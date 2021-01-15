« previous next »
Author Topic: Pre-Season Thread  (Read 380165 times)

Re: Pre-Season Thread
« Reply #7520 on: Today at 09:02:36 pm »
Theyve resorted to rugby tackles on Doak.
Re: Pre-Season Thread
« Reply #7521 on: Today at 09:03:06 pm »
I really do like Quansah, he definitely shouldnt be given a chance.
Re: Pre-Season Thread
« Reply #7522 on: Today at 09:03:08 pm »
Quote from: Cafe De Paris on Today at 08:58:19 pm
Good old northern rail or whatever they are called now. Train cancelled back to lime street so get the train to Manchester and change there. Wonderful.

Pathetic as usual. That's probably doubling the distance!
Re: Pre-Season Thread
« Reply #7523 on: Today at 09:03:45 pm »
Decent run out that
Re: Pre-Season Thread
« Reply #7524 on: Today at 09:04:10 pm »
Quote from: RedBec1993 on Today at 09:03:06 pm
I really do like Quansah, he definitely shouldnt be given a chance.
bit of an oxymoron there
Re: Pre-Season Thread
« Reply #7525 on: Today at 09:04:25 pm »
Joe has been alright in preseason.
Re: Pre-Season Thread
« Reply #7526 on: Today at 09:04:58 pm »
Quote from: Wabaloolah on Today at 09:04:10 pm
bit of an oxymoron there

Difficulty multitasking ooops. Should* ;D
« Reply #7527 on: Today at 09:05:03 pm »
Few tweaks and we're gonna do some lovely stuff.
Re: Pre-Season Thread
« Reply #7528 on: Today at 09:05:03 pm »
Main takeout from that is given our lack of options at 6 Mac Allister has to start there against Chelsea.
Re: Pre-Season Thread
« Reply #7529 on: Today at 09:05:26 pm »
Quote from: RedBec1993 on Today at 09:04:58 pm
Difficulty multitasking ooops. Should* ;D
ah welcome to my world!!
Re: Pre-Season Thread
« Reply #7530 on: Today at 09:05:41 pm »
Quote from: naYoRHa2b on Today at 09:05:03 pm
Main takeout from that is given our lack of options at 6 Mac Allister has to start there against Chelsea.

Yup, Mac Allister looks a lot better there than Jones, who is more suited to playing further forward anyway.
Re: Pre-Season Thread
« Reply #7531 on: Today at 09:05:45 pm »
Quote from: naYoRHa2b on Today at 09:05:03 pm
Main takeout from that is given our lack of options at 6 Mac Allister has to start there against Chelsea.

The thing is he actually played this position loads before. Reads the game very well, gets stuck in as well.
Re: Pre-Season Thread
« Reply #7532 on: Today at 09:05:51 pm »
Quote from: Draex on Today at 09:00:05 pm
Our shape with Gomez, Matip and Quansah looks so much better.
We look more solid the minute Robbo comes off, really odd that our two strongest positions now look like a weakness.
Re: Pre-Season Thread
« Reply #7533 on: Today at 09:06:16 pm »
Elliot staking a claim to be back in for me. He's looked fantastic with limited minutes this pre season.
Re: Pre-Season Thread
« Reply #7534 on: Today at 09:06:20 pm »
Quote from: jillcwhomever on Today at 09:02:05 pm
He does some good crossing from right back does Joe.

Decent crosser of the ball from that right back position usually, set up a few for the first team there. He played a really nice ball to Curtis Jones from around the half way line with about 20 minutes to go there but he couldn't finish. Probably the better position for him at this moment in time.
Re: Pre-Season Thread
« Reply #7535 on: Today at 09:06:35 pm »
Subs played well.maybe not Nunez as he rarely got quality ball.

Not a bad performance but we need to obviously up the tempo which we will. Im not sure that we have solved any of our defensive issues. It could be a case that well need to score 3 each game.

Elliott and Doak have played well.
Re: Pre-Season Thread
« Reply #7536 on: Today at 09:06:50 pm »
Well

I enjoyed that a lot.  ;D

Re: Pre-Season Thread
« Reply #7537 on: Today at 09:08:13 pm »
Quote from: lgvkarlos on Today at 09:05:51 pm
We look more solid the minute Robbo comes off, really odd that our two strongest positions now look like a weakness.
there's an argument to be had for sticking Gomez there if we are sticking with Trent as an inverted full back which it looks like we are
Re: Pre-Season Thread
« Reply #7538 on: Today at 09:08:13 pm »
Quote from: disgraced cake on Today at 09:06:20 pm
Decent crosser of the ball from that right back position usually, set up a few for the first team there. He played a really nice ball to Curtis Jones from around the half way line with about 20 minutes to go there but he couldn't finish. Probably the better position for him at this moment in time.

Yes, it would make sense for him to continue there now.
Re: Pre-Season Thread
« Reply #7539 on: Today at 09:10:42 pm »
Quote from: Wabaloolah on Today at 09:08:13 pm
there's an argument to be had for sticking Gomez there if we are sticking with Trent as an inverted full back which it looks like we are
Yep, don't think we should have Trent and Robbo on the pitch at the same time.
Re: Pre-Season Thread
« Reply #7540 on: Today at 09:10:52 pm »
Doak is a hell of a handful.

Harvey worked like hell, very sharp, very effective.

But hard to judge overall given the oppo.


Re: Pre-Season Thread
« Reply #7541 on: Today at 09:12:09 pm »
Definitely look way more energetic in pre-season compared to last year. Doak looks like he could do a job as Salah's backup and maybe grow into that role.

We kind of look like the 17/18 Liverpool in the pre-season. Great pressing. Attack first mindset but lacking a few pieces to become a truly great team.
Re: Pre-Season Thread
« Reply #7542 on: Today at 09:12:20 pm »
Quote from: SamLad on Today at 09:10:52 pm
Doak is a hell of a handful.

Harvey worked like hell, very sharp, very effective.

But hard to judge overall given the oppo.



Bloody hell we have ridiculous attacking options off the bench.
Re: Pre-Season Thread
« Reply #7543 on: Today at 09:13:02 pm »
I got a quick list/template ready if anyone is keen on rating individual player pre-seasons.
Re: Pre-Season Thread
« Reply #7544 on: Today at 09:13:07 pm »
Quote from: Draex on Today at 09:05:45 pm
The thing is he actually played this position loads before. Reads the game very well, gets stuck in as well.

He hasn't played this position loads. He has played in a double pivot with a proper defensive midfield player alongside him.

Watching Trent and Mac playing as a double pivot in possession was like watching Gerrard and Alonso. Two exceptional deep-lying playmakers just absolutely bossing possession. The problem though is that neither of them had defensive instincts.

Mac is great on the ball and presses really well. The issue is that as soon as we lose the ball his instinct as an 8 is to press. That isn't what you require of a 6. The role of the 6 on a defensive transition is to instinctively know whether to back up the 8's on the press or to protect the centre backs.

Re: Pre-Season Thread
« Reply #7545 on: Today at 09:13:47 pm »
Is the problem with the new system Robbo? What should become a 3, is a lopsided 2.5 because he isnt disciplined enough. The balance looked much better with Gomez.
Re: Pre-Season Thread
« Reply #7546 on: Today at 09:15:33 pm »
Quote from: Higgins79 on Today at 09:13:47 pm
Is the problem with the new system Robbo? What should become a 3, is a lopsided 2.5 because he isnt disciplined enough. The balance looked much better with Gomez.
Tsimikas and Quansah were also better
