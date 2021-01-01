Dont blame him one bit.
Weird how people judge others strictly by their own morals. The guy is his own person and will take things in different ways to many many others. Its funny how when you earn well you seemingly become a robot in the eyes of the average person. Abuse? If I was earning thousands a week you can call me whatever you want. Leaving? Its for the fucking money, guaranteed!
Seems quite an emotional guy and some people take comments extremely personally based on their upbringing, how they live and how they view themselves. Social media is fucking disgusting for abuse and if you're someone who takes this kind of thing personally it will affect you significantly.
Good luck to Gini, thread sums up the kind of shit he's talking about strikingly well. The running theme in the entirety of ginis time here... top class guy, honest as you like, hardworking as fuck, lovely person. The second you say something people online disagree with... fuck off, moneygrabber, bullshitting us, all for the media etc
Rather ironic