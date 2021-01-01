Pressing is just not something that comes natural to him. To be fair, its not like Diaz or Salah are great at it either. But Jota always has been and Gakpo has adapted to it brilliantly and so quickly after not being a regular presser at PSV.
The question does Klopp feel he needs to cut off passes to Enzo or not imo or do you want Nunez running consistently at 38 year Old Thiago Silva.
Wonder if Jota starts at 9 with Diaz on the wing over Gakpo. I dont think Diaz-Gakpo-Salah going be the front line
I expect Chelsea back 6 too to be
James-Silva-Colwill-Chillwell
With Gallagher and Enzo in front of them. Jackson will start up top other 3 not idea if nkunku is out