Author Topic: LGBTQ Gang  (Read 2995 times)

Re: LGBTQ Gang
« Reply #40 on: June 26, 2021, 10:17:18 pm »
Quote from: Pheeny on June 26, 2021, 09:51:42 pm
I know what you mean,Other than my brother I never knew a single Gay person when I was growing up which is highly unlikely.

I grew up in a rural village and went to a small village high school but knew quite a few openly gay kids that I don't think ever had any bullying thankfully.

Quite a few of my brother's mates from high school, college and university are gay and 3 of my cousins are too and they were all accepted by their friends and family.



Re: LGBTQ Gang
« Reply #41 on: June 27, 2021, 09:48:14 am »
Quote from: Juan Kerr on June 26, 2021, 09:21:14 pm
Just read this maybe i've been wrong to wind my daughter up about being greedy would appreciate you're perspective if thats ok?

I asked the lass about this last night, and my consequent take:

It's a tired stereotype that should be dead. Attraction is not a choice.

It isn't just twice the opportunity. It's got a miserable side as we all know love and seeking relationships has a miserable side. It's twice the rejection. It's at most more people to be hurt by. More people to be disappointed in. If it's even relevant at all. If you're a straight man, are you ready to go off and shag every female you see, consequences be damned? (If you're not, isn't the suggestion you might really grating?)

Because, basically, bisexuality is stereotyped as being slutty or promiscuous and it's playing into that. Who you are attracted to and can fall for has nothing to do with your personal morals and fidelity and your conduct.

Plus it's cliché as fuck..  ;D
Re: LGBTQ Gang
« Reply #42 on: June 27, 2021, 10:29:32 am »
Quote from: ToneLa on June 27, 2021, 09:48:14 am
I asked the lass about this last night, and my consequent take:

It's a tired stereotype that should be dead. Attraction is not a choice.

It isn't just twice the opportunity. It's got a miserable side as we all know love and seeking relationships has a miserable side. It's twice the rejection. It's at most more people to be hurt by. More people to be disappointed in. If it's even relevant at all. If you're a straight man, are you ready to go off and shag every female you see, consequences be damned? (If you're not, isn't the suggestion you might really grating?)

Because, basically, bisexuality is stereotyped as being slutty or promiscuous and it's playing into that. Who you are attracted to and can fall for has nothing to do with your personal morals and fidelity and your conduct.

Plus it's cliché as fuck..  ;D

Cheers for that Tone, to be honest it's been a while from i have said it to her, at the start it was when she first came out and it was more to lighten the mood so she realised it didn't matter to me what her sexual orientation was as long as she was happy.
Re: LGBTQ Gang
« Reply #43 on: June 27, 2021, 11:01:06 am »
Quote from: Juan Kerr on June 27, 2021, 10:29:32 am
Cheers for that Tone, to be honest it's been a while from i have said it to her, at the start it was when she first came out and it was more to lighten the mood so she realised it didn't matter to me what her sexual orientation was as long as she was happy.

No worries from me, a windup is a windup, can't judge everything from one sentence  ;D

But that sounds absolutely brilliant from you mate!
Re: LGBTQ Gang
« Reply #44 on: June 27, 2021, 11:52:39 am »
My fiance is also bi-sexual. Here in Barcelona I have many gays friends. In Liverpool I have many gay friends, but even more lesbian friends! Actually went down to Barcelona gay pride yesterday (although with Covid restrictions it unfortunately wasn´t all that).

My gay mates are sound and good cracke and that´s all that matters to me

The world has come a long way since I was in a school. Long gone are the days in which I would ever dream of using "gay" as a pejorative, which I did in school...a lot.

But there is still a long ways to go to be sure. This is evidenced most starkly by the spate of recent homophobic attacks both back home in Liverpool and here in Barcelona. But also in all the macho "male banter" dominated workplaces I have been in, whether that is construction sites, warehouses or kitchens, where I would definitely not be comfortable being openly gay.

And as we are on a football forum - the fact that not a single serving player has felt comfortable enough to come out is shocking. Statistically speaking there are probably the equivalent of two whole squads worth of gay (or otherwise) players in the Premier League alone who feel they have to continue keeping it a secret.

Long story short, congratulations on feeling comfortable enough to come out. Lets hope we can get to the stage where everyone can feel that comfortable.
Re: LGBTQ Gang
« Reply #45 on: June 28, 2021, 07:31:33 am »
Congratulations on coming out Sian, and welcome to the LGBTQ+ community! Really chuffed for you also that you've had such a good reaction from those around you, support of people close to you makes such a difference. :)

In case you (or anyone else) are interested, we do have an official LFC LGBT+ supporters group, called Kop Outs. You can follow on Facebook here, and Twitter here. Obviously, there's not been much happening in the last year plus, but we've done quite a lot of stuff in the past - marching with representatives from the club (including the Women's team, and Alex Curran joined us one year) in the Liverpool Pride march, events at the stadium for IDAHOBIT (International Day Against Homophobia, Biphobia and Transphobia), a film of us walking with the banner that was broadcast on Sky Sports during the match, and a photoshoot for the range of Pride merch that the club sold a couple of years ago, which culminated in a massive photo of three of us as the window display in the Williamson Square shop! And we sometimes meet to watch the match together in a pub also, of course ;D

As a queer Liverpool fan, I'm also incredibly proud to see that in the 2021 Pride Power List which was published a couple of days ago, Jordan Henderson is the only male footballer to be on the list - in the allies section, which is new this year!

Also, it's great to see so many allies on here as well - thanks everyone, it makes me feel much more confident to be myself here. Although I don't post often, I do read pretty much every day, and this stuff is important to me to feel properly "at home" somewhere - even if it is a football-based message board where no one really knows who I am! Maybe it'll give me more confidence to post more often on different topics now  :)
Re: LGBTQ Gang
« Reply #46 on: June 28, 2021, 08:07:38 am »
Quote from: Persephone on June 24, 2021, 05:06:18 pm
I love hearing how much easier it is for kids in certain places coming out these days. I think having support around you is so important, and I wish your niece all the very best. Love who you love, it's really not that complicated.

Shouldn't we be moving past the expression 'coming out'? I know a lot of my gay friends had the feeling that revealing their sexuality was actually coming out as being 'different' to what is expected or perceived back in the 80/90's.

These days people disclosing their sexuality should not be considered as a 'reveal' so to speak.

Am I off the mark?
Re: LGBTQ Gang
« Reply #47 on: June 28, 2021, 08:22:02 am »
Quote from: BarryCrocker on June 28, 2021, 08:07:38 am
Shouldn't we be moving past the expression 'coming out'? I know a lot of my gay friends had the feeling that revealing their sexuality was actually coming out as being 'different' to what is expected or perceived back in the 80/90's.

These days people disclosing their sexuality should not be considered as a 'reveal' so to speak.

Am I off the mark?

You´re probably not wrong, and that is ultimately what we should be moving towards. For me from the outside someone mentioning they like people of the same sex (or whatever other alternative romantic, sexual or lifestyle preferences they have) really isn´t a big deal. Quite frankly its none of my buisness.

But it also ignores how significant, scary and liberating an event it can be in someones life to announce this to friends and family - especially those growing up in more conservative households and places. Even today. If a friend sat me down to "announce" it - of course I would recognise that it is a big deal for them (even if it makes no difference to me in my perception of them)

My cousin "coming out" was a massive deal for him, even if for me (and probably many in my largely liberal or easy going family) it wasn´t particularly surprising. Mainly we were just happy he felt he could be open with it with us. He suffered chronic fatigue, which caused him to drop out of A-Levels and struggle to hold down a steady job for many years. He still suffers fatigue to an extent - but it dramatically improved after that. It was a life changing moment for him.

@Red_Bear This thread has done its job if it gets even one person feeling more comfortable engaging in these parts. Good on you for the LGBT+ work!
Re: LGBTQ Gang
« Reply #48 on: June 28, 2021, 08:44:14 am »
Quote from: Lad on June 26, 2021, 07:46:45 pm
I went to a mixed sex Liverpool comprehensive school in the 70s and I swear there was not a single kid that ever came out. Not one in the whole time I was there. Understandable really as given the times they would have been bullied and hounded mercifully no doubt.

My friends 19 year old son came out recently and I said to my mate who was worried for him that theres never been a better time to be gay.

I was in secondary school at the same time and I don't remember anyone coming out.I do remember one boy's life being made absolute hell because the other boys suspected he was gay.

He always denied it but he ended up marrying a woman he met in college and coming out to her.
Re: LGBTQ Gang
« Reply #49 on: June 28, 2021, 08:55:08 am »
Quote from: BarryCrocker on June 28, 2021, 08:07:38 am
Shouldn't we be moving past the expression 'coming out'? I know a lot of my gay friends had the feeling that revealing their sexuality was actually coming out as being 'different' to what is expected or perceived back in the 80/90's.

These days people disclosing their sexuality should not be considered as a 'reveal' so to speak.

Am I off the mark?

No you're not off the mark - it shouldn't make a jot of difference what a persons sexuality or identity is and they shouldn't have to hide it away and then "come out of the closet".
Re: LGBTQ Gang
« Reply #50 on: June 28, 2021, 09:22:51 am »
Quote from: rob1966 on June 28, 2021, 08:55:08 am
No you're not off the mark - it shouldn't make a jot of difference what a persons sexuality or identity is and they shouldn't have to hide it away and then "come out of the closet".

I had this exact conversation with my friend's daughter a couple of weeks' ago when she asked me if our son had come out to us.
Re: LGBTQ Gang
« Reply #51 on: June 28, 2021, 10:41:28 am »
I went to an art high school in what was post-communist nationalistic dictatorship in 90's Croatia. Think Orban's Hungary today - but with more nationalism nitro-powered by Catholic doctrine. We were a close knit bunch, fueled by party and drug sessions where there was room for everyone and every taste. As far as teenagers could, we mostly rose above petty differences in stuff that mattered and took care of each other. We were the oddball school, the misfits, 'those fucks' - and we loved that collective outcast status. So, one Monday the school principal walks in and announces that in two days a special lecturer is coming from a government sponsored catholic NGO to talk to us about 'evils youth of today is facing' and that attendance is mandatory. We knew exactly what this was - a session of anti-abortion, anti-drugs and above all anti-gay propaganda. Afterwards in the hallways we talked and agreed that we're having none of it. We had gay kids in our class, like fuck were we going to let them get bashed by some asshole. We spoke with our confidant teacher about collectively missing this 'class', but she said it's almost guaranteed to backfire badly for us and that no matter what we do - we have to attend. So we did.

A thick glasses-cheap jumper wearing, sweaty palm dripping, indoctrination c*nt walked in Wednesday - ready to deliver fire and brimstone, save our souls and bash our friends. The class was dead silent, did not get up to greet him and nobody spoke a word. He opened his bag, rolled out a thick bunch of leaflets and proceeded to leave two on each school desk. And on he went, opening up with importance of 'healthy youth' for our 'war torn country', proceeding to 'beauty of life when living without sin', then all about drugs and how 'one joint is the first step to hell'. Still dead silence, no replies to his questions and cues for comments, no laughing at his 'jokes'. Not to be disheartened, on he went merrily, plowing through 'sanctity of marriage' and steadily rising to the crescendo of the high-level sins, first of which was abortion, but last and seemingly worst was of course - homosexuality. It's this topic that he cracked open with an absolute pearl, taking time to pose himself gently leaned of the teachers desk, surveying the class and slightly raising his hand in faux insporation moment.

'Let me tell you what we must really be concerned about. It's people saying that worst kinds of perversion and homosexuality should become normal, or are in fact - normal.' - the man said.

I'm not sure if before uttering these well rehearsed words he noticed a distinctly strange sitting pattern in the room. About 30 kids across 15 desks were all paired by sex, boys in first two rows, girls in rows behind. Possibly he thought we were just good Catholic children. But as he ended the sentence and the rows of boys started french kissing, followed by back rows of girls doing the same. I guess he no longer thought much at that point - he certainly lost his voice. We collectively carried on for half a minute or so - absolute dead silence aside from a few giggles, his hand still left raised, frozen in mid air. Then we slowly got up and all walked out.

There was one actual lesbian couple in the classroom and one gay boy, rest of us were just being friends and protecting our own.
People are more valuable than ideologies.

Happy Pride month friends known and unknown.
Re: LGBTQ Gang
« Reply #52 on: June 28, 2021, 01:49:44 pm »
I've only just noticed this. Good for you, Sian opening this thread and coming out, the best of luck, glad everyone seems to have been supportive around you.

Happy Pride Month.  :wave
Re: LGBTQ Gang
« Reply #53 on: June 28, 2021, 02:14:40 pm »
Quote from: BarryCrocker on June 28, 2021, 08:07:38 am
Shouldn't we be moving past the expression 'coming out'? I know a lot of my gay friends had the feeling that revealing their sexuality was actually coming out as being 'different' to what is expected or perceived back in the 80/90's.

These days people disclosing their sexuality should not be considered as a 'reveal' so to speak.

Am I off the mark?

Not at all off the mark mate, everyone should be free to be who they are without fear of openly stating it or the reaction if and when they do.

How did it go telling your parents Sian or haven't you had the chance yet?

Re: LGBTQ Gang
« Reply #54 on: June 28, 2021, 02:19:47 pm »
Quote from: Red_Bear on June 28, 2021, 07:31:33 am
Congratulations on coming out Sian, and welcome to the LGBTQ+ community! Really chuffed for you also that you've had such a good reaction from those around you, support of people close to you makes such a difference. :)

In case you (or anyone else) are interested, we do have an official LFC LGBT+ supporters group, called Kop Outs. You can follow on Facebook here, and Twitter here. Obviously, there's not been much happening in the last year plus, but we've done quite a lot of stuff in the past - marching with representatives from the club (including the Women's team, and Alex Curran joined us one year) in the Liverpool Pride march, events at the stadium for IDAHOBIT (International Day Against Homophobia, Biphobia and Transphobia), a film of us walking with the banner that was broadcast on Sky Sports during the match, and a photoshoot for the range of Pride merch that the club sold a couple of years ago, which culminated in a massive photo of three of us as the window display in the Williamson Square shop! And we sometimes meet to watch the match together in a pub also, of course ;D

As a queer Liverpool fan, I'm also incredibly proud to see that in the 2021 Pride Power List which was published a couple of days ago, Jordan Henderson is the only male footballer to be on the list - in the allies section, which is new this year!

Also, it's great to see so many allies on here as well - thanks everyone, it makes me feel much more confident to be myself here. Although I don't post often, I do read pretty much every day, and this stuff is important to me to feel properly "at home" somewhere - even if it is a football-based message board where no one really knows who I am! Maybe it'll give me more confidence to post more often on different topics now  :)

That's a superb post Red_Bear and how fantastic to know that so much inclusion there is amongst fans and the club.

We need more news of the work going on with these groups 👋
Re: LGBTQ Gang
« Reply #55 on: June 28, 2021, 02:20:58 pm »
Quote from: Zlen on June 28, 2021, 10:41:28 am
I went to an art high school in what was post-communist nationalistic dictatorship in 90's Croatia. Think Orban's Hungary today - but with more nationalism nitro-powered by Catholic doctrine. We were a close knit bunch, fueled by party and drug sessions where there was room for everyone and every taste. As far as teenagers could, we mostly rose above petty differences in stuff that mattered and took care of each other. We were the oddball school, the misfits, 'those fucks' - and we loved that collective outcast status. So, one Monday the school principal walks in and announces that in two days a special lecturer is coming from a government sponsored catholic NGO to talk to us about 'evils youth of today is facing' and that attendance is mandatory. We knew exactly what this was - a session of anti-abortion, anti-drugs and above all anti-gay propaganda. Afterwards in the hallways we talked and agreed that we're having none of it. We had gay kids in our class, like fuck were we going to let them get bashed by some asshole. We spoke with our confidant teacher about collectively missing this 'class', but she said it's almost guaranteed to backfire badly for us and that no matter what we do - we have to attend. So we did.

A thick glasses-cheap jumper wearing, sweaty palm dripping, indoctrination c*nt walked in Wednesday - ready to deliver fire and brimstone, save our souls and bash our friends. The class was dead silent, did not get up to greet him and nobody spoke a word. He opened his bag, rolled out a thick bunch of leaflets and proceeded to leave two on each school desk. And on he went, opening up with importance of 'healthy youth' for our 'war torn country', proceeding to 'beauty of life when living without sin', then all about drugs and how 'one joint is the first step to hell'. Still dead silence, no replies to his questions and cues for comments, no laughing at his 'jokes'. Not to be disheartened, on he went merrily, plowing through 'sanctity of marriage' and steadily rising to the crescendo of the high-level sins, first of which was abortion, but last and seemingly worst was of course - homosexuality. It's this topic that he cracked open with an absolute pearl, taking time to pose himself gently leaned of the teachers desk, surveying the class and slightly raising his hand in faux insporation moment.

'Let me tell you what we must really be concerned about. It's people saying that worst kinds of perversion and homosexuality should become normal, or are in fact - normal.' - the man said.

I'm not sure if before uttering these well rehearsed words he noticed a distinctly strange sitting pattern in the room. About 30 kids across 15 desks were all paired by sex, boys in first two rows, girls in rows behind. Possibly he thought we were just good Catholic children. But as he ended the sentence and the rows of boys started french kissing, followed by back rows of girls doing the same. I guess he no longer thought much at that point - he certainly lost his voice. We collectively carried on for half a minute or so - absolute dead silence aside from a few giggles, his hand still left raised, frozen in mid air. Then we slowly got up and all walked out.

There was one actual lesbian couple in the classroom and one gay boy, rest of us were just being friends and protecting our own.
People are more valuable than ideologies.

Happy Pride month friends known and unknown.

Love it 👏👏👏👏🌈
Re: LGBTQ Gang
« Reply #56 on: June 28, 2021, 03:19:00 pm »
One of my sons good friends.
Play football together. His dad is a great guy and one of my best friends. Love the kid / family to bits and I cant tell you how proud I am of him. Has an unbelievable future ahead of him. My wife and
I always knew.

My wife grew up dancing at Millingtons Dance school in Liverpool. I used to take her to all the competitions. Had a great time with openly gay people. Loved that time back in the 90s

closet door bustdown This Texas athlete came out to his high school, then started a gay-straight alliance
By David Reddish March 20, 2021 10:03am

 
Meet , a 17-year-old varsity soccer player and member of the track team at Keller High in Keller, Texas. In a new essay with OutSports, He details his road to coming out, and why he chose to start a gay-straight alliance in his high school.


Around the time I entered the fifth grade, I knew I was gay, He writes. I would never have admitted it to anyone, even myself, but I knew I was. Growing up in Keller, Texas, I became conditioned to the idea that anything different was considered wrong. So for the majority of my fifth- and sixth-grade years, I promised myself that I would find a way not to be different. I hoped that one day I would wake up and suddenly be normal.

He goes on to explain how his fear living in the closet pushed him hard in athletics. He went on to become a record-breaking runner for his Jr. High cross country team. Yet even in the wake of his triumphs, he had regrets.


I wish I could go back and win all of those races as a gay athlete, he says. I would prove it to all those kids who said words like f*g that they just got beat by a gay guy. That the gay guy shattered all of those records and made them look stupid, but I didnt.

I wish that I wouldnt have been too scared, he adds.

He continued his athleticsand living in the closetinto high school his freshman year. Then, one fateful day, everything changed.

It was around the end of the first semester of my freshman year, and my teammates and I had just finished practice, he remembers. We all sat in the locker room cracking jokes and messing with one another.

Related: Country star TJ Osborne comes out in emotional new interview

That was until the conversation shifted to my teammates making some not so funny jokes, he writes. They began to yell at one another, Hey, dont act like such a fag! and Come on, you homo! The insults and language were nothing new to me, but then one of my teammates caught my response. They must have noticed me not laugh hard enough or my face wince because they shouted to me from halfway across the locker room, What, are you gay? The locker room fell with a quiet laugh. I froze. I had never had someone ask me the question before. I was scared.

I looked him dead in the eye with shaking confidence in my voice said, Yeah, Im gay, is there a problem?'

Ironically, it took a bit of convincing once He told his teammates. He had to swear that yes, he is gay. He also had to endure questions about who the hottest guys on the team were. Fortunately, those took a back seat to his explaining how he always knew he was gay, and how he wasnt ashamed.

In the weeks that followed, I began to notice a shift in my schools sports culture, Majure explains. Although my coming out didnt eliminate homophobia from my teammates and coaches, I saw less. The homophobic slurs and jokes in the locker room turned into teammates asking me genuine questions, and my coaches homophobic language was, for the most part, eliminated. I began to notice myself feel happier and freer as I proudly owned my identity as an athlete and a gay man on and off the field.

By his junior year, He had delivered an address on LGBTQ equality in sports. Hed also started his schools gay-straight alliance, for which he still serves as president.


I am beyond thankful for my coming out, he concludes. It was the decision that genuinely changed my life and the lives of all of those around me. I used to feel like being gay was holding me down, but now I know that owning my sexuality is, in fact, what pushes me forward.

Good game, kid.
Re: LGBTQ Gang
« Reply #57 on: June 30, 2021, 06:48:36 am »
I've got nothing refreshing to add, but it's been remiss of me not posting to show my support and say congrats also  :thumbup
Re: LGBTQ Gang
« Reply #58 on: June 30, 2021, 11:08:54 am »
Happy pride month :)
Re: LGBTQ Gang
« Reply #59 on: June 30, 2021, 03:52:36 pm »
Happy Pride month.
Re: LGBTQ Gang
« Reply #60 on: June 30, 2021, 03:56:09 pm »
Quote from: John C on June 30, 2021, 06:48:36 am
I've got nothing refreshing to add, but it's been remiss of me not posting to show my support and say congrats also  :thumbup

Indeed, same here!
Re: LGBTQ Gang
« Reply #61 on: July 1, 2021, 02:21:33 am »
Happy Pride Month

Re: LGBTQ Gang
« Reply #62 on: July 2, 2021, 12:45:26 am »
My fella dropped a pressie on me yesterday ;D



(For anyone wondering Morphe eyeshadow palettes are unreal value, much pigmentation).
Re: LGBTQ Gang
« Reply #63 on: July 2, 2021, 12:49:38 am »
Quote from: Red_Bear on June 28, 2021, 07:31:33 am
Congratulations on coming out Sian, and welcome to the LGBTQ+ community! Really chuffed for you also that you've had such a good reaction from those around you, support of people close to you makes such a difference. :)

In case you (or anyone else) are interested, we do have an official LFC LGBT+ supporters group, called Kop Outs. You can follow on Facebook here, and Twitter here. Obviously, there's not been much happening in the last year plus, but we've done quite a lot of stuff in the past - marching with representatives from the club (including the Women's team, and Alex Curran joined us one year) in the Liverpool Pride march, events at the stadium for IDAHOBIT (International Day Against Homophobia, Biphobia and Transphobia), a film of us walking with the banner that was broadcast on Sky Sports during the match, and a photoshoot for the range of Pride merch that the club sold a couple of years ago, which culminated in a massive photo of three of us as the window display in the Williamson Square shop! And we sometimes meet to watch the match together in a pub also, of course ;D

As a queer Liverpool fan, I'm also incredibly proud to see that in the 2021 Pride Power List which was published a couple of days ago, Jordan Henderson is the only male footballer to be on the list - in the allies section, which is new this year!

Also, it's great to see so many allies on here as well - thanks everyone, it makes me feel much more confident to be myself here. Although I don't post often, I do read pretty much every day, and this stuff is important to me to feel properly "at home" somewhere - even if it is a football-based message board where no one really knows who I am! Maybe it'll give me more confidence to post more often on different topics now  :)

:thumbup

Given yous a follow, hopefully a pint due in the not too distant future!
Re: LGBTQ Gang
« Reply #64 on: July 2, 2021, 01:42:59 pm »
Sian, I don't want to derail the thread into any arguments so I'll delete this if you want, but thought this was an absolutely brilliant speech from Mhairi Black that is worth anyone's time to watch in full.

https://twitter.com/MhairiBlack/status/1410617488656633865
Re: LGBTQ Gang
« Reply #65 on: July 2, 2021, 03:31:26 pm »
Quote from: Just Elmo? on July  2, 2021, 01:42:59 pm
Sian, I don't want to derail the thread into any arguments so I'll delete this if you want, but thought this was an absolutely brilliant speech from Mhairi Black that is worth anyone's time to watch in full.

https://twitter.com/MhairiBlack/status/1410617488656633865

Great stuff Elmo.
Re: LGBTQ Gang
« Reply #66 on: July 2, 2021, 04:07:57 pm »
Quote from: Ｓｎａｉｌ on July  2, 2021, 12:45:26 am
My fella dropped a pressie on me yesterday ;D



(For anyone wondering Morphe eyeshadow palettes are unreal value, much pigmentation).

That's great that :thumbup

One thing about working from home has been we haven't been able to celebrate pride month in the office like usual. We all dress up in rainbow coloured clothes, there's posters, banners and stuff, everyone gets involved. There's a couple of lads who work in our support function who are part of the community, they really go to town with it, it's ace. The company gives a lot of support too which is nice to see.
Re: LGBTQ Gang
« Reply #67 on: July 2, 2021, 04:11:42 pm »
I thought this was fantastic from those involved:



This was done at the new president - Andrezj Duda's - swearing in to draw attention to the President's awful stance on LGBTQ rights, matters and his ridiculous quotes and opinions on the LGBTQ community in Poland.
Re: LGBTQ Gang
« Reply #68 on: July 5, 2021, 01:22:41 pm »
Have slapped a Pride flag sticker on my electric guitar.

Small thing indeed, but... One thing that sucks about Pride month is all these companies showing support to make a buck.

All well and good. Meanwhile, hypocrisy...

https://www.vice.com/en/article/m7e9y8/pride-companies-donations-anti-trans-lawmakers
Re: LGBTQ Gang
« Reply #69 on: July 5, 2021, 06:49:35 pm »
Just seen Alan Shea interviewed on BBC North West Tonight. He handed in a petition on Tynwald Day in 1991, to have homosexuality decriminalised, which happened in 1992. He was guest of honour today and was there with his husband.

Re: LGBTQ Gang
« Reply #70 on: July 5, 2021, 08:40:03 pm »
Quote from: rob1966 on July  5, 2021, 06:49:35 pm
Just seen Alan Shea interviewed on BBC North West Tonight. He handed in a petition on Tynwald Day in 1991, to have homosexuality decriminalised, which happened in 1992. He was guest of honour today and was there with his husband.



1992 decriminalised. Jesus wept. Just fucking wow
Decriminalised for loving someone. Cant get my head around that to be honest. And still going on in certain parts of the world today where people are tortured etc for being normal. Still cant understand it.
Re: LGBTQ Gang
« Reply #71 on: Today at 01:10:44 pm »
SOS have updated their Profile pic on Facebook

Re: LGBTQ Gang
« Reply #72 on: Today at 01:15:30 pm »
Quote from: Red_Bear on June 28, 2021, 07:31:33 am
Congratulations on coming out Sian, and welcome to the LGBTQ+ community! Really chuffed for you also that you've had such a good reaction from those around you, support of people close to you makes such a difference. :)

In case you (or anyone else) are interested, we do have an official LFC LGBT+ supporters group, called Kop Outs. You can follow on Facebook here, and Twitter here. Obviously, there's not been much happening in the last year plus, but we've done quite a lot of stuff in the past - marching with representatives from the club (including the Women's team, and Alex Curran joined us one year) in the Liverpool Pride march, events at the stadium for IDAHOBIT (International Day Against Homophobia, Biphobia and Transphobia), a film of us walking with the banner that was broadcast on Sky Sports during the match, and a photoshoot for the range of Pride merch that the club sold a couple of years ago, which culminated in a massive photo of three of us as the window display in the Williamson Square shop! And we sometimes meet to watch the match together in a pub also, of course ;D


As a queer Liverpool fan, I'm also incredibly proud to see that in the 2021 Pride Power List which was published a couple of days ago, Jordan Henderson is the only male footballer to be on the list - in the allies section, which is new this year!

Also, it's great to see so many allies on here as well - thanks everyone, it makes me feel much more confident to be myself here. Although I don't post often, I do read pretty much every day, and this stuff is important to me to feel properly "at home" somewhere - even if it is a football-based message board where no one really knows who I am! Maybe it'll give me more confidence to post more often on different topics now  :)

 :-* :thumbup
