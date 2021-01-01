« previous next »
Pages: 1 2 [3]   Go Down

Author Topic: Gini Wijnaldum  (Read 502 times)

Online Kopenhagen

  • Ban hammer of Damocles poised to drop if Everton finish fourth.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 15,148
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Gini Wijnaldum
« Reply #80 on: Today at 12:37:33 pm »
Sad to see this thread here.
Logged
"There is no final victory, just as there is no final defeat. There is just the same battle to be fought over and over again."

Online Yorkykopite

  • Misses Danny Boy with a passion. Phil's Official Biographer, dontcherknow...it's all true. Honestly.
  • RAWK Writer
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 27,474
  • The first five yards........
Re: Gini Wijnaldum
« Reply #81 on: Today at 12:59:38 pm »
Quote from: Kopenhagen on Today at 12:37:33 pm
Sad to see this thread here.

Winjandlum's performances at the Euros have certainly put the club under a bit of pressure. A quiet passage to PSG and an uneventful close season would have been the ideal. But Gini is in serious danger of becoming Player of the Tournament and possibly even the winning captain. Whatever the financial sense of letting Gini go for nothing - and clearly there was some sense in this - if this happens and Wijnaldum does continue to produce a starring turn for the triumphant Dutch then LIverpool will be under added pressure to bring in a like-for-like replacement.
Logged
"If you want the world to love you don't discuss Middle Eastern politics" Saul Bellow.
Pages: 1 2 [3]   Go Up
« previous next »
 