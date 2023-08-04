Thiago should be able to start at Chelsea as the 6.
I hope he starts Diaz. Jota does better off the bench.
No he doesnt. His record for scoring the first goal in games is incredible.
Jota has played really well and deserves to start off. I hate this idea that his only talent is coming off the bench it under sells him.
I think High Coolie was being a bit unfair saying people want Nunez to start so we can justify his fee, but I do feel that both him and Diaz the fans have an affection for and is seen as cooler players. Gakpo I dont think is underplayed but Jota absolutely is.People need to get their head round the fact that he can score big goals and is a massive threat in terms of pressing. Two big reasons why Klopp teams need a player like him.
So whos to blame for our midfield looking like it currently does?
Thank Fowler we're not getting Caulker
Have we played less pre season games than others? Utd have played 8
Page created in 0.03 seconds with 23 queries.
[Server Load: 0.4]