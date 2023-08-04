Jota has played really well and deserves to start off. I hate this idea that his only talent is coming off the bench it under sells him.



I think High Coolie was being a bit unfair saying people want Nunez to start so we can justify his fee, but I do feel that both him and Diaz the fans have an affection for and is seen as cooler players. Gakpo I dont think is underplayed but Jota absolutely is.People need to get their head round the fact that he can score big goals and is a massive threat in terms of pressing. Two big reasons why Klopp teams need a player like him.