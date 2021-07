I think it's like carra said, deffo money or contract length it's a load of shite about the social media part. Just come off social media or put your comments to silent



I laughed at Carragher’s tweet about it, telling him he should have ignored it, coming from a man who spat at some girl for giving him a bit of shitHe’s so tone deaf.But yes, of course it was money, and that’s fine. But I do love to see a player calling out Twitter ‘fans’. They are a disease, and Liverpool suffer badly from it, as all the big clubs do. But I would also loved it if he’d had also just come out and said that Liverpool didn’t offer him enough too and he thought he was worth more, but no one would do that of course!