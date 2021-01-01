« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 172 173 174 175 176 [177]   Go Down

Author Topic: Pre-Season Thread  (Read 368536 times)

Online newterp

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 23,224
Re: Pre-Season Thread
« Reply #7040 on: Today at 06:42:20 pm »
Diaz goal yesterday is my favorite of the preseason (so far).


He covered a LONG distance to get into position. Elliot's run off of Salah was great, and Mo's soft pass was perfect.

Diaz's escape touch and hammer were beautiful.
Logged

Online Lynndenberries

  • Not iste björksmak
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,237
  • Sun don't shine in the shade
Re: Pre-Season Thread
« Reply #7041 on: Today at 07:15:39 pm »
It's probably lacking pace, but a front three of Jota, Gakpo, and Salah seems pretty balanced.
Logged
I love mankind; it's people I can't stand.

Offline The G in Gerrard

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 42,512
Re: Pre-Season Thread
« Reply #7042 on: Today at 07:22:12 pm »
Gakpo & Nunez can't be in same starting 11? Nunez should be starting against Chelsea in my opinion.
Logged

Offline killer-heels

  • Hates everyone and everything. Including YOU! Negativity not just for Christmas. Thinks 'irony' means 'metallic'......
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 72,573
Re: Pre-Season Thread
« Reply #7043 on: Today at 07:41:05 pm »
Quote from: The G in Gerrard on Today at 07:22:12 pm
Gakpo & Nunez can't be in same starting 11? Nunez should be starting against Chelsea in my opinion.

No way at the moment he is firmly 5th choice. Still Klopp making noises about some issues around pressing. Its 3 from Diaz, Gakpo, Salah and Jota, with Nunez next.

Gakpo’s pressing numbers are second only to Jota. Both need to start.
Logged

Online RedG13

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,352
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Pre-Season Thread
« Reply #7044 on: Today at 08:26:46 pm »
Quote from: Lynndenberries on Today at 07:15:39 pm
It's probably lacking pace, but a front three of Jota, Gakpo, and Salah seems pretty balanced.
I didnt like that front line honestly. Gakpo was coming into the MF spaces that Dom and Mac Allister where there and nobody stretching the field vertically or asking then Salah to do it when he needs to provide width. Elliott needs to start if that front line then so Gakpo can play in the hole and Elliott can provide the width as Salah runs the line. it basically a wide striker system again when Klopp been moving to central striker position. Jota at 9 would solve this and Gakpo and Dom can interchange.
Logged

Online Aldo1988

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,110
  • Superduperfan & Whopper
Re: Pre-Season Thread
« Reply #7045 on: Today at 08:43:41 pm »
Quote from: newterp on Today at 06:42:20 pm
Diaz goal yesterday is my favorite of the preseason (so far).


He covered a LONG distance to get into position. Elliot's run off of Salah was great, and Mo's soft pass was perfect.

Diaz's escape touch and hammer were beautiful.

His pass to Salah to start it off was beautiful.
Logged
"Has Anyone Really Been Far Even as Decided to Use Even Go Want to do Look More Like?"

Offline The G in Gerrard

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 42,512
Re: Pre-Season Thread
« Reply #7046 on: Today at 08:56:59 pm »
Quote from: killer-heels on Today at 07:41:05 pm
No way at the moment he is firmly 5th choice. Still Klopp making noises about some issues around pressing. Its 3 from Diaz, Gakpo, Salah and Jota, with Nunez next.

Gakpos pressing numbers are second only to Jota. Both need to start.
5th choice is abit extreme. He's done well pre season.
Logged

Online Ghost Town

  • Bands won't play no more. Too much fighting on the dance floor! Probably one of only three people who knows the meaning of "depuratory", the Suzy Dent-esque freakshow! Hannoying homunculus.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 12,993
  • mundus vult decipi
Re: Pre-Season Thread
« Reply #7047 on: Today at 08:59:49 pm »
Quote from: The G in Gerrard on Today at 08:56:59 pm
5th choice is abit extreme. He's done well pre season.
He had one slightly off game where he didn't score, and so is shite again. That's how it works round here.
Logged
"Every man has a right to utter what he thinks truth, and every other man has a right to knock him down for it."
Samuel (not Glen) Johnson, as reported by James (not Joey) Boswell. They must have foreseen RAWK ;D

Online mullyred94

  • Main Stander
  • ***
  • Posts: 181
  • Darwin Nunez's lovechild
Re: Pre-Season Thread
« Reply #7048 on: Today at 09:01:04 pm »
Quote from: killer-heels on Today at 07:41:05 pm
No way at the moment he is firmly 5th choice. Still Klopp making noises about some issues around pressing. Its 3 from Diaz, Gakpo, Salah and Jota, with Nunez next.

Gakpos pressing numbers are second only to Jota. Both need to start.

I honestly think Gakpo/Jota will play against the " bigger sides " and Nunez will start upfront against mostly the mid to lower teams.
Logged

Offline killer-heels

  • Hates everyone and everything. Including YOU! Negativity not just for Christmas. Thinks 'irony' means 'metallic'......
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 72,573
Re: Pre-Season Thread
« Reply #7049 on: Today at 09:04:34 pm »
Quote from: The G in Gerrard on Today at 08:56:59 pm
5th choice is abit extreme. He's done well pre season.

He has. But so have Jota, Gakpo and Diaz and the issue he has is that Jota and Gakpos pressing in pre season has been fantastic and is born out in the numbers as well.
Logged

Offline killer-heels

  • Hates everyone and everything. Including YOU! Negativity not just for Christmas. Thinks 'irony' means 'metallic'......
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 72,573
Re: Pre-Season Thread
« Reply #7050 on: Today at 09:05:03 pm »
Quote from: Ghost Town on Today at 08:59:49 pm
He had one slightly off game where he didn't score, and so is shite again. That's how it works round here.

Who said he was shite? Seems like around here there is a tendency for people to want to cause conflict by making out people have said stuff that they haven’t.
Logged

Offline The G in Gerrard

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 42,512
Re: Pre-Season Thread
« Reply #7051 on: Today at 09:05:25 pm »
Quote from: Ghost Town on Today at 08:59:49 pm
He had one slightly off game where he didn't score, and so is shite again. That's how it works round here.
Ah yeah. That's going to get amplified once season starts.

I remember the why did we sign Gakpo shouts. Nunez' touch etc etc.
Logged

Offline The G in Gerrard

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 42,512
Re: Pre-Season Thread
« Reply #7052 on: Today at 09:06:57 pm »
Quote from: killer-heels on Today at 09:04:34 pm
He has. But so have Jota, Gakpo and Diaz and the issue he has is that Jota and Gakpos pressing in pre season has been fantastic and is born out in the numbers as well.
Still think it's closer than you suggest. It's a nice problem to have but as I said, I'd start Nunez next weekend.
Logged

Online Ghost Town

  • Bands won't play no more. Too much fighting on the dance floor! Probably one of only three people who knows the meaning of "depuratory", the Suzy Dent-esque freakshow! Hannoying homunculus.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 12,993
  • mundus vult decipi
Re: Pre-Season Thread
« Reply #7053 on: Today at 09:08:41 pm »
Quote from: killer-heels on Today at 09:05:03 pm
Who said he was shite?
No one did - today, but give it time. ;)

Seriously, it was just a premonitory comment as to what will happen after he goes a few games without scoring or fluffs a couple of chances. This place does not afford much latitude...
Logged
"Every man has a right to utter what he thinks truth, and every other man has a right to knock him down for it."
Samuel (not Glen) Johnson, as reported by James (not Joey) Boswell. They must have foreseen RAWK ;D

Offline killer-heels

  • Hates everyone and everything. Including YOU! Negativity not just for Christmas. Thinks 'irony' means 'metallic'......
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 72,573
Re: Pre-Season Thread
« Reply #7054 on: Today at 09:09:42 pm »
Quote from: The G in Gerrard on Today at 09:06:57 pm
Still think it's closer than you suggest. It's a nice problem to have but as I said, I'd start Nunez next weekend.

I just think that when Klopp makes so much noise about pressing being the key and thats both at the end of the last season and the start of and during this pre season, that its unlikely that he is going to play the attacker who is probably the least adept at doing that.

If it was a home game then it was possible. But us having a number of defensive issues, I think it would be incredibly risky to not play our best pressing forwards. I think Jota, Gakpo and Salah will start next weekend.
Logged
Pages: 1 ... 172 173 174 175 176 [177]   Go Up
« previous next »
 