Author Topic: Pre-Season Thread  (Read 372848 times)

Re: Pre-Season Thread
« Reply #7080 on: August 4, 2023, 12:35:44 pm »
I hope he starts Diaz. Jota does better off the bench.
Re: Pre-Season Thread
« Reply #7081 on: August 4, 2023, 02:27:30 pm »
Thiago should be able to start at Chelsea as the 6.
Re: Pre-Season Thread
« Reply #7082 on: August 4, 2023, 02:35:34 pm »
Quote from: Nick110581 on August  4, 2023, 02:27:30 pm
Thiago should be able to start at Chelsea as the 6.

He wont.
Re: Pre-Season Thread
« Reply #7083 on: August 4, 2023, 02:36:05 pm »
Quote from: HystrixCristata on August  4, 2023, 12:35:44 pm
I hope he starts Diaz. Jota does better off the bench.

No he doesnt. His record for scoring the first goal in games is incredible.
Re: Pre-Season Thread
« Reply #7084 on: August 4, 2023, 02:38:13 pm »
Quote from: killer-heels on August  4, 2023, 02:36:05 pm
No he doesnt. His record for scoring the first goal in games is incredible.

Jota has played really well and deserves to start off. I hate this idea that his only talent is coming off the bench it under sells him.
Re: Pre-Season Thread
« Reply #7085 on: August 4, 2023, 02:40:59 pm »
Quote from: jillcwhomever on August  4, 2023, 02:38:13 pm
Jota has played really well and deserves to start off. I hate this idea that his only talent is coming off the bench it under sells him.

I think High Coolie was being a bit unfair saying people want Nunez to start so we can justify his fee, but I do feel that both him and Diaz the fans have an affection for and is seen as cooler players. Gakpo I dont think is underplayed but Jota absolutely is.

People need to get their head round the fact that he can score big goals and is a massive threat in terms of pressing. Two big reasons why Klopp teams need a player like him.
Re: Pre-Season Thread
« Reply #7086 on: August 4, 2023, 02:59:07 pm »
Quote from: killer-heels on August  4, 2023, 02:40:59 pm
I think High Coolie was being a bit unfair saying people want Nunez to start so we can justify his fee, but I do feel that both him and Diaz the fans have an affection for and is seen as cooler players. Gakpo I dont think is underplayed but Jota absolutely is.

People need to get their head round the fact that he can score big goals and is a massive threat in terms of pressing. Two big reasons why Klopp teams need a player like him.

One of the most satisfying parts of the pre-season for me is seeing Jota and Gakpo gaining an understanding between them. Its something that needs to develop further as it could become really crucial to us in those games against the teams were expected to beat and dont always manage too.
Re: Pre-Season Thread
« Reply #7087 on: August 4, 2023, 06:02:28 pm »
Started to get the giddy shits already, thinking about the match against Chelsea. Feels like both 5 minutes and 5 years since we played a competitive match - can't wait. Sorry, probably not the right thread but fuck it.
Re: Pre-Season Thread
« Reply #7088 on: August 4, 2023, 06:09:41 pm »
Quote from: killer-heels on August  4, 2023, 02:40:59 pm
I think High Coolie was being a bit unfair saying people want Nunez to start so we can justify his fee, but I do feel that both him and Diaz the fans have an affection for and is seen as cooler players. Gakpo I dont think is underplayed but Jota absolutely is.

People need to get their head round the fact that he can score big goals and is a massive threat in terms of pressing. Two big reasons why Klopp teams need a player like him.
I just think Nunez is the best guy at getting shots on the team and probably goal scorer.
I think we know more on Monday but having 5 very high level forwards is a good problem to have also 5 subs in a game helps
Re: Pre-Season Thread
« Reply #7089 on: Today at 03:37:03 pm »
Re: Pre-Season Thread
« Reply #7090 on: Today at 04:01:59 pm »
Looking forward to seeing the actual footy instead of all the off the pitch whinging- we've still got loads of really good footballers
Re: Pre-Season Thread
« Reply #7091 on: Today at 04:06:58 pm »
Interesting that we really havent looked to exert ourselves that much in pre season. We had Bayern but they are  the only good team. Could be a case we are looking to save our fitness as much as possible.
Re: Pre-Season Thread
« Reply #7092 on: Today at 05:21:28 pm »
So whos to blame for our midfield looking like it currently does?
Re: Pre-Season Thread
« Reply #7093 on: Today at 05:30:00 pm »
Quote from: Studgotelli on Today at 05:21:28 pm
So whos to blame for our midfield looking like it currently does?

They are not that ugly.
Re: Pre-Season Thread
« Reply #7094 on: Today at 05:36:11 pm »
Have we played less pre season games than others? Utd have played 8
Re: Pre-Season Thread
« Reply #7095 on: Today at 05:42:23 pm »
Quote from: clinical on Today at 05:36:11 pm
Have we played less pre season games than others? Utd have played 8

Yeah, tomorrow will be our fifth I think. United started theirs really early too, they were playing one when we'd only been back in training 2 or 3 days.
Re: Pre-Season Thread
« Reply #7096 on: Today at 05:42:52 pm »
Quote from: clinical on Today at 05:36:11 pm
Have we played less pre season games than others? Utd have played 8
dunno about less I think we may have played fewer.
Re: Pre-Season Thread
« Reply #7097 on: Today at 05:45:16 pm »
Quote from: clinical on Today at 05:36:11 pm
Have we played less pre season games than others? Utd have played 8

How many of those only included the kids ?
