It's probably lacking pace, but a front three of Jota, Gakpo, and Salah seems pretty balanced.



I didnt like that front line honestly. Gakpo was coming into the MF spaces that Dom and Mac Allister where there and nobody stretching the field vertically or asking then Salah to do it when he needs to provide width. Elliott needs to start if that front line then so Gakpo can play in the hole and Elliott can provide the width as Salah runs the line. it basically a wide striker system again when Klopp been moving to central striker position. Jota at 9 would solve this and Gakpo and Dom can interchange.