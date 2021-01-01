« previous next »
Author Topic: Pre-Season Thread

Re: Pre-Season Thread
Reply #7200 on: Today at 07:28:23 pm
It's back.

Re: Pre-Season Thread
Reply #7201 on: Today at 07:28:23 pm
Fucking hell FSG. Where the fuck was John W Henry for that goal then?
Re: Pre-Season Thread
Reply #7202 on: Today at 07:28:26 pm
Quote from: disgraced cake on Today at 07:27:18 pm
Bet Matip and Gomez still get blamed for that one  ;D

Gomez will certainly get the blame.
Re: Pre-Season Thread
Reply #7203 on: Today at 07:28:27 pm
Not the last time Manu will play a ball over the top this season
Re: Pre-Season Thread
Reply #7204 on: Today at 07:28:37 pm
I suspect this will be the story of our season. Excellent going forward, but conceding lots from long balls. There was no need to play the offside trap there.
Re: Pre-Season Thread
Reply #7205 on: Today at 07:28:44 pm
Quote from: Fromola on Today at 07:27:00 pm
Could we break 13/14 for goals scored and conceded?
Decent teams are going to enjoy themselves, this is our first eleven a week from first match.
It's very worrying.
Re: Pre-Season Thread
Reply #7206 on: Today at 07:28:47 pm
Quote from: tubby on Today at 07:27:55 pm
The goals were conceding preseason are nothing to do with a 6, it's just balls in behind every time.

haha was about to say the same, a no.6 doesn't fix our defensive problems.

That was Konate and Trent not keeping shape.
Re: Pre-Season Thread
Reply #7207 on: Today at 07:29:04 pm
Their goal was from a very clever ball.
Re: Pre-Season Thread
Reply #7208 on: Today at 07:29:10 pm
Quote from: tubby on Today at 07:27:55 pm
The goals were conceding preseason are nothing to do with a 6, it's just balls in behind every time.

Is it the line the defense is taking, the lack of compactness in front, poor positioning or a lack of pressure on the ball?
Re: Pre-Season Thread
Reply #7209 on: Today at 07:30:09 pm
Every time Liverpool concede itll be because of the No6 issue whether its true or not.
Re: Pre-Season Thread
Reply #7210 on: Today at 07:30:19 pm
Quote from: cdav on Today at 07:29:10 pm
Is it the line the defense is taking, the lack of compactness in front, poor positioning or a lack of pressure on the ball?

We lost the duels, it was a good ball and Konate and Trent have a terrible line so he's not offside.
Re: Pre-Season Thread
Reply #7211 on: Today at 07:30:32 pm
Quote from: tubby on Today at 07:27:55 pm
The goals were conceding preseason are nothing to do with a 6, it's just balls in behind every time.

The highline isn't working anymore.
Re: Pre-Season Thread
Reply #7212 on: Today at 07:31:14 pm
Quote from: Samie on Today at 07:27:27 pm
Pissed off at pre season game mate?  ;D
The team knew that the whingers would be glum if they had nothing to moan about, so gave them a gift
Re: Pre-Season Thread
Reply #7213 on: Today at 07:31:36 pm
Quote from: Clint Eastwood on Today at 07:28:37 pm
I suspect this will be the story of our season. Excellent going forward, but conceding lots from long balls. There was no need to play the offside trap there.

Was it actually offside though? Looked close. We're going to be relying a lot on VAR next season for offsides.
Re: Pre-Season Thread
Reply #7214 on: Today at 07:33:01 pm
Quote from: Fromola on Today at 07:31:36 pm
Was it actually offside though? We're going to be relying a lot on VAR next season.
Nah. Trent went steaming forward after the guy played the ball.
Re: Pre-Season Thread
Reply #7215 on: Today at 07:34:25 pm
Quote from: Fromola on Today at 07:31:36 pm
Was it actually offside though? Looked close. We're going to be relying a lot on VAR next season for offsides.
Liverpool have been excellent in that regard. Offside stats were certainly highest in 21/22 I believe. An obvious tactic with VAR.
Re: Pre-Season Thread
Reply #7216 on: Today at 07:35:20 pm
Quote from: Samie on Today at 07:27:27 pm
Pissed off at pre season game mate?  ;D
Yep, and so will Klopp be. Did you watch Klopp on the touch line against Bayern, ridiculous if watching the same mistakes doesn't worry you (preseason or not)
Re: Pre-Season Thread
Reply #7217 on: Today at 07:35:22 pm
Quote from: Clint Eastwood on Today at 07:33:01 pm
Nah. Trent went steaming forward after the guy played the ball.


Looked close to me & I don't think you can blame Trent for it.
Re: Pre-Season Thread
Reply #7218 on: Today at 07:35:49 pm
Quote from: Fitzy. on Today at 07:30:09 pm
Every time Liverpool concede itll be because of the No6 issue whether its true or not.
True or false

Jason Orange is William of Oranges great grandson ?
Re: Pre-Season Thread
Reply #7219 on: Today at 07:36:28 pm
Quote from: Fitzy. on Today at 07:34:25 pm
Liverpool have been excellent in that regard. Offside stats were certainly highest in 21/22 I believe. An obvious tactic with VAR.

19/20 we brilliantly perfected the offside trap knowing VAR was coming in (helped by the no late-flag bullshit).

It's a fineline though. It went wrong in 20/21 and 22/23.
Re: Pre-Season Thread
Reply #7220 on: Today at 07:36:47 pm
Defence is terrible. Knife and butter springs to mind.
Re: Pre-Season Thread
Reply #7221 on: Today at 07:38:11 pm
Quote from: Titi Camara on Today at 07:35:49 pm
True or false

Jason Orange is William of Oranges great grandson ?
True. Obviously
Re: Pre-Season Thread
Reply #7222 on: Today at 07:38:39 pm
Gakpo is going to have a big season
Re: Pre-Season Thread
Reply #7223 on: Today at 07:38:52 pm
Konate running and reacting like 2022 Fabinho here... 
Re: Pre-Season Thread
Reply #7224 on: Today at 07:39:20 pm
Quote from: tubby on Today at 07:27:55 pm
The goals were conceding preseason are nothing to do with a 6, it's just balls in behind every time.

Agreed. Unless we are signing Mr Fantastic.

It's a system problem rather than a personel one
Re: Pre-Season Thread
Reply #7225 on: Today at 07:40:16 pm
Quote from: richmiller1 on Today at 07:39:20 pm
Agreed. Unless we are signing Mr Fantastic.

It's a system problem rather than a personel one

Not really its players not concentrating or communicating.
Re: Pre-Season Thread
Reply #7226 on: Today at 07:40:23 pm
People arent giving enough credit for the ball, yes should have done better but it was still a very good ball.
Re: Pre-Season Thread
Reply #7227 on: Today at 07:41:47 pm
Quote from: Cafe De Paris on Today at 07:36:47 pm
Defence is terrible. Knife and butter springs to mind.

They are but they're being exposed unnecessary by these tactics.
Re: Pre-Season Thread
Reply #7228 on: Today at 07:41:59 pm
Re: Pre-Season Thread
Reply #7229 on: Today at 07:42:08 pm
Quote from: jillcwhomever on Today at 07:40:23 pm
People arent giving enough credit for the ball, yes should have done better but it was still a very good ball.

Trent is ball watching and doesn't track the runner or step up.

Really its poor pressing causing everyone to shift creating holes.

Small tweaks needed really.
Re: Pre-Season Thread
Reply #7230 on: Today at 07:43:50 pm
These tactics are awful. Good for the attack but they don't need more help. We need to help our defence.
Re: Pre-Season Thread
Reply #7231 on: Today at 07:43:50 pm
Quote from: jillcwhomever on Today at 07:40:23 pm
People arent giving enough credit for the ball, yes should have done better but it was still a very good ball.

:P

Quote from: Fitzy. on Today at 07:29:04 pm
Their goal was from a very clever ball.
Re: Pre-Season Thread
Reply #7232 on: Today at 07:43:59 pm
Not sure that Diaz was offside. No VAR obviously and no replay to show if it was off.
Re: Pre-Season Thread
Reply #7233 on: Today at 07:44:15 pm
