LGBTQ Gang

stewy17

Re: LGBTQ Gang
July 13, 2023, 03:17:43 pm
Quote from: Snail on July 12, 2023, 11:29:22 pm
Its so nice to know football has our backs, isnt it?

Sorry mate, can't be a nice feeling at all. Hopefully, it's some comfort to know that the vast majority of RAWK does have your back and hopefully, that's reflected in the wider Liverpool community.

Footballers used to just break your heart by retiring or signing for Juventus/Real Madrid/Barcelona/Chelsea, now it's all this shite.
jillcwhomever

Re: LGBTQ Gang
July 13, 2023, 03:25:25 pm
Quote from: rob1966 on July 13, 2023, 10:22:04 am
They're showing themselves to be nothing but greedy c*nts who care about no-one.

The warning signs were there after the World Cup when no one even confronted what had happened. Thousands dead who made the WC possible and not one footballer could be arsed to talk about those people and their families who are still struggling now.
rob1966

Re: LGBTQ Gang
July 13, 2023, 03:42:15 pm
Quote from: jillcwhomever on July 13, 2023, 03:25:25 pm
The warning signs were there after the World Cup when no one even confronted what had happened. Thousands dead who made the WC possible and not one footballer could be arsed to talk about those people and their families who are still struggling now.

They all trotted out the "the authorities agreed this, we're just doing our jobs line" and while it's tough for a player/manager who just wants to do their job, they could have spoken out.

There is however no excuse for taking the Saudi money and making yourself the public face of a vile regime, who execute the very community you claim to back is inexcusable.

I've no axe to grind with the Saudi people, my issue is with the rulers themselves. I'm not sure if my niece knows her sexuality yet, I'm not going to ask as that's up to her, but the thoughts of her being in danger in a country due to who she loves disgusts me.

I've only ever met any Saudis the once, I did a DBA course in 2006 in London and was paired with a lovely young woman from Jordan, dead friendly, dead chatty. Her dress was she wore a Hijab each day. There were two Saudi girls in the full Niqab, who when I initially spoke to them didn't answer me. The Jordanian was explaining that they followed a more strict version of Islam and were not allowed to wear anything but the Nijab and were not allowed to speak to me. I found this very uncomfortable. It also made the training difficult as they couldn't speak to the instructor, they did it all via the Jordanian and when they were struggling with the SQL, they would ask this girl who then asked me, I then answered in a loud enough voice for them to hear, but it still went via the Jordanian. They kept thanking me via this girl, very odd.
jillcwhomever

Re: LGBTQ Gang
July 13, 2023, 03:48:24 pm
Quote from: rob1966 on July 13, 2023, 03:42:15 pm
They all trotted out the "the authorities agreed this, we're just doing our jobs line" and while it's tough for a player/manager who just wants to do their job, they could have spoken out.

There is however no excuse for taking the Saudi money and making yourself the public face of a vile regime, who execute the very community you claim to back is inexcusable.

I've no axe to grind with the Saudi people, my issue is with the rulers themselves. I'm not sure if my niece knows her sexuality yet, I'm not going to ask as that's up to her, but the thoughts of her being in danger in a country due to who she loves disgusts me.
I've only ever met any Saudis the once, I did a DBA course in 2006 in London and was paired with a lovely young woman from Jordan, dead friendly, dead chatty. Her dress was she wore a Hijab each day.

There were two Saudi girls in the full Niqab, who when I initially spoke to them didn't answer me. The Jordanian was explaining that they followed a more strict version of Islam and were not allowed to wear anything but the Nijab and were not allowed to speak to me. I found this very uncomfortable. It also made the training difficult as they couldn't speak to the instructor, they did it all via the Jordanian and when they were struggling with the SQL, they would ask this girl who then asked me, I then answered in a loud enough voice for them to hear, but it still went via the Jordanian. They kept thanking me via this girl, very odd.

Absolutely, I think that is everyone's take on it. That line that was trotted out at the WC was just a total cop out, just like football itself has just refused to become involved in any of the fall out around the WC and this will be the same. Football is not listening, we have no ability to support or change things, blah, blah, blah. The thing is they could if they really wanted to but they don't even want to try and make a difference, so disappointing on so many levels.
liverbloke

Re: LGBTQ Gang
July 13, 2023, 04:42:11 pm
lest we forget

Quote
In September 2013, it was announced that all Gulf Cooperative Countries had agreed to discuss a proposal to establish some form of, yet unknown, testing in order to ban gay foreigners from entering any of the countries. However, it has been suggested that concern regarding the hosting of the 2022 FIFA World Cup by Qatar, and fears for the inevitable worldwide controversy if it is decided that football fans will have to be screened for homosexuality, made officials backtrack the plans and insist that it was a mere proposal.
sheepfest

Re: LGBTQ Gang
July 14, 2023, 08:13:01 am
Well what shite news and deeply disappointed. All in this together until money comes a calling then just put those positive statements back, oh the irony, into the closet.
gazzalfc

Re: LGBTQ Gang
July 19, 2023, 01:12:14 pm
Long overdue, fault from successive governments and still doesn't change the ongoing racism, sexism and homophobia within this countries armed forces. But a baby step and maybe some closure for those veterans who suffered discrimination just for being themselves whilst serving.

https://www.bbc.co.uk/news/uk-66242611
So Howard Philips

Re: LGBTQ Gang
July 19, 2023, 01:36:38 pm
Quote from: gazzalfc on July 19, 2023, 01:12:14 pm
Long overdue, fault from successive governments and still doesn't change the ongoing racism, sexism and homophobia within this countries armed forces. But a baby step and maybe some closure for those veterans who suffered discrimination just for being themselves whilst serving.

https://www.bbc.co.uk/news/uk-66242611

The full report. Interesting reading, particularly how the spying of upper class treacherous Cambridge Five,some of whom happened to be gay influenced policy.

https://assets.publishing.service.gov.uk/government/uploads/system/uploads/attachment_data/file/1170688/LGBT_Veterans_Independent_Review.pdf
kavah

Re: LGBTQ Gang
July 25, 2023, 10:46:24 pm
As Pride in Liverpool returns to the city this Saturday, 29 July, Spirit of Shankly will again march alongside our friends and colleagues Kop Outs.

Pride is a time for the LGBT+ community to come together and celebrate. In solidarity with Ukraine this year, Liverpool will host Kyivs annual pride march, welcoming Ukrainian delegates and community members from across the UK and Europe.

The theme for 2023 is Shout it Loud. Harking back to the first-ever pride marches where standing up and shouting loud for rights were so important, it will hopefully encourage local LGBT+ people to be their authentic selves and proud of who they are.

We are proud to stand alongside Kop Outs in their work to tackle discrimination in football and show active allyship by speaking out against hate crimes. And we encourage all our members and supporters to strive for the rights of all LGBT+ people to live their lives absolutely and without persecution. Join us on Saturday.

March With Pride

Saturday 29 July, St George's Plateau from10:30am

Speeches 11:15am

March leaves 12noon

We will share locations and details of events throughout the day on our social media channels.

For further information, please contact secretary@spiritofshankly.com.
John C

Re: LGBTQ Gang
Yesterday at 06:57:59 am
The 1975 cancel Asia tour after being pulled off stage for making pro-LGTBQ comments
Matty Healys protest led to the entirety of Malaysias Good Vibes festival being cancelled.
By DAVID RENSHAW
July 24, 2023

The 1975 have axed the remaining dates on their Asian tour following a performance in Malaysia in which frontman Matty Healy protested anti-LGBTQ laws in the country, leading to their set being cut short by organizers.

The band's performance at Kuala Lumpurs Good Vibes festival on Friday, July 21, was brought to an abrupt end after Healy spoke about his conflicted feelings while on stage in a country where same-sex relationships are illegal and those convicted can be imprisoned. The remaining days of Good Vibes were subsequently called off by organizers, with headline sets from The Strokes and The Kid Laroi cancelled in the process.
https://www.thefader.com/2023/07/24/the-1975-cancel-asia-tour-after-being-pulled-off-stage-for-making-pro-lgtbq-comments
Boston always unofficial

Re: LGBTQ Gang
Yesterday at 07:41:52 pm
Never heard em but,https://www.bbc.com/news/world-asia-66286800,Maybe he should do a bit more research on the countries he goes to,might wanna get that Newcastle United tattoo removed as well.
kavah

Re: LGBTQ Gang
Today at 05:01:57 am
^ Peter Tatchell in the Guardian with his views (the 1975 in Malaysia )
 
And while some Malaysian LGBT people were critical, others were supportive. They argue that queer rights are a universal human right, not a western one, and that these rights are now supported by a sizeable minority of the Malaysian population  especially young people.


https://www.theguardian.com/commentisfree/2023/jul/25/matty-healy-the-1975-lgbtq-malaysia-homophobia
