Ｓｎａｉｌ

LGBTQ Gang
Yesterday at 11:17:32 pm
As a fairly recently came out bisexual knobhead I would like a space for the community to chat, Im sure there are dozens (dozens!) of us on here and I dont think its been done before?

(Oh and Im sure I dont need to say it really but no transphobia here please.)

Happy Pride Month :wave
MBL?

Re: LGBTQ Gang
Today at 12:24:12 am
Im a boring hetro but its no bad thing to see a thread like this so fair play to ya.

I am shocked though to see you only came out as a knobhead now. :D
Red Berry

Re: LGBTQ Gang
Today at 09:14:31 am
Happy Pride Month to you too!

I'm straight, but my sister is gay and my bestie is a bi woman, as indeed are most of my female friends, so this is an issue close to my heart. :)
Zlen

Re: LGBTQ Gang
Today at 09:28:05 am
Good to have this thread.
Though straight and boring, I've been raising a voice for LGBTQ rights all my life.
I had some friends as a kid that were suffering terrible injustices and oppression.
It did not get much better as time went along.
If there's one thing I can't stand it's opression and prejudice.
rob1966

Re: LGBTQ Gang
Today at 09:57:39 am
Happy pride month :wave

Also a hetero, but I know and have known people who are a part of the community. I just try to bring my kids up to understand and accept that people are free to be who they are without prejudice.
Camping in a pub in Allerton

Re: LGBTQ Gang
Today at 12:26:09 pm
Happy Pride Month :)

I think it's great that kids are learning about inclusion and acceptance.

When I was a kid, we were not-so-much taught that this was 'bad', but that was the feeling you got from the media and society at the time, so when I was a kid I did indeed think that it was 'bad'

But then life happens, you meet tons of people around the world with different opinions and views and lifestyles and they are decent enough and you think "Well, that was a load of shit then" and then just get on with it, taking people how they come. As said been said, a lot of the problems that happen in this world would be solved by people reading, travelling and thinking..

Persephone

Re: LGBTQ Gang
Today at 01:13:22 pm
Happy Pride Month fellow bi. Great idea to have a thread like this especially for anyone who needs support.
redgriffin73

Re: LGBTQ Gang
Today at 03:11:09 pm
My teenage niece has just come out as bi too, she seems to have a great set of supportive friends which is really reassuring to see, I can't imagine what it was like for kids like her when I was at school and I am so proud of her.

Happy Pride Month :wave
Rhi

Re: LGBTQ Gang
Today at 04:54:04 pm
Congrats on coming out, Sian. Hope everyone around you has been supportive :)
Re: LGBTQ Gang
Today at 05:06:18 pm
I love hearing how much easier it is for kids in certain places coming out these days. I think having support around you is so important, and I wish your niece all the very best. Love who you love, it's really not that complicated.
