Tickets can be purchased online from 12pm Wednesday 16 March.LFC Official Members, Official LFC Supporters Clubs, Season Ticket Holders and those on the LFC Events Mailing List will have access to a venue pre-sale from 12pm Wednesday 16th March 2022, check your emails, the Members’ Area or your Supporters Club extranet for details. You must be signed up to the LFC Events Mailing List before 12pm Tuesday 15th March to be included in the pre-sale.Standard seating tickets are priced between £90.45 and £324 (Price includes booking/administration fee). A £2.85 handling fee per applies per order.A maximum of six tickets can be purchased per booking, with tickets subject to availability.