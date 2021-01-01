So had we offered him what he wanted, he would have signed here would he not? Therefore the reason of him leaving because of online abuse is absolute nonsense. Not that anyone should have to take such abuse and that they shouldn't speak about it, it's just that most of us don't buy that the reason he left was because of it.



And as already pointed out, it's not like the abuse is going to stop online now that he plays for PSg. Unfortunately.







He may be completely misguided in feeling he will be more appreciated by PSG fans, if he is that's his mistake to find out. But to brand the guy s bullshitter because he's said something they dont believe is a bit much.No one on here has anyyyy clue about the contract shit so bringing it up is pointless. In the entirety of the time of his contract running down i've yet to see a single RAWK member post any single piece of any genuine clarity from a great source on it, nothing but speculation. He would have done this is pure guesswork so who fucking knowswhy come out and apparently lie when you can say nothing? Doesn't come across at all as the type to do that, never once has in all his years here but suddenly turns into this bullshitter he's miraculously kept under wraps from us, teammates and the management for years... highly unlikely.Still hold no ill will towards the guy, the internets fucking mental. Imagine being consistent with the rule and the exception is what is leapt upon