Still think it's closer than you suggest. It's a nice problem to have but as I said, I'd start Nunez next weekend.
I just think that when Klopp makes so much noise about pressing being the key and thats both at the end of the last season and the start of and during this pre season, that its unlikely that he is going to play the attacker who is probably the least adept at doing that.
If it was a home game then it was possible. But us having a number of defensive issues, I think it would be incredibly risky to not play our best pressing forwards. I think Jota, Gakpo and Salah will start next weekend.