Gini he could have been carrying an injury, he could have just been shattered and ran into the ground, but you play at the top level and you'll always be judged on your performances. He didn't really turn up from January last season, so it's all well and good saying he carried on playing for us, when his performances were so lacking in the basics.
Re: Gini Wijnaldum
Reply #245
I don't really put too much thought into what former players say about us once they depart to another team.
Particularly in their intro videos at their respective new clubs.

These are competitive athletes, part of that package requires a certain level of stubborness and self delusion.
They never transfer to another club because they weren't good enough at their prior clubs, or because as they've grown older their displays have stagnated or declined. Or even that they've moved because of selfish reasons like the weekly salary.

It's usually because they wanted new challenges, they wanted new experiences, or in cases where the departure was slightly more emotional, because they didn't feel respected enough by their prior clubs, or their prior managers weren't using them the best way they could.

That sort of mindset makes it easier to adjust to changes, to accepting the reality that with time their quality drops, and this also serves to motivate them in their new clubs. Plus, it satisfies the ego.

Didn't Torres and Macherano state something along the lines of "one day I'll tell the real truth about why I left, the supporters need to hear the truth" etc etc ?.
It's never their fault, and that's how it probably is for some of the players that we sign that are leaving other clubs.

Allow them to function. ;D
Hope he enjoys his time at PSG. I probably wouldn't be fussed either way if he wins trophies there or not (I don't like the club). He was a solid and valuable servant of the club whilst here, respected by all his peers at the club. Won plenty of trophies for us during his time. Will definitely be remembered fondly a decade+ from now when he comes back on our screens in his subsequent career, be it in coaching or as a pundit.
Re: Gini Wijnaldum
Reply #246
Trying his best to make it sound like he didn't leave for more money. Such a poor attempt. Wish he would just shut up and move on.
Re: Gini Wijnaldum
Reply #247
Quote from: SMASHerano
Trying his best to make it sound like he didn't leave for more money. Such a poor attempt. Wish he would just shut up and move on.

Is he still talking about it? Where now?
