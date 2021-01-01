As a fairly recently came out bisexual knobhead I would like a space for the community to chat, Im sure there are dozens (dozens!) of us on here and I dont think its been done before?



(Oh and Im sure I dont need to say it really but no transphobia here please.)



Happy Pride Month



Happy Pride MonthI think it's great that kids are learning about inclusion and acceptance.When I was a kid, we were not-so-much taught that this was 'bad', but that was the feeling you got from the media and society at the time, so when I was a kid I did indeed think that it was 'bad'But then life happens, you meet tons of people around the world with different opinions and views and lifestyles and they are decent enough and you think "Well, that was a load of shit then" and then just get on with it, taking people how they come. As said been said, a lot of the problems that happen in this world would be solved by people reading, travelling and thinking..