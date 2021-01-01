« previous next »
Online newterp

Re: Pre-Season Thread
« Reply #7040 on: Yesterday at 06:42:20 pm »
Diaz goal yesterday is my favorite of the preseason (so far).


He covered a LONG distance to get into position. Elliot's run off of Salah was great, and Mo's soft pass was perfect.

Diaz's escape touch and hammer were beautiful.
Online Lynndenberries

Re: Pre-Season Thread
« Reply #7041 on: Yesterday at 07:15:39 pm »
It's probably lacking pace, but a front three of Jota, Gakpo, and Salah seems pretty balanced.
Offline The G in Gerrard

Re: Pre-Season Thread
« Reply #7042 on: Yesterday at 07:22:12 pm »
Gakpo & Nunez can't be in same starting 11? Nunez should be starting against Chelsea in my opinion.
Offline killer-heels

Re: Pre-Season Thread
« Reply #7043 on: Yesterday at 07:41:05 pm »
Quote from: The G in Gerrard on Yesterday at 07:22:12 pm
Gakpo & Nunez can't be in same starting 11? Nunez should be starting against Chelsea in my opinion.

No way at the moment he is firmly 5th choice. Still Klopp making noises about some issues around pressing. Its 3 from Diaz, Gakpo, Salah and Jota, with Nunez next.

Gakpo’s pressing numbers are second only to Jota. Both need to start.
Online RedG13

Re: Pre-Season Thread
« Reply #7044 on: Yesterday at 08:26:46 pm »
Quote from: Lynndenberries on Yesterday at 07:15:39 pm
It's probably lacking pace, but a front three of Jota, Gakpo, and Salah seems pretty balanced.
I didnt like that front line honestly. Gakpo was coming into the MF spaces that Dom and Mac Allister where there and nobody stretching the field vertically or asking then Salah to do it when he needs to provide width. Elliott needs to start if that front line then so Gakpo can play in the hole and Elliott can provide the width as Salah runs the line. it basically a wide striker system again when Klopp been moving to central striker position. Jota at 9 would solve this and Gakpo and Dom can interchange.
Offline Aldo1988

Re: Pre-Season Thread
« Reply #7045 on: Yesterday at 08:43:41 pm »
Quote from: newterp on Yesterday at 06:42:20 pm
Diaz goal yesterday is my favorite of the preseason (so far).


He covered a LONG distance to get into position. Elliot's run off of Salah was great, and Mo's soft pass was perfect.

Diaz's escape touch and hammer were beautiful.

His pass to Salah to start it off was beautiful.
Offline The G in Gerrard

Re: Pre-Season Thread
« Reply #7046 on: Yesterday at 08:56:59 pm »
Quote from: killer-heels on Yesterday at 07:41:05 pm
No way at the moment he is firmly 5th choice. Still Klopp making noises about some issues around pressing. Its 3 from Diaz, Gakpo, Salah and Jota, with Nunez next.

Gakpos pressing numbers are second only to Jota. Both need to start.
5th choice is abit extreme. He's done well pre season.
Online Ghost Town

Re: Pre-Season Thread
« Reply #7047 on: Yesterday at 08:59:49 pm »
Quote from: The G in Gerrard on Yesterday at 08:56:59 pm
5th choice is abit extreme. He's done well pre season.
He had one slightly off game where he didn't score, and so is shite again. That's how it works round here.
Offline mullyred94

Re: Pre-Season Thread
« Reply #7048 on: Yesterday at 09:01:04 pm »
Quote from: killer-heels on Yesterday at 07:41:05 pm
No way at the moment he is firmly 5th choice. Still Klopp making noises about some issues around pressing. Its 3 from Diaz, Gakpo, Salah and Jota, with Nunez next.

Gakpos pressing numbers are second only to Jota. Both need to start.

I honestly think Gakpo/Jota will play against the " bigger sides " and Nunez will start upfront against mostly the mid to lower teams.
Offline killer-heels

Re: Pre-Season Thread
« Reply #7049 on: Yesterday at 09:04:34 pm »
Quote from: The G in Gerrard on Yesterday at 08:56:59 pm
5th choice is abit extreme. He's done well pre season.

He has. But so have Jota, Gakpo and Diaz and the issue he has is that Jota and Gakpos pressing in pre season has been fantastic and is born out in the numbers as well.
Offline killer-heels

Re: Pre-Season Thread
« Reply #7050 on: Yesterday at 09:05:03 pm »
Quote from: Ghost Town on Yesterday at 08:59:49 pm
He had one slightly off game where he didn't score, and so is shite again. That's how it works round here.

Who said he was shite? Seems like around here there is a tendency for people to want to cause conflict by making out people have said stuff that they haven’t.
Offline The G in Gerrard

Re: Pre-Season Thread
« Reply #7051 on: Yesterday at 09:05:25 pm »
Quote from: Ghost Town on Yesterday at 08:59:49 pm
He had one slightly off game where he didn't score, and so is shite again. That's how it works round here.
Ah yeah. That's going to get amplified once season starts.

I remember the why did we sign Gakpo shouts. Nunez' touch etc etc.
Offline The G in Gerrard

Re: Pre-Season Thread
« Reply #7052 on: Yesterday at 09:06:57 pm »
Quote from: killer-heels on Yesterday at 09:04:34 pm
He has. But so have Jota, Gakpo and Diaz and the issue he has is that Jota and Gakpos pressing in pre season has been fantastic and is born out in the numbers as well.
Still think it's closer than you suggest. It's a nice problem to have but as I said, I'd start Nunez next weekend.
Online Ghost Town

Re: Pre-Season Thread
« Reply #7053 on: Yesterday at 09:08:41 pm »
Quote from: killer-heels on Yesterday at 09:05:03 pm
Who said he was shite?
No one did - today, but give it time. ;)

Seriously, it was just a premonitory comment as to what will happen after he goes a few games without scoring or fluffs a couple of chances. This place does not afford much latitude...
Offline killer-heels

Re: Pre-Season Thread
« Reply #7054 on: Yesterday at 09:09:42 pm »
Quote from: The G in Gerrard on Yesterday at 09:06:57 pm
Still think it's closer than you suggest. It's a nice problem to have but as I said, I'd start Nunez next weekend.

I just think that when Klopp makes so much noise about pressing being the key and thats both at the end of the last season and the start of and during this pre season, that its unlikely that he is going to play the attacker who is probably the least adept at doing that.

If it was a home game then it was possible. But us having a number of defensive issues, I think it would be incredibly risky to not play our best pressing forwards. I think Jota, Gakpo and Salah will start next weekend.
Offline classycarra

Re: Pre-Season Thread
« Reply #7055 on: Yesterday at 09:17:40 pm »
Quote from: killer-heels on Yesterday at 09:09:42 pm
I just think that when Klopp makes so much noise about pressing being the key and thats both at the end of the last season and the start of and during this pre season, that its unlikely that he is going to play the attacker who is probably the least adept at doing that.
he had a huge go at nunez for not showing for Robbo in the second half (TBF robbo completely ran into a blind alley) after nunez had started with a lot of energy).

unrelated to above point i noticed, i don't think it's very likely at all that he starts at chelsea. if I was a gambler i'd put money on him being introduced from the bench (with one of jota/gakpo/diaz - probably diaz)
Offline killer-heels

Re: Pre-Season Thread
« Reply #7056 on: Yesterday at 09:23:09 pm »
Quote from: classycarra on Yesterday at 09:17:40 pm
he had a huge go at nunez for not showing for Robbo in the second half (TBF robbo completely ran into a blind alley) after nunez had started with a lot of energy).

unrelated to above point i noticed, i don't think it's very likely at all that he starts at chelsea. if I was a gambler i'd put money on him being introduced from the bench (with one of jota/gakpo/diaz - probably diaz)

Pressing is just not something that comes natural to him. To be fair, its not like Diaz or Salah are great at it either. But Jota always has been and Gakpo has adapted to it brilliantly and so quickly after not being a regular presser at PSV.

Offline Coolie High

Re: Pre-Season Thread
« Reply #7057 on: Yesterday at 09:30:36 pm »
Quote from: The G in Gerrard on Yesterday at 09:06:57 pm
Still think it's closer than you suggest. It's a nice problem to have but as I said, I'd start Nunez next weekend.

Why would you start Nunez next weekend over Jota and Gakpo? I get the feeling on here Gakpo can play as well as he wants but therell still be a certain large group of fans who would start Nunez over him because they so badly want to justify his price tag but also stick it to rival fans who have berated him quite unfairly.

Probably more of a character than Gakpo too so naturally fans take to him more than a quieter player like Gakpo, performance wise though I think Gakpo has been almost seamless in the last few months, Nunez has the potential to explode this season but Gakpo seems far more embedded into our team already as it is.
Offline Fromola

Re: Pre-Season Thread
« Reply #7058 on: Yesterday at 09:44:39 pm »
Quote from: killer-heels on Yesterday at 07:41:05 pm
No way at the moment he is firmly 5th choice. Still Klopp making noises about some issues around pressing. Its 3 from Diaz, Gakpo, Salah and Jota, with Nunez next.

Gakpos pressing numbers are second only to Jota. Both need to start.

Nunez is a luxury player for us (in a Klopp team) unless he can learn how to press. He won't start ahead of Gakpo or Jota.
Offline paisley1977

Re: Pre-Season Thread
« Reply #7059 on: Yesterday at 09:50:50 pm »
Quote from: The G in Gerrard on Yesterday at 07:22:12 pm
Gakpo & Nunez can't be in same starting 11? Nunez should be starting against Chelsea in my opinion.

Didn't watch the game yesterday then.
Online RedG13

Re: Pre-Season Thread
« Reply #7060 on: Yesterday at 11:31:06 pm »
Quote from: killer-heels on Yesterday at 09:23:09 pm
Pressing is just not something that comes natural to him. To be fair, its not like Diaz or Salah are great at it either. But Jota always has been and Gakpo has adapted to it brilliantly and so quickly after not being a regular presser at PSV.
The question does Klopp feel he needs to cut off passes to Enzo or not imo or do you want Nunez running consistently at 38 year Old Thiago Silva.
Wonder if Jota starts at 9 with Diaz on the wing over Gakpo. I dont think Diaz-Gakpo-Salah going be the front line
I expect Chelsea back 6 too to be
James-Silva-Colwill-Chillwell
With Gallagher and Enzo in front of them. Jackson will start up top other 3 not idea if nkunku is out
Offline Samie

Re: Pre-Season Thread
« Reply #7061 on: Today at 12:10:18 am »
Quote
Both Thiago and Stefan Bajcetic are set to return to team training on Saturday!
Online RedG13

Re: Pre-Season Thread
« Reply #7062 on: Today at 12:10:55 am »
Quote from: Samie on Today at 12:10:18 am

I think they play Monday it just how much.
