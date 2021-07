Love the GTS and Red Dead Ones. Red Dead must be the only game where you can take a screenshot at just about any time and it looks good. Anyhow, a couple of Assassin's Creed Valhalla comparisons with vanilla and the reshade I made for the game. Quick job so might try and take some better ones later. Can't seem to get them full size, but right click, open image in new tab seems to do it.Canterbury at DawnDuskOvercast Forest