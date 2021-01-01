« previous next »
Re: Gini Wijnaldum
Quote from: Red-Soldier on Yesterday at 08:29:37 am
He left for the big money, obviously, he's not going to admit that though.

Totally agree and when a player is coming into their last few years of their career then you cant blame them too much for wanting a final big pay day contract, but he could have left without coming out with the BS about not being loved.  There was nothing stopping him from leaving with his head held high. People in the public eye will always come up against criticism from idiots on social media, does he really think he wont get some PSG fan giving him grief on social media if he has a bad couple of games.
Re: Gini Wijnaldum
Quote from: Red_Rich on Yesterday at 12:38:27 pm
On Twitter?  There's some of that in this very thread!




If I want to call him a twat on here for saying twattish things then I will.I also thought that he should've been offered more than a 1yr extension.

What is your problem with that ?
« Last Edit: Yesterday at 04:12:18 pm by WhereAngelsPlay »
Re: Gini Wijnaldum
Jesus fucking Christ gini. You left for the money just admit it and dont blame the social media abuse for your reason leaving :lmao
Re: Gini Wijnaldum
Great player for us, sounds like a whinging wet wipe there to be honest.
Re: Gini Wijnaldum
He couldn't really admit to saying he left for the money, so he is trying to spin it, so that he doesn't look like a mercenary to the PSG fans
Re: Gini Wijnaldum
Nah mate, you left for money. Which is fine, its only a job after all.

Take the blood money from Le Sportwash FC which makes you a twat in itself, and slag the fans off on the way out. Don't let the door hit you.
Re: Gini Wijnaldum
He's not wrong; he did get [unwarranted] shit from certain quarters, but he's fooling himself if he thinks the PSG fans are aren't gonna be 10x worse.
Re: Gini Wijnaldum
Quote from: Simplexity on Yesterday at 03:08:16 pm
He couldn't complain about it, he tried, but unfortunately for him was unable to find some aspect of it to moan about.

Tell us more.

Unless it's just crap. In which case don't bother.
Re: Gini Wijnaldum
Quote from: Yorkykopite on Yesterday at 07:19:05 pm
Tell us more.

Unless it's just crap. In which case don't bother.

He framed it in the most negative fashion he could, like it was no big deal the support he received, to me anyway. Came across as entitled and petulant which is the opposite of what I would expect from him.
Re: Gini Wijnaldum
I blame the Guardian somewhat

The headline is all about the social media abuse

Yet the article, the interview made it clear some of that was after the contract stalls and were about him "wanting to" leave

It's a poor headline done for click bait, I bet they wanted a racial angle.

The actual sum of it is different than that but he still comes off as arrogant
Re: Gini Wijnaldum
Fans get attached to their club (obviously) and the players at the club. 

The same does not apply to players. Even those who have been here for a while.  (Obviously there are some exceptions - Dagger. Xabi. Luis.)

Also, there is such a thing as exiting at the right time.

Gini stayed one year too long.

This summer is the ideal time for a couple of other regular starters on the team to leave.

Timing is everything.

Re: Gini Wijnaldum
Quote from: Simplexity on Yesterday at 07:22:28 pm
He framed it in the most negative fashion he could, like it was no big deal the support he received, to me anyway. Came across as entitled and petulant which is the opposite of what I would expect from him.

This is what he said about the supporters in the stadium:

The fans in the stadium and the fans in social media were two different things, he continues. In the stadium, I can say nothing bad about them. They always supported me.....
I got so much love not only from the fans but the manager and the players, the people who worked at the club..... It was really difficult and also emotional. A lot of time I had to fight against my tears. The love everyone showed [during and after that final game, against Crystal Palace] was beautiful.

I don't see what is "negative" about that. Or why it is "entitled" and "petulant." In fact I think it is probably you who is being a bit precious and negative.
Re: Gini Wijnaldum
Quote from: ToneLa on Yesterday at 07:29:47 pm
I blame the Guardian somewhat

The headline is all about the social media abuse

Yet the article, the interview made it clear some of that was after the contract stalls and were about him "wanting to" leave

It's a poor headline done for click bait, I bet they wanted a racial angle.

The actual sum of it is different than that but he still comes off as arrogant

Very much how I read it too, and Im surprised so many people here are actually taking the bait.
Re: Gini Wijnaldum
Lol at the overreaction. if that's how the man felt he was treated so be it.  Leave him be as hes a PSG player now.
Re: Gini Wijnaldum
Quote from: markmywords on Yesterday at 04:43:58 pm
He couldn't really admit to saying he left for the money, so he is trying to spin it, so that he doesn't look like a mercenary to the PSG fans

Maybe he could have just said nothing at all and saved all this.
Re: Gini Wijnaldum
Quote from: redgriffin73 on Yesterday at 10:19:34 pm
Maybe he could have just said nothing at all and saved all this.


Loved my time at the Club but both the Club and I felt that we needed to move on.

It's not difficult is it.
Re: Gini Wijnaldum
Hes not being rude. Hes just being Dutch.

Doesnt reveal anything we didnt already know, just detracts a wee bit from the character Klopp lauded. 

Hed have been better off just keeping quiet and just focusing on his new club and surroundings.
Re: Gini Wijnaldum
Quote from: markmywords on Yesterday at 04:43:58 pm
He couldn't really admit to saying he left for the money, so he is trying to spin it, so that he doesn't look like a mercenary to the PSG fans

Do you really need to avoid looking like a mercenary to PSG fans? They all know players only go there for money.
Re: Gini Wijnaldum
Quote from: rossipersempre on Yesterday at 11:04:13 pm
Hes not being rude. Hes just being Dutch.

Doesnt reveal anything we didnt already know, just detracts a wee bit from the character Klopp lauded. 

Hed have been better off just keeping quiet and just focusing on his new club and surroundings.


Isn't the Dutch thing usually more brutal honesty than anything? I'd say he's not being Dutch, just a footballer.
Re: Gini Wijnaldum
Dont blame him one bit.

Weird how people judge others strictly by their own morals. The guy is his own person and will take things in different ways to many many others. Its funny how when you earn well you seemingly become a robot in the eyes of the average person. Abuse? If I was earning thousands a week you can call me whatever you want. Leaving? Its for the fucking money, guaranteed!

Seems quite an emotional guy and some people take comments extremely personally based on their upbringing, how they live and how they view themselves. Social media is fucking disgusting for abuse and if you're someone who takes this kind of thing personally it will affect you significantly.

Good luck to Gini, thread sums up the kind of shit he's talking about strikingly well. The running theme in the entirety of ginis time here... top class guy, honest as you like, hardworking as fuck, lovely person. The second you say something people online disagree with... fuck off, moneygrabber, bullshitting us, all for the media etc

Rather ironic
Re: Gini Wijnaldum
Quote from: RyanBabel19 on Yesterday at 11:46:44 pm
Dont blame him one bit.

Weird how people judge others strictly by their own morals. The guy is his own person and will take things in different ways to many many others. Its funny how when you earn well you seemingly become a robot in the eyes of the average person. Abuse? If I was earning thousands a week you can call me whatever you want. Leaving? Its for the fucking money, guaranteed!

Seems quite an emotional guy and some people take comments extremely personally based on their upbringing, how they live and how they view themselves. Social media is fucking disgusting for abuse and if you're someone who takes this kind of thing personally it will affect you significantly.

Good luck to Gini, thread sums up the kind of shit he's talking about strikingly well. The running theme in the entirety of ginis time here... top class guy, honest as you like, hardworking as fuck, lovely person. The second you say something people online disagree with... fuck off, moneygrabber, bullshitting us, all for the media etc

Rather ironic

So had we offered him what he wanted, he would have signed here would he not? Therefore the reason of him leaving because of online abuse is absolute nonsense. Not that anyone should have to take such abuse and that they shouldn't speak about it, it's just that most of us don't buy that the reason he left was because of it.

And as already pointed out, it's not like the abuse is going to stop online now that he plays for PSg. Unfortunately.

Re: Gini Wijnaldum
Quote from: deFacto please, you bastards on Yesterday at 11:56:05 pm
So had we offered him what he wanted, he would have signed here would he not? Therefore the reason of him leaving because of online abuse is absolute nonsense. Not that anyone should have to take such abuse and that they shouldn't speak about it, it's just that most of us don't buy that the reason he left was because of it.

And as already pointed out, it's not like the abuse is going to stop online now that he plays for PSg. Unfortunately.



He may be completely misguided in feeling he will be more appreciated by PSG fans, if he is that's his mistake to find out. But to brand the guy s bullshitter because he's said something they dont believe is a bit much.

No one on here has anyyyy clue about the contract shit so bringing it up is pointless. In the entirety of the time of his contract running down i've yet to see a single RAWK member post any single piece of any genuine clarity from a great source on it, nothing but speculation. He would have done this is pure guesswork so who fucking knows :lmao why come out and apparently lie when you can say nothing? Doesn't come across at all as the type to do that, never once has in all his years here but suddenly turns into this bullshitter he's miraculously kept under wraps from us, teammates and the management for years... highly unlikely.

Still hold no ill will towards the guy, the internets fucking mental. Imagine being consistent with the rule and the exception is what is leapt upon
Re: Gini Wijnaldum
Quote from: RyanBabel19 on Today at 12:04:39 am
He may be completely misguided in feeling he will be more appreciated by PSG fans, if he is that's his mistake to find out. But to brand the guy s bullshitter because he's said something they dont believe is a bit much.

Who fucking knows :lmao why come out and apparently lie when you can say nothing? Doesn't come across at all as the type to do that, never once has in all his years here but suddenly turns into this bullshitter he's miraculously kept under wraps from us, teammates and the management for years... highly unlikely.

Still hold no ill will towards the guy, the internets fucking mental. Imagine being consistent with the rule and the exception is what is leapt upon

For the record I'm not branding him as a bullshiter, I think the excuse itself is bullshit. That doesn't mean I hold ill will towards the guy or think he's a c*nt,etc... .

Given the fact that he himself said that he wanted to stay, because he was so happy, then it just makes no sense that now you're claiming that the reason you left is because the online abuse. because had we offered what he wanted, he would have stayed. Otherwise he would have left regardless of us giving him what he wants, because he felt that strongly that he needed to leave due to the online abuse.


Multiple things can be true at once. Whatever the case may be, it's a poor interview.
Re: Gini Wijnaldum
Quote from: deFacto please, you bastards on Today at 12:07:05 am
For the record I'm not branding him as a bullshiter, I think the excuse itself is bullshit. That doesn't mean I hold ill will towards the guy or think he's a c*nt,etc... .

Multiple things can be true at once. Whatever the case may be, it's a poor interview.
But its pure guesswork.

What are the details of the contract situation and how did it come to be that he left?

Now using your answers are there actual known facts to back up the answer to the above or is it guessing and filling it gaps with 'this probably happened'? If it's not proven shit then it's guessing and assuming in which case it's not really realistic to write off his reasoning. I'm not answering, your question in the previous post because i'm not in a position of knowledge to know, as far as i've seen, no one on here is
